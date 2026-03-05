Mar 5, 2026
2

WATCH: War in Iran! (Bored of Peace Edition)

What is happening in Iran and why is it happening? In order to understand these events, you’ll have to learn about the history and context that has led us to this conflict. Join James for today’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast as he explores the deep background of the Iran war.

A full transcript, with download and audio-only options, is available here.

SUPPORT OFFGUARDIAN

If you enjoy OffG's content, please help us make our monthly fund-raising goal and keep the site alive.

For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.

Categories: Iran, latest, video
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Republicofscotland
Republicofscotland
Mar 5, 2026 6:12 PM

I like his style, with Operation (Epic) Epstein Fury – I guess it should really be called Operation Netanyahu Tells Trump to Attack Iran.

1
0
Reply
Weegies
Weegies
Mar 5, 2026 5:46 PM

What is happening in Iran and why is it happening? In order to understand these events, you’ll have to learn about the history﻿ 😂 ﻿ 

But never mentions ……………

“Abrahamic Axis of Evil”

comment image

2
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz