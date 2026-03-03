War in Iran and the Great Reset

The War in Iran is already pushing The Great Reset agenda forward, as every major narrative seems to do.

Iran is threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, or already has, or can’t because their navy was destroyed, or is closing it for everyone but China.

It’s all rather unclear.

What IS clear is that vast amounts of shipping carrying millions of barrels of oil and gas passes through that stretch of water every day, and its closure – or even threatened closure – has serious implications for the price of energy, fertilizer, food…well, everything really.

34% of the global fertilizer supply travels through the Strait of Hormuz. If this is a prolonged war with Iran it could cause a global food shortage.pic.twitter.com/9BWvkoz5xD — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) March 3, 2026

On top of that, Qatar’s state-owned LNG company, QatarEnergy – the largest LNG producer in the world – has halted production. Iraq is halting oil shipments via a major pipeline to Turkey and Iran has bombed Saudi Arabia’s Tanura oil refinery, shutting it down indefinitely.

All of this is obviously going to massively increase the prices of oil and gas, making some people (especially those with stocks who knew about the war before it started) incredibly wealthy, and sending energy bills for ordinary people through the roof.

We’re only three days into the war and Sky News is reporting that “UK bills cannot escape the forces of Iran war”.

And since LNG is used to manufacture synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, the energy crisis could easily domino into a food crisis, according to Forbes…

Beyond Oil: The Strait Of Hormuz And The Global Food Risk

That’s the problem, we’re still in that phase. Shortly, people will start to react, and then the solutions will appear.

“If we were reliant on renewables we wouldn’t be in this mess.”

“Nobody is going to war over solar panels or wind farms.”

“It’s high time we re-thought our entire food system anyway.”

“Lab grown food doesn’t need fertilizer.”

We’re already seeing the early signs of these discussions…

It only get’s more predictable from there.

Oh, but there’s good news too. Major breakthroughs in lab-grown meat tech means “climate-friendly” cubes of yeast goo are going to be easier and cheaper to make.

Isn’t that well timed?

In short, the war in Iran is not a new war, it’s a new theatre of an old war. And theatre is probably a very apt word.