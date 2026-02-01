OffG is under attack…again.
Just a quick announcement explaining the recent outages apologizing for any disruption.
I know they say “never apologise, never explain”, but whoever coined that expression never had to run a website.
Somewhat ironically, just hours after publishing my comments regarding OffG’s security in my chat with Riley Waggaman, we were suddenly subject to days of prolonged DDOS attacks that caused the server to crash, left the website unresponsive for several hours at a time, and forced us to mitigate them using cloudflare settings.
During these outages the newsletter and comments form worked sporadically, slowly or not at all.
Fortunately, that seems to be over for now.
It’s an old cliché, but they do say you only take FLAK when you’re over target. So we can take some comfort from that.
Whoever coined that expression probably never had to run a website either, but I’ll bet it felt like they did.
Supreme Court Case in which Bayer is trying to get liability ashield for glyyphosate & pesticides generally. Right now it appears the prosecuting atty may have been bought.
https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-wanted-to-get-this-information
“prolonged DDOS attacks”?
Could be some disgruntled individual. No intelligence service would be so dumb to spend time on such a niche site with ~30 commentators.
Thirty commentators and ONE Detractor.
Could be worse, we could live in the land of the free:
https://consortiumnews.com/2026/02/01/american-gestapo-american-psycho/
Thanks Ann.
One of the best lyricists to come out of the US.
Was he a Covidian? I hope not.
Political Science by Randy Newman.
No one likes us, I don’t know why
We may not be perfect, but heaven knows we try
But all around even our old friends put us down
Lets drop the big one and see what happens
We give them money, but are they grateful?
No, they’re spiteful and they’re hateful
They don’t respect us, so let’s surprise them
We’ll drop the big one and pulverize them
Asia’s crowded and Europe’s too old
Africa is far too hot and Canada’s too cold
And South America stole our name
Let’s drop the big one
There’ll be no one left to blame us
We’ll save Australia
Don’t wanna hurt no kangaroo
We’ll build an All American amusement park there
They got surfin too
Boom goes London and boom Paris
More room for you and more room for me
And every city the whole world round
Will just be another American town
Oh how peaceful it will be
We’ll set everybody free
You’ll wear a Japanese kimono
And there’ll be Italian shoes for me
They all hate us anyhow
So lets drop the big one now
Let’s drop the big one now
“I disapprove of what you say and _ _ _ _ (I’m gonna shut you up, one way or another”
Just Like You
Slow Learner
During the recent ‘turmoil’ in Iran our local media daily reported on the
rising numbers of ‘innocent civilians’ killed during the ‘crackdown’ by
‘the regime’… It also reported ‘the regime’ cut off all internal AND
external telecommunications… That made me wonder: how did our media
know the number of ‘innocent civilians’ ‘the regime’ killed ? I considered
there must be people inside Iran able to get about to collect and then
forward such data – but how ? Maybe by tom-tom drums,? Or maybe by
semaphore flags ? Or maybe (Indian) smoke signals ? But i think it was
most likely forwarded by carrier pigeons…
Under attack…?? Why? From the comments section this is an echo chamber for Trump deranged wannabe intellectuals. Must be fund raising again…
Trump is a woman
If someone calls out Trump for factual things, it’s not Trump derangement.
Chickenshit. That’s all you say and then never come back to debate your bullshit. Who the fuck are you?
Lol
He’s Scoobis Do, some kind of cartoon dog.
Equivalent IQ anyway.
Data centers are integral to the global digital prison that’s being built.
AI machines need them to enable them to keep track of you 24/7 so
they can make decisions to keep you safe… Off-g must be using
valuable electricity data centers need, so Off-g’s gotta go !
As the number of “Mainstream” alt/independent News Commentary sites are always fighting their own souls to NOT-SELL-OUT to the elite monied interests, so far OffG is continuing to hold-the-line most of the time….. Most of the “Candices” & “Rogans” of the world, as the $Money$ grows enormous ( Kirk’s Empire ), are having a harder time, show-to-show, keeping totally true to the verifiable truth and more more prone to spinning the narrative for more “Subs / Clicks”…..
The net gets harder & harder to sift through the Bling News to get the objective truth…
Thanks for trying… I just really don’t see any solutions for AGI, toxic tech, and the toxic Corporatism along with the effective destruction of the Democratic Party of JFK…
Trump Derangement Syndrome, Woke Toxic Femininity, and the DEI/Victim mentality of Gen Y/Z/Alpha should destroy functional American/Western Culture in the next 20 years… As someone famous (before he was assassinated) used to say, “Prove Me Wrong”…. Oh Well, Humankind had a good run….
Well like we used to say at HP, “we have the technology”, and you guys have done well. Thank you for your stuburn relentlessness.
Damn those DDOS torpedoes full steam ahead offG!!!
Bugger. However when you step back and take a look at things in an objective manner, you quickly realise this is an all out war on humanity; on us, and the mouthpieces of those who run the world have made it crystal clear they intend, in their words, to “clamp down on the spreading of misinformation and hate speech”. Meaning all those who shine a light on their vile agenda, propaganda and bullshit will be targeted. Including sites like this one. A while ago Ursula Von Der Leyden made the comment: “we need a vaccine for the virus of misinformation”. Others of her ilk have made similar comments. And you only need to look at the rampant censorship on social media, the deletion of accounts, the shadowbanning, etc, to know they are very serious in wanting to silencing those who speak truth to power. To these morally bankrupt snakes, an intelligent informed population is seen as a threat to their plans.
Exactly: why we should mention the distraction deployed, to divert attention from the Massive J.P. Morgan & co. Manipulations of the Silver & Gold prices… selling off paper. Last Thursday/Friday…
Talk about obvious, ‘what they did’ the Dimon Backstabbers ? !
Some of us think misinfo. or hate speech is only what we say it is. The prevalent taboos of the Free World (TM) are the height of hypocrisy.
https://genius.com/Beck-everybodys-gotta-learn-sometime-lyrics
Well, it shows us all that you guys and gals at Off-Guardian HQ – are doing something right, when the security services DDOS you – keep the good work up.
The place seems to be equally under attack from a flood of inconsequential comments (if you can even call them that). See recent threads.
Which I suppose work via a similar principle to DDOS. Flooding a place with garbage to disrupt the flow of more thoughtful contributions
Trolls “work in IT” too. But some of us seem unable to control our reactions to them.
It’s surprising given that it’s a rather small, inconsequential website. Maybe it’s the ongoing theme of hoax, psyop, fake, swtcheroo, that stirs the golems up from the murk. Too close to the mark, maybe?
Well, were glad you can enjoy yourself here…
