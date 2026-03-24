Newsletter temporarily suspended + small update on the comment issue

We have been having issues in the last few days with sending out the daily/weekly newsletter and as a consequence we have suspended sending it until we can fix the problem.

So, if you notice you’re not hearing from us, you’ll know it’s nothing personal!

Hopefully it will be back to normal in a few days.

The “invalid nonce” return is 90% fixed but some people continue to receive that message, especially when posting using a vpn. We are looking into a few potential fixes for this. In the meantime, as we said in our previous, if you just hit “post comment” a second time after getting this message that will usually work

Sorry about all the disruptions lately!