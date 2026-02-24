Conscription is coming
Niall McCrae
Are you Army-fit? Advertisements everywhere, on the internet, on the sides of buses, on the radio and in cinemas, implore people to contact an armed forces recruitment office. And they don’t only want young people. The government intends to extend the age of conscription – should that be needed – to 65. Recent retirees on company or public sector pensions will be expected to don khaki, perhaps joining a reformed brigade at Walmington-on-Sea.
If this sounds ludicrous, and if you believe that the British public would refuse to step into line as cannon fodder, think again. European leaders are drumbeating for war with Russia, while the USA is poking fires on several fronts. In some EU countries, conscription for imminent conflict has already begun.
The nations of Scandinavia, until recently, were idealised as modern, progressive places to live. Their highly educated populace embraced liberal values and eschewed ethnocentric patriotism to open their doors to immigrants, particularly Muslims. They had nothing but token armies, which pursued diversity and equality policies.
Pacifism no more: Sweden and Finland, after decades of neutrality, joined NATO. Their ‘woke’ female leaders seem to relish their new role in sabre-rattling with Vladimir Putin. Their citizens face enlistment for potential war, and that means women too. Two years ago Danish defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that ‘more robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to solving defence challenges, national mobilisation and manning our armed forces.’ Perhaps he should check his language – ‘manning’ is hardly gender-neutral.
Why Scandinavia to get the ball rolling on Western militarisation? One reason could be that unlike Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Great Britain, the Swedes and their neighbours are not associated with imperialism or fascism (okay, let’s forget the Vikings). Thus they present a positive image for boosting defence and protecting progressive European culture.
A second reason could be that Scandinavia is technologically advanced. Remember that Sweden was allowed to get through covid-19 without lockdown, as epidemiologist Anders Tegnell was lauded for a common-sense approach. But perhaps such licence was because Sweden was already well on its way to the Great Reset. The ‘new normal’ was promoted by young Swedes making purchases or entering offices using microchip hand implants. Digital identity is in widespread use.
Scandinavian conscription will soon be followed across Europe. To calm the horses, however, the British government states that conscription is not necessary at this moment. But the seed has been sown in the public psyche by mainstream media. Recently the Daily Telegraph had billboards with messages about how Putin is likely to invade the Baltic states next, and contesting the idea that being proud of your country is prejudice – subtle primers for jingoistic conscription?
During the contrived moral panic over the television drama ‘Adolescence’ last year, I suggested that the real purpose was propaganda, getting people thinking about young male energy and aggression, and how this could be channelled positively. Numerous letters were sent to newspapers calling for a return to National Service.
Our fathers and grandfathers who did National Service in the 1950s may not be good guides, though. They did their two or three years at a time of post-war peace. They got to see the world and learned useful skills. Now our rulers want war. As in the First World War, the younger generations are at risk of carnage.
The British government appears to be taking a lead role in escalating military tension with Russia. But as with Covid-19 and Net Zero, the big decisions are not really made by Keir Starmer and Westminster. Global forces are taking us on a momentum, and whether Putin is performing for the same masters or fighting his corner on the grand chessboard is difficult to discern.
Retired officers writing to the Telegraph scoff at the prospect of pampered youth making a fighting force – they won’t know which way to point a rifle! But the push for war is not necessarily to defeat Russia and have everyone home for Christmas. Conditions on the Western Front a century ago were so effective for killing millions of men that the underlying message of Richard Attenborough’s O What a Lovely War was a deliberate cull of the population. The First World War erupted at the height of eugenics, and the same ideology prevails today, albeit with a ‘green’ disguise.
Despite technological progress, the war in Ukraine is not dissimilar to that fought in the mud of Flanders. Men are pounded in their trenches by explosive projectiles, and any ventures ‘over the top’ are deadly. Mostly they crouch in their lines of earth, through the bitter winter, spring floods and oppressive summer heat. Perhaps a million, disproportionately Ukrainians, have perished in this war of attrition.
The British public is equivocal on conscription. The majority is asleep to what’s really happening in the world, getting their limited information from social media news feeds or the BBC but ignoring messages that they don’t want to read. Conscription is not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. And I predict sooner rather than later. Recruiting sergeants will exploit any lingering patriotism, while indoctrinated ‘woke’ youngsters will be enticed to fight for diversity and equality.
Don’t trust opinion polls. During the Covid-19 regime any proposed deprivation of freedom, polling results showed about 74 per cent in favour. The government, if it wants to introduce conscription, will find the number to support it.
In 1986, in a decade that we can now see as perhaps the optimum of peace and liberty, British rock band Status Quo neared the top of the pop chart with their cover of ‘In the Army Now’. The original version was by South African duo Bolland & Bolland in 1981, and the only change to the lyrics was to remove the specific reference to the war in Vietnam.
A vacation in a foreign land,
Uncle Sam does the best he can
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
Now you remember what the draft man said,
Nothing to do all day but stay in bed
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
You’ll be the hero of the neighbourhood,
Nobody knows that you’ve left for good
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
Smiling faces as you wait to land,
But once you get there no-one gives a damn
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
Hand grenades flying over your head
Missiles flying over your head,
If you want to survive get out of bed
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
Shots ring out in the dead of night,
The sergeant calls ‘stand up and fight!’
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
You’ve got your orders better shoot on sight,
Your finger’s on the trigger but it don’t seem right
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army now
Night is falling and you just can’t see,
Is this illusion or reality?
You’re in the army now,
Oh-oo-oh you’re in the army, in the army now
After decades of relative peace and comfort in the West, there is much naivete about the realities of armed service. Often I hear the utterance that people won’t accept conscription because they won’t fight for Starmer or King Charles. Do they not understand that conscripts are not given a choice?
“Often I hear the utterance that people won’t accept conscription because they won’t fight for Starmer or King Charles.”
I suspect it is the opposite – that they would see no reason to fight the deep state media’s ‘enemies’. Is Putin actually any worse than Trump? Why would anyone fight against Arabs on the side of murderous lunatic like Netanyahu? Even with conscription you still need credible propaganda to persuade people to join en masse.
” Global forces are taking us on a momentum, and whether Putin is performing for the same masters or fighting his corner on the grand chessboard is difficult to discern. “
If one reads the history of the Ukraine over the last century or so, it is self evident that Ukrainian Nationalists ( Banderians/ Nazis) have been used by : Third Reich, CIA/MI6/BND etc to attack first The USSR and later The Russian Federation.
Moreover, it has been without doubt the intention of the Global Forces, read Central Bankers and dynasties, to dismember, balkanise and plunder the resources of the R.F. There is ample historical evidence to demonstrate this.
Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists ?, by Thierry Meyssan
” Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s real crime was not stealing Russia’s assets for a pittance in the bandit era of Yeltsin. His real crime is that he was a key part of a Western intelligence operation to dismantle and destroy what remains of Russia as a functioning state. “
The Real Crime of M. Khodorkovsky, by F. William Engdahl
Did you see the men during covid? shitting there pants over something that did not exist,
the same men who let there children wear masks in school, que 2 meters apart and let there children get instruments put up there noses / tested 3 times aweek.
They arent men there faggots.
Some countries had guns and they was weaker then countries who did not.
Conscription?? more like constipation from sitting on there lazy ass’s on comment boards all day shitting there pants over MSM plus.
“They wrote in the old days that it is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country. But in modern war there is nothing sweet or fitting in your dying. You will die like a dog for no good reason.”
Ernest Hemingway (1898-1961) American writer, Nobel Prize 1954, Notes on the Next War
only if people let it happen we can easly beat it the same way we beat lockdown non-compliance
Boy is Trump in for a big shock when he attacks Iran – at the behest of Israel.
“Trump recycles George W. Bush’s Iraq war WMD propaganda, warning that Iran is planning to strike Europe and the US with nuclear weapons
Many Democrats stood and applauded after staying seated all night”
https://nitter.poast.org/MaxBlumenthal/status/2026511584256766000#m
But is conscription such a bad thing?
(read before you dislike)
Conscription could be a form of **national** service without necessarily being military service.
It would go some way to reducing the unemployment problem and if done carefully it could instil some pride, morals and ethics in the youth of today. And of course teach worthwhile, marketable skills that can be useful after national service. It might even break the curse of ‘social’ media and telephone addiction.
It may even produce a group of new leaders who are not self serving, homosexual or just parasites.
Perhaps you might get a government of the people, for the people. Now that is a thought.
I was having this discussion with my brother recently and said the same and went a bit further. Before continuing, I also pointed out that now was not a good time to start such a scheme because of the meat grinder thing… I suggested a part agricultural and part military training scheme and if you score in the top 20%, you get your degree/apprenticeship paid for. We need more practical skills based people and better affordable food. The discipline gained before entering further education would be beneficial too. Not everyone wants to work in IT and the majority will benefit massively from outdoor work.
I’m still perplexed with musical choice…Status quo, In the army now.
It’s in line with the article to a degree, but doesn’t catch reality.
Music is incoherent with lyrics
Neither music nor lyrics convey appropriate emotions, consonant with reality
Reality of a soldier going to war or reality of the world today
Musically speaking, below is what Europe (the world) is doing to itself.
Rollins Band – Gun In Mouth Blues
Finland fought with Third Reich and had swastika symbol for its airforce. Sweden was aiding the German Reich – only Norway resisted
There is no Conscription mechanism in Germany and no infrastructure after 15 years without it – there is also a male shortage U.K. has no primary legislation and no money.
It is all BS
They had a big army in Ukraine and it is buried with a flag on top. Turkey is too busy preparing to fight US/Israel when they attack
That right, Finland has a mixed history when it comes to embracing Nazism, and fighting Nazism.
Finland’s Nazi Past
The Green Party are about to make the mistake of winning the Gorton and Denton by-election!
https://x.com/konstantinkisin/status/2025978687426892272
4:58 PM · Feb 23, 2026
442.4K Views
Konstantin Kisin
@KonstantinKisin
The thing I hate the most is hypocrisy and gaslighting. If you say that too many people in Britain don’t speak English, live in a parallel society and don’t integrate you’ll be shouted down and called names by the very same people who are campaigning in a foreign language:
[Attached: Green Party promo video in Urdu]
—
Hannah Spencer: Green Party Candidate ضمنی انتخابات کی گرین پارٹی کی امیدوار #greenparty #hannah
Urdu For All
22.4K subscribers
Feb 6, 2026
On this channel you will find many videos with fun activities aimed to improve your Urdu reading and writing skills.
یہ چینل اردو زبان، خصوصاً اردو پڑھنے اور لکھنے کی تعلیم کے لیے بنایا گیا ہے۔ اگر آپ اپنی یا اپنے بچے کی اردو بہتر کرنا چاہتے ہیں تو یہ ویڈیوز ضرور دیکھیں۔
Primarily aimed at those preparing for Urdu GCSE / O Level, overseas Pakistanis and their children, these videos can be used by anyone trying to improve their Urdu literacy skills.
اگرچہ بنیادی طور پر یہ کہانیاں، مضامین اور سرگرمیاں اردو جی سی ایس ای اور اردو او لیول کے طلبا، بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں اور ان کے بچوں کو مد نظر رکھ کر بنائی گئی ہیں، ان سے مستفید ہر وہ شخص ہو سکتا ہے جو بہتر طریقے سے اردو لکھنا اور پڑھنا چاہتا ہو۔
ان ویڈیوز کی مدد سے آپ یا آپ کا بچہ اس طرح اردو سیکھے گا کہ آپ کو معلوم بھی نہ ہوگا۔ اردو زبان کی تدریس کا یہ طریقہ ہم نے برطانوی اسکولوں میں تحقیق اور تجربے کی بنیاد پر وضح کیا ہے اور ہزاروں طلبا نے اس کی مدد سے اردو پر عبور حاصل کیا ہے۔
अगर आप पहले से ही हिंदी भाषा जानते हैं तो हमारे चैनल की मदद से आप कुछ ही दिनों में उर्दू पढ़ना और लिखना सीख सकते हैं। सबसे पहले, उर्दू वर्णमाला और उनकी सही ध्वनि सीखने के लिए वीडियो की श्रृंखला देखें। फिर आसान पाठों वाला पाठ देखें।
#hannahspencer #gortonanddenton #urdu #manchester
This could be a depopulation move, by sending people into a meat grinder, hence the stories in the media about World War I trench warfare in the Donbass. The narrative that boots on the ground allegedly fighting close combat in empty fields or in bombed out ex-Soviet towns and villages where most of the civilian population has already left is necessary in the 21st century makes no sense. However, it serves as a useful propaganda tool to sow the concept into the public consciousness, particularly in Western/NATO countries.
Also, the idea of training conscripts, in order to make them fighting fit and weapons trained takes time and effort. Many younger Western males and females are already weak and docile and would burst into tears and demand a safe space, utterly incapable of being real soldiers.
Those who could be trained and become weapons proficient would present a risk to the controllers if they were to return alive, since that would leave a post-war civilian population fighting fit with military training. They need a weak, cowardly population to control easily.
Therefore, a depop ‘war’ would involve sending unprepared conscripts into battle whose sole purpose is to be cannon fodder. A real war would not even be necessary, just a scripted war where the puppet regimes of the ‘sides’ involved have all agreed depopulation is necessary and send their citizens to die.
The other possibilty is to scare the population to the brink of ‘war’, and give they a way out, the obvious one being that global governance is needed to end national disputes and bring about peace. Take it or leave it. Most would take it, rather than think that they are going to die.
The above comments use the word meat grinder Andy Boddington = rolling rock.
like the crybaby authors you mentioned who get upset when anyone critiques there articles and have to run away to a safe space called substack.
LOL
‘The previous essay described a simple idea: someone sits in the middle
of every transaction and decides whether it goes through. It traced this
from Alfred de Rothschild at a negotiating table. Over time it moved into
international organizations, then into rule-making committees, then
into computer models, and finally, into money itself. At each step the
person in the middle gained more power over more transactions – while
becoming harder to see.
‘The same clearing is happening with the coverage of the Epstein files.’
Clearing System.
https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-information-clearing-house
‘The entire moral vocabulary of global governance -sustainability,
resilience, inclusion, responsibility – is a statistical process dressed
in the language of virtue.’
‘Whenever economic life is put under moral control, total visibility
of every transaction follows as a necessity.’
ONE. https://escapekey.substack.com/p/one
“Every prison starts life as a blueprint” … (anon) …
Bugger conscription, we want prescriptions: Valium, Morphine, Cannabis etc. Ready for Armageddon🤪
Sounds like the sort of thing Reform UK might be positioned to start advocating should there be any real danger they might derail the Fabian project. It could also be deployed to extort money for robo-soldiers and killer drones.
All the e crusaders on this site would all go and fight for their mythologist Be je$u£ the Christ.
Wouldn’t you?
Imagine discussing conscription and leaving out the elephant in the room : Israel.
Imagine discussing conscription and leaving out that Heritage, Advance UK, Reform, Reclaim, and the Restore political parties have all said young men and women should get a trade (clever usage of words) so they don’t become woke.
All of the above parties (wall lickers), which O>G never mentions, have all endorsed this form of
conscription, getting a trade as a good thing for young people.
The whole propagandized nationalism thing on the internet and flags all over the UK is part of the publicity to get the radicalized alt-media older generation to tell their children to
go and get a tradeconscription .
You got to be fucking dumb to lack the braincells to think if your alt media is run by
ex army ex intelligence officer. naval intelligence & GCHQ, mossad that they would not be telling you this is a good thing in different variations of propaganda.
Late to the fact articles after all the fighting age males and immigrant propaganda most of the windowlickers are far to gone to see there in a psyop.
Most of you would send your children to go get a trade if it meant a new term to describe the army conscription as the imaginary good old days of how things used to be lie.
Oh, but there is a choice. We are never conscripted, our legal person is conscripted, and off we go, thinking that is us.
Until we get this at OG, we are just dumb, gullible fools.
Putin and Xi have taken a lot of shit from the USA and EU, so much so that the west has been emboldened to such an extent that they now think that they can demolish Iran. The UK is even sending missiles into Russia, how emboldened is that? What the USA does not see is that this is a trap where China, Russia and Iran will wipe out the USA military and Israel. Completely wipe them out.
If Iran were to receive any nukes from the USA or, more likely Israel, the consequences have already been planned for and not only will the zionist entity and its sponsors will be eliminated in a mass purge, but the USA will be held to ransom and will have to surrender.
It is the perfect trap, the USA cannot win here, Russia can demolish Israel without leaving Russia, China’s satelite networks are far superior to the USA, and the elimination of Israel is a part of the necessary solution. This fixes big problems for Russia, China and Iran; all three will benefit massively.
It is a trap, but the USA is too dumb to see it. The UK is unable to think without ((oligarchs)) with foreign loyalties setting the agenda. The UK is going to help Israel and the USA, despite this being of no benefit to the UK and the UK economy not being in a state to waste money on such stupidity. There may be conscription, but it won’t go anywhere, the UK without the USA is a mouse, one easily squashed by Russia when the time is right.
At the height of the “pandemic”, epidemiologist and top health official Anders Tegnell appeared on BBC, seeming to admit that that he had been wrong. But by late 2020, a number of countries that largely ignored the pseudo-medical totalitarianism were fine.
Besides Sweden, they included Albania, Brazil, Belarus, Haiti, Madagascar, Tanzania (before Magafuli got killed), Burundi (before Nkurunziza got killed). Mexico, Nicaragua, N. Korea. Over 400 studies show the failure of compulsory covid restrictions. -2021-11
https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-400-studies-on-the-failure-of-compulsory-covid-interventions/
WHO had also confirmed this in 2019, Remember, there was no let-up in the movement of private jets and yatchs.
Soon we will see the same reckless behaviour of the unvaccinated.
I can forget how the unvaccinated deliberately withheld information for themselves about the big SADS risk in the vaccines. Coming soon to a neighbourhood near you.
https://www.southparkstudios.nu/episodes/7lho6r/south-park-gluten-free-ebola-season-18-ep-2
Your the first to enroll in the Jesus army conscription arent you Erik ED.?
If you looked deeper into the Ukraine farce war, like the article here about the Nord stream story being sketchy and how Russia still pays Ukraine to transit gas through it you would know that this fake cold war against Russia is hype.
The recruitment is to create fear and I’ll guarantee you that the only people who sign up are looking for the money and guess what- those soldiers are not going to fight like true believers as we saw in past wars.
The whole thing is total bullshit.
Ukraine war where U2 played a concert and one of the biggest rave organizers in the UK went to Ukraine with it A listers of Dj line up to do a rave to raise funds / awareness for a war.
Pure bullshit
IRAN’S MISSILES CAN’T EVEN REACH THE US
so how can they pretend action against Iran is ANY way defensive. Here’s a description of their military capabilities:
IRAN’S MINISCULE MILITARY
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2026/02/david-stockman/here-goes-washington-to-war-againbecause-its-still-empire-first/
I don’t think they’re pretending anymore. Did you see what Huckabee said? Not to mention Trump. They’re wide out in the open that this is for zio Israel. The general public is still too fucking stupid to understand that so they no longer worry about.
Did you know that as of February 19th, Prince Andrew was still in custody and that criminal charges were being pursued? Perhaps still are? It has to do w the entire British Govt being at the services of . . . .Epstein, of course
https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-british-switchboard-how-uk-institutional
—
How dare they plan to send young men off to kill each other, while we are still staring goggle-eyed at their other slimey behavior. Surely we can mount massive demonstrations & get this stopped, no?
These days, cameras can be hidden in all sorts of things, Besides blackmailers, the rich victims too can get them easily. Maybe Andrew has a few bombshell photos stashed safely, to be released on cue.
There was no blackmail!
So Maxwell and Epstein was a British intelligence operation!
https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-british-switchboard-how-uk-institutional
Sayer Ji
Feb 09, 2026
Ten Days Before Prince Andrew’s Arrest, DOJ Documents Show the British State Was Everywhere
An Analysis of Public U.S. Government Records Referencing British Diplomatic and Royal Infrastructure
Epstein’s correspondence shows repeated reliance on British diplomatic, royal, and law-enforcement infrastructure as part of his network’s operations.
—
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell
Robert Maxwell has been suspected of having ties to multiple intelligence agencies, including the British MI6, the Soviet KGB, and the Israeli Mossad.[61][62] The British Foreign Office suspected Maxwell of being a secret agent of a foreign government, possibly a double agent or a triple agent, and “a thoroughly bad character and almost certainly financed by Russia”.[63]
Why does CIA branch Mi6 believes Putin will not use nukes on the UK? They want to be the canary in the nuke coalmine for far away US just for money or brawn?
Dumb a$$es.
Probably because since the beginning of the cold war, there has never been a war won or lost.
Lt. Col. L. Fletcher Prouty says about this in his book, JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy. Col. Prouty, as the book jacket notes, served as the chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Kennedy years. A retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force, he ran the global system designed to provide military support for the clandestine activities of the CIA from 1955 to 1964. Prouty writes on page xxv of the Preface:
“Furthermore, the series of so-called wars since 1945 were never fought to achieve victory. They were waged for dollars, with the generals in a supernumerary role…The few bona fide U.S. Armed Forces generals who were in Vietnam were limited to managing supporting activities of combat operations in Indochina. There was always an ambassador, and frequently a CIA agent–under the cover of a general–or both in superior positions. Such is the nature of these new, “make money” wars.”
Rob, I agree absolutely that the wars since WWII were not fought to achieve victory. Eg: Vietnam. Ugh, falling asleep. Tell you another day.
Got to make room for their new population…goat fuckers to be exact
Not very christian of you.
I’m not a Christian…so, there’s that…
Good article. If I may add, yes the Government may try to find a way to circumvent everything but, the sheeple will also find a way to adapt willingly, voluntary and freely to “the circumstances” yes?
I mean 65% globally loved the jab, and the “free” convenient mark for freedom and democracy has been here for years available to YOU as a free citizen with freedom rights.
Did you get it? YOU are the FUTURE!
I mean 65% globally loved the jesus, and the “free” convenient mark for freedom and democracy has been here for years available to YOU as a free citizen with freedom rights.
Invade Iran?
The Empire of War Greed and Hypocrisy can’t even get its SHIT together. Literally:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/02/uss-gerald-r-shitstorm-prepares-for-war/
Have a laugh at their expense🤣😂
The reality of the aircraft carrier dinosaurs is hilarious. The latest has been under rectification, trials, etc. for at least 10 years. If Iran sinks one in the Persian Gulf, maybe Trumps’ son-in-law can develop it as an island.
Could be tricky planting palm trees.
Become a peace monger instead:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/02/ordinary-people-want-peace/
I am ordinary citizen!
And I dont want peace = fake news again again.
The important question is why is “conscription coming”? The answer is that for Wall Street bankers and the City of London financiers without war they will lose the super profits of imperialism. They need WWIII. We don’t and don’t care about propping their parasitical system. An apt quote I recently heard: “Everybody listens to the same radio station – WIIFM, That is, What’s in it for me?” That’s a question that everyone looking at fighting in these new wars is going to be asking themselves. Yes, propaganda works. But we don’t live in the age of WWII or even the American war of aggression against Korea. It will be a hard sell for a ruling class that has been screwing their own populations for generations.
I can see a major portion of these conscripts telling their government to get fucked….
“…perhaps a million, disproportionately Ukrainians“.
Russia claims 500 000 dead Ukrainian soldiers and 500 000 wounded = 6 million Ukrainians dead! https://tass.com/world/2060493
Horseshit
up there with the ovens and lampshades.
Where is the films? books? tv series? and museums? to help prove your point.
To me, this sounds like alarmist pap. And not for the first time.
One thing these past six years have taught me is to be far more discerning about what I read and what I accept at face value. I just do not believe this one.
After the UK sabotaged the peace deal in 2022, now the UK is firing missiles targetting the Russian mainland’s nuclear defence program, you have to wonder why the UK hasn’t already declared war on Russia. Of course, the UK people do not want war, this all comes down to the ((oligarchs)) that control the UK’s political parties. The same people who got Corbyn expelled for anti-semitism. Churchill opted into WW2 for these people, now the UK is going to repeat the crime for the next generation of these ((people)). The UK really is a tool of the oligarchs, the democracy is a joke, the hatred of Russia is ridiculous, given that the Russians saved the UK from Nazi Germany.
Thanks for the warning. I’m not one for keeping my head below the parapet in peacetime, but there is a war going on.
On my visit to the hospital today I picked up a metro only to find that Zelensky is still blaming Putin for the Poroshenko war, postulating that the Russian president may stop his push for a while but he is hellbent on commandeering land all over Europe. This comes from a globalist (WEF attendee) who has allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars intended for the Ukrainian war-effort. This comes from a man who dare not call an election because he knows for certain that he would never get in again – that makes him a dictator. It is what dictators do once they’ve grabbed power.
On all recent photographs he does not look well. His days are numbered. Likewise Keir Starmer – who would never be re-elected without our involvement. He is another dictator. Unfortunately when these political animals can see their days are numbered they resort to actions which circumvent the ballot-box. I remember Thatcher did this with the Falklands War. So Niall McCrae may have seen the writing on the wall, buses, internet and elsewhere that none of us should dismiss out of hand.
Zelenshyyy is in a position similar to Netanyahu. In danger of prosecution or lacking legitimacy. So, they want to keep the threat of war going. The Empire hawking democracy is not pushing its favourite product in these cases.
OMG not calling a election as there so real.
Conscription the prelude to WWWIII. It all so planned and made to be inevitable.
Wonder if Canadian young men (and women) will be called up to the meat grinder and incinerator?!
Meanwhile PM Carney’s already made plans to bring Buffalo Soldiers (foreign soldiers) via fast track immigration. And we here in Canada now wonder if we are the Buffalo…
PS I think you can add a column for “All Out War” to your Anti-Human Agenda heading.
Lt. Col. L. Fletcher Prouty says about this in his book, JFK: The CIA, Vietnam, and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy. Col. Prouty, as the book jacket notes, served as the chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the Kennedy years. A retired colonel of the U.S. Air Force, he ran the global system designed to provide military support for the clandestine activities of the CIA from 1955 to 1964. Prouty writes on page xxv of the Preface:
“Furthermore, the series of so-called wars since 1945 were never fought to achieve victory. They were waged for dollars, with the generals in a supernumerary role…The few bona fide U.S. Armed Forces generals who were in Vietnam were limited to managing supporting activities of combat operations in Indochina. There was always an ambassador, and frequently a CIA agent–under the cover of a general–or both in superior positions. Such is the nature of these new, “make money” wars.”
foreign soldiers? when canada was what country first?
“The British public is equivocal on conscription. The majority is asleep to what’s really happening in the world, getting their limited information from social media news feeds or the BBC but ignoring messages that they don’t want to read.”
Yep, absolutely the same in the US. The democratic party and those supporting it are solidly in the “Russia is the enemy” camp and there are constant accusations against Trump that he’s a “Putin lover”, that Putin blackmailed him, etc. There is no change to the past and that goes back to the Soviet Union relative to the Bear being our enemy. I did not hear a peep anywhere about the incredible hypocrisy of banning Russia from the recent Olympics, it was just taken as warranted. Now, it’s the same thing with Iran, people simply do not know anything other than what is spread in the largely J owned oligarchy media which of course is all lies. Maybe more people know the truth than in the past because of the internet, but maybe even more people are brainwashed and dumbed down to the hilt than in the past. I think things are worse than ever and a large part of it is the two party political system that completely divides the country. It’s worse than ever imo.
Antiwar seems to have completely died sometime in the last 10-15 years.
I agree…to all of it
Well glory be Scoobis. Rock on.
Our Leaders have the Best and Most Expensive Advisors. And now
They’ve got AI machines to help with Predictions too…
They must see Revolution on the Horizon creeping towards Them ?
Or mass reactions against The Great Reset (aka – Year 2030 ) ?
Forewarned is forearmed…
Then, again. Maybe “The Russians Are Coming” is just the Cover
Story. Maybe the government thinks there’s need for a Big Army to
‘Protect The Children (TM)’ ?
For decades the English army’s ( and it is English, all major orders come from Whitehall) conscript officers trawled schools in poor areas, looking to enlist cannon fodder for their next corporate adventure – so that will becoming back very soon I’d imagine.
Anyway late last year a ragtag bunch of Ukrainian troops – defeated the Nato forces with guile and some drones in a battlefield drill, Nato’s bigwigs were shocked to their core – they thought they had, a, if not invincible fighting force – then a highly competent one, boy were they wrong – Ukrainian troops like Russian troops know how to fight in a modern battlefield they have the experience now.
As for Sweden and Finland joining Nato, they were active partners with Nato long before they gave up their sovereignty to join Nato -US nukes will find their way to both nations, as Finland has a long border with Russia – and Sweden is around 2,800 miles from Russia, which is nothing in flight time.
The fly in the ointment for Nato’s war on Russia is China, which holds the key to rare elements that are needed to build and service modern weapons – Europe is low in weapons, and the US has also given many to Europe and Ukraine – Russia is like Iran frantically building as many missiles and other weapons – no doubt China will sell both of them, the much needed rare elements to build and service them being an ally of both.
But as you say – the West could stick a rifle into the hand of a man and send him or her to die, knowing a huge war would help reduce the population somewhat.
Its was Old Nick himself Kissinger, that said -(who kept the Vietnam war going longer than it had to be, killing thousand more troops and civilians on both sides, and he got a Nobel Prize for it).
“Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.”
Somethings never change.
The Nobel Committee is maybe the dumbest, most stupid and corrupted committee in the world. Kissinger, Rabin, Obama, Machado. A War Prize dressed up as a ‘peace’ prize.
Alfred Nobel invented what drove weapons….
So it’s not that surprising.
In fairness to Old Nick himself, he did think the west taking on Russia via Ukraine was foolhardy. I think iit was an attempt to show that globalist WEF superstars could debate with different points of view. It was in a head to head with George Soros – who we know has been after Russian mineral wealth through any proxy means, first Georgia then Ukraine.
https://worldcrunch.com/in-the-news/ukraine-russia-war-latest-news-kissinger-soros/
It was at the same time that Zelensky was categorically telling the world that when they had taken back areas Russia had procured that they would have to leave Ukraine too.
So someone wanna ram with Russia? https://youtu.be/W7FfCJb8JZQ?t=216
If people just refuse to go that’s it. They can’t put us sll in jail
I remember that once, well before gogle and the smartphones I told one of my friends that “you’re in the army now” was by Bolland&Bolland while he insisted it was by Status Quo. It turns out we were both right, in our own way. I know I was only listening to it in ’82 as a conscript but not many years later as students we were able to watch Status Quo with the same song, hence the confusion.
It depends on each person if the time in the service is a rite of passage from boy to man and has some effect on his character or he just thinks it’s a waste of time (I met both types). On a separate level, I don’t think that women are for fighting, with all the GI Jane films and others, no matter how tough they look and act they still have boobs and periods. The amount of abuse against women in any army is probably much higher than we know and better spare them of that.
It might be fun to watch the spoiled, blind, jaded youth marching off to have the scales fall from their eyes.
Fun? Wow. You will be watching them die, so that idea of the “scales fall from their eyes” might be just a tad bit late. But no worry, as long as none of it directly affects you, I’m sure you’ll get a big kick out of it. Maybe this time they’ll do a full broadcast on the boob tube of the body bags coming home, maybe with a big parade or something with lovely speeches about those making the ultimate sacrifice for those who sit home and watch. What a fucking show that’ll be.
I just came from a walk..in peace…let me check if there is something to read….internet addiction, too much of time currently…and I got this….it made me really angry…really MF ANGRY. So there will be more bitching than usually, I hope I’ll get through moderation and my writing won’t be totally in vain.
This guy is fucking totally out of touch with reality. Yeah, war, conscription in my fucking backyard, that is a concern. American military buildup around Iran that’s just fucking news. A war there is almost certainty, Empire is crumbling, it is hard to enumerate all the crises happening on the world right now. The biggest Game of the world(=capitalism) is shaking (yen, AI, US treasuries, precious metals, derivatives…). War would be excellent to hide all the crises. The only thing Empire still has is the army, the orange one mobster showed on many occasions that using brute force is no problem for him. At this very moment Empire might be compelled to use the army, otherwise, who would take them seriously anymore. What would the war mean?? American body-bags in thousands, gasoline prices through the roof, even tactical nukes are not excluded. I’m not scaring with MAD, I believe local use of nukes is totally possible, in Iran case even more because they probably have no nukes.
And Niall, he finds time to lament about conscription….rrrrr……
“Despite technological progress, the war in Ukraine is not dissimilar to that fought in the mud of Flanders.”
What an utter bullshit, he knows fucking nothing. “Despite”….drones for nonstop surveillance during the night and day, infra-red vision so it’s very very hard to hide, precision weapons that make any concentration of forces even far from front lines very risky, thermobaric weapons that rupture lungs of those in trenches even when explode tens of meters away, expandable remote operated drones that are used to kill just one soldier, cluster bombs, 3 tone aviation bombs, medics targeting is normal – double-tapping too….”dissimilar”
I wouldn’t be surprised that soldiers fighting in Ukraine to say, Flanders is for pussies, because there…there is living hell.
“Do they not understand that conscripts are not given a choice?”
Yeah, Niall, more exercising of Learned Helplessness, that’s the best social commentator can do nowadays.
How could he said this…did he took a jab few years ago…I guess not.
Of course there is a choice, conscience objections, shoot yourself in a leg, go to jail…simply, you just don’t go to motherfucking war. Is this so impossible to imagine????
Way better would be that all kinds of social commentators start to promote the idea of PEACE. Shouldn’t be the idea of PEACE among the highest values of humanity??
Yeah, I haven’t found many like-minded yet. I hope the guy who left Anthropic recently and said “World is in peril ” is wrong.
….and that music Niall brought to the mix, that’s for pussies
here is real INFERNO, if you’re not a pussy you listen at above 100dB
Butthole Surfers – Comb
You just arrived from Ukraine smoking the grass man?
excuse me…do you have better infernal music?
Not totally sure what you are actually saying, it’s a bit confused.. so what is your point exactly ? You disagree, maybe ? Or maybe something else ? Please try to clarify what made you take the time to comment. Thanks.
Sure, no problem, but it would be useful to know what exactly is not clear to you or what you disagre with.
Could OG please fix the voting mechanism? One upvote automatically also results in one downvote!
Someone else downvoted while you were reading and it updated when you upvoted
They are not gonna get us: https://youtu.be/0HL-N9oOjcs
There seems to be an unfolding trajectory toward Reconquista 2.0. That is, there are two incompatible cultures trying to occupy the same space. The outcome appears to be inevitable!
Private prisons ✔ no jury’s ✅ easy targets. ☑
Lower caste peasants, who got the taste during COVID whilst screaming
WEAR YOUR MASK!
Prisoners in general seems to be served by competent personal. She just caught my eyes.
The “return to WWI” theme is also reflected in the recent increase of yellow and blue flower pins and buttons indicating support for Ukraine.
Apparently variations of these items have been manufactured in recent years, expecially since the Russian SMO began. But recently there’s been a surge in proud wearers– or increased media showcasing of proud wearers– in a manner that definitely echoes the legacy “poppy pin” campaign.
We’re all set for the reboot of “In Flanders Fields”. 🌼
Billboards / Posters everywhere on where the peasants travel.
So, the all-air drone + missile warfare not working in Ukraine? Seeing that electric powered warfare, AI, RF robots is too vulnerable? In desperation that more of their insane plans ain’t workin’, they need bodies back now? But I thought they wanted to replace our income producing bodies with magical AI. Except for war, construction and 1% servants? Do they expect the Western public to regress back to the rejected 60’s draft or the ZIONIST’s forced military service because they can’t get volunteers or migrants to fight THEIR wars?
The problem here is the SYSTEMIC manufacture of external enemies to justify 24/7 conflict and WAR. As we can see in the 50+ years of the US unleashing world capitalism to act autonomously, it’s economic competition-warfare modality ends up as a monopoly COMPANY STORE MODEL of fascism. All of the wars since WW1 can be seen as the ruling class demanding commoner’s bodily sacrifice on the altar of capitalist conflict, benefiting only the ruling class. Their longtime crystal clear agenda now seems totally transparent and laughable.
“Former Norwegian PM Thorbjørn Jagland hospitalized after reported suicide attempt amid Epstein corruption probe“ (Hall).
And all is still calm, with nobody arrested on the Israeli-controlled side of the Atlantic.
Just like no-one will be given what’s due to them following the Plandemic and it’s politics and the poison jabs, so too nobody will be dragged before the courts and be imprisoned for their participation in the Sordid Club.
The very straightforward question posted to Attorney General Bondi:
“How many of Epstein’s co-conspirators have you indicted? How many perpetrators are you even investigating?”
This very basic question with a very basic answer invoked a hysterical meltdown from Bondi — possibly the most ham-fisted attempted deflection consisting of jumbled talking points in the history of sham Congressional hearings — which culminated in a total non-sequitur pivot to the impressive performance of the stock market:
“The Dow, the Dow right now is over, the Dow… is over 50,000 right now, the S&P at almost 7,000, and the NASDAQ smashing records, Americans’ 401(k)s and retirement savings are booming. That’s what we should be talking about. We should be talking about making Americans safe.”
They may find reasons to drop the cases, but “suicide” may be a preferred option!
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2026/feb/23/peter-mandelson-arrested-on-suspicion-of-misconduct-in-public-office
Peter Mandelson arrested by Met Police
Channel 4 News
Feb 23, 2026
The explosion of the Epstein files continues to reverberate through Britain, causing moments and images that might have once seemed impossible.
Poor old man. Can run away from his escapades in his youth.
I’ve been asking for an example of the alleged “blackmail”, but nobody has supplied one yet. Also, given that the fallout seems to hitting the UK and Norway establisments, which is supposed to be the “One Nation”? BTW, I haven’t read the books.
I’m sure Falklands hero Prince Andrew would love to escape back into the Royal Navy while all the fuss dies down. Sorry son, you’re now a pensioner, and too old…………….!
For the real PTB, war has no downside: kill off thousands of poor people, launder lots of money, create a big, loud, spectacular and compelling distraction, and free up lots of land for the only-democracy-in-the-middle-east to expand into eastern Europe…