Newsletter temporarily suspended + small update on the comment issue
Admin
We have been having issues in the last few days with sending out the daily/weekly newsletter and as a consequence we have suspended sending it until we can fix the problem.
So, if you notice you’re not hearing from us, you’ll know it’s nothing personal!
Hopefully it will be back to normal in a few days.
The “invalid nonce” return is 90% fixed but some people continue to receive that message, especially when posting using a vpn. We are looking into a few potential fixes for this. In the meantime, as we said in our previous, if you just hit “post comment” a second time after getting this message that will usually work
Sorry about all the disruptions lately!
Thanks for reading...
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Well the biggest news is that there are ‘subscribers’.
Where do I subscribe ? I’ve asked before I want my posts read out in a Morrissey style and put on cd and sent via shop.
Sub scribe
Seek and ye shall find.
Hint: you won’t have to seek very far at all.