Quick Take…the “Social Media Addiction” Verdict

The verdict has come back in California’s landmark “Social Media Trial”, and it should come as no surprise at all to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention…

GUILTY!”

In a landmark ruling against the notions of either personal or parental responsibility, the jury found Google/YouTube and Meta/Instagram liable for a teenagers alleged “social media addiction”, because the companies purposely employed “product design features that harmed the plaintiff’s mental health”.

Essentially blaming the companies for making their apps and algorithms addictive.

The end result is that the social media giants are faced with a combined payout of six million dollars which is…almost nothing, really. A rounding error on the balance sheet of either Google or Meta, let alone for both of them combined.

But while the financial impact of the verdict is as close to non-existent as makes no difference, the precedent being set is very important. And very, very well timed…from a globalist authoritarian’s point of view.

It’s actually the second big legal loss for Meta in three days. Earlier this week a New Mexico court found Facebook had “put children at risk of harms including sexual abuse”. That payout is reportedly over 375 million dollars, but making far fewer headlines.

Consider just how many countries around the world have either introduced social media bans or are considering introducing them. It is now a matter of official record that social media companies are responsible for harming children.

That means social media bans – and the universal digital ID/age verification measures required to enforce them – are suddenly a moral duty to “protect teenagers”. They are a public health measure, and we know how much state overreach people will permit in the name of public health.

So we expect California proposed “social media restrictions” to fly through the legislature on the back of this verdict, and other states will absolutely follow.

It’s unlikely to be limited to state-level. The Washington Post is headlining…

A bipartisan agreement is brewing to protect children online

And suggests the combined verdicts will lead to the passing of the Kids’ Online Safety Act 2026.

This verdict is perfect legislative lubrication.