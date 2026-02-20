Feb 20, 2026
4

Let’s talk about…Trump releasing the UFO files

Last night the Trump Whitehouse announced he was commanding the Pentagon to release all their classified files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs) and extra-terrestrials:

Yes, we’re going there. Apparently.

It’s been on the cards since at least 2023, when the UFO “whistleblower” David Grusch testified in front of Congress that the US had recovered a craft that “distorted time and space”, was “bigger on the inside than the outside” and made some rescue workers ill.

Last week, Barack Obama added fuel to this fire, in his on-brand “grown-up” way, by saying he believes it’s statistically likely alien life exists somewhere in the cosmos. Very reasonable, but interestingly timed.

The boilerplate cliche these days, of course, is that we can’t trust a single thing that the Pentagon releases. Ever…

But what do you guys think the files will show?

  • Evidence of aliens?
  • Suppressed technology?
  • Evidence of US government dishonesty?
  • Evidence of Russian/Chinese/Iranian hostile activity?
  • Will it be in the service of a specific agenda?
  • Or just chaotic white noise polluting the conversation?

Whatever they may be, I’m betting the truth is not in there.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: discussion threads, latest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Manning
John Manning
Feb 20, 2026 6:50 PM

Maybe this will open some eyes. First Epstein then the secret spacemen. But who wrote both stories. ??? Every UFO story I have ever seen was a story that happened in the USA ??? Maybe they just want Greencards.

0
0
Reply
Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Feb 20, 2026 6:31 PM

If you haven’t seen them, your not paying attention. (Arthur mason Clark),
I seen 3 orbs at once with one, smaller watching me then spiralled up and off.
So thanks, being watched by something..

0
0
Reply
Captain Birdheart
Captain Birdheart
Feb 20, 2026 7:00 PM
Reply to  Captain Birdheart

Dinosaur Jr. – The Leper – YouTube

0
0
Reply
Aloysius
Aloysius
Feb 20, 2026 6:21 PM

Distraction from the Epstein compromat.

3
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz