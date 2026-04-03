Does Blowing Up Data Centres Make Iran “the Real Resistance”?

Oracle's middle-east HQ. It may or may not have been blown up.

On March 31st, the official channels of the IGRC published a statement declaring US-based tech companies “legitimate targets”, and threatening to “destroy” on in retalliantion for every future “assassination”.

The list included Apple, Amazon, Oracle, Palantir, nVidia, Hewlett Packard and several others.

These threats allegedly came to fruition last night, when an IGRC drone struck an Oracle data centre in Dubai.

However just to add the customary levels of confusion, the Dubai Media Office has claimed this never actually happened.

The IGRC have issued threats to other data centres in the area (presumably those attacks will actually happen, but who can say these days).

Whether any individual attack should prove to be real or not, the choice of companies is interesting, dovetailing as it does with a lot of mainstream stories about data centres being terrible and giving people cancer as well as with some currently very popular social media memes.

The same can be said of the Iranian govt references to the “Epstein class”, and including Epstein’s island in their propaganda videos featuring a history of US crimes:

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This is a well-placed marketing strategy, and the Western Left (at whom this is probably aimed) are eating it up, with some of them enthusiastically branding Iran “the real resistance” to Western technocracy:

BREAKING Folks who look at the world broadly & focus on digital surveillance, this is why it’s vital to also look AT things individually from the ground up and not ignore real Resistance. This right here…that is not only rejecting Agenda 2030’s technocratic surveillance… https://t.co/zvT0DQdZE1 — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) March 31, 2026

A lot of words like “asymmetry” and “multipolarity” are being thrown around, painting a picture of Iran as a plucky little BRICS-backed David fighting for world peace and freedom against the Goliath of Uncle Sam.

It’s seductive. I could wish it was true. But sorry, no – it’s garbage.

And weak-minded hopium garbage at that.

Reality check to the dreamers – everybody on both “sides” wants the same technocratic prison for their citizenry:

Digital currency, digital identity, digital surveillance.

No cash, no cars, no complaining.

Censorship, social credit and “sustainability”.

You know what facilitates all of that? Manufactured crises, economic collapse, contrived shortages.

You know how to achieve those?

Well, how about closing the strait of Hormuz.

We know all of this, we can see it happening. This is reality unfolding. The birth of a New World Order as Sergey Lavrov said the other day.

The empire is moving house and getting a facelift.

And the Iranian elites blowing up – or, indeed, just claiming to have blown up – a few data centres doesn’t change that.

But apparently it does make a lot of people believe in them as a savior.