Epstein and the coming “age of accountability” psy-op
Kit Knightly
In the wake Prince Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gave an interview in which he said “nobody is above the law.”
That line went everywhere, fast. On X, I called it the tagline of the movie they’re about to play:
And the media lost no time in proving my point. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson echoed it in an interview of her own. Everyone from Al Jazeera to the South China Morning Post has taken up the cry.
In one of those curiously timed coincidences, the UN actually used the same exact phrase just a day before Sir Keir:
Then there’s this long article in the Atlantic, I won’t sport with your intelligence by relating the bulk of the text, we concern ourselves only with the concluding paragraph:
The former Prince Andrew acted as he did because he lived in a world in which someone like him never faced consequences. That isn’t true anymore.
That’s the narrative in a nutshell. The system is fair and treats everyone the same. Old Guard bad, corruption being rooted out, accountability for the old boys club. Like #MeToo on crack.
In this vein we have the arrest of Peter Mandelson.
The investigation, and alleged attempted suicide, of Norway’s former PM Thorbjørn Jagland
The resignation of World Economic Forum chief Børge Brende over his “Epstein links”
The “retirement” of Harvard President and former Treasury Secretary of Larry Summers
Even stuff as small as the revelation of Bill Gates’ affairs with a couple of Russian women.
None of those latter four come close to actual arrests, of course. And the story is very much that while the UK (and Europe in general) are willing to act on Epstein, the US is lagging behind.
That’s why you get absurd headlines like this, in the I:
Epstein’s ghost has brought down Britain’s elites. Trump fears the same in the US
“Bringing down Britains elites”, in this instance, meaning the staged arrest of the least important member of an increasingly irrelevant Royal family, and chalking another scandal up on Mandelson’s long and distinguished list, but the story is clear: The US has some catching up to do.
Over on BlueSky, the foam-cornered play area of the internet, Senator Jacky Rosen was doing her part to tell that story…
Combine these low-level narrative reinforcements with column’s such as this in the Guardian from the omni-outraged Arwa Mahdawi:
Prominent Britons are facing a reckoning over Epstein. In the US, not so much
So Epstein buddies Andrew and Mandelson have been arrested in the UK. And in the US? Zero, zip, nada
…and the safe prediction is that this age of pretended accountability has some way to go yet, and some flagging member of the American upper class is probably going to have to fall on their sword to push the narrative forward
Maybe starting today:
On the other hand, there’s reality. Almost all the members of the predator class are above the law; but when it’s deemed necessary, they’ll make examples out of an unfortunate few in an effort to maintain the illusion of a level playing field.
POTUS Trump has added to his list of demands on Iran. He’s now also demanding
“Why havent you capitulated to My Threats ? I demand you answer !!”
Killary at the Epstein hearing:
“We had to ensure no rules would be broken, going forward _ _ _”
Same SHIT script, different day.
Now we know why national population levels have been declining – Epstein and his friends have been feasting on the babies. Is there no accounting for taste ?
All that money, authority, prestige and arrogance and what do we see?
The sick, pathetic, husks of humanity.
The hollowed out, empty, world-weary, would be gods.
Pity them, they have NOTHING.
How about moving to Russia, or China ? Things dont sound as bad in those countries.
At least the public transport systems run on time.
Basil on UK Column immediately responded that Charles is above the law
Spike Milligan was right
The Epstein show is now playing before audiences because his methods are no longer as needed with all being made accountable to AI, including puppets in high places who answer to handlers above the law, not us beneath. So sit back and watch this show and the next ad nauseam, make a fuss wherever you live online to keep mistaking motion for action, and then die – the sooner the better for elites’ lebensraum. Our assigned role is merely incidental, useless eaters and spectators to our own demise. Like the spectacle, we too are passing distractions.
“No one is safe before everybody is safe!” We are talking here about the plandemic of the unvaccinated. Epstein, Andrew, Mandelson, Thorbjørn and Børge were all unvaccinated.
Yes, you are right. They aren’t going to punish the elite criminals. Duh.
On the other hand, that doesn’t mean that the revelations coming out of the Epstein files are not real, and damning, and suggestive of enormities far beyond fucking.
You frame it with Starmer.
Lets roll back a few minutes. On (8/8) August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of then-former U.S. president Donald Trump looking for classified nukes documents (try not to laugh)
That same week Oppenheimer came out and then went on to win a total of 13 nominations, making it a standout during the awards gotta have the nukes films.
You sold poor Trump Mar-a-Lago raid as him being bullied,
I wont embarrassing you by showing you your article.
You never called a age of accountability” psy-op with Charles Kirk or Trump assassination
NOR did any of your other authors. IN fact they all in unison called it as REAL.
What is a Psyop kit>?>?? you seem to be confused.
It is a psy op is if doesn’t involved Trump or isntreal.? Or its only a psyop if stamner and co are involved.?
We all need to understand what Off guardian position is?
Without any evidence to back his belief that Jeffrey Is Guilty*, little billy gates now
says he’s sorry for hanging out with that sordid reprobate Jeffrey… With Friends
like little billy gates believing The Worst about him, it’s no wonder Jeffrey decided
to hang himself: he rightly guessed he’d never get A Fair Trial…
** JIG – as in ‘The jig is up’ – so little billy feels he’s gotta ‘fess up…
Thank you for these salient and amusing observations, Kit.
Sayer Ji explains how the Epstein files release also revealed the Epstein-Gates and others collusion over the Pandemic Governance
An easier link?
Thank you Veri Tas, for looking at the facts and documents that Sayer Ji presents. At least HE is not relying on a dogmatic opinion built on pure hypothesis.
To Sayer ji’s credit he is one of the named “Disinformation Dozen” during the plandemic. Joseph Mercola is another.
Confucius say, “Man who build house absorbed by sewage treatment live life of shit”
I wonder how many journalists whose blatant lies promoting war, killing and genocides should face the long arm of the law, eh?
How many of them who said that those who refused dangerous Covid vaccines should be ‘put in concentration camps’ should be sent to prison for 5 years for their intolerant intemperance, eh?
How many cocaine snorters in the media should be prosecuted for using Class A drugs, which so many of them use as a habit?
How many phone hackers should be electronically tagged for a decade so they have no privacy, ever again?
How many stalkers who claim to be MSM ‘journalists’ should be prosecuted for harassment, sexual predation and generalised invasion of boundaries and privacy?
I wonder how Morgan, Coulson and Brooks would enjoy the long arm of the law behaving to them as they behave to people who they seek to harass to make money, eh?
And what about journalists forever promoting war with Russia, appeasing Israeli genocide and turning a blind eye to global US warmongering, financial extortion and generalised inhumane behaviour, eh?
Should they be charged with treason, promoting war crimes and inhuman behaviour??
I hope so.
Breaking NEWS. ‘To live outside The Law you must be honest.’
People are beginning to have conversations about it and thats where the perps egg starts to crack.
Let’s not forget that this whole Epstein Hysteria was started by Elon Musk during a staged ‘falling-out’ with Trump. DOGE is still very much alive and Musk is still getting major contracts with the US Government. This event happened less than a month after Musk, Trump, and several major players in Global Technology and High Finance toured the Arab Gulf States and made enormous deals and got investments for advancing Smart Cities, Digital Currency, and other such schemes with those authoritarian regimes.
I am always suspicious when any comment board or news media outlet publishes so many articles in a row telling us what to think about a subject when it is saturated news.
But when this was regarded as fringe or taboo , how many interviews did this blog give to Whitney Webb?
And when this topic was really cutting-edge news, how many articles did this blog publish ?
The MSM headline you mention, “Nobody is above the law , ” is exactly what you do when something is commercially trending in the woke media MSM- plus sphere.
The reason you never mentioned Epstein or Weinstein and attacked the commentators who did is that it is very close to grooming gangs from your nowhere and intelligence outfit that is NOT allowed to be mentioned by any of your authors.
Some of us have our own minds, thank you.
Whilst the Epstein files confirm what a number of posters on this site already know ie the paymaster of the piper calls the tunes, it is also a distraction from the bigger picture which is taking place on multiple fronts ie the Western bankers proxy wars in the Ukraine and one which is, unfortunately, about to take place in Persia.
US Proxy War on Russia: What Comes Next?
-refused to connect-
It has been planned for years.
Which_Path_to_Persia.pdf
—
Lawrence Summers on the Risks of Donald Trump
Bloomberg Originals
Jan 20, 2017
Harvard University President Emeritus and Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers explains the risks he sees related to the policies of President-elect Donald Trump and warns that business may regret “enabling” Trump.
Excellent contributions to this discussion, thank you.
Summers. What an incredible scumbag. I am glad he was chosen to take a little bit of a fall. May he trip and fall much further.
good people went along and didn’t get in the way.
Isnt that too what we concluded here on these pages?
Thank you, Lost. Very informative. Wonder why he’s resigning. He certainly seems sound in his reasoning.
The whole Epstein sex thing is designed as a distraction from what was really going on. Epstein ran a large scale networking and influence peddling operation. The fact that this operation included an Island of Delights with likely everything a person could desire in a guaranteed confidential** environment is just an indication of its scale and reach.
Networking is an important part of any career because opportunities and jobs come through this route, rarely by just submitting an application. (Sorry — I don’t necessarily agree with this but this is the way the world works.) However, there’s a question of degree. So accepting an invitation to Epstien’s pit of iniquity isn’t prima facie evidence of moral turpitude++ because most (decent) people wouldn’t expect to be thrust into a sex orgy when their neighbors invited them to a party — but you’d expect repeat invitations to be politely declined. Repeat visitors…
**Expecting something this to remain a secret is a good sign of major hubris!
**That’s an official term used by the Federal government. You’ll be denied a US visa if you’ve been convicted of ‘crimes of moral turpitude’.
and, of course, for all of these scumbags, scapegoats and satanists to be replaced by (drum roll please) – AI; – as in e-government; e-education; e-health; etc.. That is all! RGB-Y5 out!!
So they’ll throw a few expendable scapegoats to the masses to face the music, whilst the real big hitters remain in the shadows – and continue doing what they do, as someone said it sounds a bit like a Limited Hangout exercise – they’ve been rumbled, so a few bodies will need to be investigated – and if need be charged to sate the masses rage.
As for the Clinton’s – they’ll just do what they always do – kill and blow up anyone or anything that might bring them to justice, the bodybag count will just keep on climbing.
The masses don’t really care, and definitely not enough to express any rage.
Bring to justice?
if warpspeed covid, banking bailout, iraq war got no one arrested.
Then the rest is just theatre for the media amusement park rider.
Are YOU doing anything other than watching it as entertainment? I can’t figure out what to do about it myself. But I do think it’s wrong to blame others for not “doing something”.