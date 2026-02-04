The Epstein Files: More of the Empire’s “created reality”?

The only thing anyone wants to talk about is the Epstein files, the millions of documents and emails released by the US government concerning the *ahem* late Jeffrey Epstein and his many high-profile correspondents.

That this is all the MSM wish to discuss is hardly surprising, they are the mouth to the establishment brain. But that it should also so totally dominate the alternate media I find a little concerning.

Have we really learned anything at all?

Chomsky is a villain for being friendly, Finkelstein a hero for telling Epstein to go to hell. Mandelson has resigned. Again. Bill Gates got an STD. Elon is “too autistic” to be a peadophile (and accidentally confirmed the emails were real. Oops).

Ever predictably, the whole thing has turned into an exercise in taking sides.

People are doing word searches for their favourites and keeping score. Starmer is mentioned 33 times, Farage 41, Putin over a thousand.

The binaries extend to geopolitics.

While the MSM pundits are pushing “Epstein was a Russian agent working with Putin”, the people who know better want to talk about Maxwell, Mossad and Israel.

There’s no denying that the latter has the benefit of being at least partially true, but both – to me – fall into the trap of letting the terms of discussion be set from above.

I suppose the question I keep coming back to in my head is, “Why should we accept anything in these emails is meaningful?”

All we have here is what the US Department of Justice wants us to have. Vetted, redacted, or even invented.

We should assume it is, at best, irrelevant and at worst entirely misleading. Propaganda as much as anything else that passes from the FBI to the DOJ to the New York Times. A story with a purpose.

And yet, there is a fevered quasi-witch hunt atmosphere, best demonstrated by the outraged responses to statements like this:

Being mentioned in the Epstein files is not a sign of wrongdoing — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 31, 2026

…which is nothing but true. Simply being mentioned a handful of times in millions of pages of documents, the vast majority of which appear to be unrelentingly mundane, is not an indication of a crime.

I would even argue that tweet was testing a conditioned response. For years they hype up the witch-hunt crowd, then they say “guys, just because your neighbour’s crops survived the drought, doesn’t make them a witch”.

And when people inevitably scream back “Yes it does! Burn the witch!”, they smile at a job well done.

I’ve been thinking about the famous quote from Karl Rove:

‘We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out.

If anything I’ve found the reaction to the Epstein dump almost disheartening, because it shows how susceptible we are to the Empire creating our reality and smiling down as we study it.