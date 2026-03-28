Is Disclosure Day a preview of a forthcoming NWO staged event?

Disclosure Day is an upcoming blockbuster science fiction movie about an alien invasion. Very little information has been released in relation to the actual content of the film. However, well ahead of its release on June 12th, the movie has a lavish promotional website and has enjoyed plenty of advanced publicity – both in the media and more widely.
This promotion campaign has included a half time showing of the promotional trailer in the January 2026 US Superbowl. Aside from plenty of symbolism, this publicity drive has revealed very little by way of narrative and storyline, although the tagline promises that: ‘the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to…Disclosure Day’.
Disclosure Day | Official Website
With a background of official promises to release a backlog of files on the existence of UFO activity, the movie will allegedly be ‘a fictional account of the release of government material long shrouded in secrecy’.
As the awakening souls on the planet slowly realise that many of the events of their lives may well have been contrived, exaggerated, or simply made up, what are we to make of this movie when the more recent political weight attached to ‘disclosure’ suggests the possibility of another garden path to keep us distracted in the name of ‘entertainment’.
It has become increasingly clear in recent times, that the entertainment industry is itself largely controlled by the Epstein class, and that many celebrities and high-profile industry leaders are no more than chess board pieces for the architects of the emerging NWO to move around as they continue to plan.
Outlining the first premises of the long coveted dream of a one world government system at the beginning of the 1970s, the Trilateral Commission’s Richard N. Gardner (part of the in-house club which included co-founders Zbigniew Brzezinski, and David Rockefeller) argued that the final stages of clearing a path through sovereign nations for their intended ‘new international economic order’ would be experienced by the masses as ‘a booming, buzzing confusion’ [Hard Road to The New World Order – R N Gardner.pdf]
Well, you have to smash eggs to make an omelette, don’t you?
That exact phrase that Gardner used to describe that later stages of this process, ‘a booming, buzzing confusion’, was adapted from the psychologist William James and his explanation of what a new born infant’s first step into the multi-sensory world around him will be experienced as. The “blooming, buzzing confusion” of William James seems a pretty accurate description of birthing the NWO and the process by which the masses will be initiated into the elites’ 4th industrial revolution.
Just as a newborn baby becomes exposed to an overwhelming world that he/she must quickly learn and adapt to, the masses are being forcibly shoehorned into an existence characterised by different rules, entirely new forms of engagement, and a new set of ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts. But first they must unlearn everything about their past.
The development of Project Blue Beam was first proposed by the Canadian journalist Serge Monast back in 1994. Monast made it known that he believed that NASA was behind a project which would be deployed at some point to ‘trigger mass transition into accepting a one world government’. [Project Blue Beam: A Conspiracy Theory Straight out of ‘Star Trek’]
Monast died of a heart attack two years after this revelation (along with several other journalists on the same track). Monast argued that the grande finale to Project Blue Beam would be an internally planned alien invasion, which would complete the elites’ long planned destruction of religion, the eradication of national pride, the obliteration of the family, and the destruction of all semblances of individuality and creativity.
Monast argued that there were four stages to Project Blue Beam. He reasoned that we were already well into the first stage – a wholesale revision of archaeology and historical artifacts whereby new ‘discoveries’ of religious phenomena and paraphernalia were now being made, revised and made public. The aim of this stage was to begin to undermine all existing religious beliefs i.e. the meaning of God, the role and motivations of prophets, questions around the afterlife, the role of creation etc. held by a large proportion of mankind.
The next stage would take this agenda to a whole other level, where there would be a ‘big space show in the sky’. Firstly, we would witness global displays of huge 3D images of the dominant God of each religion. These images would then be technically morphed into the God of the now – the supreme being of the NWO.
Aidan Brophilius has argued that the technological innovation for such an event to be staged is more than a possibility, where ‘3D simulation technology can create holographs with stunning realism. Any environment can be visually created or replicated using state of the art sensors and laser projection’ Aidan Brophilius (Author of PROJECT BLUE BEAM – The Quest For A New World Order And The Rule Of The Antichrist) These technologies would also be ably supported by HAARP and DARPA.
Monast proposed that the third stage of Project Blue Beam would involve the installation of artificial thoughts and beliefs around the new overlord directly into the subconscious mind. This would be achieved by the global deployment of very low frequency electronic waves – ELF, VLF, and LF – the effectiveness of which would make it appear as if these images were speaking directly to the masses, assuring them of both the reality and the credibility of the ‘God of the NOW’.
Hypothetically, use of this technology would also be helped by the fact that many people already have nano-receivers in them from the 5-year vaccination programme.
All of the above would create massive supernatural and faith uncertainty and upheaval. The last stage, Monast argued, would be a faked alien invasion. This event would build on the previous steps but consolidating the vision of the NOW through mass anxiety, fear and panic.
In this situation of yet more confusion and extreme emotion, the new world government elect will now present itself as mankind’s only saviour – not only from alien invasion, but from the elite’s own instigated programme of conflict, division, economic collapse, and societal devastation.
Mark Dice has argued that much of what has passed for ‘entertainment’ is itself predictive programming; put together with the express aim of engineering outcomes. [The Illuminati in Hollywood: Celebrities, Conspiracies, and Secret Societies]
In the tradition of movies such as ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, ‘Independence Day’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Starship Troopers’, and ‘Transformers’, are we being prepped for the next stage of the great reset – the Great Deception?
Already weakened by a continuous roll out of state-manufactured terror attacks, manipulated weather catastrophes, continuous pandemics and health emergencies, and looming economic collapse, the roll out of Project Blue Beam would unquestionably up the stakes – either stupefying the masses even further or waking them up – not to the age of disclosure, but to the age of deception.
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Remember Clima change and the CO2 bs is a death cult. A war against all life on the Planet! https://www.riotimesonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/111/War%20on%20the%20elemnts%20final.mp4
Brought to you by;
The Tavistock Institute.
Special mention Chattam House.
Progenitor: Milner Group
DOCIUS IN FONDO; ANGLO ZIONIST POST KING GEORGE
Herzle was the beard of so called Zionism. Just like the Rothschilds are the beards of the banking cabal.Think about it the IMF has just stated they are going to give loans to the European Union to bail them out from their over 100 percent deficit ratio.
Facts are facts.
Remember one thing about modern post ww2 society , EVERYTHING IS NARRATIVE CONTROL STEERING COMITTEE’S
My favorite is I do not believe in God but God gave us this land.
It has become a sardonic comedy and we the proles will be their victims,
AGENDA 2030 ANYONE.
Bracket creep inflation will be the death nail on the proles purchasing power parity.
Chain supply lines have been affected for six months if the Iran psy op were to stop today. (but iit will not) , hence chain supply lines will be affected for even longer.
All over western society the narrative is about shorter work week stay ay home and in Australia the state of Victoria has just declared temporary free public transport to reduce private vehicle use.
LNG supplies that were supposed to go to Europe because of no gas from Russia ,has been re routed from asia so they can still produce plastic.
Russian federation averaging an extra 300 million per day of revenue export due to Trump allowing the flow of Russian oil to be traded in USD.
WTI closed on friday 99 USD opened on Midnite Sunday 102 USD see a pattern.Asian markets open b4 other markets.
Axios Israel front is thro. Axios know PR for the state of Israel. writing info like Niagra Falls or the Victorian falls. JUst remeber Reuters is a Rothschild owned company. Follow the money follow the markerts that is were money gets front runed (steering committee).East India corporation and Sasoon are all companies that made their fortunes in the 1800s.
END STAGE CAPITALISM JUST LIKE DAS CAPITAL STATED WRITTEN BY THE ONE AND ONLY KARL MARXPOST SCRIPTUM: Engles was the major contributor to the famous COMMUNIST MANIFESTO and his links to British Rothschilds is extensive. INTELLECTUAL HONESTY PLEASE
relevant to the necessitous.
Hold on a minute, isn’t this what happens in the end times prophecy of the Second Coming?
Exactly like the New World Order on steroids then, or worse than COVID for those who didn’t want to take the jab or wear the masks.
I ‘d rather have the aliens and COVID government than Jesus’ Second Coming at least those who refuse to bow down to this psycho-religious agenda will be treated better,
At least during the worst times of COVID, we will be safer; than what these nut jobs believe in.
Is this a church or a psych ward?
https://x.com/i/status/2037842561155359070
Off topic I suppose though it may have something to do with the NWO.
https://www.thepinknews.com/2026/03/24/the-last-of-us-fans-unhappy-as-hbo-show-casts-cis-actress-in-transmasc-role/
The shockest of all shock horrors from the world of The Last of Us!
“Cisgender” is the offensive condition of being a female who is … just female. Yeah, disgusting.
The horrific implications are spelled out by “fans”, though whether the fans are trans or cis or quasi wasn’t stated:
As “another” said:
I’m guessing that that spells “fucked”. The asterisks may be there to protect youngsters from bad language whilst they’re on their way to genital mutilation.
And then:
I would have thought that “trans non-binary” was a tautology since being trans implies being non-binary. Unless of course you can be trans and binary. Oh those crazy kids!
Last time I watched The Last of Us (and it will be the last time!) they killed off all the main characters. Maybe they weren’t trans non-diagonal enough?
Well, you reveal you know how to find them. I would never have visited these sites if it had not been for you. George, George, George Michael is it really you?
https://www.thepinknews.com/pagicle/56-celebrities-you-didnt-know-are-gay-bisexual-or-lesbian-new-format/
The EU’s sanctions system is truly evil, and these guys aren’t the only one who has these monstrous sanctions imposed upon them.
Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg): “This is truly an appalling story. EU sanctions for reporting on German repression of Pro-Palestinian dissidents. His funds frozen. It is a crime in Germany carrying up to 12 years in jail to give him money – or to give food to his family.” | nitter.poast.org
Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa): “Punishing me by closing my wife’s bank account. What does she have to do with all this?! She’s just an EU ordinary citizen, and has nothing to do with politics or diplomacy! Human rights in Europe in 2026.” | nitter.poast.org
From the same: https://timesofmaldives.com/ .
“In an extraordinary and unprecedented turn of events, US has effectively lost control of its long-established military network across the Middle East within just 72 hours — a presence built and maintained over nearly seven decades.
Nearly 85 percent of U.S. military infrastructure in ME has been severely disrupted following coordinated strikes attributed to Iran.
For decades, Washington’s military footprint symbolized strategic dominance in the region. However, this swift collapse marks a turning point that few analysts had considered possible.
The scale, precision, and speed of the operations have demonstrated Iran’s evolving military capabilities and strategic reach.”
Disclosure day – Yes but why. This is an absurdity. Everything Artificial and false.
But for what purpose?
The Devil took over God’s Creation and won the “power” competition?? It doesnt make sense.
The Creation is so complex and self correcting so anything false anomaly will be brought to the garbage can. Remember God created Hell for the same.
Talking about the NWO’s plans, this must surely be one of them – to euthanise us.
When you think it can’t get any worse… Canada is now trying to euthanise people for BACK PAIN.
Miriam Lancaster visited the emergency room after waking up one morning with a sore back.
The doctor’s first suggestion:
Euthanasia.
She had no long-term health issues. They hadn’t even examined her back. And they were already offering to kill her.
You heard that right.
In Miriam’s own words:
“I went to the Vancouver General Hospital and I was approached by a young lady doctor whose very first words out of her mouth were, ‘We would like to offer you MAiD.’”
“I was taken aback. That was the last thing on my mind. I just wanted to find out why I was in pain. I did not want to die.”
Canada’s MAiD program was initially sold as a compassionate last resort for the terminally ill. A narrow “last resort” for those who were terminally ill, in immeasurable pain. And unable to maintain a basic quality of life.
But that was never the reality.
Euthanasia is state-sanctioned organ harvesting and legalised murder.
A healthy 84-year-old woman with no history of illness shows up in the ER with a bad back… and the very first offer is a lethal injection.
No tests.
No investigations.
No other options.
Just “we think you should die.”
Miriam, thankfully, refused. She spent a month in the hospital healing from a spinal fracture and made a full recovery. She has since even climbed a volcano and went on international hiking trips.
But her story is just one of thousands, and too many like her have bowed down to the pressure of the medical “professionals” who are supposed to save and protect them.
How many others weren’t given that chance? How many were worn down, pressured, or simply told this was their only option?
We just saw the coercion, murder, and organ harvest of Noelia Castillo Ramos by the Spanish state.
On my above comment.
Ontario doctors are under orders to lie on your death certificate.
Not shade the truth. Lie.
Here it is. Official. In writing. From the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.
“The illness, disease or disability leading to the request for MAID is to be recorded as the
cause of death. The certificate cannot include any reference to MAID or the medications administered.”
Source: CPSO: Medical Certificates of Death in the MAID Context
Just dont forget that you dont joke with back pain. Back pain is so painful that you would give anything away to get off it. Further you forget to mention the cost issue.
How much of our (my) tax money would she need? If this back pain cost millions and the euthanasia cost pennies.
This was the first thing I did when I read your comment, I grab on my wallet. Halt voran.
More university studies has to be done on this issue before I finally can say what I think.
Hopefully that comment is satire – if not, I’ll remind you that peoples lives are far more important than money, as Ripley said in the Aliens movie:
“You don’t see them f*ckin each other over for a profit.”
Tell Miriam she must lay down on the floor and stay there for a couple of days.
Its boring and irritating but is the only thing which helps.
Most sore back is a nerve squeezed into the bones when we sit to much or forget to excercise and its very painful.
The hard floor stretches out her back so the nerve goes out again and into place. 2-3 days. All the best to you and Miriam.
I’m not sure they’d go far enough to fake an alien invasion but I can see them putting out more ‘leaks’ and bogus data dumps like the Pentagon baloney from couple years back, just to keep it simmering.
Another angle on the articles main point – of aliens, what if there’s are real not invasion but appearance of aliens in the coming years – holograms and drone generated ones – well a lot of folk will see through that, even if they have nano-instruments implanted in them during their Covid vaccines – they say seeing is believing, well – for decades now we’ve had sighting of aliens all over the world – okay some are more manmade than others, but we can’t deny that some do have a ring of credibility about them.
In that scenario its more than likely that the PTB’s possibly even around the globe have had some sort of contact with them, and are aware of their plan – I know it sounds preposterous to some – but Project Blue Beam will need, something far more hard and frightening than just holograms – to persuade them – that aliens have arrived – many already believe in gods so maybe not, but real live aliens would seal the deal – and frighten enough humans to follow the PBT’s NWO – not knowing the aliens are in on it from the start.
Disclosure Day? That’s chicken feed!
aUStralia is going to the moon!
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-29/australia-support-nasa-artemis-moon-mission/106508360
Stick that up your collective noses you highbrow colonisers.
Lookout Mars, you’re next.
Dude the whole freaking world is gonna be on the moon by this time next year! Totally official. Definitely happening this time.
Slightly different kind of headlines to scroll through:
https://timesofmaldives.com/
Anyone who claims to be a symbolist or decoder that uses Mark Dice as a source is clearly deluded.
Let’s remind those who have half woken up during COVID.
Mark Dice appeared everywhere all of a sudden as a dating expert!
His book, * Dating: Strategies Every Guy Should Know*, was the rightside woke “lookmaxxing” manophere of that period.
Then Mark rolled a dice (dice means Mercury “trickster” ; if you’re a real symbolism expert, you wouldn’t touch any creature whose name explains who they are).
One day , Mark rolled a dice and decided to discuss the Illuminati, becoming an expert in that overnight and stopping his discussions about dating! He was cross- shared by all the big shills in alt-right media back then (like that happens for normal podcasters.
The day after his dating advice service stopped , Illuminati became mainstream (like now); he was a fully pledged Conservative Christian (never saw this M>O happen before!!) who was now doing videos on how people did not understand maps, mainly the left.
In between all of this miraculous rise to fame , he was also a comedian whom no one found funny.
Dr. Fudge, with real research on the occult and symbolism, is not something a bored housewife can do after reading a few Reader’s Digest books or the Avon catalog and then decide she is now the author of cryptology and movie symbolism. (in today speak this is the light magazine or conservative women or OG)
The simple step is this : you study and learn from those who understand what they are talking about.
What would you expect from a website that doesn’t understand the basics?
You’ve been marked F for this poor decode.
Thank you for your brilliant, profound, world wise and elucidating insights.
We are in your debt.🤔
No need for being in my debt,
just make sure you take your mental fitness test to see if you can
function well.
Funny how they always have plenty of money for whatever they want to push. From the Daily Express:
Australians are beginning to feel “the pinch at the pump” and, according
to the government, it’s all the motorists fault for wanting to buy petrol for
their vehicles. Wonder who’ll it’ll blame when we’re all starving because
supermarkets have run out of ‘food’…?
The correct answer is bicycles! You dont need an open sportscar to survive. You can use bicycles as we on the left do!
Is calling Them ‘The Epstein Class’, or ‘The Epstein Nation’ antisemitic ?
The Epstein Class appears to be acceptable from what I’ve read, the Epstein Class ( blackmailed or bought politicians, businessmen/women, celebrities etc) are the reason why a genocide has been going on for a couple of years – and why the world has become more violent and aggressive – because they can’t speak out for fear of being exposed.
Epstein compromised so many of them that International Law is no longer heeded many many nations.
1) The Invaders had better be vaxxed against all our Earthly Germs or we’ll
beat shit out of them like we did with Our Germs in “Invasion From Mars” movie.
2) In case The Invaders release their Outer Space Germs into Our Atmosphere
President Trump The Resolute will order Operation Warp-speed #2 to invent a
vaxx in no time, and we’ll be locked-down to “protect us from The Invaders (TM)”.
3) The movie will be released first in the ME to see if it does inspire peace and
goodwill by the landgrabbers towards their neighbours…
4) Will we be supplied with Rations instead of being able to buy what foods we
want with our UBI ?
Agree. This is the least we must demand from the Aliens, if we not ourselves already have become Aliens?? https://postimg.cc/r0bS6RyQ
Please upvote me if the majority of your posts do not go into pending. Please downvote me if your posts often go into pending. I’m averaging about 1 in 3 to 4 go pending.
I’m interested to know if it’s a site thing or a user thing, thanks.
What are you complaining of? I check the pending place every hour. Everything you write I release. What do you want? I should do nothing but wait to see if mr Observe is posting again in case it gets pending for too many minutes? Comments go in pending for many reasons and sometimes we don’t see any reason why. But they get released unless spam or they break our rules. I am doing my best. Please be nice.
What do I want? To know if it impacts most users. To engage with content on a site that doesn’t involve my comments being held regularly so you have to pick them up; you know, like nearly every other site out there other than this one. It isn’t that much to ask.
The fact you’ve taken it as an attack on you as Admin is odd; really odd. I wasn’t even complaining about how long it takes to be freed. There was nothing in my comment about staff here. Maybe it is you who should be nice.
…and my reply to you goes pending. If you think it isn’t reasonable for me to qwuery why this is happening then I don;t know what to tell you. That’s 2 of the last 3 posts. no links. no racism.. no anything. It seems valid to me to want to see if it impacts others the same way.
Your reply went to the pending because you put in a different email you have not used before so our system thought you were new commenter. All new commenters get first comment put in pending to protect from spam.
This is why your previous comment that you complain about also went to pending. Use the same email each time is a better way.
I see I spelled my email wrong by one letter; but you go ahead and imply I used a different email address. Not to worry, Ive got the message loud and clear; I wont waste either of our time any longer on a limited hangout that struggles when challenged, refuses to address questions about user comments being held back on a regular basis and admin who take it personally – or act like they do – when a user queries if others have the same problem with their posts.
‘No skin off my nose’, as they say, and I’m sure you’re ‘work’ will be easier for it.
Dude, chill. You just made a mistake and the admin told you. Don’t rag on her. Not cool.
You are not held back on a regular basis. It will happen sometimes to everyone, but not more so you. You are not on pre-mod. So, why complain because one is in prison for maybe 3 mins? I did not compare your emails, only saw you had different avatar. Be careful how you type and you will be ok.
So the Stones had a Beatles moment?
Who woulda thunk it?
Did Mick have an epiphany in prison?
I don’t know. Mick and Keith both got arrested for drugs during the recording of the album this track is on — “Satanic Majesties Request.”
Maybe he decided to get rid of Brian Jones?
Always been one of my favourite LPs, especially the 2000 lightyears track.
Only i never think of the LP being by The Rolling Stones…
The LP doesn’t sound much like what came before it (which is my favorite era of the Stones) and I pretty much wrote it off for years, but I re-visited it lately, and there is some damn good stuff on it, especially the 2000 Light years track.
And kudos to whoever did the animation on that video.
When I saw “Dr Shane Fudge” I thought this has to be an early April fool. But apparently Fudge is a real surname with “English, Norman, and Irish origins”.
Here’s somebody who seems like an alien. He’s an American Indian Politician. Saying barbarous, alien things:
Scott Robertson on X: “Wab Kinew: “No American child from the blue collar or the middle class should have to die in Iran. Let the Epstein class fight the Epstein war.” https://t.co/OhgO8l9rMU” / X
Scott’s words should be repeated and broadcast over and over and over, until the MAGA crowd and the smug middle class get the message.
Fuck their SENSELESS wars and their INSATIABLE greed.
Let the $uiturd$ sort it out on the battlefields.
‘What if THEY held a war, and nobody came?’
What if we used the energy wasted posting irrelevant crap on here and did some real protesting.
Nothing personal btw, I’m guilty too.
Not enough folk care about the war – or the genocide in Gaza to really do anything about it – in this day and age we’ve been programmed to look out for the self.
No Kings seems apparently to be a diversion from the Iran War. Overseen behind the scenes by the usual suspects. Those usual suspects shore do get around. And so–if you decide to “protest” whatever that is, make sure whose side you are really on.
C’mon. I know you are young and challenged, but try to keep up.
The guy’s name is Wab Kinew. Actually check the video.
My last response to you is going to be censored. This anti-censorship site sure seems to love the censoring. It’s a typical psychological complex–you end up practicing what you profess to hate.
And Bielefeld does not exist, reptilians walk around us, the moon is a gargantuan spaceship… The Epstein-class & WEF scumbags have other much more trivial (& much meaner) tricks in their sleeves than that to achieve their aboninable goal. Mass dumb-ification by means of manipulated mass media, mass pauperization by generating food cises, generation of a state of permanent war, infiltration of governments (or “Penetration” oooh…yeah…oooooh…harder… As Mr Schwab aka “the gnome of Davos” called it).
I wish I could say I find this suggestion impossible or at least unlikely, but alas I don’t. the insanity of governments after covid make it impossible to rile anything out – and of course they have already signaled this potential development with the Grosh nonsense etc.
Once upon a time, not so long ago, there was a story. Now some people believed the story was true and some people thought it was an allegory, yet another group of people saw it as all a fiction to try to bring fear into their thoughts. Then, one by one. all these people eventually died.
The End
(Or is it?)
Well, this is entertaining at least. Spielberg is a great story teller but his sci-fi is soapy, sappy crapola. This era is being smothered by the elite’s “stories”. And their worst story is that humanity is motivated/resonates to the “best stories”. Well this articles story is just another story, like all the other stories they are trying to stew us in. Bullshit. NASA, Musk, no one has yet built a spaceship that can take off and land like an airplane. Sticking to the facts and reasoning is my story, and I’m sticking to it.
Do you think we have ever been into space, sandy? I have my doubts that surface sometimes. I have become almost completely convinced the Apollo missions did not happen.
I’m positive they’ve been in orbit. But I’ve heard the Van Allen Belt does not allow organic life to pass through it. The length of time since the last manned moon flights is suspicious. With all the ways technology has exploded since the 60’s, why not space, the perfect test ground for experimentation? The visual skills that Kubrick exhibited still are good to this day. We just recently saw 2001 again and it’s still as fresh as first shown. The astronauts film making on the Moon is suspicious. The flag? Who was shooting what from where? But I haven’t followed up on it with a final review. I compare that work with the 2003 Iraq satellite videos of “precision bombing” shots of missiles hitting, no camera vibration and a mysterious point of view. Satellite? What else could it be? Then shots I’ve seen of 2026 missiles landing in Iran in similar manner. One shot is of a missile hitting under an awning, shot low angle with the missile approaching from the side. How the hell is this video vaguely possible? I’ll just say I have a lot of questions that are unanswered and makes me doubt many established narratives. Satellites are up there all right, and orbit is common. How all the secrets are kept? The astronauts playing along with fraud? All so hard to believe.
‘Satellites are up there all right, and orbit is common. How all the secrets are kept? The astronauts playing along with fraud? All so hard to believe.’
……………..
The ‘satellites’ aren’t in space. They are HAPS(High Altitude Pseudo Satellites) such as enormous balloons,solar-powered planes. They can stay up there for months.We don’t really need them anyway when we have undersea cables. More than 99% of the worlds data goes through cables. Undersea cables are being laid as we speak. And then there’s radiowave telecomms technology. Way more efficient and practical than any silly fckin space satellite bullshit.
So the giant multi leveled rockets from Cape Canaveral and wherever are just FAKE video from the 50’s on of rockets going up in the air with no purpose? And the missiles going up and across the skies? Oh right. Travel to anywhere clear enough to see the the Milky Way overhead and watch the little white dots flying across it all every few minutes. How much does spooks inc pay you to come here and bamboozle people? Hah!
Good point Sandy about the Van Allen Belts – its a difficult one to whether we’ve crossed them or not – James Van Allen himself said they wouldn’t stop astronauts and their spacecrafts from crossing them – but we really can’t just take his word on that, for me the 1969 moon landing never happened it was all theatre to get one up on the Soviets who were if not leading in the space race, the very capable of doing better than the States.
Before the 1969 mission was proposed – the US was going to launch a nuke and hi the moon – to show the Soviets just how far formidable the States was at the time, but that idea was shelved.
Did humans go to the moon at anytime, well that’s the big question, I have my doubts – but I can’t say for certain they did or not, not yet anyway.
As for the Van Allen Belt, not letting organic life pass – that could also be a possibility and with the below being touted it add weight to the claim that humans can’t cross the Belts.
“Schemes have been mooted for ‘draining’ the belts of their charged particles, in order to reduce the danger they present to spacecraft and open up new satellite orbits.
Proposed methodologies have included installing a device called the High-Voltage Orbiting Long Tether (HiVOLT), and blasting the region with very low frequency (VLF) radio waves from Earth.”
The third attempt at the Artemis moon mission will take place on April Fool’s day. The lack of fuel due to the Iran war will probably be the next excuse. As you suspect, we’ve never been into space because we can’t. Why they have been lying to us for so long is the only question worth asking at this point.
I don’t think rockets use the regular fuel but the rest of the comments are valid
Space travel has much bigger problems preventing it than the craft taking off and landing “like an airplane”.
Like nukes , holy hoax, he is a dew and sells Jesus ‘ second coming, which is aliens for the right-side woke.
The above photo shows an angelic, godly image, which is what all the religious idiots believe Jesus looks like.
In media res.
–
The Alien False Flag: Historical Perspectives and Theoretical Implications for Government Control
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/382049370_The_Alien_False_Flag_Historical_Perspectives_and_Theoretical_Implications_for_Government_Control
July 2024 – preprint
DOI:10.13140/RG.2.2.34272.49924
Authors: Douglas C Youvan
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Steven Greer’s May 2001 NPC Conference on UFOs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oxm2g9dsOc
Tom Owens UAP – Jul 28, 2023
“On 9 May 2001, Steven Greer held a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington DC that featured 20 credible retired Air Force officers, Intelligence officers and Federal Administration officials who provided their testimony on experiences with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”
… incl.
“Carol Rosin on Wernher von Braun seeking to prevent weaponization of space.”
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Here we have the a historic blueprint.
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Orson Welles broadcasts The War of the Worlds
https://www.bbc.com/audio/play/w3ct74k3
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War Of The Worlds 1938 Radio Broadcast with Orson Welles
https://archive.org/details/WarOfTheWorlds1938RadioBroadcast256kbps
by Mercury Theatre – Orson Welles – CBS
Publication date 1938-10-30
Let`s call it predictive programming of a Coup dÈtat already in progress based on a psy-op on a never before achieved scale.
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Note: “Aliens” are already here and will intervene if we are destroying the divine playground called earth and solar system.
Hence no invasion is required.
Pfft. We’ve entered the Silly Zone.
Silly Zone? Maybe but haven’t the powers that control us already toyed with “alien revelations”. I recall that absurd so-called release of footage supposedly of the US military spotting UFOs. And then there was that supposed whistle blower, whatever his name was. I think it’s fairly clear that alien invasion was being genuinely considered as a viable psyop for a while and maybe again.
These overlords are silly are they not? Crazy anyway, even while having a good grasp of human psychology. And come on, if they did do an alien fake out there would be a sizable number of people would say “I knew it”. There are a lot of believers – and gullible fools.
Sure, if you want to believe that there’s going to be a global psyop to try to convince people that aliens are here, fill yer boots. A more reasonable position is that it isn’t a necessity for TPTB to fake aliens to enable their ongoing, ever expanding domination and control.
I prefer to believe this article and the alien conspiracy industry is just another facet of capitalism doing what it does. The article is a nice plug for the film (obviously) and the alien conspiracy market is a lovely money-maker too.
Did I say I “want to believe”? – No.
Did I say I do believe? – No.
What I said is
1 – the powers that be have already in the recent past released (almost certainly fake) material implying human encounters with UFOs.
2 – that if they were in the future to make this implication explicit there would be many many people who would – sadly – believe them.
I don’t understand why either of these points would upset you, being as they are simple statements of known fact.
Weird that you think I was upset, but you project if you like.
‘Many many’ people is nowhere near enough for an alien conspiracy to matter at all. It’s a grift. The fact you entertain it shows it works.
Oh observer, have you already forgotten David Grusch the “former USAF officer” who testified before congress in 2023 about the US military owning downed alien spacecraft?
More specifically he talked about “the recovery and reverse engineering of “non-human” spacecraft and their dead pilots” and claimed they had hangars full of crashed alien craft on various US air bases.
Congress seemed to take it very seriously.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Grusch_UFO_whistleblower_claims
And of course before that in 2020 the Pentagon released what were apparently videos of the US military encountering UAPs – as they call them.
Of course it’s all fake psyop nonsense, but the idea they might take this nonsense further doesn’t seem that implausible.
Gosh! a military person you say? An actual to goodness officer too?! He must speak truth! It must be happening! I’ve changed my mind.
That wasn’t for you, Hannah; that’s for the people who believe the trash that’s put out there, like the one you link to.
It’s a niche corner – barely registering for most people at all – and it makes million$, so of course they are going to push it further for the folks in that corner. That’s not the same as the article implies; that some mad global psyop is coming and somehow everyone is going to buy in to it.. and it’s not really a lucrative industry/career.. it’s an actual operation to inflict.. erm.. some.. erm.. something.. on some people..
Niche is pronounced “nitch.” If you pronounce it any other way, you suffer from pompous inflation, as serious malady.
Yes, a military person allegedly, though for all I know he’s an actor straight out of Julliard. I think we all agree he’s not speaking truth, but that’s not the point is it. He testified before Congress and claimed aliens are real and they at least pretended to take him seriously.
Obviously the whole thing was just a show, but if they will go far enough to actually have the Pentagon and Congress claiming there is evidence of aliens visiting earth who knows what additional drivel they will dream up to distract and confuse people.
Nonsense like the above from the article is what I’m commenting against. The fact that some here believe that it will be anything other than a drop in the ocean of online content – and maybe a daily mail headline for a week – when the ‘alien psyop’ occurs needs to have a quiet think to themselves 😂
Neuroscience research includes technology such as V2K (voice to skull), telepathy research and using chemicals to affect neural pathways. Military application has been an important part of the research.
The issue of targetted individuals has been a long standing one. With many people reporting that they have been harassed remotely using non-invasive technology which among other things, placed voices in their heads.
The idea that images could also be placed in the minds of people is not far-fetched.
Search for V2K and you will find dozens of articles.
https://technmagazine.com/voice-to-skull-technology-guide/
The following site discusses targetted individuals and includes personal stories:
https://www.mind-control.net
If They reverse engineered some downed spaceships They’d most likely now have some sooper-dooper advanced weapons to zap Those Bloody
Russians, and Bloody Annoying Iranians – unless The Space Invaders really did come in Peace…
As an episode of Twilight Zone showed, they may have come to serve humans – as a dish.
A new acronym makes the inventor sound learned, and helps with the marketing.
Jumping the shark. Whatever I guess, it’s all fake anyway, right, even the blogs that say it’s all fake.
what are you talking about? Not everything is fake.
Actually… everything is an illusion…
Mayabe, mayabe not.
I was being sarcastic, my bad.
are you a bot ?
“Revelation of the Method.”
My response to this wonderful comment of yours just disappeared. And all I said was wonderful wonderful wonderful.
The projector of an ego-alien encounter can also be seen as a ‘self’ alienating or self-dissociating split mind.
There! —I’ve already lost everyone who is engaged in the experience of such a split as their reality.
The mind that ‘Others’ assumes to judge over and thus apart from the Living (of which it is entirely dependent but unwittingly denying).
I might say that what we think to think is othering – while living thought IS Communication.
Bringing or guiding the dissociated ‘self’ from out of its compulsive nightmare has to work with willingness. Yet the nightmare is of a ‘trapped and conflicted’ will – locked down and lockstepping in mutually self-reinforcing masking ‘realities’.
Our willingness is not an add-on, extension or achievement, but that part of our mind that never left it Source-Nature (in Concept – for thoughts cannot in truth leave the mind of the thinker to then attack or limit it).
There is a sense in which we manufacture ‘aliens’ but there is also a sense in which the recoil to a body-limited physical representation or self-image – makes the MORE of who and what we are a greater truth to re-cognise, uncover and reintegrate.
In terms of the article – yes there are many channels you can tune into to draw a sense of meaning from – but I would say – so what? – be at one with who and what you are. In this sense what you want is not a masking belief (attunement) but a living desire of aligning experience or ‘synchronicity’.
I hold that a free will cannot be coercively forced to accept truth – and so the ‘choices’ that are available can all become self-validated or be-lived realities – as their own moment and momentum of teaching and learning.
No one can relate to a reality or qualities of being that they cannot match.
When revelation opens the unprepared they are likely to result a more traumatic ego-alien encounter – in place of a light that the ego can not abide.
However, there’s a lesson in humility from a revelation of Infinite being. The mind not only cant grasp – but needs learn that there is no call to grasp or control.
“It’s just a shadow that you’re seeing that he’s chasing”.
“In my Father’s house are many mansions”
This ‘world’ is seen though a lens darkly.
Yes there’s Circus, a Show, A Media Massaging System— but what function do I give it?
That is more interesting to me
Huh?
Just let AI make all Hollywood fear & violence porn and who will watch it?
Only the freaks and psychos.
Some are suggesting that removing the two partners in crime forever, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from political power is a choice which is becoming a matter of survival.
Others suggest a correctable inaccuracy in the wording of that proposal:
Removing Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu from political power – and putting a stop to their global mass murder crime spree, arguably a global mass murder crime spree begun in late 2019-early 2020 and continuing up until today – HAS become a matter of survival.
Do you actually believe what you write?
The same could be said of you. You’re the one that claims that there are no conspiracies, ever. Period.
The author expressed his opinions and referenced sources.
Now nod off back to sleep Noddy or do something useful and go back to Toyland and look for Big Ears.
I don’t believe I have made any claims that “there are no conspiracies, ever. Period.”
I am just very sceptical when people claim a conspiracy. It is usually just an easy way out of doing some research or of avoiding personal responsibility – “I don’t need to work because “they” will just take it away from me”, or “I don’t have to obey a law (enter one here) because the world is run by the deep state”
So perhaps you are the one who should go back to playing with your friend Big Ears.
Modern drones can be used to create fantastic light shows – and they could easily create god like images in the sky, for me aliens are real and they have already visited Earth, well the mostly non benign ones have – benign ones keep away from this war torn planet, where making a profit comes before aiding your fellow man, and gaining and holding power and dishing out destruction is common place.
William James was the brother of Henry James.
‘The Turn of the Screw’ must be favourite reading among the Epstein class.
“E.T.”
You can’t take that away from me.
Aliens, finally!
What a bummer it will be when it turns out to be the next nothing burger in an endless row of story telling, that relates to the same theme over and over again🎵: lies are not sustainable. But in mean time: lot’s of popcorn, and fun, and another rip off from the same public that falls for these narratives over and over again🎵.
The only ‘aliens’ that exist are the insatiable, salivating demons that occupy the minds of the ruling class and their helpers.
They aren’t real of course, but they have a long, long history of bloody exploitation, as they infest, warp and make malevolent the minds of those whom they possess.
History is the proof.
~4% of us are psychopaths. Of the rest, ~1/3 have some mental illness including dangerous ones such as psychosis and schizophrenia.
Trust nothing is my motto.
How to pushback and protest is the challenge now. With all the arrests for words on cardboard about Palustign, ordinary folks who would get out on the streets to protest all the vile actions done in our name are intimidated.
Add in the hullabaloo around any criticism of “non-irish” geenosiders even indirectly, means the thteat from the masses primary weapon, organised street protest, is almost extinguished.
On top of all that, the proletariat’s frustration is diluted by a sense that ranting about the injustice/harm on online forums, social media or a petition makes any difference. It doesn’t, it’s simply a mechanism to dissipate anger.
Trust nothing is a good place to start because NOTHING is trustworthy nowadays.
aliens have landed. This is true
A lien on the land, more like it.
Your avatar ↖️ looks alien to me.
Is that a close likeness?