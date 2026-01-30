WATCH: Starving the Data Centre Beast – #SolutionsWatch
The gaping maw of the AI data centre beast is threatening to devour all energy and water on the planet. Awakened to this threat, people are organizing. This is the story of the fight against the data centres.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Make of this what you will:
https://corporate.mattel.com/news/barbie-introduces-the-first-autistic-barbie-doll-championing-representation-for-children-through-play
Off topic but this could have important implications….
Will Trump Confiscate Silver ….. Or Will He Buy It, Sell It, or Steal It
The writer (a friend of mine) correctly called the imminent fall of silver (written on 3rd Jan 2026).
His prediction was spot-on. The Silver price collapsed on Friday 30th January –down 27.29 % in just one day and more than 30 % since the recent High. It has now retracted 58 % of its gain from November 6th (when it was included in the US Critical Minerals List). Gold, Platinum and Palladium prices were not spared. They all fell dramatically on Friday.
The US guv has now included silver in its ‘critical minerals’ list. This is a dramatic change and may bring about any of these ……
POSSIBLE US GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION IN SILVER MARKET
If the US government decided to create a large strategic reserve of silver for its “critical minerals” list, it would have to consider all its possible options. It could ….
(1) buy more silver to boost reserves,
(2) sell to drive down the price,
(3) steal silver by invading or threatening nations with large silver reserves (such as Peru or Mexico) or
(4) confiscate all US based physical silver (total control) – gold coins, bars and bullion.
Meanwhile, also since last Friday, the price of Bitcoin has been melting down. It has fallen from US $ 90,000 to $ 78,000. This chart from Coinmarketcap shows the last month’s trading. See link below for full article.
https://boomfinanceandeconomics.wordpress.com/
Sorry about the bold print. Didn’t realise it.
What the hell does 110 mean?
Trump has a bromance happening:
https://www.npr.org/2026/01/11/nx-s1-5670312/how-far-does-stephen-millers-influence-extend-in-trumps-white-house
Mr and Mrs Miller are peas in the Chosen pod.
The Internet Privacy Guy: Rob Braxman.
Blackstone spreads its toxic tentacles:
https://www.mergersight.com/post/blackstone-s-16-14bn-acquisition-of-airtrunk
Elon has heard you ! All your concern was for nothing !! Elon’s SpaceX has
applied to the US Federal Communications Commission for permission
to put One Million satellites into near-earth orbit to become an ‘orbital
data center’. So, if the cost of water and electricity goes up then someone
else is gouging you…
Elon’s Ambition will be good for The World Economy. Jobs will be created
gouging great holes in the Earth’s skin for the resources, and rare-earth
minerals used to build Elon’s Dream (Think of the oodles of ‘data’ that’s just
lying around waiting to be hoovered up and put to work !). And the price of
silver, an ore essential to all electronic gadgets, will soar to the heavens, along
with Elon’s sputniks…
A Great Future Awaits Humanity…
…….
NB. See, NIMBY pressure works. “Outer Space Is Out Of Mind !”
‘Applied to the US Federal Communications Commission’?
Implication being, that the Empire of War Greed and Hypocrisy OWNS SPACE.
I wonder if the Chinese, Russians and all their other ‘enemies’ are aware of that.
The “satellites” are held up by high altitude balloons. More hot air I guess. And the soaring silver price just collapsed! Maybe his balloons will too.
Trump dumped?
https://www.garydbarnett.com/will-the-puppet-trump-be-removed-one-way-or-another-before-his-term-ends/
Expedience IS the name of the game.
And replace him with who, Vance?, who is funded by Thiel the AI enslavery Guru who is backed by big money crime. God help us.
Too late. $atan Rule$.
Two things – one, ask yourself why phones have a small storage capacity, as well as most laptops – and if you want a bigger storage you need to paid serious money – they want you to store everything on your Cloud so they have access to it, and two, on mobile/cell phones why have all the cell/mobile phone companies made their phones batteries nigh impossible to remove now – could it be so that you can’t really turn them off – I mean even when you turn them off, if you’ve set an alarm they still go – off, so they never really turn off they are collecting data on you 24/7.
I also read that Trump wants Greenland – because the big AI companies asked him to acquire it, because it has limitless free geo-thermal energy – and AI requires huge amounts of energy.
Wouldn’t Alaska also have geo-thermal energy? I think he wants the whole continent, north south, from Greenland to the southern tip of south america.
Unless I see this with my own eyes.
The data centers are the new moon landing for cult of science.
So Israel is now controlling the world of tech, and especially AI. Trump has just appointed another ultra Zionist to be head of the FED. Friends of Israel decides who our leaders are and what their policy is.
Ah, well, they are doing a great job, everything is rosy. The world is at peace, and the birds are singing. My fkn arse.
When I say who he nominated, I just assumed he was Yewish. All to predictable.
correction: “When I saw. .”
Not only is it a ‘private club’ (George Carlin) it’s an exclusive private club.
A bit like Royalty.
The Kings and Queens of Mammon, so to speak.
Killer AI drones. Coming to a Western town near you, very soon.
Do you know what 110 is?
Careful Johnny, Theob And Scoob are trying to out-comment you.
No gotta chance.
Noooo that’s not what I do… unfair
Some more questions and answers (?) on data centres.
https://rehack.com/culture/data-center-issues/
Most of the hype is positive. After all, there’s billions to be made.
A TEN BILLION DOLLAR data centre will be built in the Latrobe Valley, about 180 ks east of Melbourne.
It’ll be right next to Melbourne’s main power source. Handy that.
Water? Who the hell knows.
Oh yeah. It’s a Singaporean corporation, of course. We don’t do aUStralian owned
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-22/keppel-data-centre-latrobe-valley/106123748
aUStralia already has more than 300 data centres, situated mainly on the east coast.
They’re probably not all ‘behemoths’, but as the use of Al ramps up, no doubt they will become bigger.
On the driest habitable land mass on Earth.
Conclusion: Money talks, water (and power) walks.
Into oblivion.
We gonna run down through the electric avenue, and then we take it higher, ohh nooo.
Yeah yeah, watch yr back. https://youtu.be/4ykLV2yhSjk .
Money is talking incoherently. None of these geniuses know what they will do with all this computing power, because AI is still evolving and nebulous. Don’t get conned into AI classes or seminars.
For a mere $4,000 per person, you can attend a summit on these ‘Behemoths’ in Sydney, aUStralia, in June 2026.
Hurry and book your place.
https://www.informa.com.au/event/conference/energy-utilities/australian-data-centres-power-water-summit/
Don’t think your average punter will be there, so you’ll be rubbing shoulders with the Movers and Shakers.
Have fun!
He called it rap like Donnie Brasco.
Yep, I’m confused
Can’t wait 😀 … (ohhh I should stop messing with you guys… but…)
I have a head ache now…
this is like inadvertently landing in a coke party and finding time stretching as you make the decision to get out
Another shit solution.
This guy is terrible.
Show us the way to paradise then.
Nobody can do that here
What are data centers for ? I thought they were for storing all the info gained from spying on me, info they’d sort through to find my weak spots they could exploit to either control me or sell me things i didnt need. But it seems data centers are quite harmless.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2026/01/27/data-centers-are-the-physical-internet
It is the latest FOMO among those with more wealth than sense, all stampeding. It has already deprived others of water and electricity. In the Rabid Empire, bigger is better.
They are there to cause trouble. https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-mechanics-of-stable-falsehood .
It worked for the Kardashians, it works for many of the pumped up, pouting Effluencers, and now it’s gonna propel Melania towards stardom.
I hope you’ve all booked a seat at your local multiplex!
what were you wearing?
MELANIA TRUMP is a 100% Woman! 😉
Inverted like his orange wife
Dunno, get the feeling she’s either a gullible fool, or a vain, money hungry parasite.
Either way, any woman who let’s Trump crawl all over her needs her fucking head read.
She probably had him sign a prenuptial bed agreement.
what a lady… the first one actually
I just read a critic who was in a theatre in London (?).. 5 people total in the room… That won’t get me back in theatres.
I heard that critic is now in critical (psychological) care.
Yeah well, I wouldn’t get past this adminitration to have administrate something in her arm.. again, staying away from theatres
A Life well lived:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/01/michael-parenti-1933-2026/#more-164710
Thanks Ann.
Water: You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
get a plane to Canada… if it’s your concern, seriously. Beware, we have water but no jobs…
Too bloody cold.
Got any icebergs for sale?
Most aUStralian states now have desalination plants, problem is, they use vast amounts of energy.
We used to have that service. No return policy and they tent to be smaller than on the pictures. They stopped. I think they started building data centers on them.
You probably checked the forcast here… US and even Toronto are usually warmer. Usually.
Starve it and watch the beast curl up and die in agony. Better still, put it out of its misery quickly and efficiently, preserving life-giving water and power for deserving causes like the sustenance of honest to goodness, valuable, critically thinking populations. You KNOW it makes sense, Mr Starmer, you miserable, strait-laced, pathetic, foul, unimaginative, capitalist, Savile-fellating facilitator of Ukrainian boys of the night.
Don’t pull any punches Paul.
This gets an upvote from me Paul, though I probably would’ve used words like maggot and Ziobot and maybe a couple of F words also! You’ll note that it’s not just the UK Labour Party that has been completely hollowed out, and is now the opposite of what it originally stood for, but it’s all Labour/Social Democratic parties right across the West who seem fully captured by the WEF globalist forces, and are also beholden to Zionist lobbies in their respective countries. In short… they sold out to The Man.
They have reserves
Taken from the previous article’s comments section:
“…China controls 68-80% of global bismuth production and refining. The United States ceased primary bismuth production in 1997. There is no government stockpile. Zero. Because bismuth was always considered a byproduct of lead and copper refining, easily available from global markets, nothing to worry about.
Then in June 2025, the “Magnificent Seven” tech companies – we’re talking Apple, Microsoft, Google, the entire AI infrastructure buildout – warned that bismuth-based solder shortages could halt data center construction. AI chips require lead-free solder due to environmental regulations. Bismuth-tin alloys are the primary alternative. No bismuth? No solder. No solder? No AI data centers.”
https://www.sott.net/article/504302-Geopolitics-and-the-Weaponizing-of-the-periodic-table
Then change the regulations. Simple!
You dumb ***
Do you dumb f***s actually research anything?
or just repeat that China controls narrative.
Bismuth can be grown at home,
Y*u d**b f**k.
Nothing rare about it. Nothing complication about it.
The story you post is pure retard post.
Can you post the recipe for growing your own bismuth at home ? My wife’s a good cook; i’d like to see what if she can whip some up.
Careful what you wish for:
https://www.webmd.com/vitamins/ai/ingredientmono-1502/bismuth
Another chemical drug extracted from industrial waste products ?
Recycle, like fluoride.
huh… it’s a metal, mineral, used in drugs… you can swallow a big brick of bismuth for instance, and that will surely block diarrhea, but they found more convenient ways to ingest it in small pills with the same desired effect.
huh… it’s a metal, mineral, used in medication… you can swallow a big brick of bismuth for instance, and that will surely block diarrhea, but they found more convenient ways to ingest it in small pills with the same desired effect
The proof will be in the pudding though
Not too much light, plenty of water, repot every year
Who’s the retard ? you cant even spell properly !
Boom, that’ll teach them… good on you
question. How much bismuth is required for me to vent right now… I’m thinking self resilience.
I’d never heard of bismuth and did some research. This site gives a good description…… https://www.zmescience.com/feature-post/natural-sciences/geology-and-paleontology/rocks-and-minerals/the-bismuth-crystal-why-it-looks-so-amazingly-trippy-and-why-its-actually-a-big-deal-for-science/
I’m tripped as we speak
you can crystallize it artificially, you can’t “grow it”… still have to mine it…
Aye, probably lazy to post the same article, but it was fresh in the mind.
My first (and likely only) look into the world of Bismuth brought up more of the usual bonkers clashes; America trying to rapidly ramp up its production (it needs quite a big kitchen to grow the 100’s of tons it wants), China closing 35% of its production due to environmental standards, mostly used by Big pHarma to make their ‘cures’ supposedly less toxic (the pink Pepto Bismol gloop is a Bismuth compound apparently), and also going to need 1000’s more tons for the fleets of electric cars we definitely need for our coming beautiful digital utopia. Add it to the list of bottleneck materials that there’s blatantly not enough of to build what they want …but are going to plough ahead with anyway.
I couldn’t tell you to what degree, ‘China controls’ is a narrative pushed by higher powers/banking. If you have any reliable places to research that then feel free to point me in the right direction.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/unleashing-american-energy
Presidential Actions
Unleashing American Energy
Executive Orders
January 20, 2025
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:
(e) to eliminate the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate” and promote true consumer choice, which is essential for economic growth and innovation, by removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access; by ensuring a level regulatory playing field for consumer choice in vehicles; by terminating, where appropriate, state emissions waivers that function to limit sales of gasoline-powered automobiles; and by considering the elimination of unfair subsidies and other ill-conceived government-imposed market distortions that favor EVs over other technologies and effectively mandate their purchase by individuals, private businesses, and government entities alike by rendering other types of vehicles unaffordable
—
The buses require temperatures of at least 41 deg F. [5 C.] to safely charge . . .
Clown World! Yet ANOTHER electric bus DISASTER!
MGUY Australia
Jan 31, 2026
When will they learn? Making pointless Net Zero gestures is apparently more important than wasting hard-earned taxpayer money on ridiculous electric buses that DON’T WORK when it gets cold…
Triple Vaxx meltdown?
Silver!, they need Silver, tons of the stuff. That’s why China locked it’s Silver gates to world in Jan 2026. Any Silver leaving China now needs Govmint approval.