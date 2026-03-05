WATCH: War in Iran! (Bored of Peace Edition)
What is happening in Iran and why is it happening? In order to understand these events, you’ll have to learn about the history and context that has led us to this conflict. Join James for today’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he explores the deep background of the Iran war.
A full transcript, with download and audio-only options, is available here.
I like his style, with Operation (Epic) Epstein Fury – I guess it should really be called Operation Netanyahu Tells Trump to Attack Iran.
But never mentions ……………
“Abrahamic Axis of Evil”