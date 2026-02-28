WATCH: How To Stand Your Ground – #SolutionsWatch
How do you stand your ground when you are confronted by would-be authorities. As too many around the world are finding out these days, not having an answer to this question could cost you your life.
In the latest Solutions Watch, James Corbett talks to Jason Bassler and Séamus O’Laoi about knowing and asserting your rights, as well as the real long-term solution to the problems of the police state.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
Follow us on Telegram for regular updates & commentary
SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN
If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments