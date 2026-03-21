Attempting to determine who is doing what to whom — and for what purpose — within the labyrinth of financial and technocratic geopolitics is akin to trying to locate the exit of a maze while still wandering within its walls, rather than observing its full design from a vantage point above.

The book The Empire of the City: The Secret History of Financial Power removes the reader from the maze and offers a bird’s-eye view of it. This is not because it introduces information that was previously unknown — the book was published in 1944 before the rise of the modern technocratic grifter class — but because it compresses two centuries of wars and military interventions into a remarkably slim volume. By presenting events in such condensed form, patterns become visible that might otherwise remain obscured by the subjectivity of more detailed narratives.

The book lists the wars (p12) as though they are football fixtures – which in essence, they are. The League (of Nations) is made up of multiple teams: England, Prussia, Sweden, France, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Russia, Japan, China etc and occasionally “The Allies” (Charity Cup), while scores oscillate between zero-sum and win-win/lose-lose (1:0 or a draw).

Outside the Stadium are the self-appointed financiers of both the stadium and the game, although the whole arrangement is funded by the supporters whose ticket price funds both the stadium and the game itself without ever giving them a stake in the ticket sales or the stadium. The financiers care not who wins or gets injured, only that the game continues.

Aside from the occasional goalkeeper, defender, striker or manager paid to throw the game, most of the players genuinely want to win. This is why the spectacle remains attractive and convincing. The strive to win is authentic.

Equally, the warring countries want to win, not just for the financial rewards, but because if they lose standing or drop a League, their budgets will be curtailed and the puppets won’t get re-elected but will be demoted to the bench. None of which concerns The City.

The puppets are after all interchangeable as the world is never going to run short of compromised narcissists eager to dribble towards the pyrrhic goalposts. And even if the puppets’ time in office is far from pitch perfect, there is no red card for crimes committed while in office. With zero accountability guaranteed, they can continue making a killing from after dinner speeches, backhanders, a seat on the board of an energy company/arms manufacturer and a ghost-written memoir.

As a blood sacrifice, the conflicts are highly effective and in addition, hugely profitable – not only for arms manufacturers, construction companies and lobbyist grifters (or MPs as they’re know in perfidious Albion), but for child-traffickers, money launderers, organ harvesters and all the backroom staff. And like space travel, alien research, pandemics and green gobbledygook, wars extract wealth from the beleaguered taxpayer who unwittingly and – at this stage inexcusably – continues to fund The Game, no matter how expensive or unlawful.

When Operation Covid kicked off, nearly all nations were in lockstep – or goosestep – save for a handful of African Nations whose leaders died shortly after questioning the lockdowns, vaccines & testing regimes (though any suggestion their deaths were connected with questioning the jab narrative were swiftly closed down by Reuters and others from Narrative Management) as well as Iceland, Sweden, Uruguay & Taiwan – who may not have had state-imposed lockdowns, but whose citizens self-quarantined due to the sheer terror of an alleged virus officially downgraded four days before lockdown.

The crux of the matter is that while nations battle it out passionately on the pitch, they all retire to the same changing rooms.

They also share a common goal: To ensure The Great Unwashed never make it onto the pitch but remain watching from the side lines, behind the perimeter fence and spectator rails. Because if the Great Unwashed did manage to get the military onside and eject any sitting government, they would then become party to all manner of secrets buried for centuries by the Malthus flag-waving eugenicists. If one nation falls to the revolting peasants, they’re all in danger of falling.

One carefully guarded secret is that of the abundance doctrine: That there is more than enough food and clean water to comfortably feed and quench the world – the “scarcity” is man-made. This mendacious trickery is done using government production quotas (strangling the bountiful supply which would otherwise crash markets), burning corn for ethanol, high aesthetic standards in supermarkets, “emergency” livestock reductions to artificially raise/retain prices and if all else fails…the Strait of Hormuz.

Food ‘waste’ accounts for 34-40% of all food produced globally. And this method isn’t limited to the food supply. Clothing is shredded or burned rather than sold at a discount or donated – both of which would lead to a flooding in the market and retailers effectively competing with their own products.

In short, we have all the food, water and clothing we need, but the more of it there is, the more monetary value it loses, to the point where it eventually becomes, well, free – its natural state before land ownership, urban planning, regulation, layers of financing and a gerrymandering of the markets.

While the bankers are shooting for the World Cup, lockdowns may prove somewhat of an own goal. Having little or no grasp of human nature (hence AI LLM models/X etc scraping every last comment, thought, belief and activity from the Great Unwashed in the hope of building a more accurate human predictor model – and/or ‘human’), the City psychos now have the problem of thousands more litigants in person, off-grid specialists, peer-to-peer financing models, alternative payment streams/currencies, an increase in the gift economy and De-Fi in general, DIY farming, gun & crossbow ownership and millions more people realising they can survive on much less.

Empathy, resilience, resourcefulness and adaptability are human super-powers. When banks went on strike in Ireland in the 70s, people didn’t sit at home waiting for them to re-open, they improvised. Cheques and IOUs (some written on beer mats) became the currency. Pubs stepped in with liquidity as they knew who was good for the money and a decentralised monetary system based on trust sprung up overnight.

The Palestinians of Gaza have shown the world how to survive what is almost unfathomable to endure. Despite being heavily infiltrated, under 24/7 targeted surveillance and pummelled by a first-world superpower for 2.5 years, the collective survival of the Palestinians in Gaza is a testament to human endurance and resourcefulness.

So, rather than viewing the incoming technocracy as one of inevitability which – as others have pointed out has the effect of “manifesting our own prison” – it’s worth bearing in mind the following: Bank services can be replaced overnight. Decentralised currency can be anything from beer mats to gold flakes to phone system credits. People can survive under extreme conditions. Much of the Technological ‘innovations’ aren’t new, they’re just faster – and not necessarily better or more efficient.

There have been many successful pushbacks against the taxpayer-funded, gas-guzzling, air putrefying data centres, while both Palantir and Oracle are being sued on multiple fronts and aside from AI being possibly just another pandemic/green gobbledygook/space-alien/war grift, its colossal funding requirements and circular financing could see the AI-data monster incrementally consume its own tail.

Despite the majority of people not wishing to fund more illegal wars of aggression which are in violation of international and domestic law, they continue to pay taxes, fund technology companies and underwrite the banking system. The quickest way to curtail the League’s financiers is to withhold or minimize tax, ditch or significantly reduce use of the banking system and desist from feeding The Beast.

SA Halewood is a filmmaker and mathematician. www.UpInArms.UK