OffG is under attack…again.

Just a quick announcement explaining the recent outages apologizing for any disruption.

I know they say “never apologise, never explain”, but whoever coined that expression never had to run a website.

Somewhat ironically, just hours after publishing my comments regarding OffG’s security in my chat with Riley Waggaman, we were suddenly subject to days of prolonged DDOS attacks that caused the server to crash, left the website unresponsive for several hours at a time, and forced us to mitigate them using cloudflare settings.

During these outages the newsletter and comments form worked sporadically, slowly or not at all.

Fortunately, that seems to be over for now.

It’s an old cliché, but they do say you only take FLAK when you’re over target. So we can take some comfort from that.

Whoever coined that expression probably never had to run a website either, but I’ll bet it felt like they did.