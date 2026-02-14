Autistic Barbie
Sinéad Murphy
Mattel has launched Autistic Barbie. Because children with autism should be visible, including to themselves.
‘Every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.’ So goes Mattel’s blurb.
It is a theme of our times: being visible, seeing ourselves, coming-out into the light. Launched in the domain of what is called ‘sexuality,’ it is now a general possibility with multiple pathways.
And everything gives way before it. There can be no objection to coming-out. It can only add to the supply of what is good.
In is a lie, destructive of health and happiness. Out is truth, promoting of health and happiness.
But while we busy ourselves with one or other mode of coming-out, we overlook the usefulness of coming-out, not to us who do it but to those who seek to manage us who do it.
Because coming-out implies a number of useful effects.
First: Coming-out implies that there is something in, something that shrinks from the world, something there – not discerned by the senses or the sciences but divined by new-style experts appointed by fiat for the task.
These experts – psychologists, educationalists, therapists of various kinds – describe for us our modern soul, our ‘identity.’
In doing so, they arrogate to themselves a power to invent characters for people that are allegedly defining but that do not necessarily manisfest themselves at all. There is something there, though there is no sign of it. The more there is no sign of it, the more there it may be said to be.
Second: Coming-out implies that there is an essential in-ness, an essential invisibility, about what is there. This can denigrate any or all visible evidence of a situation or condition – its possible causes as well as its symptoms – as inessential or beside-the-point, not linked to what is there with any necessity.
Third: Coming-out implies that strategies that elicit what is there are neutral in themselves and acceptable in their outcomes, for they merely uncover a truth and uncovering a truth can only be true.
Fourth: Coming-out implies that in whatever mode what is there ventures forth, with whatever attributes it roams abroad, it cannot be offensive or destructive but only healthy and right. The power to dismiss existing evidence of a condition is matched by the power to promote manufactured evidence of a condition.
As a device for the insertion and normalization of any number of effects, the conceit of coming-out could not be more useful.
And Autistic Barbie is a case perfectly in point.
Autism in its true form comprises exclusion from the conditions for involvement in human life, as I have argued in What Autism Is and What Autism Is Not.
The US CDC reports that 1 in 31 American children now receives a diagnosis of Autistic Spectrum Disorder by the age of 8, an almost four-fold increase since the beginning of the century.
This epidemic of autism points to the poisoning of children on a scale heretofore unknown. And social and political strategies to address autism typically exacerbate its destructiveness, amplifying the most anti-human characteristics of autism under the aegis of its inclusion.
But laundering autism through the rigmarole of coming-out neutralizes what is a crime against humanity – more than neutralizes the crime, actually washes it in a kind of virtue.
First: As what must come-out, autism is framed as something there, where its there-ness is prised away from the many ways in which autism is painfully evident to the senses and to the sciences, and made the province of pronouncements by experts in the fields of education, psychology and various therapies.
Autism is thereby grafted onto the modern soul, with all the specialness, the truth, that that involves, transformed from a physical and social harm from which our children suffer to a divergent form of identity from which our society can only benefit.
In this regard, that Mattel’s first autism-themed doll is Barbie and not Ken is significant. Autism is a condition that disproportionately affects boys. But submitting autism to the device of coming-out works to counter this empirical fact with the dubious claim that girls keep in their autism more than boys do.
The much-touted phenomenon of autistic ‘masking’ presumes that the essence of autism lies not in any evident phsyiology or behaviour but in a mysterious thereness, inside and unseen.
Second: As what must come-out, autism is taken as currently not out, not to be seen. Consequently, the ways in which autism is to be seen are downgraded as superficial, merely contingent characteristics.
Mattel’s trite gestures towards a visible autism – its new doll wears flat shoes and a loose dress, and its eyes are slightly crossed – are apologetically presented in its blurb as inessential to the condition, as indeed any discernible sign of an essentially invisible autism must be.
The often distressing manifestations of autism are thus side-lined; they are not authentic expressions of autism but only contortions of something good and true.
Third: As what must come-out, autism is subject to strategies that can only be considered neutral, insofar as they draw forth what is there.
The most draconian management regimes – for example, the prescription of sedatives or amphetamines to support attendance at school – are merely devices to ensure that those with autism can be seen in standard settings.
Autistic Barbie is not sold with a blister-pack of Ritalin. But her accessories are on a continuum with it. She comes with a fidget toy and a tablet and headphones – devices that embed the preoccupied exclusion native to sufferers from autism, hyperbolizing their zoned-out disaffection under the guise of promoting their visibility.
Fourth: As what must come-out, highly disfunctional autistic behaviours are to be accepted, even encouraged, as a welcome inclusion of diversity.
This is particularly pernicious. For, the truth is, autism is un-includable, its defining characteristics destructive of human community. We may fashion an autism-themed doll and ‘expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle,’ as Mattel’s blurb has it, but the world is not a toy aisle and it cannot include what is anathema to it.
We must pity those who suffer from autism. We must try to allay their distress. We must seek to improve the quality of their life and the lives of those who care for them. But we cannot include those whose situation is defined by a fundamental exclusion. There can be no ‘autism-friendly’ community.
*
In response to a recent article of mine, a mother wrote to describe being attacked from behind in the supermarket by her 10-year-old autistic boy, kicking her and screaming at her after a small reversal of fortune.
But for the coming-out brigade, there was literally nothing-to-see-here-folks in that supermarket on that day.
As a visible autistic event, a 10-year-old boy kicking his mother is no more essential to autism than are flat shoes or a loose summer dress.
Kicking and screaming are to be dealt with, of course – did this boy not take his daily dose of sedatives? But they are dealt with as blockages to autism not as manifestations of it. For, deep down inside is a beautiful ‘autie,’ if only distressed 10-year-olds and their worn out mothers and the experts who administer them and the society they try to live in would let it come-out.
Meanwhile, the massive research industry seeking to winkle out the genetic provenance of autism rolls on with blithe refusal of the autism epidemic, a quasi-scientific gravy-train in endless profitable pursuit of the autistic soul.
*
In Limits To Medicine, Ivan Illich described the diagnoses of medical institutions as opening up a space of personal and political innocence where there ought to be investigations and recriminations.
When those diagnoses are pegged to a something there that must come-out, this space of personal and political innocence becomes a space of personal and political virtue.
The project of making autism visible recasts as a terrain of general salutation what ought to be a terrain of culpability and responsibility. Insofar as there are objections, they are directed not at autism’s prevalence but at obstacles presented to autism’s prominence.
This reframes the appalling reality of autism as something good and true, by which the merits of a society are measured not to the extent that they cause it but to the extent that they celebrate it.
While we continue playing their game of coming-out, there will be no freedom from autism.
We should dispense with their label ‘autism,’ and its manufacture of personal and political innocence. We should forsake their project of coming-out, and its manufacture of personal and political virtue.
Our children are not autistic. They are on strike. Unwittingly on strike, of course – their strike-action is in fact comprised of an unrelenting, unmitigated, un-includable unwittingness.
Nonetheless, they are on strike. Mounting a perfectly reasonable, perfectly healthy resistance to what is an increasingly unreasonable, unhealthy regime. A regime that reengineers their physical lives from before their first breath. A regime that reengineers their social lives forever thereafter.
What we call ‘autism’ is a sustained campaign against the dismantling of human horizons by inhuman means and ends.
The only thing Autistic Barbie is good for is suppressing this campaign, producing personal and political virtue where there should be personal and political outrage and redress.
But Mattel’s blurb gives the game away – ‘Every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie.’
Because anyone who knows anything about it will tell you this:
Children with autism cannot see themselves.
Children with autism cannot see Barbie.
Children with autism cannot see themselves in Barbie.
With the American vaccine schedule hundreds of vaccines to protect you from everything except the vaccines , every new kid will soon be Autistic so they will be able to identify with the new Autistic barbie
In what way is Autistic Barbie autistic? It’s a doll. It will ‘behave’ in the way the girl who owns it decides. This is Mattel virtue signalling, that’s all.
The only minorities NOT welcomed to come “out into the light” are the vaccine-injured and the dirty anti-vaxxxers !
Once Mattel publishes Barbie dolls for the vaccine-injured we will know that our societies are finally on the mend.
Well, how long can it be before Mattel announces that 40% of it’s “Autistic Barbie” dolls will now be made “gender-nonconforming” and “trans” – complete with scars were Autistic Barbie’s healthy breasts once were – before they were surgically removed? Barbie’s special new “designer identity” now made manifest and visible to the world. Perhaps in future, even more enlightened incarnations, some Autistic Barbies can sport the “phalloplasy” look – a pretend plastic phallus made of Barbie’s forearm flesh (again complete with surgical scars) that say to the world – “Autistic Barbie is now – ‘a real boy’.”
The new Autistic Barbie line clearly has endless possibilities for new, ever more virtuous, variations. If this was 1950 Mattel would surely be coming out with a new – “Lobotomy Barbie.” It doesn’t take a very vivid imagination to see “Anorexic Barbie” could be on the horizon – but only if anorexia again becomes sufficiently – “social contagion fashionable enough” – among the oh so virtuous “woke” parenting contingent. What a world.
*
(The American Journal of Cardiology)
Amyloidosis is a group of diverse disorders caused by misfolded proteins that aggregate into insoluble fibrils and ultimately cause organ damage. In medical practice, amyloidosis classification is based on the amyloid precursor protein type, of which amyloid immunoglobulin light chain, amyloid transthyretin, amyloid leukocyte chemotactic factor 2, and amyloid derived from serum amyloid A protein are the most common. Distinct mechanisms appear to be predominantly operational in the pathogenesis of particular types of amyloidosis, including increased protein precursor synthesis, somatic or germ line mutations, and inherent instability in the precursor protein in its wild form. An increased supply of misfolded proteins and/or a decreased capacity of the protein quality control systems can result in an imbalance that leads to increased circulation of misfolded proteins. Although the detection of mature fibrils is the basis for diagnosis of amyloidosis, a growing body of evidence has implicated the prefibrillar species as proteotoxic and key contributors to the development of the disease.
*
This immediately made me think of Victoria Secrets’ new bra advertisement in a girl with Down Syndrome.
Let me “update” us.
The Autism Cover-Up Simpsonwood Scandal: 25 Years of Fraud & Corruption
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/the-autism-cover-up-simpsonwood-scandal-25-years-of-fraud-and-corruption/
06.06.2025 ( event videos available )
“The orchestrated autism cover-up from 25 years ago continues today. It’s time the truth is revealed.
CHD will expose what happened behind closed doors at the secret Simpsonwood meeting in June of 2000, where CDC, FDA, WHO and pharma officials reviewed explosive data linking vaccines with autism and neurological damage… and then buried it.
Tune in to uncover the shocking truths from leaked transcripts and learn how this clandestine summit still impacts the autism crisis.”
–
BREAKING — Landmark Report Finds Vaccination Is the Dominant Risk Factor for Autism Spectrum Disorder
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-landmark-report-finds-vaccination
“McCullough Foundation’s authoritative analysis of more than 300 studies provides the most comprehensive synthesis to date on the possible causes of autism.“
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH – Oct 27, 2025
… introducing
McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder
https://zenodo.org/records/17451259
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH – John S. Leake, MA – Simon Troupe, MPH – Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C
Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA – M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD – Breanne Craven, PA-C – Mila Radetich – Andrew Wakefield, MBBS – Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Published October 27, 2025 – Version v1
–
And then:
STUDY: Childhood Vaccines Contain Trillions of Human Fetal DNA Fragments Capable of Genomic Integration
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/study-childhood-vaccines-contain
“Peer-reviewed study found human DNA fragments in fetal cell–derived vaccines exceeding the FDA limit by up to 2,760% and mapped their potential integration sites to genes associated with autism.”
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH – Oct 21, 2025
–
“A peer-reviewed paper by Deisher et al titled, Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence, delivered one of the most alarming findings in modern vaccine safety research: childhood vaccines grown in human fetal cell lines contain billions to trillions of fragmented human DNA molecules—capable of entering and integrating into the genome of human cells. …”
… introducing
Epidemiologic and Molecular Relationship Between Vaccine Manufacture and Autism Spectrum Disorder Prevalence
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26103708/
Theresa A Deisher, Ngoc V Doan, Kumiko Koyama, Sarah Bwabye
Issues Law Med. 2015 Spring; 30(1):47-70
… citing
” … Conclusion: Vaccines manufactured in human fetal cell lines contain unacceptably high levels of fetal DNA fragment contaminants. The human genome naturally contains regions that are susceptible to double strand break formation and DNA insertional mutagenesis. The “Wakefield Scare” *) created a natural experiment that may demonstrate a causal relationship between fetal cell-line manufactured vaccines and ASD prevalence.”
–
Barbie will be no help.
–
*) let me express my deepest respect and gratitude to Dr. Andrew Wakefield – without him we never ever could have asked the right questions.
Hey, but it’s OK to damage millions of kids with “vaccines”, because we can profit from their life-long ill health and mental problems.
The concept of ‘mental health’ in our society is defined largely by the extent to which an individual behaves in accord with the needs of the system and does so without showing signs of stress.
There are still good people fighting the good fight:
https://lighthousedeclaration.org/declaration/
Why is Off-Guardian publishing such inaccurate, unhelpful nonsense? I had Barbies for a few years as a child — I used to line them up, unlike my creative, neurotypical daughter who devised elaborate storylines and played with them until almost a teen. I much preferred making models of the Enterprise. “Pity” is a word that should be applied carefully. It’s insulting.
