WATCH: The Great Reject is Upon Us! – #SolutionsWatch
Rejoice! The Great Reset is yesterday’s news, and the great reject is upon us! What does it mean that the US is withdrawing from the IPCC? That the UN is on the ropes? That Davos was as big of a flop as last year’s COP? Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com joins us to discuss these issues and the sea change that has taken place in public opinion on global warming and globalism in the past year.
A $55B navy contract to build concentration camps in 5 US States doesn’t look like temporary illegal immigrant detention. It looks like facilities to house a great many people for extended periods.
https://scheerpost.com/2026/02/11/us-military-helping-trump-to-build-massive-network-of-concentration-camps-navy-contract-reveals/
Could be a response to so many Americans awakening to what’s happening.
Yes the USA’s recent withdrawal from the (IPCC) coincides nicely with Trump’s order to tell the Pentagon to buy more coal – he will/or already has signed an Executive Order to do so, making it legal.
But here’s the thing – I don’t quite believe the Climate Crisis narrative, pushed on us by the PTB – and there bought and paid for scientists, sadly even peer reviewed articles are now dubious, as a writer on this website pointed out not that long ago, that they are compromised.
The island of Britain is virtually built on coal – yet coal mines were systematically closed down which destroyed entire communities – many buildings and residential areas in Britain now receive their heating via communal heating systems – that burn wood chips (Chopped down trees) these millions of trees that are now burned, would’ve removed X amount of Co2 from the atmosphere, but now they are being burned to add it into the atmosphere – truly its not about protecting the environment, its about control and money.
I feel sad when I read comments like this. Because it shows how far people are from simple reality.
Life is a circle when you give and take, and there is enough for every living entity here on this globe as everything is reproducing itself.
Trees make children and so do all living.
1000 volcanoes are in outbreak on the bottom on the big seas, why the coal is remade again again. Oil reserves once emptied are slowly being refilled again.
Everything you read and see to the contrary of the above, is a financial fraud scheme illusion invented on an office desk to make “money” for TPTB.
Without any relation to the real physical world. As the “word” money is an illusion too.
US is withdrawing from the IPCC or Trumps withdrawal from WHO then 10 mins later he gives The Gates Foundation the same amount of money.
RfK JR massive announcements then 10 mins later it 10x the opposite or worse then the previous lot.
Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com needs to get off the fake internet and get in the real world.
Beryl electric bikes all over the UK and Europe.
Love that phrase: The Great Reject.
I may not be loud about it, but reject it* I most assuredly do.
[*The Great Reset^TM]
I’m taking more of a Gandhi-esque approach myself: peaceful noncompliance — or my favourite because it has the same acronym as the obnoxious QR code, Quiet Resistance. Now, that’s my style of “QR code”:-)
Interesting that the term Gandhi used, satyagraha, is a mashup of two Sanskrit words: satya, meaning “truth,” and agraha, meaning “persistence.”
Truth and persistence. Yeah, that’ll do me.
That Guy Anderson (ex mason..?) got alot for his book, Conspiracy Theories
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Conspiracy-Theories-Guy-Peter-Anderson/
from that Mind Unveiled
Tried to cut the excessive link, now it doesn’t work, easy to find anyway..
It’s good that that Alchemy series will play throughout the coming planetary alinement.(one of yer layers…?) on the bbbc
(Small Prophets, pretty funny…)
Goddammit. We might be going to war against Iran right, right now.
https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/annihilation-looms