Let’s talk about…War with Iran

Last night, the US and Israeli air forces reportedly carried out strikes on targets all over Iran, allegedly in response to stalled talks on Iran’s nuclear program and the on-going civil unrest that has been blamed (somewhat unbelievably) for tens of thousands of deaths.

Donald Trump is calling the people of Iran to “rise up”.

Iran has already carried out retaliatory strikes across the Middle East including Israel and US air bases in a handful of countries.

Sir Keir has got in on the act, doing his best to look somber and Churchillian…

My statement on Iran. pic.twitter.com/Ki4VVTYO4N — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 28, 2026

And so it begins, more sepia-tinted war-porn to splash across the papers.

One almost certain knock-on effect will be a spike in the price of oil, Reuters is already reporting that multiple oil companies have shut down trade in through the straits of Hormuz.

What a terrible thing that happened by accident.

Extending from that, almost certainly, will be climate change/renewable energy narrative arguing that the price of oil is “too volatile” and our reliance on fossil fuels is “causing death and destruction” and that climate change is an “international security emergency”.

Smoke and mushroom clouds and planes and rubble on the front pages as yet another war gets underway. World War III is trending. Again.

Do they mean it this time?

Is there any reason to believe this war is more real than other recent wars?

Will this one last longer than the India-Pakistan war last year, at least?

How much money are oil companies about to make?