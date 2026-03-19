Ongoing issue with inability to vote or comment -UPDATE
Admin
UPDATE 3/20 – The rollback seems to have fixed the problem, for most of you at least. We are talking to the devs at WPDiscuz about this. If any of you are still having this problem let us know in a comment below or email us at the address below.
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UPDATE – We have rolled back to the previous version of the comment software – We’d appreciate any feedback on whether this has cured this issue for you
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Hi all – as you have probably noticed, for the last 24 hours or so there has been a fairly major issue with our comments function.
About 11am GMT yesterday we were hit with what was probably a DDoS (denial of service) attack which temporarily took the site down.
Coincident with that the comment software began to return an “invalid nonce” error when anyone tried to leave a comment, and at the same time when anyone attempted to vote for any existing comment they received the message “you can’t vote for your own comment”.
We’ve been trying to get to the bottom of this problem since then. We are exploring the possibility it’s something to do with the latest WPDiscuz update. We are also looking in to it being something to do with the site’s caching.
We don’t think it was directly connected with the DDoS at this stage.
A major difficulty with pinning down the problem is the fact it seems to be intermittent and to have some variables we don’t quite understand.
Some browsers seem to be more prone to returning the error than others, but this can also seem to vary from device to device.
If you guys would like to experiment and send us your feedback it might help us fix this thing all the sooner.
If you try to comment and fail to get through you can email us at [email protected] or message us on X(Twitter).
And if you are trying to comment and you’re getting the “invalid nonce” response, try a hard refresh of the page as that sometimes works, at least temporarily.
Sorry for the inconvenience. Let’s hope it gets resolved before too much longer.
We will update with any developments
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Test comment: To err is human, to really screw things up takes a computer!
Attn Admin – Both “thumbs up” and comment worked. Using Brave browser on Debian with Gnome.
Thank you for the feedback
Well done to the OG Team.
SIMPLE PHYSICS makes Wind, Sol, and other Green Energy a civilisation disaster!
Another splendid article from Richard Lyon, senior oil and gas operations manager with 35 years of international experience and academic qualifications in electrical engineering and power systems, petroleum engineering, and energy economics.
https://expose-news.com/2026/03/19/renewable-energy-policies-cant-work-because-of-physics/
Bovaer’s 3-NOP is a carnogenic and it currently being given to cows in Europe/Britian/US, to stop them farting, these b*stards are f*ckin around with our foods under the guise of trying to fix something that doesn’t exist – Climate Change.
Basically the Climate Change hoax is being used to kill us off.
Bovaer in Foods: Another Attack on Health and Sovereignty? – World Council for Health
healthbot (@thehealthb0t): “Cows are collapsing and being euthanized in Denmark after they forced farmers to add Bovaer to cow feed. Bovaer’s 3-NOP stays in cows and attacks human fertility when we consume animals containing it” | nitter.poast.org
From autumn 2025 forced use. So it is quite recently.
Is there anything at all we can eat from our supermarkets today? The few apples and black berries and mineral water I produce cant make it up. What about our fish? Do they inject them with quicksilver too.
All this is the sick sick Eugenic agenda.
Sweden and Norway stopped the use of Bovaer after 100’s of cases in Denmark. The milk giant British ARLA was the one who started the experiments.
https://expose-news.com/2025/11/27/bovaer-has-been-suspended-in-norway-and-sweden/
On the outbreak of Meningitis in Britain, my wife was in Sainsbury’s today, she often speaks to the manager – and the manager showed her a memo (given to all stores) that it looks likely that they’ll be another lockdown – the manager wasn’t to happy about it either.
Radio news reported that their were around 39 confirm cases – but health experts expect it to spread widely, once the uni’s, college’s and schools stop for the Easter break.
The plan is in action, and the vaccines are just waiting in the wings – to jab us all with life shortening shit, as in the Covid-19 scamdemic.
On top of it we have the un-vaccinated walking freely around breathing us all into our faces with Meningitis virus in order that we may die, so they themselves can get more!
Interesting that they are now saying (BBC news today) that it could have been linked to the high pm2.5 pollution on 8/9 March in London and Kent caused by ‘Saharan sand’. The same high pollution was present on April 9th 2020 and caused high spikes in respiratory illnesses which people at the time thought must be Covid. Is this ‘germ warfare’? Are we being sprayed to make us sick and necessitate a new lockdown? I’d say yes to that. Funnily enough it happened on the weekend in 2020 when Dominic Cummings was seen running from number 10 to get his car and escape London for the north of England. Also strange that when I looked up why the pollution was so high (I have a plume app which shows the level of pollution anywhere in the UK) the news consistently said the air was cleaner than it had ever been in the UK due to lockdown. Very weird. Oh and today the high pm2.5 level is in the north of England around Manchester. Let’s see if the meningitis scare emerges there (apparently Saharan sand can trigger the harmless bacteria many people harbour at the back of their throats including MenB).
Maybe it is the PTB or the Deep State attacking the true and only voice of truth?
test
Here’s a radical idea – how about just stop changing things? It’s pointless and annoying.
We did not change anything.
I had to do a Ctrl+F5 reload of the page to get my end working btw
I am told this may just be your browser having cached the broken site from yesterday and needing to be refreshed. if it continues to happen please report
Cured?
testing testing
… questions – and a script.
–
Watch: Ossoff grills Gabbard on whether Iran poses an “imminent nuclear threat”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6Mon_eGtcE
CBS News – Mar 18, 2026
“Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Sen. Jon Ossoff that the intelligence community assessed Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was “obliterated” in the 2025 strikes. Ossoff pressed Gabbard about whether Iran posed as an “imminent nuclear threat. …”
–
The script.
Clear and Present Danger (film)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clear_and_Present_Danger_(film)
… with kind regards from Tom Clancy.
Its incredible they can lie to constantly during so many years and through so many people.
Even the people who try not to lie to present themselves as reliable for key position in Government start at some point to lie;
Colin Powell, RFK, Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, m.m. end up sitting and lie for open TV and in legal Senate hearings.
According to the penalty code they could sit in prison for this.
I caught a video of Trump recently where he comment on the Iran. I couldnt see the video through, almost vomiting to hear Trump repeating the same lies we have heard about Iran for decades.
Please, make it so.
Launch on April Fools day!
The numbers look good 😜
Day number 77, New Moon, Equinox.
“Invalid nonce” creates Havok.
You can mouth off.
You can run.
But you can’t hide:
https://www.rt.com/news/635538-mystery-drones-buzz-rubio-hegseth-home/
“Invalid nonce” appeared for the first attempt to enter the first comment of the session for a few weeks, IIRC.
The psychopathic oligarchs will have their toys.
Whatever it takes:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/03/the-u-s-bombs-kids-so-palmer-luckey-can-have-nice-things/#more-167938
When money is involved, most people cant maintain their moral defences. They invent countless desperate excuses to defend their right to make a buck.
If I am not there, another worse guy than I would be there instead.
Let’s see. If I’m not pending, there’s something wrong
But at least you still get the red thumb down. Everything quite normal 😀 .
Well, I did two pending tests and they both disappeared. And so, I get the special treatment from the blog attack, pending and disappearado.
Pakistan missiles ‘significant threat’ to US: Gabbard
And other non Sunni countries. The Western woke or otherwise have always been mum to this: West = hypocrisy.
Gabbard was painted as such a different kind of politician!
Pakistan is a significant no-friend to Israel, and therefore also to US.
India is close Zion with Israel, Pakistani not.
It is in this light we should the wagging servility from Washington.
Why is the FBI investigating a former counterterrorism chief who opposes the US-Israeli war on Iran?
Joe Kent, who has claimed Israel influenced President Donald Trump, is reportedly being probed as a “leaker”
Joe’s got a guilty conscience?
He won’t make the Big League then.
He is in “pending”. Joe Kent has been obsessed with a certain name in all his reports.
Ongoing issue with inability to vote or comment
Lol I thought this was going to be an essay about the democratic deficit in western society
Then I saw a comment about invalid nonces and it was
For cogitating:
https://dissidentvoice.org/2026/03/dilemma/#more-167945
“In a world run by psychopaths, acting like a bull in a china shop is not
evidence of madness, it’s Normal behaviour ” … (anon) …
“Having an ‘engineered’ heart attack that allows your 2iC to take over
would provide a possible off-ramp from the war” … (anon) …
Pondered that, a couple of days ago, elsewhere Les. A what if question. Namely, what if Mr Trump suddenly collapsed and died, perhaps on his Golf course or in the Shower, or in Bed. Not by an assassin’s bullet or defly delivered dose of poison, no, an age related cause commonly experienced by Septuagenarians throughout the Western world; Strokes and Coronaries. Every day, every where they happen. Then what ? Well, the allegedly recorded sexual indelicacies, the so called Kompromat with young girls becomes useless. The Witkoff-Kushner deadly double act exits the Stage, as surely Vance will have his own people. I’ve heard that the VP isn’t so keen on prosecuting the War and has been tasked with dealing with Fraud & corruption (good luck with that btw !). Added to that is the question of whether Mileikowski has become Milly’s offski. Thing is, it’s coming up to three weeks since Iran was bombed and it all kicked off good and proper and no doubt a huge momentum has built, and a lot of deaths and damage been caused. Perhaps, as some say, this is all part of the WEF/Globalist/Zionist/Illuminati/Rothschild Satanist agenda anyway, and Trump’s much mourned demise won’t make z blind bit of difference.
The Ides Of March would have been the perfect day, but I’ll wait
“Trump’s much mourned demise won’t make z blind bit of difference.” True. But to encourage the others, etc.
Never have any trouble.
Only Bill Gates pop up frequently since two years now, and says I must update to windows 10 or else I will face hoarse difficulties in the very near future
So Off-guardian is hit with DDoS coinciding with that little ME country’s
attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field – the opening shot in regional
conflagration, and against global energy infrastructure… Of course
it’s mere coincidence…
‘Israel has just set off a chain reaction that will set The Gulf on fire.
Facing a struggle for survival. Iran is making world’s entire energy economy
its battleground.’
https://www.rt.com/news/635540-israel-iran-chain-reaction that will set the
gulf on fire.
Maybe that little ME democracy is indicating to Off-guardian its annoyance at
Off-g giving any coverage to its ME Pacification Program ? Wants Off-g
to tone it down – A Big Bit ?
testing
Illegitimi non carborundum.
I use Firefox for Win7 and was getting the invalid nonce thing for about a week or more where I had click the post button twice before getting past. Then yesterday couldn’t get past it, tried to login and was greeted with a blocked notice.
http://www.realrld.com/homeix-fair.html
Test from Sweden, I just released my pamphlet lauching FAIR-Index
It provides the receipts as to why more on more people are not able to afford a home.
It is of course an obvious state of afairs, the pamphlet brings receipts for the root systemic causes including Basle 3 macro prudential policy.
The Bank of England held intrrest rates today who influences Bailey? Well its more the BIS then the remembrencer more than “Government”.
The FAIR-Index — Forward Affordability Indicator by Regime — models UK housing affordability not as a price problem but as a regime problem. The ground state of the money system sets the attractor. You can build 1.5 million homes and barely move the needle if the macroprudential starting assumptions remain unchanged.
I am using my workstation, so let’s see if it lets me comment.
testing
Comment test from Android
I don’t recall any problems from my end. Though I did notice the slump in votes on all entries i.e. not just mine.
This is the first time I have been able to post in two days.
A nonce is a “number used once” in cryptography and computing to ensure security, preventing unauthorized replay attacks. It also refers to a “nonce word” created for a specific, one-time occasion. In British slang, it is a derogatory term for a sex offender
I apologise to all whom over many years i’ve labeled “a bit of a nonce”.. Around here we mean by it “a bit backward”., not ‘a sexual pervert.’ Still, some of them were that, too.
gerf; thanks for clearing that up and educating me. I only knew the derogatory term.
Yes, there is nothing worse than being called an ‘invalid nonce’… Seriously, good luck with the network issues!
Testicle
How “Unprecedented” Is The Kent Meningitis Outbreak ?
https://dailysceptic.org/2026/03/18/how-unprecedented-is-the-kent-meningitis-outbreak/
The ‘WPDiscuz update’ does sound like the most likely cause. Especially if it was done yesterday [Wednesday] around the same time that the issues started.
Maybe you could roll back the update
https://wordpress.org/support/topic/wpdiscuz-7-6-47-breaks-comment-submission-with-nonce-error/
https://wordpress.org/support/topic/error-nonce-is-invalid-when-trying-to-post-comments/
Thanks, yes we are going to try a rollback
Test
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.
The Japanese PM, Ms Takaichi, told Trump that “Japan has opposed Iran’s development of its nuclear programme and appealed to his desire to be seen as a peacemaker … I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, can achieve peace across the world.”
Fusce convallis, mauris imperdiet gravida
Safari has worked like a charm all along for me. I haven’t felt the need to try other browsers.
All your data are belong to Apple.
She knows. But trust her gigolo.
All OK now – thank you, admin!
First pending, then deleted. Could you please allow me to comment?
Martin Armstrong has been under attack since at least 2020.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/cyber-attacks-2/
I know that The Grayzone has similar problems, and as mentioned on the last thread Wikileaks.
Illuminati can be the one and only reason. Illuminati! Those bastards.
Straight to pending – this happens every time to me i.e. not just in the last day or so.
Pending 1,2,3. Pending 1,2,3.
Oops. I meant Testing 1,2,3
😜
Test
Test
Expect “Me pending, too” to be today;s hot topic ?