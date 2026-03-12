WATCH: Resistance Cinema – #SolutionsWatch

We all know that Hollyweird is programming us with their soulless, corporate slop. And we all know they’re preparing to force-feed us their future soulless, corporate, AI-generated slop.

So, what are we doing about it? Are we continuing to pay for their propaganda and brainrot? Or are we supporting the independent filmmakers and media producers who are seeking to create passionate, human, anti-propagandistsic art?

Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to filmmakers Teace Snider and Amy Miller (and documentary subject Mark Crispin Miller) about Resistance Cinema (and how you can support it!).

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

