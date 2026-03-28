Is Disclosure Day a preview of a forthcoming NWO staged event?

Disclosure Day is an upcoming blockbuster science fiction movie about an alien invasion. Very little information has been released in relation to the actual content of the film. However, well ahead of its release on June 12th, the movie has a lavish promotional website and has enjoyed plenty of advanced publicity – both in the media and more widely.

This promotion campaign has included a half time showing of the promotional trailer in the January 2026 US Superbowl. Aside from plenty of symbolism, this publicity drive has revealed very little by way of narrative and storyline, although the tagline promises that: ‘the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to…Disclosure Day’.

Disclosure Day | Official Website

With a background of official promises to release a backlog of files on the existence of UFO activity, the movie will allegedly be ‘a fictional account of the release of government material long shrouded in secrecy’.

As the awakening souls on the planet slowly realise that many of the events of their lives may well have been contrived, exaggerated, or simply made up, what are we to make of this movie when the more recent political weight attached to ‘disclosure’ suggests the possibility of another garden path to keep us distracted in the name of ‘entertainment’.

It has become increasingly clear in recent times, that the entertainment industry is itself largely controlled by the Epstein class, and that many celebrities and high-profile industry leaders are no more than chess board pieces for the architects of the emerging NWO to move around as they continue to plan.

Outlining the first premises of the long coveted dream of a one world government system at the beginning of the 1970s, the Trilateral Commission’s Richard N. Gardner (part of the in-house club which included co-founders Zbigniew Brzezinski, and David Rockefeller) argued that the final stages of clearing a path through sovereign nations for their intended ‘new international economic order’ would be experienced by the masses as ‘a booming, buzzing confusion’ [Hard Road to The New World Order – R N Gardner.pdf]

Well, you have to smash eggs to make an omelette, don’t you?

That exact phrase that Gardner used to describe that later stages of this process, ‘a booming, buzzing confusion’, was adapted from the psychologist William James and his explanation of what a new born infant’s first step into the multi-sensory world around him will be experienced as. The “blooming, buzzing confusion” of William James seems a pretty accurate description of birthing the NWO and the process by which the masses will be initiated into the elites’ 4th industrial revolution.

Just as a newborn baby becomes exposed to an overwhelming world that he/she must quickly learn and adapt to, the masses are being forcibly shoehorned into an existence characterised by different rules, entirely new forms of engagement, and a new set of ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts. But first they must unlearn everything about their past.

The development of Project Blue Beam was first proposed by the Canadian journalist Serge Monast back in 1994. Monast made it known that he believed that NASA was behind a project which would be deployed at some point to ‘trigger mass transition into accepting a one world government’. [Project Blue Beam: A Conspiracy Theory Straight out of ‘Star Trek’]

Monast died of a heart attack two years after this revelation (along with several other journalists on the same track). Monast argued that the grande finale to Project Blue Beam would be an internally planned alien invasion, which would complete the elites’ long planned destruction of religion, the eradication of national pride, the obliteration of the family, and the destruction of all semblances of individuality and creativity.

Monast argued that there were four stages to Project Blue Beam. He reasoned that we were already well into the first stage – a wholesale revision of archaeology and historical artifacts whereby new ‘discoveries’ of religious phenomena and paraphernalia were now being made, revised and made public. The aim of this stage was to begin to undermine all existing religious beliefs i.e. the meaning of God, the role and motivations of prophets, questions around the afterlife, the role of creation etc. held by a large proportion of mankind.

The next stage would take this agenda to a whole other level, where there would be a ‘big space show in the sky’. Firstly, we would witness global displays of huge 3D images of the dominant God of each religion. These images would then be technically morphed into the God of the now – the supreme being of the NWO.

Aidan Brophilius has argued that the technological innovation for such an event to be staged is more than a possibility, where ‘3D simulation technology can create holographs with stunning realism. Any environment can be visually created or replicated using state of the art sensors and laser projection’ Aidan Brophilius (Author of PROJECT BLUE BEAM – The Quest For A New World Order And The Rule Of The Antichrist) These technologies would also be ably supported by HAARP and DARPA.

Monast proposed that the third stage of Project Blue Beam would involve the installation of artificial thoughts and beliefs around the new overlord directly into the subconscious mind. This would be achieved by the global deployment of very low frequency electronic waves – ELF, VLF, and LF – the effectiveness of which would make it appear as if these images were speaking directly to the masses, assuring them of both the reality and the credibility of the ‘God of the NOW’.

Hypothetically, use of this technology would also be helped by the fact that many people already have nano-receivers in them from the 5-year vaccination programme.

All of the above would create massive supernatural and faith uncertainty and upheaval. The last stage, Monast argued, would be a faked alien invasion. This event would build on the previous steps but consolidating the vision of the NOW through mass anxiety, fear and panic.

In this situation of yet more confusion and extreme emotion, the new world government elect will now present itself as mankind’s only saviour – not only from alien invasion, but from the elite’s own instigated programme of conflict, division, economic collapse, and societal devastation.

Mark Dice has argued that much of what has passed for ‘entertainment’ is itself predictive programming; put together with the express aim of engineering outcomes. [The Illuminati in Hollywood: Celebrities, Conspiracies, and Secret Societies]

In the tradition of movies such as ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’, ‘Independence Day’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Starship Troopers’, and ‘Transformers’, are we being prepped for the next stage of the great reset – the Great Deception?

Already weakened by a continuous roll out of state-manufactured terror attacks, manipulated weather catastrophes, continuous pandemics and health emergencies, and looming economic collapse, the roll out of Project Blue Beam would unquestionably up the stakes – either stupefying the masses even further or waking them up – not to the age of disclosure, but to the age of deception.

Dr Shane Fudge enjoyed a twenty-year career in academia in a variety of teaching, research and educational roles. From working as a bricklayer, Shane entered academia at the age of 34, becoming a Batchelor of Science in Sociology in 2001. He then undertook a six-year postdoctoral research post at the University of Surrey – specialising in the governance and policy of a low carbon transition. He then took up a five-year teaching post at the University of Exeter, teaching energy policy, environmental politics, and research methods in environment and sustainability to undergraduate and master’s students.

Shane left academia in 2017 and now writes for the alternative media in the UK. He is published in the Light Truth Newspaper, The Conservative Woman and the White Rose. He also works p/t as an EMDR/NLP therapist.