Let’s talk about…Trump releasing the UFO files

Last night the Trump Whitehouse announced he was commanding the Pentagon to release all their classified files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs) and extra-terrestrials:

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and… pic.twitter.com/3fKQ7wrSvi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2026

Yes, we’re going there. Apparently.

It’s been on the cards since at least 2023, when the UFO “whistleblower” David Grusch testified in front of Congress that the US had recovered a craft that “distorted time and space”, was “bigger on the inside than the outside” and made some rescue workers ill.

Last week, Barack Obama added fuel to this fire, in his on-brand “grown-up” way, by saying he believes it’s statistically likely alien life exists somewhere in the cosmos. Very reasonable, but interestingly timed.

The boilerplate cliche these days, of course, is that we can’t trust a single thing that the Pentagon releases. Ever…

I don’t care what the UFO files say. I don’t care if they explain Roswell and CDs and microwaves and chemtrails. I don’t care if they trot out a silver-suited being on CNN to explain his culture’s scientific breakthroughs or beneficent mission of intergalactic peace. No matter… — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) February 20, 2026

But what do you guys think the files will show?

Evidence of aliens?

Suppressed technology?

Evidence of US government dishonesty?

Evidence of Russian/Chinese/Iranian hostile activity?

Will it be in the service of a specific agenda?

Or just chaotic white noise polluting the conversation?

Whatever they may be, I’m betting the truth is not in there.