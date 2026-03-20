Coronavirus Fact-Check #19: Did the NHS REALLY “come close to collapse”?

The UK’s Covid Inquiry just published their third module report, and as per usual the headlines have become hyper focused on one paragraph out of four hundred pages (you can read the full report HERE).
The claim, taken from the introduction by Baroness Hallett, is that the National Health Service “teetered on the brink of collapse” during the alleged Covid pandemic.
Many news outlets have picked up on this, reporting headlines like…
NHS ‘came close to collapse’ during COVID-19 pandemic, inquiry finds
And praising the “superhuman” efforts of the NHS staff.
Is there any truth to this claim?
The bed occupancy stats certainly don’t support it.
Let’s start with the fact that the NHS regularly operates at or near full capacity in late winter and early spring.
This is just a fact.
The below graph covers the years 2012 to 2025 and shows the number of beds available as blue bars, with the red line indicating the number of beds being used, with the total numbers on the left-hand Y axis, and the percentage on right.
As we can see, in the years leading up to 2020 bed occupancy regularly exceeded bed availability.
We can also see that the “pandemic year” of 2020 was the first time in almost ten years that bed occupancy was lower than bed availability.
Yes, lower.
In fact, both the hospital capacity and occupancy were actually purposefully reduced in the spring of 2020 right at the height of the alleged “pandemic,” when the NHS issued guidance which recommended –
“re-organizing hospital capacity in new ways to treat Covid and non-Covid patients separately”
and acknowledged that
“as a result hospitals will experience capacity pressures at lower overall occupancy rates than would previously have been the case.”
Simply put, in the middle of a “deadly pandemic”, with the NHS “teetering on collapse” they actually reduced bed capacity.
And even despite this deliberately reduced capacity, by mid-April of 2020 NHS hospitals were operating with four times their usual number of empty beds.
Remember the British Government paying for the construction of seven emergency “Nightingale Hospitals” in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Exeter, Harrogate and Sunderland, allegedly to deal with expected overflow of covid cases from regular hospitals?
Well, four of these seven never treated a single “Covid” patient, the three that were used treated a grand total of 388 “Covid” patients in the next two years.
So, was the NHS “teetering on the brink of collapse”?
Well, not in terms of bed occupancy for sure.
This is part of a strain of Covid revisionism which has been doing the rounds recently, and bears careful watching.
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And let’s not forget those ridiculous clap the NHS or those bizarre pan/pot banging stunts.
How embarrassing.
I knew of three people who allegedly died of the killer virus. One was in her fifties and had suffered from a serious liver condition for twenty years and the other two were women in their eighties, both of which had long term health issues and could have kicked the proverbial bucket at any time.
And all the while we were bombarded and bamboozled with those idiotic covid update tv shows with the graphs,percentages,stats about infections,tests,deaths,vaxxed/non-vaxxed,hospital beds.
Sitting at home, doing nothing really, writing grants for the supposedly deadly disease (that no one saw as they were not in the hospital), not having a clue that disease like myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, advanced stages of cancer, emphysema, pneumonia, very much resemble (read: were the actual diseases), whilst ‘testing’ for covid with a phony PCR, isolating everyone with a positive PCR For SARScOv2 in rooms that could only be visited once or twice a day by a dr in a hazmat suit, whilst being brought into coma (for the patient safety, can you believe that..) so he could be put on a ventilator, be injected with remdesivir and die all alone in some crazy TL lighted room without the possibility of relatives and friends help for consolation, was more like it in my humble opinion.
Read about my experiences here (in Dutch). At the time, as some may recall, a published my day to findings here in the comments.
See: https://bvnl.nl/corona/ooggetuigenverslag-van-een-bezorgde-arts-epidemioloog-tijdens-de-eerste-coronagolf/
Yes, I smelt a rat as soon as I saw that headline. The NHS can’t collapse in any case because it is government-funded, so it isn’t like a corporation. If there were great financial pressures on the NHS that was down to giving millions of British people jabs they didn’t need, failing to treat people who really were ill, and lining the pockets of greedy doctors and health administrators who were prepared to lie in exchange of money. What’s behind this government/media revisionism? Probably it’s an excuse, in advance, for not rolling millions of useless jabs again – the media aren’t allowed to criticise the ‘covid’ jabs, the pharmaceutical industry or the medical profession, so they need to ‘blame’ the NHS as an organisation for ‘nearly collapsing’. We’re still waiting for any accountability at all for the non-mistakes of the ‘covid’ dictatorship, with the mainstream media almost entirely silent on even the whole period.
Excellent article, thank you.
Some time around the later half of 2020 I listed as many of my people and acquaintances as I could remember – everyone from my kids, siblings, cousins, colleagues, neighbours, postman, the lady in the vegetable shop! I got to around 250 – every one of them still alive…
I noted that the cemetery in the village was very quiet. Not once did I hear an ambulance on the main road nearby.
An elderly neighbour (older than me that is!) who I met regularly out walking asked me what did I think of these vaccines and would I get one. She agreed when I said “no way”. Her husband, lovely quiet man, went with his sister to get the injection. A week later he dropped dead on the living room floor, days later his sister died. “Unknown causes”.
It’s crippling to think of it. Especially knowing that so many of those I counted succumbed.
“But I could have told you Vincent…”
3 11
Pandemic Observance Day: Observed on March 11.
Memorials for the COVID-19 pandemic
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memorials_for_the_COVID-19_pandemic
Like any FAKE revisionism, the films, books, and TV series, the back story investigations must be created.
Like the fake holohoax, everyone has a friend’s sister’s cousin who died during COVID
and was in the COVID concentration camp wards, with lampshades made from
PCR tests and nuclear weapons ventilators.
Is there any truth to this claim? The bed occupancy stats certainly don’t support it.” Yes, the facts speak for themselves. Most people know of this PsyOp now, so any conclusions drawn by this concocted tribunal remain as fairytales. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLz9ewBt-dw
The basics: (a) Illness and going through the motions of treating it is a capitalist industry (b) we are not evil socialists/communists (c) public “health” service is a facade, while privatisation expands (d) over 2011-2018, EC urged EU governments at least 63 times to reduce expenditure on medical treatment in favour of privatisation.
In Brazil – purportedly devastated by covid – legislators forced their way into a hospital claiming to be full, and found it empty. But good old BBC was in rural Brazil, showing long lines of new graves, the purportedly due to people being abandoned. BBC was also one of the early birds showing the “heart-breaking tragedy” in Italy; it got to film restricted funerals; it did not mention mass double-jabbing for flu or the intense pollution.
2 years after the scam, people are still being jabbed in the running-dog countries, even after US CDC “withdrew its emergency application for the test” and made the jab optional. No one has breached the pseudo-scientific atrocity in courts, and dissidents still suffer. For babies raised at the height of the insanity by adults all wearing face masks, it may be too late; research shows “cognitive” harm to them.
First They rationed petrol
then they rationed fertiliser
then they rationed food
then sex was restricted to only once a week
then, then, then…….
It’s said Their List of Things To Be Rationed is endless.
So you can’t travel so freely.
So you can’t grow your own food so freely.
So you can’t get the food you desire so freely.
So you can’t procreate or have some fun freely.
All these avenues of pleasure slowly being eradicated.
They want you in their 15 minute cities, owning nothing, powerless to the State and begging for more.
They’re c*nts
If agents for the ME settler-colonial state are monitoring this site, well,
hopefully they wont hit it with another DDoS.
https://covidsteria.substack.com/p/ww3steria-best-operation-epstein-fury-memes-and-updates-march-20-2026
Bugs Bunny explains the ME settler-colonial state in 13 seconds…
Actually, it’s not really revisionism as that would say they’re revising a previous narrative. They were saying this in real time and since, so it’s basically reiteration with a bit of reaffirmation tossed in. For what purpose? Well, it’s evidently because of the report. Is there an agenda? Same old thing. We already know they’re always in prep mode for the next time. Wars, scamdemics, financial, energy, agriculture, food, water, they control it all and it won’t stop until they’re stopped. How that could happen, I don’t know. Maybe by some breaking point that causes it. Which probably won’t be pleasant. Maybe we’re in the midst of it right now and the breaking point isn’t far off. Or maybe they out and out declare victory and we’re all fucked forever, like in a science fiction book.
The FAKE timeline FAKE history fillers have already started ; the villain is now a hero.
Change the name Boris to Warpspeed, start no more war Zion Don , and it will be business as usual. Even this site’s authors were implying Boris or Warpspeed did not want to lock down but was being bullied into locking down. Its multi-ID commentator repeats the same spiel with no more war, Zion Don , with his recent Iran thing, with fake histories, back-filler bollocks like Europe negotiating Hormuz deals with Lloyds and Iran behind Trump’s back – How Netanyahu Tricked Trump Into Iran War.
British media says Jared Kushner is a secret Mossad agent that caused the war in Iran.
What?!!!
They told fibs?
Bloody hell. What’s the world coming to?
Excuse me, I’ve gotta go have a cup of tea and a lay down
Facts do not matter. The powers at be create reality. Rand ,Chattam House ,Brookings Institute, Atlantic Council, Council of Foreign Relations, RUSI, Lucious Trust. All these aforementioned. One can go as far as Chattam House.Chattam house has papers going back to the thirties of the last century talking about the modern day psychology in then the thirties and forties. Hive mind stearing committees . Remember words have meanings the TPB control language hence bang . IE:Steering committees, The word itself is self evident.
PUNTO UNO; The Usa has put on hold sanctions on Iranian and Russian crude to be exported and traded. Proviso traded in dollars. PETRO DOLLAR. Prices of crude are up circa 30 50 percent. Russia is selling its crude to India in US dollars Iran is selling its crude in US dollars. Trump ” we are making a killing”
PUNTO DUE: Australia was on of the first western countries to use ATM’s
Australia was the harshest of western countries when it came to lockdowns and individual freedoms.
PUNTO TRE: is it a coincidence that every western leader is totally incompetent or is it planned that way. IE fuel reserves in Australia having only 2 refineries. Hence Island nation that is also a continent viola Fuel Act 2021 comes into force when i don’t know but what a better country to test manufactured fuel shortages and lockdown. They are already on transitory style fuel shortage emergencies in THailand ,China is on total fuel embargo exports. EU denying cheap natural gas via Nord Stream. European industrial base being dismantled as we speak.
PUNTO QUATTRO : Right on point already the narrative coming out of the land of the free and brave LOOOL USA is pointing fingers at Israel and Zionist. Just like Rand corp and Brooking institute white papers is Israel will be blamed , also known as blame shifting.
PUNTO CINQUE: All the western countries have massive unfunded liabilities. Public and private pensions funds will not be redeemable. The math does not add up.
POST SCRIPTUM: all this inflationary pressures that we are witnessing since 2020 are all related to more wealth extraction. Trump himself stated it “We are making a Killing” the seven sisters are cashing in well and truly b4 the economic catastrophe.
DOCIUS IN FONDO: I stated this b4 investment money is all moving to Asia and Africa . What do they know that we do not.Russia settling its trade in US,d instead of Indian Ruppees Iran getting paid in US’d and having sold more crude in these last 3 weeks than b4.Greater picture this is also mentioned in Rand corp papers is how to choke the Sino economy by cutting them of from crude. Seems to me similar playbook they did on Imperial Japan in 1940.. Conspiracy theory or fact. I myself am a Trauma ICU nurse made redundant from COVID 19 which was most people on this web site concur was a psy -op.
WE the prols or plebs and Israel itself are victims. Its not because I am an Israeli asset I am of Serphardic background raised a Catholic and Italian American. Its just using available data and various white papers and steering committees.
So with a scintilla of intellectual honesty and basic economics and math all roads will lead most discernable people to the same conclusion. I may be wrong I may be rite, but one thing is for sure nufin adds up 2plus 2 still equals 4 not five or three. one plus one is still two numbers are infinite and we are expendable.
Meanwhile all western governments are legislating laws to enforce their digital panopticon on us.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME LOOL truth social trump joke
Classic defense of the indefensible. Make the guilty not only innocent, but heroes!
What i cant understand is why is the Yookay government not acting according to
the advice of it’s Having-A-Big-Look-Into “COVID” Enquiry, to wit: Next Likely
Pandemic, even if there’s only a hint, act quick and Lock The Bloody Place Down –
to “Stop The Spread (TM)” . And, as the latest Pandemic-In-The Making. “The Kent
Meningitis Outbreak”, is only affecting The Young, “To Protect The Children” is a
perfect excuse… ( also provides A Perfect Excuse to kick all the Grannies out of
the overrun hospital’s beds)…
But remember when we were supposed to be ‘saving granny’, elderly people were given end of life ‘care’, put on midazolam and sent back into care homes where they were likely to spread Covid no matter what was actually wrong with them. The lack of care in care homes was spectacular as a very large number of residents died from dehydration as no relatives were allowed in to ensure they drank something. A crime against humanity on a massive scale and people still think it was a) necessary and b) caring. I despair.
Sep 7, 2022 — “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot.” Dr. Ashish Jha told a White House press briefing.
WH COVID head: ‘God gave us two arms’ to get double shots
Sep 7, 2022 — “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot.” Dr. Ashish Jha told a White House press briefing.
The NHS Nightingale Hospital London was the first of the NHS Nightingale Hospitals, temporary hospitals set up by NHS England for the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was housed in the ExCeL London convention centre in East London.
The hospital was rapidly planned and constructed, being formally opened on 3 April and receiving its first patients on 7 April 2020. It served 54 patients during the first wave of the pandemic, and was used to serve non-COVID patients and provide vaccinations during the second wave.
NHS Nightingale Hospital at ExCel Centre will have two wards, each with 2,000 beds, with military and NHS support.
4000-bed hospital during the world’s worst pandemic had 54 patients.
Maybe there were meant to be more deaths but their plan failed.
If only schools were about encouraging critical thinking by their captives, then
daily they’d devote a section of their curriculum to the subject: “What Exactly
Does The Government (etc) Mean By That Word ?” For clearly it has become a
strict requirement to establish if The Government is using a word in its
generally understood meaning, and not using words Creatively
I cannot believe anyone on earth still believes covid was real
Better believe it.
They walk among us.
And sadly, I know quite a few.
NHS hospital staff were so rushed off their feet that empty hospital car parks, empty corridors and waiting rooms along with rows of ambulances parked doing nothing up was the norm at many hopsitals.
Those intrepid enough to have a nose around inside hospitals and to video the goings on encountered ‘no goings on’ and security guards keen to escort them off the premises. A few even earnt bans from hospitals once their faces became recognised.
The one thing bored staff seemed to do, other than killing off grannies in specialised Covid wards aka the grim reaper’s waiting room, was to practice their dance choreography for their latest Thick Tok video.
They are will be immortal/imoral.
I had a “nose around” two of the main general hospitals in Surrey UK in April ’20 – the places were deserted, except for some staff playing improvised football matches in the hospital grounds. I kid you not.
April for fly by moon now..
Thanks to Kiwi joker
teetering on the brink, know that feeling, in fact I hold the OffG record for meltdowns, now probably, 10.
I’m not ‘thick-skinned’ or ‘thick’, but not exceptional brain.(met some real artists)
Close to collapsing the narrative…
I know that many people where sunbathing in there pants in March.
their
-h
I live in major UK town. As with many people. I found that the fake pandemic was actually very beneficial for the social life. For me it resulted in a widening of a social network and the making of several new friends.
Just before I met them, 3 people I now know were allowed into the local hospital posing as evangelical Christians, saying that they wished to perform the power of prayer close to the suffering. In fact, they just wanted to see for themselves what the hospital was like.
They reported that it was very quiet and appeared to be half empty
Crass – Do They Owe Us A Living? (1978)
I made one good unjabbed friend and deleted the numbers of several jabbed up going along with it types who I should have dumped decades ago. I have no idea if they are suffering in silence or dead. They made their choice.
The Hospital wards were empty, the Ambulance crews sat in their vehicles with patients in the back. The show was clear for anyone with a curious mind to see.
Now the monkeypox is over, along with the aliens, several types of new A.I.D.S, harmless but now deadly Arachnids, tainted milk, killer food, Killer clowns! I was wondering when they would roll out their next boring show. Aren’t we all bored of this show, aren’t we?
Hands up! Who would like a refund for the most boring and unimaginative show on earth, the boring show named, ‘The Great Reset’…
File under never f”cking happened.
I joined a dating site for the unjabbed and met the love of my life. Huzzah for good old covid 🙂
Life, what’s it like eh.
Cheeky buggers. Good on em.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3UxTNjfLCw
New box set, all 10 albums, May
Memories . . .
It was February or March 2020, and Covid was more and more in the news. I was taking a routine walk at the lake and approaching an elderly lady, when I noticed she veered off the path in order to stay far, far away from me.
That was my first experience with irrational Covid behavior.
Soon enough the masks and lockdowns would come along. Some people at the lake would have that awful mask pulled down under the chin, but when approaching me would pull it back up over mouth and nose.
I often thought of the old Star Trek quip: “Beam me up, Scotty. There’s no intelligent life down here.”
In UK and Spain at least, there were drones above those walking alone in the countryside, warning them to return home. Anything to trigger your fear and get you out of sunlight, the latter being reserved for those who could afford pools on their own land.
Convid. To my ears, from the mouth of a chef of a hospital that serves a population of one million, “I’ve never fed so many staff and so few patients”
My wife worked at Norways second largest hospital during the pandemic. Except there were no pandemic, it was Business As Usual.
None of us took the “vaccine” and guess what – none of us have been plagued with “long covid” etc. Fantastic – we must have been lucky, eh?
clearly, you had a more intelligent interpretation of – Flexibility.
So you un-vaccinated were dancing your way through the night with the sight, while we vaccinated died in droves of SADS and Long Covid and many other things! I say Affff to that 😖 .
I was doing research into the hospital bed issue in the US in 2020 as soon as I heard the term “capacity crisis” applied to covid impacts. The US has been under incremental privatization since Reagan/Thatcher and hospital capacity reduction is a feature of that privatized profiteering. As I remember, according to data published by Becker’s Hospital Review, US average beds per 1000 was 4.5 in 1980. I live in Oregon and have lived on the West Coast all my life. Washington, Oregon and California had the lowest US average beds per 1000 count as of 2020 at 2.3-2.5 beds per 1000. US 2020 average was somewhere around 3 beds/1000. Corporate privatizing and downsizing places the entire US hospital system vulnerable to crisis. Under-staffing, under-resourcing, lowering service quality benefits management and stockholders, but throws the public and health care workers under the bus. 5 years after 2020, Oregon hospitals have been downsizing again, closing emergency hospitals, and outsourcing to cheaper east coast vendors. A hedge fund owns one of only two hospitals here in Eugene and we know how they operate. After the LOCKDOWN, the supposed “capacity crisis”, and ongoing hysteria about another plandemic, you’d think the Oregon Legislature OHS would be encouraging a rise bringing bed capacity up.(OHS was positively fascist in pandemic measures.) Nope. From all I’ve seen Oregon is probably down to 2 or less beds/1000 and descending.
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/
I have the documentation. Becker’s is not as open to public access as in 2020. If anyone wants my documentation, ping me.
[BTW – “NONCE INVALID” popped up again.]
Privatization.
Privatizing the profits.
Socialising the losses.
$uiturd$ Rule okay.
Not to worry the next scandemic is on its way.
On the outbreak of Meningitis in Britain, my wife was in Sainsbury’s today, she often speaks to the manager – and the manager showed her a memo (given to all stores) that it looks likely that they’ll be another lockdown – the manager wasn’t to happy about it either.
Radio news reported that their were around 39 confirm cases – but health experts expect it to spread widely, once the uni’s, college’s and schools stop for the Easter break.
The plan is in action, and the vaccines are just waiting in the wings – to jab us all with life shortening shit, as in the Covid-19 scamdemic.
On the Covid-19 scamdemic, one can only wonder how many folk died due to being mechanically ventilated.
Shoulda at least said this is a repost, just in case actual people are v
ieing
w
The word that you are looking for is partial, its a partial repost, from the previous thread – of course its better suited in here.
Mind you – it took you three posts to say one message.
To “Stop The Spread (TM)”, abolish The Easter break ?
That wont happen, tradition comes before common sense.
Just heard from someone in Canterbury who worked at the uni and was offered a jab that the queue this morning was about a mile long. She was given antibiotics because she didn’t want to wait for the jab. But she doesn’t feel ill. So thousands of people are being given antibiotics for something they don’t have. Doesn’t sound like a good idea to me unless of course you want to decimate the bacterial resistance of huge swaths of the population.
Strange – as you say it will only weakens the potency of the antibiotics
As for the jabs, yes Isaw the queues of mostly young folk lining up to receive them
We are now at the point where the media can push out any sequence of words and they will lodge in …well, the media anyway because I don’t think the populace are even paying attention now. So someone up there could decide to go with a random three word term like, say, “Large Rubber Gerbil” and that will then be repeated endlessly. And no-one would even query it. They’d think, “Oh there goes the media again. Who cares?”
All I remember as a Patient Transport driver during that period, regularly visiting several hospitals from Poole to Bristol, Oxford to Portsmouth was how empty they all were, like ghost hospitals. And I was seeing all these yt videos of the same thing around the world; ‘film your hospital’. Then of course there were all the TikTok dance routines . . just incredible fortitude and dedication. Indeed, how on earth did they cope with the near-collapse?
And if you believed that, there was this super spreader event down in Kent to get panicky about this week .. c.f. Project Pegasus. The majority of the factory-farmed freshers will have been in Year 8 first time around. Well trained in queuing but maybe not careful enough with those shared vapes.
Yes, and for all the virus sceptics, this one’s real horrorshow bacterial. Help me Nanny.