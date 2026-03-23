Crude Harvest: Food Security Beyond Oil and Nano-Tech Quick Fixes

The myth of the ‘Green Revolution’ is finally evaporating in the heat of the Persian Gulf. The near-total closure of the Strait of Hormuz in March 2026 has impacted the Indian agrarian landscape.

As 16 million barrels of oil and massive LNG shipments stall daily, India’s domestic urea production has plummeted. It is now clearer than ever that industrial agriculture is a sub-branch of the petroleum industry.

Having spent decades forcing farmers into dependency on West Asian gas for synthetic nitrogen, the state now watches as global urea prices spike by 20% in a week. This validates what Norman J Church warned in 2005: that vast amounts of oil and gas are the hidden raw materials of every stage of food production—from planting and irrigation to the very construction of the trucks and roads that facilitate the industry.

The industrial food supply is basically a system of fossil-fuel conversion.

With the just-in-time supply chain for granular urea broken by war, the Indian government has accelerated the push for Nano Urea. Developed by IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative) as a central pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), this liquid fertiliser, sold in 500 ml bottles containing nitrogen at the nanoscale (20–50 nanometres), is marketed as a miracle of self-reliance.

The claim that a single 500 ml bottle replaces a 45 kg bag of urea is the ultimate ‘technological fix’. But this ‘fix’ is an optical illusion. A bag of granular urea builds a nutritional reservoir in the soil, but the 500ml Nano Urea is a foliar spray that merely stimulates the plant’s leaves (like a caffeine shot). This forces crops to mine the soil’s remaining internal reserves to stay green while the earth beneath them is hollowed out.

Soil-based fertility (like compost or legumes) is a permanent asset. A foliar spray is a just-in-time commodity that must be purchased every season. Nano Urea represents a transition from a commodity-based dependency to a proprietary one. Unlike soil and compost, Nano Urea is a controlled, patented substance. It is the Trojan horse of the current crisis, used to maintain chemical dependency while rebranding it as high-tech efficiency.

The February launch of Bharat-VISTAAR—the AI-powered ‘voice of authority’ personified as the chatbot ‘Bharati’—aims to provide real-time, multilingual advisory to 140 million farmers. By integrating with the AgriStack ID system, the state is creating a digital panopticon for farmers.

Farmers, cut off from traditional urea supplies by the war, are now being nudged by Bharati towards proprietary specialty chemicals and Nano Urea. To access these ‘benefits’, the farmer must first become visible via AgriStack, surrendering their data and autonomy to an algorithm whose training data remains a corporate secret.

Meanwhile the response from farmers organisations has been firm. The March 2026 Charter of Demands issued by the SKM and the AIKS calls for digital non-cooperation and a refusal to sign up for AgriStack.

The SKM (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) is the umbrella coalition of over 40 Indian farmers’ unions. It gained global prominence for leading the 2020–2021 protests against the three farm laws. The AIKS (All India Kisan Sabha) is one of the oldest and largest peasant organisations in India.

Farmers are effectively rejecting digital enclosure. Their demand for a legal audit of Bharat-VISTAAR’s training data challenges the technological neutrality of the state and insists that AI, if it is to be used, must promote agroecology rather than corporate dependency.

In the article ‘And you thought Greece had a problem’ (2015), Norman Pagett says that the age of oil has been a “short flash of light” that briefly lifted us out of the mire. We are now discovering that modern civilisation is a fragile construct of cheap energy. The Gulf states sell oil for food; the UK imports 40% of its diet; India is pushing a 500ml bottle to replace a 45kg bag.

Cheap energy has been used to replace labour in the fields and allows the distance between producer and consumer to be extended. But Pagett notes that the trappings of civilisation have not altered the one rule of existence: if you don’t produce food from the earth on a personal basis, your life depends on someone converting sunlight into food on your behalf.

We must acknowledge that an end of the oil age would, in reality, signal the end of the industrial food age. For genuine food security, we must return to the democratic control of soil, water and seeds. We must replace the ‘black box’ of Bharat-VISTAAR with the open-source wisdom of agroecology and localisation.

Here, a ‘black box’ is a system whereby farmers receive recommendations (use Nano Urea, apply this chemical etc), but they don’t know how AI makes decisions, how it was trained and any inherent corporate, political and economic biases. So, the concern is: farmers are being guided by an authority they cannot question or understand.

Moreover, to understand why Nano Urea is a strategic dead-end, we must look at the energy return on investment (EROI). In the conventional Green Revolution model, it takes approximately 10 to 15 calories of fossil fuel energy to produce just 1 calorie of food delivered to the plate. This is a significant energy deficit (see this).

Proponents claim Nano Urea is efficient because it uses less bulk material. However, the EROI tells a different story. The energy required to manufacture nanoparticles is immense (see this) When you add the energy cost of the Bharat-VISTAAR digital infrastructure (server farms, satellite linkups and AI processing), the energy input per unit of nutrition actually increases.

This is all being branded as part of ‘precision agriculture’, the alliance of Big Tech and Big Ag that espouses the notion of environmentalism and climate-friendly farming while creating farmer dependency and power-hungry digital infrastructure (see this).

In contrast, a decentralised agroecological system, as championed by the March 2026 Charter, strives for a positive EROI. By using nitrogen-fixing cover crops, farmyard manure and solar-powered local distribution, the energy input is minimal while the biological output is sustained by the sun.

It is the only model that survives when the flash of light of cheap oil fades.

Colin Todhunter specialises in food, agriculture and development and is a research associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization in Montreal. His open access books on the global food system can be accessed via Figshare (no sign in or sign up required).