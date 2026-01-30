Jan 30, 2026
84

WATCH: Starving the Data Centre Beast – #SolutionsWatch

The gaping maw of the AI data centre beast is threatening to devour all energy and water on the planet. Awakened to this threat, people are organizing. This is the story of the fight against the data centres.

May Hem
May Hem
Feb 1, 2026 4:16 AM

Off topic but this could have important implications….

Will Trump Confiscate Silver ….. Or Will He Buy It, Sell It, or Steal It

The writer (a friend of mine) correctly called the imminent fall of silver (written on 3rd Jan 2026).

His prediction was spot-on. The Silver price collapsed on Friday 30th January –down 27.29 % in just one day and more than 30 % since the recent High. It has now retracted 58 % of its gain from November 6th (when it was included in the US Critical Minerals List). Gold, Platinum and Palladium prices were not spared. They all fell dramatically on Friday.

The US guv has now included silver in its ‘critical minerals’ list. This is a dramatic change and may bring about any of these ……

POSSIBLE US GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION IN SILVER MARKET
If the US government decided to create a large strategic reserve of silver for its “critical minerals” list, it would have to consider all its possible options. It could ….
(1) buy more silver to boost reserves,
(2) sell to drive down the price,
(3) steal silver by invading or threatening nations with large silver reserves (such as Peru or Mexico) or
(4) confiscate all US based physical silver (total control) – gold coins, bars and bullion.
Meanwhile, also since last Friday, the price of Bitcoin has been melting down. It has fallen from US $ 90,000 to $ 78,000. This chart from Coinmarketcap shows the last month’s trading. See link below for full article.

https://boomfinanceandeconomics.wordpress.com/

May Hem
May Hem
Feb 1, 2026 4:21 AM
Reply to  May Hem

Sorry about the bold print. Didn’t realise it.

Aloysius
Aloysius
Feb 1, 2026 2:59 AM

What the hell does 110 mean?

Johnny
Johnny
Feb 1, 2026 2:54 AM

Trump has a bromance happening:

https://www.npr.org/2026/01/11/nx-s1-5670312/how-far-does-stephen-millers-influence-extend-in-trumps-white-house

Mr and Mrs Miller are peas in the Chosen pod.

antonym
antonym
Feb 1, 2026 12:56 AM

The Internet Privacy Guy: Rob Braxman.

Johnny
Johnny
Feb 1, 2026 12:45 AM

Blackstone spreads its toxic tentacles:

https://www.mergersight.com/post/blackstone-s-16-14bn-acquisition-of-airtrunk

les online
les online
Jan 31, 2026 11:39 PM

Elon has heard you ! All your concern was for nothing !! Elon’s SpaceX has
applied to the US Federal Communications Commission for permission
to put One Million satellites into near-earth orbit to become an ‘orbital
data center’. So, if the cost of water and electricity goes up then someone
else is gouging you…
Elon’s Ambition will be good for The World Economy. Jobs will be created
gouging great holes in the Earth’s skin for the resources, and rare-earth
minerals used to build Elon’s Dream (Think of the oodles of ‘data’ that’s just
lying around waiting to be hoovered up and put to work !). And the price of
silver, an ore essential to all electronic gadgets, will soar to the heavens, along
with Elon’s sputniks…
A Great Future Awaits Humanity…
…….
NB. See, NIMBY pressure works. “Outer Space Is Out Of Mind !”

Johnny
Johnny
Feb 1, 2026 12:33 AM
Reply to  les online

‘Applied to the US Federal Communications Commission’?

Implication being, that the Empire of War Greed and Hypocrisy OWNS SPACE.

I wonder if the Chinese, Russians and all their other ‘enemies’ are aware of that.

May Hem
May Hem
Feb 1, 2026 4:23 AM
Reply to  les online

The “satellites” are held up by high altitude balloons. More hot air I guess. And the soaring silver price just collapsed! Maybe his balloons will too.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 10:35 PM

Trump dumped?

https://www.garydbarnett.com/will-the-puppet-trump-be-removed-one-way-or-another-before-his-term-ends/

Expedience IS the name of the game.

Thom Crewz
Thom Crewz
Jan 31, 2026 11:37 PM
Reply to  Johnny

And replace him with who, Vance?, who is funded by Thiel the AI enslavery Guru who is backed by big money crime. God help us.

Johnny
Johnny
Feb 1, 2026 12:19 AM
Reply to  Thom Crewz

Too late. $atan Rule$.

Republicofscotland
Republicofscotland
Jan 31, 2026 7:51 PM

Two things – one, ask yourself why phones have a small storage capacity, as well as most laptops – and if you want a bigger storage you need to paid serious money – they want you to store everything on your Cloud so they have access to it, and two, on mobile/cell phones why have all the cell/mobile phone companies made their phones batteries nigh impossible to remove now – could it be so that you can’t really turn them off – I mean even when you turn them off, if you’ve set an alarm they still go – off, so they never really turn off they are collecting data on you 24/7.

I also read that Trump wants Greenland – because the big AI companies asked him to acquire it, because it has limitless free geo-thermal energy – and AI requires huge amounts of energy.

May Hem
May Hem
Feb 1, 2026 4:39 AM
Reply to  Republicofscotland

Wouldn’t Alaska also have geo-thermal energy? I think he wants the whole continent, north south, from Greenland to the southern tip of south america.

rawmilkladie
rawmilkladie
Jan 31, 2026 5:29 PM

Unless I see this with my own eyes.
The data centers are the new moon landing for cult of science.

rickypop
rickypop
Jan 31, 2026 11:22 AM

So Israel is now controlling the world of tech, and especially AI. Trump has just appointed another ultra Zionist to be head of the FED. Friends of Israel decides who our leaders are and what their policy is.
Ah, well, they are doing a great job, everything is rosy. The world is at peace, and the birds are singing. My fkn arse.

Big Al
Big Al
Jan 31, 2026 7:25 PM
Reply to  rickypop

When I say who he nominated, I just assumed he was Yewish. All to predictable.

Big Al
Big Al
Jan 31, 2026 7:27 PM
Reply to  Big Al

correction: “When I saw. .”

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 10:28 PM
Reply to  Big Al

Not only is it a ‘private club’ (George Carlin) it’s an exclusive private club.
A bit like Royalty.
The Kings and Queens of Mammon, so to speak.

Thom Crewz
Thom Crewz
Jan 31, 2026 11:47 PM
Reply to  rickypop

Killer AI drones. Coming to a Western town near you, very soon.

Aloysius
Aloysius
Feb 1, 2026 3:00 AM
Reply to  rickypop

Do you know what 110 is?

jubal hershaw
jubal hershaw
Jan 31, 2026 11:13 AM

Careful Johnny, Theob And Scoob are trying to out-comment you.

Erik Nielsen.
Erik Nielsen.
Jan 31, 2026 11:41 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

No gotta chance.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:46 PM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

Noooo that’s not what I do… unfair

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 8:56 AM

Some more questions and answers (?) on data centres.

https://rehack.com/culture/data-center-issues/

Most of the hype is positive. After all, there’s billions to be made.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 8:34 AM

A TEN BILLION DOLLAR data centre will be built in the Latrobe Valley, about 180 ks east of Melbourne.
It’ll be right next to Melbourne’s main power source. Handy that.

Water? Who the hell knows.

Oh yeah. It’s a Singaporean corporation, of course. We don’t do aUStralian owned

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-22/keppel-data-centre-latrobe-valley/106123748

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 6:47 AM

aUStralia already has more than 300 data centres, situated mainly on the east coast.
They’re probably not all ‘behemoths’, but as the use of Al ramps up, no doubt they will become bigger.

On the driest habitable land mass on Earth.

Conclusion: Money talks, water (and power) walks.
Into oblivion.

Erik Nielsen.
Erik Nielsen.
Jan 31, 2026 11:24 AM
Reply to  Johnny

We gonna run down through the electric avenue, and then we take it higher, ohh nooo.
Yeah yeah, watch yr back. https://youtu.be/4ykLV2yhSjk .

mgeo
mgeo
Feb 1, 2026 8:06 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Money is talking incoherently. None of these geniuses know what they will do with all this computing power, because AI is still evolving and nebulous. Don’t get conned into AI classes or seminars.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 6:38 AM

For a mere $4,000 per person, you can attend a summit on these ‘Behemoths’ in Sydney, aUStralia, in June 2026.

Hurry and book your place.

https://www.informa.com.au/event/conference/energy-utilities/australian-data-centres-power-water-summit/

Don’t think your average punter will be there, so you’ll be rubbing shoulders with the Movers and Shakers.

Have fun!

Erik Nielsen.
Erik Nielsen.
Jan 31, 2026 11:30 AM
Reply to  Johnny

He called it rap like Donnie Brasco.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:56 PM
Reply to  Erik Nielsen.

Yep, I’m confused

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:55 PM
Reply to  Johnny

Can’t wait ﻿ 😀 ﻿… (ohhh I should stop messing with you guys… but…)

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 5:56 AM

I have a head ache now…

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 5:59 AM
Reply to  theobalt

this is like inadvertently landing in a coke party and finding time stretching as you make the decision to get out

Weegies
Weegies
Jan 31, 2026 4:38 AM

Another shit solution.
This guy is terrible.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 8:21 AM
Reply to  Weegies

Show us the way to paradise then.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:57 PM
Reply to  Johnny

Nobody can do that here

jubal hershaw
jubal hershaw
Jan 31, 2026 2:29 AM

What are data centers for ? I thought they were for storing all the info gained from spying on me, info they’d sort through to find my weak spots they could exploit to either control me or sell me things i didnt need. But it seems data centers are quite harmless.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2026/01/27/data-centers-are-the-physical-internet

mgeo
mgeo
Jan 31, 2026 5:08 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

It is the latest FOMO among those with more wealth than sense, all stampeding. It has already deprived others of water and electricity. In the Rabid Empire, bigger is better.

Erik Nielsen.
Erik Nielsen.
Jan 31, 2026 11:32 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

They are there to cause trouble. https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-mechanics-of-stable-falsehood .

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 30, 2026 11:23 PM

It worked for the Kardashians, it works for many of the pumped up, pouting Effluencers, and now it’s gonna propel Melania towards stardom.
I hope you’ve all booked a seat at your local multiplex!

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 12:20 AM
Reply to  Johnny

what were you wearing?

Weegies
Weegies
Jan 31, 2026 5:01 AM
Reply to  Johnny

MELANIA TRUMP is a 100% Woman!﻿ 😉 ﻿

Microzyma
Microzyma
Jan 31, 2026 7:47 AM
Reply to  Weegies

Inverted like his orange wife

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 8:24 AM
Reply to  Weegies

Dunno, get the feeling she’s either a gullible fool, or a vain, money hungry parasite.
Either way, any woman who let’s Trump crawl all over her needs her fucking head read.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 7:01 PM
Reply to  Johnny

She probably had him sign a prenuptial bed agreement.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 7:00 PM
Reply to  Weegies

what a lady… the first one actually

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:59 PM
Reply to  Johnny

I just read a critic who was in a theatre in London (?).. 5 people total in the room… That won’t get me back in theatres.

Johnny
Johnny
Feb 1, 2026 12:25 AM
Reply to  theobalt

I heard that critic is now in critical (psychological) care.

theobalt
theobalt
Feb 1, 2026 1:16 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Yeah well, I wouldn’t get past this adminitration to have administrate something in her arm.. again, staying away from theatres

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 30, 2026 11:19 PM

A Life well lived:

https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/01/michael-parenti-1933-2026/#more-164710

Ann in Oregon
Ann in Oregon
Jan 31, 2026 3:32 AM
Reply to  Johnny

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 3:57 AM
Reply to  Ann in Oregon

Thanks Ann.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 30, 2026 11:02 PM

Water: You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 12:21 AM
Reply to  Johnny

get a plane to Canada… if it’s your concern, seriously. Beware, we have water but no jobs…

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 31, 2026 4:00 AM
Reply to  theobalt

Too bloody cold.
Got any icebergs for sale?

Most aUStralian states now have desalination plants, problem is, they use vast amounts of energy.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 1:35 PM
Reply to  Johnny

We used to have that service. No return policy and they tent to be smaller than on the pictures. They stopped. I think they started building data centers on them.

You probably checked the forcast here… US and even Toronto are usually warmer. Usually.

Paul Cardin
Paul Cardin
Jan 30, 2026 10:00 PM

Starve it and watch the beast curl up and die in agony. Better still, put it out of its misery quickly and efficiently, preserving life-giving water and power for deserving causes like the sustenance of honest to goodness, valuable, critically thinking populations. You KNOW it makes sense, Mr Starmer, you miserable, strait-laced, pathetic, foul, unimaginative, capitalist, Savile-fellating facilitator of Ukrainian boys of the night.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 30, 2026 10:58 PM
Reply to  Paul Cardin

Don’t pull any punches Paul.

Gezzah Potts
Gezzah Potts
Jan 31, 2026 12:05 AM
Reply to  Paul Cardin

This gets an upvote from me Paul, though I probably would’ve used words like maggot and Ziobot and maybe a couple of F words also! You’ll note that it’s not just the UK Labour Party that has been completely hollowed out, and is now the opposite of what it originally stood for, but it’s all Labour/Social Democratic parties right across the West who seem fully captured by the WEF globalist forces, and are also beholden to Zionist lobbies in their respective countries. In short… they sold out to The Man.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 12:22 AM
Reply to  Paul Cardin

They have reserves

Zebadee
Zebadee
Jan 30, 2026 7:41 PM

Taken from the previous article’s comments section:

“…China controls 68-80% of global bismuth production and refining. The United States ceased primary bismuth production in 1997. There is no government stockpile. Zero. Because bismuth was always considered a byproduct of lead and copper refining, easily available from global markets, nothing to worry about.

Then in June 2025, the “Magnificent Seven” tech companies – we’re talking Apple, Microsoft, Google, the entire AI infrastructure buildout – warned that bismuth-based solder shortages could halt data center construction. AI chips require lead-free solder due to environmental regulations. Bismuth-tin alloys are the primary alternative. No bismuth? No solder. No solder? No AI data centers.”

https://www.sott.net/article/504302-Geopolitics-and-the-Weaponizing-of-the-periodic-table

Lost in a dark wood
Lost in a dark wood
Jan 30, 2026 8:17 PM
Reply to  Zebadee

AI chips require lead-free solder due to environmental regulations.

Then change the regulations. Simple!

landy
landy
Jan 30, 2026 8:28 PM
Reply to  Zebadee

You dumb ***

Do you dumb f***s actually research anything?
or just repeat that China controls narrative.

Bismuth can be grown at home,

Y*u d**b f**k.

Nothing rare about it. Nothing complication about it.

The story you post is pure retard post.

jubal hershaw
jubal hershaw
Jan 30, 2026 10:25 PM
Reply to  landy

Can you post the recipe for growing your own bismuth at home ? My wife’s a good cook; i’d like to see what if she can whip some up.

Johnny
Johnny
Jan 30, 2026 11:00 PM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

Careful what you wish for:

https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1502/bismuth

jubal hershaw
jubal hershaw
Jan 30, 2026 11:14 PM
Reply to  Johnny

Another chemical drug extracted from industrial waste products ?

mgeo
mgeo
Jan 31, 2026 5:03 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

Recycle, like fluoride.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:24 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

huh… it’s a metal, mineral, used in drugs… you can swallow a big brick of bismuth for instance, and that will surely block diarrhea, but they found more convenient ways to ingest it in small pills with the same desired effect.

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:25 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

huh… it’s a metal, mineral, used in medication… you can swallow a big brick of bismuth for instance, and that will surely block diarrhea, but they found more convenient ways to ingest it in small pills with the same desired effect

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 12:24 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

The proof will be in the pudding though

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:12 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

Not too much light, plenty of water, repot every year

jubal hershaw
jubal hershaw
Jan 30, 2026 11:09 PM
Reply to  landy

Who’s the retard ? you cant even spell properly !

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 12:25 AM
Reply to  jubal hershaw

Boom, that’ll teach them… good on you

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 12:28 AM
Reply to  landy

question. How much bismuth is required for me to vent right now… I’m thinking self resilience.

May Hem
May Hem
Jan 31, 2026 1:18 AM
Reply to  theobalt

I’d never heard of bismuth and did some research. This site gives a good description…… https://www.zmescience.com/feature-post/natural-sciences/geology-and-paleontology/rocks-and-minerals/the-bismuth-crystal-why-it-looks-so-amazingly-trippy-and-why-its-actually-a-big-deal-for-science/

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 1:23 AM
Reply to  May Hem

I’m tripped as we speak

theobalt
theobalt
Jan 31, 2026 6:14 AM
Reply to  landy

you can crystallize it artificially, you can’t “grow it”… still have to mine it…

Zebadee
Zebadee
Jan 31, 2026 12:08 PM
Reply to  landy

Aye, probably lazy to post the same article, but it was fresh in the mind.
My first (and likely only) look into the world of Bismuth brought up more of the usual bonkers clashes; America trying to rapidly ramp up its production (it needs quite a big kitchen to grow the 100’s of tons it wants), China closing 35% of its production due to environmental standards, mostly used by Big pHarma to make their ‘cures’ supposedly less toxic (the pink Pepto Bismol gloop is a Bismuth compound apparently), and also going to need 1000’s more tons for the fleets of electric cars we definitely need for our coming beautiful digital utopia. Add it to the list of bottleneck materials that there’s blatantly not enough of to build what they want …but are going to plough ahead with anyway.
I couldn’t tell you to what degree, ‘China controls’ is a narrative pushed by higher powers/banking. If you have any reliable places to research that then feel free to point me in the right direction.

Lost in a dark wood
Lost in a dark wood
Jan 31, 2026 7:10 PM
Reply to  Zebadee

the fleets of electric cars we definitely need for our coming beautiful digital utopia.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy
Presidential Actions
Unleashing American Energy
Executive Orders
January 20, 2025
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

(e) to eliminate the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate” and promote true consumer choice, which is essential for economic growth and innovation, by removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access; by ensuring a level regulatory playing field for consumer choice in vehicles; by terminating, where appropriate, state emissions waivers that function to limit sales of gasoline-powered automobiles; and by considering the elimination of unfair subsidies and other ill-conceived government-imposed market distortions that favor EVs over other technologies and effectively mandate their purchase by individuals, private businesses, and government entities alike by rendering other types of vehicles unaffordable

The buses require temperatures of at least 41 deg F. [5 C.] to safely charge . . .

Clown World! Yet ANOTHER electric bus DISASTER!
MGUY Australia
Jan 31, 2026
When will they learn? Making pointless Net Zero gestures is apparently more important than wasting hard-earned taxpayer money on ridiculous electric buses that DON’T WORK when it gets cold…

Thom Crewz
Thom Crewz
Jan 31, 2026 11:41 PM
Reply to  landy

Triple Vaxx meltdown?

Thom Crewz
Thom Crewz
Jan 31, 2026 11:44 PM
Reply to  Zebadee

Silver!, they need Silver, tons of the stuff. That’s why China locked it’s Silver gates to world in Jan 2026. Any Silver leaving China now needs Govmint approval.

