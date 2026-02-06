No, Mandelson is NOT “The Biggest Scandal of the Century”

Keir Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the United States, despite his known links to Jeffrey Epstein, is the “biggest political scandal of the century”.

According to Nigel Farage, anyway.

Sky News at least has the sense to phrase it as a question…

Could Peter Mandelson be the biggest political scandal of the century?

To which the obvious, facetious answer is “Which one?”

And the more honest answer is “No, obviously not.”

I don’t care if Lord Mandelson was passing sensitive information, I don’t care if Sir Keir knew or not and I don’t care who the unfortunate woman having to stand next to Peter Mandelson in his underpants is. The answer is no.

The suggestion itself, in a world where Blair and Covid and Jimmy Saville and David Kelly exist, is actually insulting to anyone with any intelligence and the notion of truth itself.

The very fact the question is even being posed proves the answer is no. The really important scandals aren’t called “important scandals” on the front page of every newspaper in the country; they get called “misinformation”. If they get talked about at all.

Let’s end this quick-take with a question of our own.

What would you say is the “biggest political scandal of the century”?

Please pick one of the following:

Multiple Western governments and the entire mainstream press, lying about “weapons of mass destruction” to start a war for profit that killed a million people. All the governments and institutions of the world colluding to falsify a pandemic in order institute and abuse emergency powers and sell unnecessary and untested vaccines. A picture of Peter Mandelson in his underpants.

PS. I had to Google “Peter Mandelson underpants” today, and I will never forgive the world for putting me in this position.