Let’s talk about…War with Iran
Last night, the US and Israeli air forces reportedly carried out strikes on targets all over Iran, allegedly in response to stalled talks on Iran’s nuclear program and the on-going civil unrest that has been blamed (somewhat unbelievably) for tens of thousands of deaths.
Donald Trump is calling the people of Iran to “rise up”.
Iran has already carried out retaliatory strikes across the Middle East including Israel and US air bases in a handful of countries.
Sir Keir has got in on the act, doing his best to look somber and Churchillian…
My statement on Iran. pic.twitter.com/Ki4VVTYO4N
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 28, 2026
And so it begins, more sepia-tinted war-porn to splash across the papers.
One almost certain knock-on effect will be a spike in the price of oil, Reuters is already reporting that multiple oil companies have shut down trade in through the straits of Hormuz.
What a terrible thing that happened by accident.
Extending from that, almost certainly, will be climate change/renewable energy narrative arguing that the price of oil is “too volatile” and our reliance on fossil fuels is “causing death and destruction” and that climate change is an “international security emergency”.
Smoke and mushroom clouds and planes and rubble on the front pages as yet another war gets underway. World War III is trending. Again.
Do they mean it this time?
- Is there any reason to believe this war is more real than other recent wars?
- Will this one last longer than the India-Pakistan war last year, at least?
- How much money are oil companies about to make?
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Maybe we shouldn’t oppose it, since it’s a fake war. Maybe we should cheer it on.
Because . . . yu know . . . opposites.
Previously the US bombe Fordow in Iran – and Trump yelled from the rooftops that he alone had destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Iran for its part launch a token missile at the US airbase in Qatar, no one was killed no heavy military equipment destroyed, fast-forward to today, and it looks like this time the gloves are off in earnest, I say looks like – but it far too early to tell, how this one will pan out.
Trump needs his big war, to win the Mid-Terms later this year, and he must win this war, or like a baby at Epstein’s island, the US public will eat him alive.
During the Falkland’s war a number of UK ships were hit by torpedoes by sheer chance? most did not explode
During WW2 Japan developed mini submarines kamikaze torpedoes but with limited success against USA war ships (I wonder why that was)
Development in remote control torpedoes have come on in the past 80 years
USA has some very big ships including big aircraft carriers packed with very expensive aircraft. Iran has threatened to sink these ships and it could with remote control torpedoes . But will it. I will judge how real this war is by how many USA ships are sunk. I expect non as it is not in the script of this pretend war.
A fake war would require co-operation across the warring parties – which seems beyond belief.
Genuinely, could you elaborate? The narrative of Israel wanting its last opponent crushed, and the US being little more than Israel’s bitch, is believable – at least to me.
I think people who claim a fake war are just doing wishful thinking or try to be interesting… You won’t get useful/genuine arguments from those.
Head in between your legs, hide under the school wooden table will “”reduce the spread of the A bomb nuclear fallout””.
When at home you’ve to hide under the kitchen table – said the video, I saw at school, now I know me and the kitchen table would be vapourised in the initial blast.
NO war, start no war president liberating the people in Iran from the terrorist regime.
When the witches start bombing the place, I think we’re past witch hunting.
Poly market betting predicted it for today.
I have a question of my own addressing some of the commentators. What are the common denominators between Europe’s WWII against national socialist’s Germany… and this WWIII…. I see that all the proxies are the same. And the puppet masters are silent. Now funny that some of you are just blindly reach into their bag of tricks and blur out “Nazy, Nazy”! aiming at US and Israel. You guys must feel quite confused. Hail’s avatar comes to mind.
Expect the same
Why change the methodology of lies, if it worked many times before.
Psyop From ice to Pisces (water) Full moon on 2/3 and now it is Ramadan and Lent. (Nukes fire)
Nothing like east verse west fake nukes WW3 Christianity verse Moslem and by the dues Netanyahweh
all wanting the 3rd temple of doom cult armageddon, return of the anti Christ to ushers in the end times that all want.
Maga does mean that.
It must be so simple being in your head constructing a word that’s got nothing to do with reality. Been trained since the 70’s have you. How many missiles will it take to wake you up before one falls on you. I’m not saying.I which it, it’s rhetorical.. look up rhetorical
world
… and wish
“Bone Spurs” Trump timed his fake assassination all wrong. He shoulda done it last week, fist pumping in front of the Stars n Stripes whilst clutching his ear. That way, folks would be more prepared to accept the need for Iranian schools to be bombed, burying up to 100 innocent children, dead and dying, under the rubble. Sack the PR team.