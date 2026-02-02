What is a 15-Minute City?
Iain Davis
The 15-minute city (FMC) is an urban planning concept designed to meet the sustainability targets and indicators pursuant with Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11). The international construction of 15-minute cities is a global project that is being rolled out in the UK in cities like Oxford and Bath.
The local council’s FMC objective in Bath is to establish a “movement strategy” to engineer “how people move” and “how space is shared.” This will “shift” resident “away from decades of car dependency” and will instead compel them to prioritise “sustainable travel”—walking, cycling and public transport.
The overarching ambition in Bath is to achieve “climate goals.” The local authority is, like nearly every other UK local authority, on an SDG-driven “Journey to Net Zero.” This has led to the creation of four “traffic cells” in Bath. The clearly stated reason for the zoning is to enforce a “reductions in car use.”
Bath’s Journey to Net Zero is being implemented in pursuit of SDG 11.b:
By 2020, substantially increase the number of cities and human settlements adopting and implementing integrated policies and plans towards inclusion, resource efficiency, mitigation and adaptation to climate change.
The UN defines “inclusion” to mean the provision of “equitable access to opportunities and resources.” Therefore, the equitable access to resources—inclusion—in a 15-minute city maximises the “resource efficiency” of residents who must mitigate and adapt to UN climate policies.
The FMC project is Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) council’s contribution to the UN’s centralised and coordinated management of the distribution and allocation of all resources. Otherwise known as sustainable development or, more accurately, Technocracy.
In accordance with SDG 11.2, by 2030 people living in “human settlements” in BANES should have access to “sustainable transport.” By making car use more difficult and expensive, the plan is supposed to achieve SDG 11.6—“reduce the adverse per capita [individual] environmental impact of cities.”
The UK national move towards 15-minute cities is part of “strengthening national and regional development planning” under SDG 11.a. Thus the FMC, in compliance with SDG 11.3, is an attempt to achieve “sustainable human settlement planning and management.”
There is nothing new about urban planning to meet the needs of residents. Garden cities, neighbourhood units, and compact cities are all urban development models aimed at providing easy, or easier, public access to essential goods and services within urban communities.
Planning initiatives like garden cities sought to enhance the draw of urban living—employment, education, health care, etc.—by improving living standards through better access to green spaces, affordable housing and greater opportunities for self sufficiency. The objective was to tackle the rampant squalor and often horrific health consequences of living and working in 19th and early 20th century UK towns and cities, thereby stimulating urban economic growth. For garden city developers, the primary social engineering tools were thoughtful planning and creative design.
The FMCs—variously referenced as complete communities, 20-minute cities and 20-minute neighbourhoods, etc.—utilise an entirely different approach. While the touted FMC offer is to provide residents with access to everything they need within a 15 minute walk or cycle ride from their home—chrono-urbanism—the use of surveillance technology and punitive restrictions to coerce and/or enforce compliance is the preferred social engineering tool.
For example, Oxford has six—rather than Bath’s four—traffic cells or “15-minute neighbourhoods” as local councilors like to call them. ANPR cameras will track Oxford residents who travel by car to ensure they comply with their allocated 100 day car travel allowance. Fines will automatically be levied if they drive outside of permitted times or exceed their 100 day annual limit. Residents living outside the approved zones will need to buy the necessary permits to travel by car, for a maximum 25 days per year, across and between Oxford’s restricted zones.
Ending Oxford residents’ freedom to roam, cutting entry by car for none-zone dwellers, and restricting residents’ movement within their assigned FMC is part of Oxford city council’s commitment to the UN’s global policy agenda. Its latest 2040 Net Zero Action Plan, like Bath’s, splits the city up into Zero Emission Zones (ZEZs) which can be used to control driver’s behaviour by “raising the charges to reflect higher requirements for vehicle efficiency.”
According to Oxford’s “Plan,” The “deployment of active travel infrastructure” such as ANPR surveillance of its citizens’ movements, is designed to lead to a “reduction of motorised traffic.” This will free up “enough road space in Oxford for active travel”—walking, cycling, and public transport. SDG 11.2, in other words.
As highlighted by the Urban Climate Change Research Network (UCCRN)—which operates out of Columbia University and is heavily backed by the United Nations (UN)—the FMC concept was first formalised in 2016 by Franco-Colombian scientist Carlos Moreno. This was also the year that the global Millennium Development Goals were officially transformed into SDGs as part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development—Agenda 2030.
UCCRN notes that Moreno emphasised the need to maximise the efficiency of “resource and service provision” including optimising the “number of residents” in an FMC. Moreno argued that FMCs should be established “in all geographies” and that “tailored 15-minute city models” could be built by deploying “advanced technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Digital Twins, and 6G networks.”
Moreno’s specialism is smart-city planning and he is the “special Smart-City envoy for the Mayor of Paris.” Moreno was clear from the outset that digital surveillance technology enables FMC developments.
The UN was eager to adopt the FMC model in order to use the technology to impose its SDG policies on urban centres around the world. In 2022, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the global C40 Cities network signed a strategic partnership with the multinational real estate investors NREP to accelerate the global rollout of FMCs. Moreno was also a C40 strategic partner and advisor for the initiative, as was UN-Habitat.
Created in 1977, the role of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is to establish “socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities.” UN-Habitat is the UN’s “focal point for all urbanization and human settlement matters.” It works with governments, other intergovernmental agencies, civil society organizations, private philanthropic foundations, academic institutions and the private sector to socially engineer urban populations accordingly.
To this end, UN-Habitat has established the New Urban Agenda as “a framework that contributes to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” The New Urban Agenda decrees that, in order to “contribute effectively to urban sustainability, frontier technologies and innovations need to be applied.”
Just as Moreno advocated, the UN explains what smart-city frontier technology it considers essential for urban sustainable developments like FMCs:
[Frontier technologies] currently include, among others, the Internet of things, sensor networks, machine-to-machine communication, robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, 3D printing, geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, autonomous unmanned vehicles, drones, blockchain, cryptographic computing, and big data processing and visualization.
The New Urban Agenda promotes public-private investment—stakeholder capitalism—to finance the construction of such “smart-cities” to meet SDGs:
The New Urban Agenda calls for technology and communication networks to be strengthened and for smart-city approaches that use digitalization, clean energy and technologies. [. . .] Innovative funding opportunities and partnerships need to be explored and the capacity of local governments to effectively procure, test and implement frontier technologies needs to be significantly strengthened.
Frontier, or smart-city, surveillance technology is behavioural control technology. Taking a positive view of social engineering, researchers writing for the Indonesian Journal of Information Systems and Informatics noted:
The influence of smart-city technology on consumer behavior in urban environments and people’s daily routines and lifestyle habits is significant. [. . .] The development of smart-cities through the application of various technologies such as smart transportation systems, traffic management applications, and smart sensors [. . .] has changed the behavior of people. [. . .] Thus, the application of smart-city technology not only transforms city infrastructure and services, but also brings significant changes in citizen behavior.
As stated in an academic article co-authored by Moreno and published in 2021, the FMC “adds to [the] existing thematic of Smart Cities.” The aim being to construct “sustainable and inclusive cities, as depicted in the Sustainable Development Goal 11 of the United Nations.” Technological behavioural control, and an unwavering commitment to SDG 11, lie at the heart of the FMC vision.
The team of researchers, including Moreno, wrote:
Artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, Machine Learning and Crowd Computing and others is expected to actualize the proposed 15-Minute City concept. [. . .] Aligning with calls of technological integration in cities to achieve the dimensions outlined in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, [. . .] the use of diverse technologies, smart devices and sensors can lead to this actualisation. [. . .] The use of Blockchain, smart contracts and fiscal instruments can be tallied to urban development rights and transaction costs to ensure both efficiency and performance while catering for long term policy agendas [Agenda 2030].
It is, therefore, relatively easy to define a 15-minute city (FMC): An FMC is a smart-city development within a predefined urban zone that uses frontier technology to socially engineer the population’s adherence to global policy agendas.
This is a fact: something that is known to exist, especially something for which proof exists, or about which there is information.
Yet, despite the obvious, openly admitted purpose of FMCs, you would be hard pressed to know it. Chrono-urbanism is the only aspect of FMC planning that is ever discussed in the mainstream. To point out that FMCs also deploy frontier technologies to control people’s behaviour is widely, and ludicrously, said to be a conspiracy theory.
In a May 2024 interview with the smart-city specialist Moreno, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) discussed how his FMC idea apparently became a “conspiracy theory.” Claiming that, for example, Bath’s and Oxford’s FMC Zero Emission Zones are imaginary and that sharing proven facts about FMCs constitutes “disinformation,” the RICS gave Moreno the opportunity the thank the “press and the fact-checkers” for putting people straight about what Moreno called “false information and conspiracy theories online and on social networks.”
Moreno said that alleged FMC conspiracy theories were fuelled by “violence and hatred.” Contradicting everything else he has said and written about FMCs, he countered the alleged conspiracy theorists by pretending that the sole purpose of a 15-minute city was “to create urban environments [. . .] where essential daily necessities are accessible within low-carbon proximity”—chrono-urbanism.
The interviewing RICS journalist didn’t think it necessary to question Moreno about FMCs’ use of frontier smart-city technology. Indeed, despite the fact that Moreno’s academic specialism is smart-city design, RICS described him only as a professor of “architecture” and neither RICS nor Moreno even mentioned smart-city technology or SDG 11, as if they too don’t exist.
This denial or reality appear to be common tactic used by those who promote FMCs or among those who are instrumental in building them. For example, when residents opposed the construction of Oxford’s FMC architecture, the city council’s response was not to alter its plan but rather to drop use of the term “15-minute city” from its published plan to impose FMCs.
In 2023, a multidisciplinary group from the universities of Liverpool and Edinburgh provided a thoughtful explanation supposedly enabling us to separate the reality of FMCs from the conspiracy theories:
The 15-minute city itself is a simple idea. If you live in one, it means that everything you need to go about your daily life – school, doctors, shops and so on – is located no more than a 15-minute walk from your house. [. . .] The idea flourished in the wake of COVID, when lockdowns and working from home had more of us ditching the car and recognising the need for well-served local neighbourhoods.
Again, this propagandist dross omits all of the inconvenient facts. There is no mention of SDG 11 or of smart frontier technology. The surveillance, restrictions, limits, additional costs, fines, and other forms of enforcement and coercion—ubiquitous in FMCs—are disregarded entirely. This type of propaganda is called Half-Truth, but other propaganda techniques were also used in the piece.
The academics wrote:
Among other things, the charge sheet against 15-minute cities is that they are a “socialist”, or even “Stalinist”, attempt to control the population by actively preventing citizens from straying more than 15 minutes from their homes.
This combines the propaganda techniques of the Straw Man and Disinformation.
The allegation that FMCs are “Stalinist” comes from a meme shared by one hidden and anonymous Reddit account. More recently, the same claim has been promoted by the Telegraph which dug out an appropriate quote. This false account—disinformation asserting people object to FMC’s because they think them “Stalinist”—is used as a straw man to utterly misrepresent and distort people’s real concerns about FMCs. If that doesn’t work, FMC critics can also be labelled far-right.
What this reveals is a fear driven refusal to report facts, a desperate denial of the truth, and an attempt to deceive the public. Undoubtedly this is because it is much easier to entice people to live in what they imagine to be a modern-day garden city than it is to convince them to incarcerate themselves in a digital gulag. Sadly, this deception seems to be relatively successful.
Told that anyone who expresses concern about the construction of FMCs are conspiracy theorists, far right, or both, the terminally duped, reliant on whatever the mainstream tells them, appear to genuinely believe FMCs are being built for their benefit.
Following a 15-minute city related comment I recently posted on X, among the trolls and the bots that responded, some seemingly real people replied with comments like:
It’s about people being able to live, work and socialise in a local community. All this stuff about zones and travel restrictions is utter bull.
or:
It’s going back to a world where we didn’t have to own a car just to pop to a local shop.
and:
Why would you want to make people travel more than 15 minutes for essential services? Make it make sense.
No one opposes the use of behavioural control surveillance technology in FMCs wants to live in communities where there are no local amenities or poor access to essential goods an services. They are not arguing against living in healthier, less polluted, more pleasant environments, nor are they opposed to reinvigorating the UK’s rapidly declining high streets.
To those who assume FMCs are as described to them by the likes of the BBC, perhaps it is worth pondering a few questions.
Who doesn’t think we need to improve our transport infrastructure? Who wants to drive miles to find a bank, a butchers, a greengrocers, or a pharmacy? Who doesn’t want to be able to access a doctor or a dentist, child-care, decent schools or lovely green spaces within easy walking distance of their homes?
In the leafy suburbs, people who can afford to do so pay incredibly high housing costs to be able to do just that.
Chrono-urbanism is not a bad idea, or a new idea for that matter. If there was any sign of inward investment into struggling communities to enable chrono-urbanism to work, that would be fantastic. But there isn’t.
Not only are all the tyrannical aspects of FMCs denied by those trying to sell the digital infrastructure to a deceived public—either by refusing to acknowledge reality or deploying the conspiracy theory canard—as yet, no one who advocates for FMCs has explained how surveillance and enforcement will revitalise hitherto neglected communities. Who will provide the essential goods and services modern chrono-urbanism promises to deliver within a 15 minute radius?
The pseudopandemic policy response, that FMC proponents highlight as an impetus for FMC development, continued the destruction of UK SMEs and further hobbled the UK’s functioning economy. These government policies transferred wealth away from the general population to concentrate it in the hands of global investor shareholders and the multinational corporation they control. Are we supposed to believe the government now seeks to remedy the slew or urban problems it was largely responsible for creating by building 15-minute cities?
Leaving aside its blatant oppression, the prospect of living in a 15-minute city does not remotely suggest a return to some sort of urban idyll that arguably never existed in the first place. The local butcher and the greengrocer won’t return, they’ve been priced out; doctors surgeries won’t suddenly be accessible, and providing beautiful green spaces won’t be a planning priority. You are deluding yourself if you think that is what the global FMC project is about.
In all likelihood, in a 15-minute city, your local unmanned AI controlled convenience store—owned by your friendly local multinational retail corporation—will require you to submit your digital identity to buy food; your local-GP will be available locally via a convenient online video consultation; your prescribed drugs will be delivered by drone and all your retail purchasing desires will be met by processing your orders online and shipping goods to your door from distant mega-warehouses.
If and when the next round of lockdowns arrive, if you already live in your allocated FMC zone, why would you ever be permitted to leave?
Do you really imagine the 15-minute city is being rolled out globally because the UN and its private sector partners, and other stakeholders, want to improve your quality of life?
St. Jeffrey Sachs, coincidentally from Columbia U., came up with SDG and before that MDG. Before that as economics advisor to Yeltsin, he had nothing to do with the plunder of Russia.
On the Psychology of The Sheeple.
1) Variability. Humans do not respond uniformly to rules, or incentives
or narratives. Even under heavy pressure individuals interpret, filter, and
internalize differently. […….].
2) Withdrawal. When open disagreement becomes costly or dangerous,
people rarely confront power directly. They disengage instead. They
reduce participation, effort, creativity and emotional investment. With-
drawal does not look like rebellion. It looks like indifference, minimal
compliance, and silence. […….].
3) Adjustment. Humans continually adjust restraints. They learn how to
comply formally while preserving informal autonomy. […….].
Power4) Quiet non-cooperation. Most resistance is not loud. It is procedural,
passive, and invisible. […….].
Over time, more energy must be spent enforcing what once emerged
voluntarily. More surveillance is required to secure the same outcome.
More rules are needed to achieve less cooperation. [……].
‘Power becomes ridiculous before it becomes vulnerable.’
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/anthropological-reversibility-part
This is disturbing. The Big Issue (which supports many homeless people) appears to have fallen under the globalist umbrella, instead of helping to put a roof over people’s heads.
https://www.bigissue.com/news/environment/15-minute-cities-sharron-davies-right-said-fred/?utm_source=firefox-newtab-en-gb
I plead guilty, or at least, not innocent. I did put up a Facebook post about the FMCs. But it was not the plans I called Stalinist, rather Keir Stalin himself, for pushing them. We have witnessed his dictatorship following the Soviet leader’s protocol of removing the opposition (Rebecca Long-Bailey, his predeccessor as party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, and more recently, Andy Burnham) as threats to his autocracy.
During the Covid nonsense it was wonderful, cycling up and down the dual carriageways of Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire reading signs everywhere to “Stay at Home” with hardly any traffic on the roads at all, breathing God’s good air. Then the “new normal” came to an end.
Still I’d been there before and it was not until 23 November last year, cycling to church, that a speeding car threw me and the bike 20 to 30 ft in the direction it was going. I was cycling round a mini-roundabout at the time. It’s not something you want – 5 days in hospital. The cast is off my arm. I’m still wounded and scarred, physically and psychologically.
But I am still up for the fight against this globalist tyranny. And in answer to your last question, Iain, there is no way I have ever believed the “stakeholders” have our interests at heart. That will be true however often my body and bike come under threat of damage.
hard to imagine anything more DEhumanizing than this blueprint for “human settlements”!
It’s done to produce cheap meat for the voracious omnivores.
1984: YTS Trainees on the State of Britain | A Moment to Talk | BBC Archive
When it becomes like this to leave a area, then shits got real.
Nice article. Seriously thinking about going back to fast tracking a painful organ failure death (going back to drinking that is). This is not fun. No doubt, our politicians are idiots that don’t have a clue. Answering to United Nations sponsored technocrats would be like living in hell. What would be better? Calling a Canadian MAID or drinking myself to death? But it won’t be Canadian Club! That’s for sure. I am leaning toward Bombay gin and Absolut vodka.
Depending on the time of the day my personnel vision changes a lot… Keeping as positive as possible in my actions, with integrity, also makes a lot of difference in how I feel… my 0.07 cents… (problem is I keep forgetting that to the point I can’t tell if it’s sustainable… keep you posted)
The smart grid – will play a very important part in the 15 minute cities a 9 minute explanation of the smart grid.
https://nitter.poast.org/conspiracyb0t/status/2018235953656242679#m
Rebublic of AI
I live in a city and built an electric bike… I can get anywhere I need inside 40 km, faster than a car on rush hour, and inside 20 km at any time… Got a big basket for groceries and even a trailer for bigger transport. For a grand total of no money per displacement… Only have my weight, the weight of the bike, and the weight of supplies… to carry. With the torque provided, I don’t loose any speed whatever the load… spiked tires in the winter. love this thing… The price and worries of using and maintaining a car (include parking please) has always been a source of stress for me, even when companies were paying for a part of it, according to employment rules.
Especially excellent for getting run over.
You’re building a nice case for me there…
Can’t live in a city. Too expensive. Got to move out in the country to afford the rents, and then drive long distance everywhere.
I’m not worried. I live in a cabin in the woods. Closest neighbor is 15 miles, not 15 minutes. And I have to grow my own food because the closest store is 2 days by horseback. So fuck em.
Dying alone seems to be problem for some, been doing that for years,
I got a dog. No problem.
Another parameter arrived carried out by Science: Global population is underestimated!!!
According to Science Global gridded population datasets systematically underrepresent rural population | Nature Communications , the underestimation is charging especially China with double the population than previously thought.
Meaning the real figure for China could be 3 billion people! What do 3 billion Chinese do here on a globe with scarce resources?
They eat and drink the whole shit up and leave nothing to an American
The question is now: What do we do with this problem? 5 minutes cities?
Weird. Matt Walsh of DW just went off on a diatribe about how the population is being over counted in order to scare people into complying with climate change initiatives. Not saying I agree with Walsh. I wrote him a note to tell he is stupid in so many words. But I agree. I could easily see efforts being made by some countries to under count to deflect negativity and forced population control mandates.
So you are telling me back in 1980 China had only 500 million population with a one child policy and they now have 3 billion? You seem to need critical thinking. I suspect their population has dropped very low. You can see what looks like very empty cities with low populations on youtube too. Also, what makes more sense, that they would lie and say they have only 1.5 billion when it is 3, or that they would lie saying it was 1.5 billion when it is more like 250 million?
Welcome to Earth; the inverse prison planet.
Run by the criminals with honest inmates.
Love that concept of “We are all energy”. Liked to throw that concept in my nature talks. The idea that sunlight holds our body together and once the energy is gone our bodies will simply fall apart like a burning leaf. And the kids got it. Taking a walk through the woods and understanding that every living thing, plant and animal alike, is glued together with sunlight. Once the the sunlight is gone, so are they. Even had their teachers transfixed and dumbfounded. A profound quiet would set in……. That’s when I would say, “Have fun and be FUCKING QUIET”. Just kidding on that part.
Every single one of them.
“The whistleblower gave Dominick Skinner, a 31-year-old Irish immigration activist living in the Netherlands, the personal information of roughly 4,500 ICE and Border Patrol personnel—2,000 frontline enforcement agents and 2,500 support staff. The leak, which Skinner received in mid-January, represents one of the largest breaches of federal law enforcement data in recent history.”
Behind ICE List: How a DHS Whistleblower and Facial Recognition AI Turned the Surveillance State on Itself (EXCLUSIVE)
Here they are.
ICE List Wiki
If you play this 3 times you will know what 15 minutes actually feels like
The Stranglers – Five Minutes
There are two lights above my head one labelled sun and one labelled moon. If both are in the sky together the light of the sun outshines the light of the moon. That is given the name Day. Night is the name given to the abscence of sunlight.
Our perception of the physical movement of these lights gives us the idea that time is real. That’s it.
Is time going by faster? | Page 4 | stolenhistory.net – Rediscovered History of the World
It looks like its all about control – keeping folk tied into their 15 minute cities so they know where we are at all times – no doubt they’ll be tracking anyone moving between 15 minute cities – reducing your driving times, also allows them to know where you are when not driving – though vehicle now also have trackers built in.
The 15 minute cities will a long way to keeping us under control – by knowing where we are almost all the time – next up they’ll be forcing folk from the countryside into these cities – the cities aren’t quite open air prison, but it does allow them to know our movements within these cities.
Bhagavad Gita, Chapter 16:
Deceitfulness, and arrogance, and pride,
Quickness to anger, harsh and evil speech,
And ignorance, to its own darkness blind,-
These be the signs, My Prince! of him whose birth
Is fated for the regions of the vile.
Follow the videos of the immediate scene to their end. You see the stunning indifference of Ross and his colleagues while Good slumps over in her car, which is at this point smashed into another vehicle on the side of the street. Ross approaches Good’s car but walks away without checking whether she is alive or dead. In one of these video clips, two ICE people share a moment of self- congratulatory glee, Good’s car behind them.”
Are ICE and IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) enforcement goons predictors of the shockingly dystopian Fascist totalitarian dictatorship, where proponents embrace 15-Minute Cities as one of their necessary, top objectives/prerequisites for establishing a global surveillance nightmare world?
The answer is “Yes” – when recognizing U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were/are arguably the most powerful political advocates on Earth for all things technocracy and transhumanism, and criminally liable for the mRNA injection mass murder of incalculable numbers of their own citizens.
Neither man, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, has publicly called for the 100% banning of deadly mRNA injections, nor offered legitimate responses to those who have exhibited the moral courage to point out their deadliness and demand an immediate global ban on mRNA injections.
See: https://onenessofhumanity.wordpress.com/2026/01/13/on-ending-the-fascist-nightmare/
She is still alive. It’s a staged event.
All in all, you’re just another brick in the wall
The majority of people are, yes.
Iain, like many in your field – your pretending this is a recent thing.
After the bailout in 2008, they introduced Universal Credit . Within this new legislation aimed at the disabled, elderly, and poor , they added that if you, the claimant, moved to another postcode ( less than 15 minutes away), you would have to do another claim.
If you go back, you will see the horror stories of disabled, elderly , and poor people who ended up homeless or destitute due to this “another postcode” rule. This was tested on 74,120 individuals, mainly disabled, elderly, and poor (exactly like the COVID vaccine and covid policy’s tested in the disabled, elderly, and poor first).
Legal rights workers advised people not to move out of the area due to the problems with the Universal Credit reclaim.
To help , which is the government’s form of punishing the ill and disabled folks, if you moved, you would have to do the full claim again, which meant you would have to be seen by their health care professionals again to prove you were entitled to any disability benefits, and this was if you moved just five roads away and this would keeping happening each time you moved you would have to go through the drama and risk making your self homeless as Universal Credit system is automated and run by A.I.
Elderly people in old people homes / nursing homes would have to reapply for funding if they was to move.
Think Tier 1, 2, 3, and 4 during COVID when it came to leaving or visiting other areas.
What I also wonder about these 15 minute controlled cities is, considering they are all connected by “smart” technology, will tenants utilities be controlled.?
For instance, hot water – will it only get up to a certain degree? And only for an allotted time? What happens to a nice hot shower?
Will air-conditioning be limited, and only allowed to go down to a certain degree? And only when outside temps are considered warm enough?
I may be putting too fine a point on it, but…
They will try it if we allow them, that’s what SMART meters are for along with SMART themostats, SMART fridges and the rest of the spyware.
Energy rationing was attempted – which I believe was a trial run – in late 2022 using the Ukraine ‘war’ and the Russian gas shortages (due to no longer buying Russian gas) as the cover story. The Euro-peons had been conditioned to believe that they must stick it to bad man Poo-tin.
Some countries such as France turned the street lights off at 10pm in some areas. Pitch black streets, not so great for safety but a good way to keep the serfs ‘safe’ indoors. The French aren’t known for going out late in the evening but the streets were more deserted than normal. The street lights have since been turned back on at night.
Spain decreed that heating in public buildings including offices, shops and restaurants could be no higher than 19C and air conditioning no lower than 27C, thereby freezing one’s bollocks off in winter and sweating profusely in the summer like a certain Prince. The law still applies but over time private businesses simply ignored it.
“Control ? Enough is Never Enough !” … (anon) …
Your last paragraphs say it all, Iain. The idea of an idyllic “village” “town” or “hamlet” that comes to mind when we think of these quaint 15 minute paradises is, I would venture, pure nostalgia.
There are many lovely, quaint, small towns here in the USA. But people still need cars.
Also, where the rubber meets the road is going to be figuring out what gets built in these 15 minute cities. Who gets priority over what they get to walk to in their sustainable shangri la?
How many bars, restaurants, daycare centers, schools, medical offices, hospitals, gyms, supermarkets, nail salons, veterinary services, pet grooming, dunkin donuts, macdonalds, chipotles, schools, universities, labratories, real estate offices, soccer fields, baseball fields, football fields, sports stadiums, etc etc are going to FIT into one 15 minute city.
How many senior citizens are going to hop on a bike to get to cvs/
So, yes, it will be drones drones drones.
And a football field. Because America is not going to give up football. Not a chance.
Thanks for parcing this out.
It is basically congestion charging by another name. The leaders, via the media, have to pretend a) they are doing something and b) that there is ‘progress’ for the benefit of humanity. You can be almost certain that in fact almost nothing will change for people who live in these cities.
No, no, no! It’s not just an environmental measure. Your post fails to address the surveillance and control aspect. When residents’ money, phone, internet, fuel, food, etc. can be turned off with one click, they’ll be certain to comply with whatever they’re told to do.
A 15 minute city or 20 minute neighbourhood will not be a new shiny urban development in the majority of cases. It will be a zone within cities and larger towns, whole villages or the suburb where you currently live. Doesn’t matter how big the town or city is, it will be zoned such that you cannot leave one part to enter another.
If it is a dump then it will still be a dump, with some new pedestrianized areas and a limiting of vehicles. A facelift to smarten the area up to make it more appealing to the
victimsresidents. Eventually, all the empty shops and office space will be repurposed to use as stack ‘n’ pack homes to provide additional housing for those currently living rurally.
If you want to know the plans visit the local town hall and ask to see the them, some town halls have the plans on display already. Across the world most noticeably in developed countries these zones are being rolled out incrementally. Notice that even run down town centres and suburbs have already been pedestrianised, in some cases using expensive granite paving slabs and other costly materials. That money has not come from the local council budgets, it is being centrally funded and planned but delivered locally.
Everything is locally undertaken by the witting and unwitting enablers aka traitors within local government. The policy is GLOBAL to LOCAL.
In 2015 193 member states of the UN signed Agenda 2030 and in 1992 178 countries signed Agenda 21. Agenda 21 (21st century) and Agenda 2030 (SDGs), as I have said repeatedly, is the agenda.
Don’t get distracted by other nonsense, look at what is happening around you where you live and do what you can to derail it or slow it down.
Here in northeast USA we have what’s called “mbta housing”. All towns in Massachusetts that have one or more “commuter rail stops” are required to alot an area of land to build a certain amount of “units” so that, ostensibly, people can either live near where they work, or be able to travel downtown by train.
So, essentially, in the town where I reside, which is upper middle class, young couples (as an example) can no longer afford to buy a small starter home – small homes for sale are immediately torn down for huge cookie cutter, no yard, two car garage houses which sell for at least a million plus – and will settle for a one or two bedroom apartment, 3 if they plan to have a family.
Also, more and more huge corporations are buying already built rental properties. They see the writing on the wall.
The rents here in Massachusetts are astounding. On par with NYC.
As Iain rightly points out, FMCs are sold to us as something to revitalise local communities, but in reality they are anything but. The disconnect between propaganda and reality has never been more stark. Housing developments still try to cram as many housing units as possible into the space, without any thought of providing local amenities. Profit for the big players remains paramount. FMCs must be resisted at all costs, they are a massive con trick.
Why has this suddenly reappeared now?
https://www.bigissue.com/news/environment/15-minute-cities-sharron-davies-right-said-fred/
We give the B.I. seller some money and never take the paper. Articles like that remind us why!
Fifteen minutes from everything? Sounds unfeasible to me, unless they build a heap of high-rise sardine cans. A la Hong Kong
Gee, I wonder if the movers and shakers will be living in them. And leave their precious country estates in the care of their cleaners, cooks, gardeners and maintenance people.
Taking cars and especially mega trucks off the roads makes sense, but to achieve that every fifteen minute sardine society will need billions of moola spent on extensive infrastructure.
Who’s paying for that?
What do movers-and shakers and their families do at airports. While the riff-raff waited and were being groped or x-rayed, these people paid more to skip all that (really) or used their own planes. Even during the “deadly pandemic”.
Are there roadworks in your area? Mainly at junctions? Be prepared for travel restrictions.
Do you use your card more than cash? You are a fkn idiot.
Do you watch what you say? coward.
We can see the enemy now, putting their head above the parapet for the first time. They have used their own people as fodder to gain control of power. To criticise them is a crime. They have control of education and media. What you think is the truth is only what they want you to believe. Yes the Jesuits and Masons may be involved but the Zionists cant hide any longer, not when the end days are near. They do control the banking system, Holywood, Governments, military. Everything important. They were caught out in documents exposed but used their means to say they were false.
How the fuck did we let it happen.
Knowing your enemy is the way to bring this fkn world control down. I want to live and travel freely. The Zionists in control can go fk themselves.
Our enemies are the toads in our own governments, their ‘authorities’ and the big-chain stores and other BigBiz with local domiciles, the organised armed forces, the just-doing-what they’re told doctors – and the compliant masses. Zionism becomes irrelevant if people working within the mentioned groups grew a pair.
Our esteemed Councillor who wants to be the Mayor (C40) Andrew Gant – no need to add any more there.
It’s Zamyatin’s prediction (Made before Huxley and Orwell wrote their diatonische novels), of what the world will look like: 2% of the world inhabited in cities made of glass (so that people can be watched at all times, except for at most 30 minutes a week, when one is allowed to close the curtains), and where the population is constantly working on the great scientific problem of how to send people to outer space, and where anything that is not approved by some higher up at forehand, is the most terrifying idea one can encounter for which fear people can be cured by lobotomy.
Zamyatin’s solution, there is one solution to this nightmare, but let’s not spoil the novel and read for yourself!
Preceded by Jack London’s ‘The Iron Heel’, but still a fine piece of art.
There are only so many plots for any novel.