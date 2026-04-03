Does Blowing Up Data Centres Make Iran “the Real Resistance”?
Kit Knightly
On March 31st, the official channels of the IGRC published a statement declaring US-based tech companies “legitimate targets”, and threatening to “destroy” on in retalliantion for every future “assassination”.
The list included Apple, Amazon, Oracle, Palantir, nVidia, Hewlett Packard and several others.
These threats allegedly came to fruition last night, when an IGRC drone struck an Oracle data centre in Dubai.
However just to add the customary levels of confusion, the Dubai Media Office has claimed this never actually happened.
The IGRC have issued threats to other data centres in the area (presumably those attacks will actually happen, but who can say these days).
Whether any individual attack should prove to be real or not, the choice of companies is interesting, dovetailing as it does with a lot of mainstream stories about data centres being terrible and giving people cancer as well as with some currently very popular social media memes.
The same can be said of the Iranian govt references to the “Epstein class”, and including Epstein’s island in their propaganda videos featuring a history of US crimes:
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This is a well-placed marketing strategy, and the Western Left (at whom this is probably aimed) are eating it up, with some of them enthusiastically branding Iran “the real resistance” to Western technocracy:
BREAKING Folks who look at the world broadly & focus on digital surveillance, this is why it’s vital to also look AT things individually from the ground up and not ignore real Resistance.
This right here…that is not only rejecting Agenda 2030’s technocratic surveillance… https://t.co/zvT0DQdZE1
— Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) March 31, 2026
A lot of words like “asymmetry” and “multipolarity” are being thrown around, painting a picture of Iran as a plucky little BRICS-backed David fighting for world peace and freedom against the Goliath of Uncle Sam.
It’s seductive. I could wish it was true. But sorry, no – it’s garbage.
And weak-minded hopium garbage at that.
Reality check to the dreamers – everybody on both “sides” wants the same technocratic prison for their citizenry:
Digital currency, digital identity, digital surveillance.
No cash, no cars, no complaining.
Censorship, social credit and “sustainability”.
You know what facilitates all of that? Manufactured crises, economic collapse, contrived shortages.
You know how to achieve those?
Well, how about closing the strait of Hormuz.
We know all of this, we can see it happening. This is reality unfolding. The birth of a New World Order as Sergey Lavrov said the other day.
The empire is moving house and getting a facelift.
And the Iranian elites blowing up – or, indeed, just claiming to have blown up – a few data centres doesn’t change that.
But apparently it does make a lot of people believe in them as a savior.
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I have yet to see any convincing videos of blowing up anything.
Baal was the Canaanite and Phoenician god of storms, rain, and fertility, functioning as a major, often antagonistic,
In the Bible, Baal was the primary Canaanite rival deity to Yahweh.
The article slots two things together that aren’t the same. 1. Digital surveillance – the obvious truth of how power will use the tools of the day to continue and enhance the oppression and control of people. 2. This means they’re in it together, no enemies really:
I’m starting to get the feeling that ‘they’re all in together’ is a psyop response to ‘we fucked up, underestimated Iran and it’s not going quite as well as we’d hoped.‘ History – and a bit of sound reasoning – do not back up the claim of a conspiracy of pretend enemies. There have been plenty of points made in this space about the difference between the US-centred transnational elite and the countries they invest in (captial doesn’t care about enemies), but which they clearly don’t control. Yet these arguments are simply ignored by some as if the evidence supporting them doesn’t exist.
Those convinced of ‘they’re all in it together’, use COVID and digital surveillance, primarily, as evidence; insisting that because Iran, Russia and others followed the pandemic narrative and are installing oppressive digital systems, this means they aren’t really enemies with the West – and wars are pre-planned agreements on the way to a One World Government, or whatever. Here’s some counter-evidence showing they are enemies – which I’m sure believers of ‘they’re all in it together’ must think is just for show:
Do the transnational elite welcome war and the resulting weatlh generation opportunies, infrastructure rebuilds, trade developments, control agenda and expansion of power? Of course they do. That’s not the same as Iran is in on it.
Short version: you can think many governments are becoming more authoritarian and never cared for their plebs, without jumping to ‘therefore they are all secretly one team.’ A stronger position is that governments copy tools that help them control populations – censorship, surveillance, digital payments, financial monitoring. Rival states can be truly hostile to each other whilst also being coercive and power-hungry at home. You don’t need an all-encompassing conspiracy to explain it.
I’m starting to get the feeling that ‘we fucked up, underestimated Iran and it’s not going quite as well as we’d hoped’ is a psyop response to ‘they’re all in together’.
Ahh George – never one to address the core argument – but nice to hear from you anyway!
Let me just add – Do you believe USA and Iran are working together? Or that a group above both is using both and neither know that they are in it togther? Or that a group above both is using both and one or both know they are being used and are in it together? Or something else? I’m honestly curous about your thesis.
It’s worse than that, man. It’s God. He’s doing it. And we can’t stop it.
Could be any of these.
Sure, I mean.. it could be aliens, George. Who needs evidence or reasoning when we have guessing dressed up as thinking.
“You can think many governments are becoming more authoritarian and never cared for their plebs, without jumping to ‘therefore they are all secretly one team.’”
Vague stuff that doesn’t address the issue of a specific device I.e the appearance of a “war” used as justification for a new immiseration program as well as an acceleration of these very control issues.
Your “stronger position” is another vacuous list about controlling populations etc. Which is so clearly what they’re doing that it doesn’t need to be said.
Your main contention depends on the most hackneyed of strategies I.e. the assumption that we will all run away screaming when we hear the word “conspiracy”. Covid proved that the various governments can pull together when they want. It’s hardly unfeasible they’d do it again.
The either/or notion of some unified cabal OR separate nations warring is unnecessary. Though the latter is the more naive concept. All governments make deals with each other. None of them are stupid. The deals will be made in secret. The politicians are just players at the front. And these players, like the general state of news, become ever more cartoonish and insulting.
It is no longer possible to return to that simplistic pre-covid outlook. With 2020 the last remnants of that neoliberal con about how everyone can become an entrepreneurial player have been trashed. We are now veering towards the “Left” pole of the Theatre. The Left are the curators now and deliver the “entertainment”. This idea that “our last chance” is the “defiance of Iran” is as dumb as the thinking 9/11 or Oct 7 were blows against the empire.
And yes, everything on TV, especially the news, is a big show.
Pure speculation by you and nothing more. It’s pointless debating with this sort of non-argument as it is based on nothing except ‘look they did this so they definitely are all in it together’. The COVID event and more has been explained in geopolitical and local power terms clearly, but you still cling to the idea that because enemy countries took the opportunity to use the same oppressive, power-enforcing and wealth-enhancing strategies when presented with a Western-backed narrative, then it means ally-ship. You always fail to address this obvious point (and similar), which shows your position to be either empty of reason and logic or disingenuous.
Vague stuff that doesn’t address the issue of a specific device I.e the appearance of a “war” used as justification…
See, nonsense like that really does undermine some of the better things you post. My comment of “You can think many governments are becoming more authoritarian and never cared for their plebs, without jumping to ‘therefore they are all secretly one team.'” can’t be classed as ‘vague’. In fact that doesn’t even make sense in the context of the statement. It’s a statement of logic that highlights one does not prove the other. If you think otherwise, then your position is : ‘Governments are becoming more authoritarian and never cared for their plebs, because they are all secretly one team.’ If you can’t see the glaring hole in your logic there’s not much I can say to help you with that.
No offence, but you are manifesting the essentially broken-minded compartentalised world view that our education system inculcates in the middle management classes to ensure uncritical acceptance of the nonsense narratives they are required to both believe and disseminate.
Think of your statements as examples of a trained mindset that is a more sophisticated version of Newspeak and Doublethink, carefully proscribing logic and connective reasoning.
You commit glaring elisions and logical fallacies, but you don’t see them because you have been trained from a young age not to. Here’s an example
Think about it for just a moment. How could the Iranian government – or any government – not be “in on it” in the circumstances you yourself describe?
You can only think as you do if you ignore other facts you also know to be true
ie how the Iranian govt arrived in power.
Remember that part? It’s absolutely crucial to a full understanding of the subject being discussed, but yet you completely erase it from consideration.
So, how did the current Iranian “regime” get into power? You already know the answer don’t you, in fact mr Knightly wrote an excellent piece about it quite recently – they were installed by an empire-backed coup.
Why? Because it suited the empire’s masters for there to be a controllable boogeyman counterweight in a strategic oil state that they could demonise when necessary, eulogize when desirable and activate on demand.
And Iran has always obliged on cue. As indeed it is doing right now.
You accept the existence of a supranational body with no national ties and huge amounts of wealth and power.
You accept it controls most Western and compliant states through coercion and strategic appointments.
You even accept it exploits the actions of enemy states in order to further agenda.
And you even accept that many of these “enemy states” have been purposely created.
But your training refuses to let you take it to the only possible conclusion – that both “friendly” and “hostile” states are playing the same script for the same reasons.
Not because they are purely puppets, any more than the head of every IBM branch in the world is a “puppet” of the big boss.
The regional heads of IBM have been put there because they are on board with IBM strategies, and if they were not they would never have been appointed.
The heads of governments go through a similar vetting process. And only those with proven loyalty/ acumen/ruthlessness are finally put in place.
To believe anything else is an act of wilful inculcated blindness
I can’t help you with this sort of non-argument. It doesn’t address my points at all and simply follows the weak pattern of – ‘this happened therefore there are no enemies’.
Using my quote…
Do the transnational elite welcome war and the resulting weatlh generation opportunies, infrastructure rebuilds, trade developments, control agenda and expansion of power? Of course they do. That’s not the same as Iran is in on it.
and responding to it with…
Think about it for just a moment. How could the Iranian government – or any government – not be “in on it” in the circumstances you yourself describe?
…does not mean they are not enemies. in on what? Power hoarding, power enforcing, oppression, authoritarianism? YES! – that is what every single power group does. I can’t believe I have to explain that. It is nowhere near the same as, nor indicative of ‘they are ageeing behind the scenes on it all’. You simply are unable to see the gaping holes in your logic and completely indefensible theory.
Yea, but where does this leave us, the ‘plebs’ – those that are really in this together?
Most data centres have been blown up out of all proportion.
Perhaps the focus should zoom in on data rights and data lefts… this could enable a more holistic perspective on Ohms law pertaining to electrical resistance which is very real and measurable… irrespective of which geopolitical party is doing it.
Feel free to continue your studies of ‘leftist data rights’ in a microscope.
This equivalency meme is intellectually and morally lazy.
Like the centuries of western imperialism haven’t occurred.
It is reasonable to suggest that after centuries of western external plunder it is time to consume the host due to actual sovereignty of certain enemy class countries and diminishing returns. Thus covids, digitised ID and currency.
It is very egocentric western thinking to believe that all civilisations desire the same things as those within end stage capitalism. There are cultural and civilisational differences.
An odd perspective, some might say. That those more advanced in Capitalism would be more inclined to ingest their host than those less advanced. Each to their own I suppose
Perhaps it was not clear.
The time of external plunder – as in plundering the global south – is over, or ending, or declining. Thus the plunder of the host.
Far from it. There’s plenty more plundering to be done in the global south and it is most definitely ongoing – and increasing due to the need for the resources required to power the 21st Century global economy. Currently, Russia and China are experiencing a revival of fortunes there and the West are being ejected to a degree, though they remain deeply entrenched.
Many words no substance
Hey, it’s not my fault you don’t know much about the subject.
Of course there are, but you are conflating the people of a region with their governments.
Governments, particularly authoritarian governments, tend to have more in common with each other than with their own people, or at least they prioritise those shared interests as a common survival strategy. There’s a gentleman’s agreement that any wars or disruptions will not tend to destroy the hierarchical order that mutually benefits them. Names and titles may change, but pecking orders remain the same – as per the revelatory end of Animal Farm.
The fact a coherent worldwide psyop about a fake virus could be simultaneously rolled out across all political divides and with 100% cooperation from supposed “enemy states” revealed the superficial nature of the divides between national rulers as well as the deep lines of secret communication and empathy that unite them.
It was actually a huge mistake on their part as it provided unique insights into the power structure the ruling political class of the world has been careful to conceal for millennia.
No wonder they have spent the last four years doing everything in their power to erase that revelation from our memory, using their old standby – war- as a means.
Nothing dims the intellect and rots the memory like tribal loyalties, and nothing induces more tribal loyalty than war.
What authoritarian governments?
The ones in western punters imaginations?
As prescient as Orwell was re western governments, it’s lazy and arrogant to believe it’s universal. Without Orwell as your scaffolding what you suggest is absurd. It also shows how well insulated you’ve been from the impacts of western aggression. It’s all theatre when the brown people are blown up right?
The worldwide covid nonsense shows how pervasive and insidious the WHO is. A result of decades of WHO work infiltrating and ingratiating themselves into countries and multilateral legal frameworks. I’m sure many are rethinking what it means to be affiliated with it.
I don’t think you offer anything but hopelessness dressed up in superficial western cynicism. I think this is your only purpose. The equivalency meme. Fear, uncertainty, doubt.
So, if we dispense with the hollow invocations of moral outrage about phantasms of racism and colonialism you inject merely to provide yourself with something to rant about – what di we have left in terms of a substantive refutation on your part?
I mean ALL authoritarian governments, which is increasingly ALL governments, east and west. The covid psyop provided an opportunity for sweeping authoritarian legislation, which is still being added to by degrees and very little to none of which has been revoked.
This unfortunately is just as true in countries run by what you so condescendingly term “brown people”.
It’s lazy and arrogant to believe anything absent evidence. But of course the evidence in this case is beyond any question. The government of Iran is actively pursuing identical policies of authoritarian control as are the governments of the US, UK, EU, Russia, China and most other nations on earth.
This is a global rollout. Simple fact.
As an ex-military man I am well aware of the impact of western aggression. And, no, I have never claimed it’s all theatre when brown people are blown up. This is very weak straw-manning on your part.
You forget or ignore that much of this aggression was stage-managed and “justified” by the strategic appointment of compliant leaderships that played along with the empire’s narratives.
Military aggression has been used for millennia both to acquire riches and territory, but increasingly as empires become more sophisticated, to divide and conquer the minds of the masses. If you control both sides of the divide you can fine tune the warring to suit any agenda.
How were you persuaded to believe this transparent nonsense?
Covid was no more all about the WHO overstepping its remit than it was about a real virus. It was a coordinated attack plan to introduce the longterm world-government Agenda 2030 plan overnight by virtue of a “single catalysing event” – an invented but carefully stage-managed “pandemic”.
It was a bold scheme and it failed. But the basic plan has remained unchanged, and they are currently trying a relaunch, only this time, more cleverly, they are using war to promote it.
Ask yourself – what signs do you see out there in the real world that the governments you consider to be “freedom fighters” are “rethinking” the covid narrative, or anything associated with it?
Have they exposed the obvious lies? Have they rejected the toxic vaccines?
No, they have not.
But they ARE promoting CBDCs, digital IDs, climate legislation.
This is very revealing. You cling to the idea that certain nations can be leaders in the struggle for human freedom because it gives you hope, and abandoning that idea makes you feel hopeless.
Try to see it another way – that you are currently investing all your valuable energy in believing a lie designed to keep you a compliant prisoner. And if you reject that lie – well, then you can begin to invest in genuine hope.
The NWO narrative is only as strong as the number of people who believe it. Each person who wakes up is a new challenge to it. If enough of us do, they’re ability to act is impaired or even neutralised.
Why else do you think they put so much energy into pumping out their propaganda?
I agree that Western FAKE republic oligarchic capitalist authoritarian casino is no better than oligarchic, theocracy totalitarianism. But if you were the later, the former is blowing up your public infrastructure to turn your country into another oil surrendering, failed state, like neighbors Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Sudan, and refuse to surrender, what would you do? Obtain nukes to detente aggression is understandable. David style knat-bombing and throttling Goliath & Sycophant’s resources, is also understandable.
Failed states are compliant to Western capitalism. Western capitalism is the enemy prosecuting failed state colonialism. Have any of the above failed states benefited equally to the West, as your NWO theory proposes? No. Not in anyway. If they were both conspiratorially creating a theater spectacle to the purpose of a new NWO, both sides would have to benefit.
I think a better theory is the US has plausible-deniability enabled a clinically violent psychopath to command the largest most expensive military machine in the world, doing what no one president, so on his own, could have done before, with only 30% reported support, to save the existing PDWO, petrodollar world order. The mean-hearted psycho is disposable no matter the result. He’s thrown himself into purgatory, this time unknowingly taking-one-for-the-team.
By Moe-poking US allies in the eyes, he may finally wake them from their stupor to realize the Pied Piper US state & spy craft manipulation, and get a spine to say goodbye. I think the US elite, wittingly or unwittingly, is burning all their bridges out of paranoia that their 30 years of over-clocked financial empire, has come to an end and taking Allies with it. The mad dragon is finally consuming itself.
[The US is a priced out society. The cost of basic needs and everything else is priced out for the bottom 90%. Income at the bottom 70% is impossible to keep up. Incomes of the 90% cannot continue to rise when flywheeling debt is a million to one and greedy gremlins are still in control. When you and all your friends and family can’t make a living among one another and the top 10% can only feed 50% of society with any income whatsoever, what’s gonna happen when w’all realize, plain as day, the real enemy?]
Yeah the whole hero worship hysteria getting going around Iran is nuts. I have every sympathy with the Iranian people, and you can bet the awake ones are just as suspicious and cynical about their leaders as we are about ours.
I met couple guys out there who were full on anti-theocracy and “conspiracy theorists” about their government but one of them (not so much the other) was totally convinced the West had it better and our governments were democratic and answerable yada yada. And when I told him no, our governments are corrupt as hell and our democracies are sham, he straight up wouldn’t believe me. He had this fixed idea the West was a great place.
Now when I tell people in my home town (I live in western Canada) about my experience of Iran they also don’t believe me, because they have this fixed idea that countries like Iran, Russia, China are more moral and decent than the West. Crazy isn’t it.
“the Real Resistance”? YES
Muammar Gaddafi was installed by the West to run Libya.
Due to what the media said about him, I hated him.
Then, after listening to his UN speech, I was surprised by him.
I asked some of the ethnic areas about his dictatorial policies and found out.
University was free, healthcare was free, married couples got 50 , 000 toward their first home,
and in terms of education , the people had some of the highest IQs in that part of the world.
Then I saw the video of Gaddafi driving around Libya and the respect he received.
Why did I mention this ?
Iran was the first country in the world to introduce interest-free banking. I want you to think about this : how many of you know this? It is the only Islamic country in the world to ban usury in 1983.
There is a conspiratorial map of countries that don’t have a certain bank and what that means for their people.
This idea of “they’re in it together” doesn’t buy it for me .
Saddam was installed by the West to run Iraq, and guess what? Banks had virtually the lowest interest rates , university education was free, health care was free, and homeowners got 0% loans and start-up funding for their businesses and their first homes . Electric, Gas and Petrol, Diesel, oil and food do not pain your income.
Iran, Libya, and Iraq are not perfect, but find me one Western country that is even considering such an idea of free banking for its people.
We did once have free education in the UK but not anymore.
I went to Uni last century, all fees paid for, plus a grant. I left without a penny owing. Not the case today with an average £50,000 debt for the departing student. Yes, it is a global scandal.
Blair sold out the UK educational system to the banks, though he wasn’t the instigator. Thatcher et al had already set the wheels in motion long before.
Free education long being the hallmark of any free country
Don’t you have public schools? You have to pay to get your kids schooled?
Primarily in the early years. In terms of the private system vs the inferior state system. Sure, ‘public’ schools demand big fees.
I suppose ultimately you got what you paid for, but nevertheless, Uni was free in those days, if you had the basic academic credentials to pass an exam or two, then you were in, regardless of finances. That being the key difference from today.
Pending
He is writing about higher education ie universities.
Not only. Education is formed in one’s first few years, me thinks
As the Jesuits state, give me the child to the age of 7 and I give you the man !
Iranian banks totally do charge interest, they just don’t call it that. You get levied a percentage “charge” on any loan you take out, so they don’t have to use the word and break sharia law. It’s all about government hypocrisy just like here. My BiL was a contractor for a building outfit out there and I spent a season working for him back in 2009. The Iranian banks are no different than ours, their system is just as corrupt as ours. There’s poverty on the streets and elite mofos driving limos. Just like here.
Hmm, was the system better under the Shah ?
Here is how the Shah came to power.
The 1953 Coup: Oil, Mosaddegh, and the Roots of Iranian Resentment – Explaining History Podcast
Perhaps it was better when the British empire and The USSR controlled Persia ?
The Anglo Soviet invasion and occupation of neutral Iran
Why are you changing the subject? The OP said Iran banks don’t charge interest, I corrected him from a PoV of personal experience. You were not even involved in the conversation. Why do I get two links about how bad the Shah and British rule were? Huh, ok I bet they were awful, like most governments, so what does it have to do with the Iran banks charging interest?
Which they DO, just to make my original point clear.
It concerns Iran, it concerns Iranian banks. Was the banking system better under foreigners or better under Iranian control !
and your called bacon.
Totally believable 😜
I sure as hell think data centers are legitimate targets in Iran’s defensive war with the US and Israel. Data centers are primarily used by intelligence agencies and private corporations under contracts with Israel and the US to track, surveil, and target people inside Iran for assassination. Palentir has been especially useful for Israel in its genocidal wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Amazon is the biggest provider to the CIA for its data storage. Iran should blow up all these data centers immediately. They are really the heart of the war machines of the US and Israel.
During WW II, the Nazi government employed many US corporations to help prosecute its war and its genocide/ethnic cleansing operations. IBM and ITT were among the worst in the sense they provided systems for tracking and cataloging people according to the racial and other characteristics used by Nazis for elimination. Standard Oil provided fuel. Chase Bank provided international banking for the Nazis. Ford and General Motors built truck, tanks, and etc.
Following the war, these corporations were sued by Israel or the Wisenthal Institute for damages relating to the genocide of Jews. Billions of dollars were paid to Israel for the work these corporations did for the Nazis.
Now we should expect that the corporations running the data centers should pay billions of dollars to the victims of Israeli and US wars and genocides. Short of that, they should just be blown into useless rubble.
Cool the rant and read the article one more time bro. Kit isn’t talking about whether data centers are legit targets! There’s not a word about that subject in the whole darn article. He’s talking about something totally different that you don’t seem to have even picked up. Did you read it or just skim the headline and get fighting mad?
For many big businesses, the current fashion is to have 3 main centres: in N America, SW Asia or W Africa, and eastern Asia. The serfs support services around the clock. It also keeps wages down, especially in N Anerica. The top people can also launch big contracts for the centres, fly around, wine and dine, and talk down to the natives.
Spot on Kit. Too many falling for ‘Camp 2’ and the obvious controlled opposition.
All regimes are in on it – they are all high level freemasons and occult members.
Mojtaba Khamenei has a property portfolio managed by the City of London.
How ‘one of us’ do people think he is?
Is this real or is it just smear campaign, or could it be just investment from the peace days?
More sad news: The Multi-Polarity project Russia/China/BRICS is cancelled!
China and the wagging US poodle Russia threw Iran under the bus in a recent UNSC resolution 19 March 2026 by abstaining to vote.
This opened the legal door for a new Libya massacre in Iran where every single country on this planet sits on the fence with open mouth doing nothing, while the wolves are tearing Iran apart.
All the media scams re Russian submarines, China’s 100000 soldiers, etc is only candy for the sheeple.
https://syrianews.cc/moscow-and-beijing-bury-the-multipolarity-project/
As long as Russia can sell its oil, what does it care
Yeah thats the mindset. They never learn do they?
Solchenitsyn describes Moscow’s pussy footing and waiting and waiting and waiting during WWII until the trucks unloaded the tortured dead bodies on their Moscow homes door matt, before they realised WWII now stood in their bedroom.
Solchenitsyn:
“The line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being, and who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?“
One day spent with Ivan Denisovich seems to sort things out
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_Day_in_the_Life_of_Ivan_Denisovich
also wrote about the Dews in Russia.
Full text of “200 Years Together”
Impressing work. Its a little funny to see how the Bible’s spiritual description fits in with the more practical description here.
For example that the jews were kicked out from their own homeland by God, and now walked like vagabonds from country to country seeking a land to settle under the mercy of other Nobility and Priesthoods.
Also the habits of using usury against the peasants, not reserved to only jews but also heavily accepted by dumb Polish nobility and bad governance and greed. Impressing.
A legal veto in UNSC against the condemnation resolution of Iran had been without any bad consequences for both China and Russia.
It could only have had a positive outcome also for them. So why? Cowardice!
What a flimsy and Americanocentric understanding of WW2.
“America” is the centre of the universe. Don’t dare talk back.
“.., what does it care ”
Dmitry Chernyshenko said that Russia will continue providing Cuba with economic support and humanitarian aid along bilateral channels
HAVANA, April 4. /TASS/. Russia supplied 100,000 metric tons of oil to Cuba within the state loan framework and will continue providing the republic with economic support and humanitarian aid, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said.
Russia supplied 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba on February 19 — deputy PM – Business & Economy – TASS
Lavrov: Russia ‘will do everything’ to make US-Israeli aggression against Iran ‘impossible’
Lavrov: Russia will do everything’ to make US-Israeli aggression against Iran ‘impossible’
Lavrov said that on 5’th March 2026. Exactly 2 weeks after he did the opposite in UNSC.
“The denazification goals declared by Israel for its ongoing operation against Hamas militants in Gaza, are nearly identical to those put forward by Moscow in its campaign against the Ukrainian government,” RT quoted flip flapping Lavrov as saying. Russia and Israel are both fighting Nazs.” Flip flapping Lavrov.
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/objectives-of-israels-and-russias-war-nearly-identical-did-lavrov-shift-position-on-gaza/
“Not by your honey words, but according to your ways and according to your deeds, I shall judge you, says the Lord”.
Full text,
” . Israel’s declared goals similar to Russia’s – LavrovThe fight against Nazism is what historically unites Russia and the Middle Eastern country, the foreign minister believes
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov © Ramil Sitdikov; RIA Novosti
The declared goals of Israel in its ongoing operation against Hamas militants in Gaza seem nearly identical to Moscow’s in its campaign against the Ukrainian government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Thursday.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has been carrying out a relentless bombing campaign in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza over the past two months following a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli territories on October 7.
The attack by the Palestinian militants left some 1,200 people dead and saw the kidnapping of over 200 hostages. Israel’s response, meanwhile, has reportedly cost the lives of over 21,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.
.Lavrov, however, noted that these goals seem similar to “demilitarization” and “denazification,” which Moscow has been pursuing in Ukraine since it launched its offensive in February 2022.
The diplomat noted the hypocrisy demonstrated by Israel’s former government under Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who condemned Russia’s military operation and accused Moscow of attacking the civilian population and annexing parts of Ukraine.
“This was unfair,” said Lavrov.
At the same time, the minister pointed out that the current Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu – who took office for a sixth term in December 2022 – has avoided making any statements against Russia, despite international criticism and finding himself in “a difficult situation.”
Lavrov further recalled that Netanyahu had held two phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that the Israelis had helped Moscow evacuate Russian citizens from Gaza.
“Therefore, we need to be very careful about our common history with Israel and, above all, the history of the fight against Nazism. This is the main thing that unites us historically,”
Lavrov said.
Russia has repeatedly called on both Israel and Hamas to stop hostilities in Gaza, with Putin stating that the only way to resolve the Middle East crisis was through a “two-state” formula approved by the UN Security Council.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, has refused to send military aid to Ukraine and has instead offered himself as a potential mediator for peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. ”
Note the date : Published 28 Dec, 2023 16:56
https://www.rt.com/russia/589831-lavrov-israeli-gaza-hypocrisy/
Not, repeat not the 5’th March 2026
And the love is centered in truth because truth is the reason for our love. And all who know the truth love those who know the truth because of the truth.
2 John 7-8
Lavrov said that on 5’th March 2026. Two weeks after he do the complete opposite in UNSC.
“The denazification goals declared by Israel for its ongoing operation against Hamas militants in Gaza, are identical to those put forward by Moscow in Ukraine,” RT quoted flip-flapping Lavrov saying.
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/objectives-of-israels-and-russias-war-nearly-identical-did-lavrov-shift-position-on-gaza/
“Not by your honey words, but according to your ways and deeds, I shall judge you, says the Lord”.
I have answered this already !
While I have you, here is Russia’s own figures:
1535 casualties over 1 week. Saying 210/day thus 1/10 of your postulated 2000/day. Admit it Brian https://tass.com/politics/2111509
From your source,
“ Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,535 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported. “
Erik, please be more specific.
I give in. I think you have digged deeper into it than I. I found some figures from Russia who support your claims. Also I think the accusation on Lavrov is thin.
However, the roots is that we ordinary people have difficulty in seeing any resistance against evil than sweet public words.
Iran is the first one we have seen standing up and shooting back.
I mean Ukraine is receiving Lindsey and Kushner just now.
Russia is paying Kiev for the gas running to EU through the first line.
China and Blackrock are investing and working as Contractors in Ukraine.
Delegates from the Duma are fumbling around in Washington “to talk it over and make friends”, while you and figures are claiming Russia kill 2000/day on the battle field in a war lasting 4 years by now with no sight of ending.
We would like to think some good guys fight against the lunacy. But as some claim – ‘they are all in it’. Thats why.
Until further notice Iran is hero!
Will data and wifi go up?
No, it will go down. It will be the only State subsidised utility which will be almost free of charge. All other utilities will go up………to pay for the Digital Society.
Lets see.
There’s a parallel.
US vs Iran
Artemis vs Apollo
Anyone else spotted it?
The occupying military terrorist force in Palestine known as Israel – kills three UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon, these squatting settlers wit weapons, kill everything in their path.
MonitorX (@MonitorX99800): “https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f1fa-1f1f3.svghttps://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f1ee-1f1e9.svghttps://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f1f1-1f1e7.svghttps://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f1ee-1f1f1.svghttps://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/26a1.svg– Three Indonesian UN force members wearing blue helmets, UN uniforms and above all peacekeepers, were killed by Israel in Lebanon. Not a single word from western media.” | nitter.poast.org
So en route to the Greater Israel. What’s the problem?
Yep… it’s absolutely grotesque and shameful Republic. The genocide in Gaza, the deliberate murder of so many journalists, healthcare workers, aid workers, the bombing of hospitals and schools, ethnic cleansing, the rape of Palestinian prisoners, war crime after war crime, the Palestinian death penalty law with the popping of champagne corks by Ben Gvir and the rest of the fascists in the Knesset, and now the flattening of Southern Lebanon including dropping white phosphorus and the murder of UN peacekeepers. Zero sanctions against the Zionist Terror State, which acts with impunity while being defended, enabled and abetted by morally bankrupt maggots also known as Western politicians, especially here in Australia. They are literally on their knees kowtowing to the Zionist lobby and do what they’re told including bringing in draconian hate speech legislation. Same in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, etc etc. By the way, how many countries have expelled the Israeli Ambassador?
A dog dont bite the hand that feed it yes? It dont bark either.
I found this website via Ibrahim Mohammad Wahdi who used to write for you.
Have you considered asking him?
The ‘Mohammad’ element seem dubious
He is ok. But do you know where he can be found? The articles on Syria news are old from Assad’s time.
Totally agree that Iran’s covid period casts them in a very suspicious light but they could have been persuaded to just follow WHO rules with a few billion in “loans” and some off-the-record bones about maybe lifting sanctions after we’ve won the war against the virus. It’s possible they were “carrot and sticked” and that they are not entirely in the globalist club. For me, the jury is still out.
And the ayatollahs being blown up despite being the “elite” is not very conclusive evidence on the other side either; they are not any more elite than our own politicians who can have any worldly goods and pleasures they want but are ultimately very expendable. Iran no doubt has its own true leaders well hidden, un-named, behind the scenes.
Oh my goodness,a nuanced PoV in the comments section! I’m feeling faint and need to lie down
It must be fake, man. Like the war.
The audacity of this US Senator asking Iran to follow International Lawa after what the US has done in Iran.
MonitorX (@MonitorX99800): “https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f1ee-1f1f7.svghttps://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/1f1fa-1f1f8.svghttps://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/17.0.2/svg/26a1.svg– US senator Tim Kaine: “The message I want to deliver here is that Iran treats the second pilot in accordance with international humanitarian laws. If iran abides by the international laws it will send a strong message.”” | nitter.poast.org
After what the US has done in Iran. And lots of other places.
Trump’s not finished by a long shot – if this happens soon they’ll be new J6rs who will get it right.
Trump is seeking to pay for his new $1.5 trillion military budget by cutting the following:
$510 million – Grants for farmers and agricultural research
$82 million – Loans for rural small businesses (Fully eliminated)
$61 million – Support for farmers and food markets (Fully eliminated)
$240 million – School meals and food education for children abroad (Fully eliminated)
$659 million – Community building grants
$47 million – Support for minority-owned businesses (Fully eliminated)
$449 million – Economic development grants for communities
$1.6 billion – Weather forecasting, fisheries, and coastal protection (NOAA)
$993 million – Scientific research and technology standards
$150 million – Support for American exports and trade
$2.2 billion – Broadband and internet access programs
$8.5 billion – Funding for public schools
$1.5 billion – Vocational training and adult education (Fully eliminated)
$2.7 billion – College access and higher education support
$15.2 billion – Roads, bridges, and infrastructure projects
$1.1 billion – Home energy efficiency and clean energy programs (Fully eliminated)
$1.1 billion – Scientific research funding
$386 million – Environmental cleanup programs
$150 million – Cutting-edge clean energy research
$4 billion – Help paying home heating and cooling bills for low-income families (Fully eliminated)
$768 million – Refugee resettlement assistance
$819 million – Care and shelter for migrant children
$775 million – Local anti-poverty programs (Fully eliminated)
$5 billion – Public health programs, mental health services, and disease prevention
$5 billion – Medical research (NIH)
$129 million – Healthcare quality and safety research
$356 million – Emergency preparedness and disaster response
$1.3 billion – FEMA community disaster preparedness grants
$707 million – Cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure
$52 million – Airport and transportation security
$40 million – Protection against chemical and biological weapons threats
$53 million – Funding for homeland security operations
$3.3 billion – Community development block grants for local neighborhoods (Fully eliminated)
$1.3 billion – Affordable housing construction grants (Fully eliminated)
$393 million – Programs to reduce homelessness
$529 million – Housing assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS (Fully eliminated)
$489 million – Housing and services for Native American communities
$50 million – Grants to help communities build more housing (Fully eliminated)
$60 million – Enforcement of fair housing and anti-discrimination laws
$58 million – Homebuyer and renter counseling services (Fully eliminated)
$45 million – Renewable energy development programs (Fully eliminated)
$1.7 billion – Grants for local law enforcement and public safety
$20 million – Civil rights mediation and legal access programs (Fully eliminated)
$1.6 billion – Job training for at-risk youth (Fully eliminated)
$395 million – Jobs program for low-income seniors (Fully eliminated)
$234 million – Worker safety and labor protection programs
$101 million – Enforcement of equal pay and workplace anti-discrimination laws
$46 million – Programs to combat child labor and forced labor abroad
$2 billion – International humanitarian aid
$1.2 billion – Food aid for hungry families abroad (Fully eliminated)
$4.3 billion – Global health and disease prevention programs
$2.7 billion – Funding for the United Nations and international partnerships
$642 million – International economic and treasury programs
$315 million – Democracy and anti-corruption programs abroad
$486 million – Grants for public transit projects
$4.2 billion – Electric vehicle charging infrastructure
$372 million – Airline service for rural and small communities
$145 million – Grants for sustainable and equitable infrastructure
$204 million – Loans and investment for underserved communities
$1.4 billion – IRS taxpayer services and enforcement
$100 million – Air pollution monitoring and reduction programs (Fully eliminated)
$1 billion – EPA grants to states for environmental protection
$2.5 billion – Clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure funds
$90 million – Grants to reduce diesel pollution (Fully eliminated)
$3.4 billion – NASA space and earth science research
$297 million – NASA technology innovation programs
$1.1 billion – International Space Station operations
$143 million – STEM education programs
$309 million – Small business development and entrepreneurship programs
$170 million – Small Business Administration operations
$158 million – Loans for small businesses
MAGA AND MIGA first!! 😷
instead MAGA is 50-year 90% mortgages, 50% off fat injections and IVF whilst they live in poverty and cant offend medicare.
Yes judith. The list is comprehensive and depressive for people who like the human side of mankind: https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-war-cuba-doctors/5920968
International law? Is the Empire dropping “Rules-based order”?
— likes fish & chips,
— are nice to their mums,
— …and think digital this / that is a good idea.
Kit – for your theory to be believable, one would have to believe that what they have in common usurps their differences. Or even, that their 70 year long emnity, is fake.
Here’s another theory –
1. That Israel has wanted Iran disassembled for decades – because Iran supports Palestinian resistance not only with words, but financially / militarily too.
2. Israel is an expansionist entity founded – and with Iran+proxies gone, they will finally be able to stop merely ‘mowing the lawn’, and instead wholesale replace it.
3. Even if ‘both sides’ find value in some same things (being nice to Mum, liking digital currency)… the leap from that to orchestration over this war, is too great.
4. Re. Digital Currency etc – maybe the root problem isn’t the technology per se – but that WE DO NOT TRUST OUR LEADERS. We know that they stopped operating in our interests a long time ago…and so anything they do, becomes suspicious.
Kit – thoughts?
‘their 70 year long emnity, is fake.’
Indeed. Welcome to the strategy of tension, controlled opposition, hegelian dialectic and problem reaction solution.
Fake af. All of it. The war is on us, and it always has been.
Got seeds and community?
This is beyond credulity, Darren. This whole article smacks of ‘broken clock telling the right time twice a day’.
Being all in it together is not the same as Iran’s political system being no better than the West. They are two separate things. They can both be true, but they don’t have to both be true.
I think Kit is saying the second part not the first and you are arguing against the first part not the second, am I right?
So let’s talk about what Kit is really talking about which is that Iran is not morally superior governmentally to the West.
From what I have read I would say that was hands down definitely true. Iran’s leaders sold their people out about covid just as much as Biden did in the US. They used our vaccines and did forced lockdowns etcetera, 100% as bad as the West. Now they’re developing their own central back digital currency, and we know what that means. They signed up to all the climate accords too.
It’s a war between two countries who both are aiming to turn their people’s lives into technocratic hell. Which is Kit’s point. Whoever wins it’s not going to be any different for the future of humanity and people thinking if Iran wins they will tear up all the surveillance legislation, admit covid was fake, and set us all free is just not realistic.
Effing ‘pending’ hell – why does *any* mention of the 2%-ers cause a problem??
I’ve written a sober post – pls publish it!
Your comment was put in trash by Akismet – three times! I have released it now.
The comment is still showing as Pending.. Pls address!
It went back in trash again! Akismet does not like you today. It is liberated now.
See how AI has its own life.
One day AI is bombing girl schools in Iran, another day Tamim’s do-gooder leftist comment are being laid to trash again and again.
Erik – there is nothing worse than the de-platforming of do-gooder leftists.
Does the murder of 170 school children, assassination of people with their families, destruction of schools, hospitals, infrastructure, civilian homes mean they are “ all in it together “ crowd ?
https://www.voltairenet.org/article223887.html
Don’t think anyone’s suggesting those schoolkids or the ordinary Iranian people are in on it, any more than ordinary Americans are in on it. It’s the leaders that have got common interest with each other as always. It always comes down to class.
” .It’s the leaders..”
Does the include the first strata of the Iranian leadership murdered at the beginning of the war by the US/ Isreali stand off weapons and many of the subsequent strata’s of leadership through targeted assassinations?
In addition, could you identify who amongst the surviving leadership are part of ” the all in together ” crowd ?
I wonder if those Iranian leaders were killed?
Yes, there are “real” aspects. Bombs, victims (although I don’t believe any reporting from msm), but the entire crisis is theatre. Scripted, planned, executed.
Not to say that all involved actually like each other, probably the contrary, but they will pool together for their digital power.
The New World Order makes strange bedfellows.
” I wonder if those Iranian leaders were killed?”
A sample of those murdered ,
Which key Iranian figures have been killed in US-Israeli strikes?
Tens of thousands of people have attended funeral processions in Tehran for Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, who was assassinated last week in US-Israeli strikes.
The ceremony on Wednesday saw tens of thousands, from all walks of life, turning up at Tehran’s Enqelab Square to begin a procession to honor Tangsiri.
Mourners also bid farewell to the coffins of Brigadier General Jamshid Es’haqi, who served as a top advisor to Iran’s chief of staff before he was assassinated along with his family members in an airstrike last week.
https://twitter.com/i/status/2039314810412659014
Tehran holds mass funeral for assassinated IRGC naval cmdr. Tangsiri
“..but the entire crisis is theatre. Scripted, planned, executed..”
And your evidence for this is ?
Dude – what’s your evidence it’s NOT fake and scripted? Some social media stuff and msm articles? Why would you believe those? Were you there? Did you know those dead guys? Did you see them die?
It all comes down to being told stories and deciding to believe them or not. Your “evidence” is just those stories put in writing, which you think makes them more likely to be true, but why? There’s books and newspapers going back centuries that are full of stories that were later proved to be lies but everyone believed them at the time.
Pray tell, do you have evidence to contradict this if so please provide it. There’s a good chap !
I have no evidence. I should have written that I believe it is all scripted.
Just like “suicides” and 9/11 and JFK, (senior and junior), RFK, MLK, Covid19, climate crisis, scarcity crisis, wars, wars that are not called wars, and on and on.
Just my opinion.
Your are perfectly entitled to your opinions.
Exactly, the deaths could have been faked to get the Iranian people all riled up and wiling to back the government. Same way we fake terrorist attacks in this country. It always feels weird to me that people pick sides with countries like they were football teams and they never accept “their” side can do the bad stuff they believe the other side does.
Sure the West fakes terror attacks and pandemics and America murders its own presidents, but Iran or Russia or China or whatever would never do that. 🙃
We should all know by now that no government in the world cares a jot about its own population. It’s always grimly funny to hear about e.g. the British media complain about women’s rights in Iran when the same media couldn’t give a flying fuck about the rights of women in Britain. Do we assume the Iranian government is different re: its own population?
Very good point, on the women thing, and I agree that governments are always looking for ways to further control the populations.
It was the late great Bill Carlin (Comedian) who said, in jest, but in reality he was deadly serious.
“My first rule: I don’t believe anything the government tells me.”
The Zionist Noam Chomsky once said:
What ever you think your governments up to, they are more than likely up to much worse than you think – or words to that effect.
A generation ago we actually had a moral compass and something called ethics.
By claiming there is no God, we left this compass and claimed we could do it better.
Therefore today you cant imagine politicians and/or leaders actually have an honour code.
But it still exist, outside West.
Governments never had ethics, they just pretend and lie to cover up that fact.
” Governments never had ethics,..”
Labour reforms: the Welfare State 1945-51
Labour Reforms: Background
Key Reforms: Health and Social Security
Key Reforms: Housing
Key Reforms: Education
Labour reforms: the Welfare State 1945-51 – National 5 History SQA Revision – Study Rocket
wauw.
The Leaders asked We the People about it, and We the People were yelling loud and clearly they wanted this girl-school to be bombed back to the stone-age.
Hereafter the Leaders said that after their opinion these girl-schools was innocents, but when We the People wanted it, they could not do anything than what We the People wanted.
Then they washed their hands, and crucified all the little girls……because We the People and the only Democracy wanted it and forced those those leaders to do it!
Ruth. You voted these bastards into office, and you know it.
Watch it Brian, you’ll mess with the groupthink the author is generating. Besides, that was fake like the war because of Covid you know.
Well, it seems the list is as follows: S.M.O, Nuclear weapons, Space travel and now the US/Israel war of aggression against Iran which are all fake because the edict has been passed down from on high.
What next Al perhaps the Earth is flat !
I don’t know what the fucking purpose of all this is. If I was a conspiracy theorist, I might think it was a distraction in itself, a distraction within a distraction, to keep the heat off the zionists and others actively involved in destroying our planet and civilizations. The thinking behind “they’re all in on it” and the Iran war is nothing but a fake psyop reminds me of the Maga cult which is why I brought up groupthink.
Accusations are being fired out like confetti with either zero evidence or some tenuous post and paste article with a kaleidoscopic of pictures to give some semblance of an in depth researched piece. Critical thinking it ain’t!
Yes, it does. You’ve got COVID induced brain worms.
Covid was a psyop and so is war
Psyop is war by other means.
So according to Kit and several other people we must not be grateful to Iran for what they do, because they are also just oppressive government.
You guys may maybe change your mind after reading this article here. Thank you Iran! https://www.globalresearch.ca/thank-you-iran/5920268 .
In my opinion, you’re missing the point. Now have a look at what is happening around this.
On March 30, the Israeli Knesset passed a discriminatory bill expanding the use of the death penalty for Palestinians who have been accused of terrorism-related offenses.
With Trump ‘s Christian extremist (nutter) Pete Hegseth, who makes James “Mad Dog” Mattis and Mike Pompeo seem fluffy, the concept of what is now normal in war has shifted to discussing killing anything and everyone, as this is how it’s going to be from now on.
When this becomes normalized and actualized with the vocabulary, then when COVID- 2 happens, anyone who is considered against it will be assisted dying, as they will be regarded as bio-toxic terrorists.
To answer your question with two simple words Kit: absolutely not.
One of the reasons I deleted Facebook was because of the number of people on there, also known as hopium addicts, putting Trump and various controlled opposition figures like Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson, Riccardo Bosi, etc on a pedestal, worshipping them like Daddy figures, and believing these people were on their side coming to save them. Just vote harder next time. Sigh.
In short, they want a saviour who will come and save them. I’m now seeing exactly the same thing happening on Instagram and Telegram, especially since this “war” began.
Lots of people who should know better are literally swooning over Iran and wanting them to really stick it to the United States and Israel.
Yes, I can understand that people would clutch at straws, or any straw at this point when things seem very dire. But putting blind faith in politicians and Governments is not the answer.
And while the war and everything else is going on, including Southern Lebanon being bombed back to the stone age, the digital panopticonic gulag is still being rolled out. It hasn’t stopped being rolled out.
and what is?
Living off grid in a trailer camp where all police is de-funded, the government deliver free marihuana and a social welfare check, and leave we the people IN PEACE and also FREEDOM with my guitar and my bongo drums..
THIS is what is!
It’s all Marketing – for Security…
Until The USA feels Secure the world will remain Insecure…
Dr. John finds some interesting things that don’t involve cahootsiness:
Russia Sends Six Submarines to Strait of Hormuz – Chechen Troops Assembled to Aid Iran if Invaded, as China Reportedly Preps 100,000 Troops https://www.globalresearch.ca/russia-sends-six-submarines-strait-hormuz/5920983
Here’s what Michael Hudson has to say. I guess he’s just dumb:
Iran essentially has the same spirit that Patrick Henry had in America’s revolution against Britain in 1776. He said, “Give me liberty or give me death!”. And that’s exactly what Iran is saying.
For them, this is existential, because they know what the US plans are, since the United States has been so open about what its plans are.
Yes, they want a regime change; they want to break up Iran into parts; they want to take control of Iranian oil and use the oil export revenues to support the US dollar, and to support basically the US economy, and to give American foreign policy the option of turning off the oil to other countries,
Anyone who can with a straight face write such utter claptrap as this is either drunk, stupid or being paid to spread propaganda.
Its only value is that it encapsulates too clearly the narrative that Left-leaning and Libertarian anti-imperialists are being presented with, designed to appeal to our deepest instincts of fairness and equality.
This is good because when so clearly defined as this it’s easy to expose for the absurd attempt at mind-bending that it is.
The Iranian people may well desire “liberty or death”, but their government has no more intention of granting it to them than the regimes of the West. On the contrary, just like the US they will use this “war” as an excuse to fast-track further social controls.
This is what wars are for after all.
I think this is a little too black and white.
Maybe Iran’s government are suppression its population as everybody else, but that is not a contradiction to the fact that two lunatics have declared they will bomb Iran to the stone age.
After these mental ill psychopath statements from Trump and Satanyahu, I think any population would feel like in 1776.
The idiotic part is the ludicrous attempt to personify the authoritarian budding technocratic Iranian elite as “Patrick Henry”.
As to the rest, yes Trump is a bombastic clown who talks nonsense, but Hudson is inaccurate to say the US war aim is regime change in Iran. Trump early on babbled about how it would be a good idea, but his own admin soon specifically ruled that out – being somewhat less clownish than he is.
Does it make their war aims any more justifiable or even sane? No, but we should aim for accuracy over propaganda.
I agree fully in your last sentence. When we deal with lunacy its important we stick to factual circumstances.
But….the point and aim of this war is as said, not ‘regime change’, nor the famous ‘nuclear bomb’, but only the sick pervert mutual Israel/US satisfaction of letting the Iranians suffer sadistic torture, sorrow, massacres, chaos, poverty and/or death.
We have been through it before; My Lai, Fallujah, Gaza, m.m. So the motivation among Iranians and other decent people is there.
You may have to excuse the comparison with Henry in this relation.
I guess t was just used as example.
Iran has more credibility. For some targets, it embarrassed the rabid vermin and their slave media by a simple denial. Perhaps the running-dog satraps of the region can show proof: remains of the missiles or drones used. Remember all the scrap metal carted off from WTC after “9/11”.
Why are we running comparisons though? Why do we need to favour a side? If Jeffrey Dahmer and Ed Gein were running for the job of world president would you feel the need to champion one of them as the “lesser evil”?
“lesser evil”? was granted by certain members of the authors teams.
to compared would be naive,
You did once stated under Hillary, it would of been worse and under another Biden term or under Kamala Devi Harris she would start WWIII.
The same lot told us that Robert f Kennedy jr would make american health again.
Ibrahim Mohammad Wahdi used to write for the blog.
You do remember endorsing them?
Data centers really, really suck.They should be blown up. In the US and Britain and everywhere. Anybody who blows up a data center deserves a medal.
I’m not sure you know what a data centre is. They’re not all evil you know. In fact most are not. Some hold crucial information that keeps society running. The national grid, social security, water providers, health providers etc etc ALL need data centres in order to function. You are making use of a data centre right now to access the internet.
The blanket indiscriminatory demonisation of data centres has been started as a deliberate internet meme, and it’s as reductionist and senseless as most such memes are. Very very telling , as Kit says, that those managing this bogus David v Goliath war story are utilising this memage!
Until they erect one near you. Very expensive. Very noisy. Very energy draining. and maybe very unnecessary.
No one wants to live next to a sewage plant either, but blowing them all up would be quite a bad idea.
Data centres are just large buildings full of computers. They are’t especially loud, unless they are running their generators, and even then you’ll get more noise pollution from a nearby major road than from a data center.
They don’t use much energy either, less than 1% of total worldwide energy consumption. Much less than any heavy industry or manufacturing.
And while some will be used for frivolous or nefarious things, a great many are running essential services for everything from hospitals and schools through power grids to international aviation and travel bookings. If Stooge got his foolish way and blew them all up he and the rest of us would be in quite a pickle.
I wish I knew how and where this generic rather silly demonisation of all data centers originated. It makes as much sense as demonising all telephones or all buses because some people misuse them. I doubt it was organic. It has all the hallmarks of an intelligence misinformation campaign, but I can’t figure why!
The fact the “Iran’s govt are freedom fighters” propaganda also hooks into this meme is deeply interesting, as Kit’s article points out.
Definitely unnecessary. Essential only to existence of national/global pantechnicon. They exist to make and keep slaves.
“Pantechnicon” should be Panopticon, but Pantechnicon’s not a bad description either.
No one wants to live next to a sewage plant either, but blowing them all up would be quite a bad idea.
Data centres are just large buildings full of computers. They are’t especially loud, unless they are running their generators, and even then you’ll get more noise pollution from a nearby major road than from a data center.
They don’t use much energy either, less than 1% of total worldwide energy consumption. Much less than any heavy industry or manufacturing.
And while some will be used for frivolous or nefarious things, a great many are running essential services for everything from hospitals and schools through power grids to international aviation and travel bookings. If Stooge got his foolish way and blew them all up he and the rest of us would be in quite a pickle.
I wish I knew how and where this generic rather silly demonisation of all data centers originated. It makes as much sense as demonising all telephones or all buses because some people misuse them. I doubt it was organic. It has all the hallmarks of an intelligence misinformation campaign, but I can’t figure why!
The fact the “Iran’s govt are freedom fighters” propaganda also hooks into this meme is deeply interesting, as Kit’s article points out.
All these data are fake (artificial) my dear robber baron.
What you see in your Digital screen is photos, videos, power points, statistic figures, ALL is artificial and false information!
The photo is without noise, smell, movement, and your visionary is a fragment and time split second of reality, the colours are false, and on top 75% of the photos are photo shopped.
The video is over written with a speaker and/or text, or music is playing in the background, without smell, without true background noise, birds, cars, and present only a fragment of the movements on the spot. On top most videos are staged.
The power point showing statistics or figures or maps will per definition all be false as they only show a flat world.
For example Greenland showed on a map is 5 times bigger than France, while reality says it ‘only’ is at the same size of France.
You will see from this little simple analysis which every person could make, that notwithstanding how the fok you put this information together in your head, you can never ever come to a rightful conclusion about ‘reality’.
You can only get a “non-artificial” = right full conclusion by being a human on the spot, by using all of your human senses.
Nothing an ordinary book keeping cant keep up with. FOK Datacenters!
Its yourself who dont know what a data center is.
A data center is only useful for people (the military) who kill and destroy.
You shill. Where do I find you types? You know nothing. Blanket “indiscriminatory” (haha) demonization is a good thing. Hurray for Blanket “Indiscriminatory” (haha, good Engfish) demonization! May the blanket forever wave.
Hear, hear 😀 !
“Manufactured crises, economic collapse, contrived shortages.” That’s the nub.
I wonder how a so young girl like this one (American) can be so Intelligent and so full of irony at the same time about something so geo-political serious. Enjoy also the guy commenting her. https://odysee.com/@Metatronyt:5/the-iran-war-situation-is-crazy:2
She is with Kit in” dont be with Iran” here, be against the war.
What false flag Easter Special can we expect the perfidious Zi***sts to carry out
on the day He Is Risen – other than its usual bombing of schools, hospitals and
blowing up bridges, and assassinations ? Will mossad activate its Iranian sleeper
cells in the US and Europe to cause havoc and destruction… Place yer bets !!
My bet is on an “Iranian Rocket” slamming into The Church of The Holy Sepulchre
in the Old City of Jerusalem where He was crucified – to stop His Second Coming…
Never happen.
The Trump(et) blows and the tower comes crashing down….
Yikes, nobody loves technology paranoia as much as the conspiracy theorist. If only humans would stop being humans, stop creating new technologies and just go back to being cave men, then we would all be happy, hungry and die young but we would be FREE. Yawn.
Them days ‘clubbing’ wasnt the same as clubbing is these days. Though from the
cave drawings they held ‘dis-armament meeting’, and had ‘club limitation treaties,’
I don’t call having to pay an extra $45 to take a plane because I have a regular driver’s license instead of a REAL ID conspiracy theory.
I don’t call not being able to purchase a bottle of water at huge events without a credit or debit card conspiracy theory.
I don’t call having to now put your social security number ONLINE – ON THE INTERNET – to apply for most things a conspiracy theory.
We just saw in 2020/21/22 what lengths they will go to. Lockdowns? Masking 4 year olds??? Masking high schoolers practicing TRACK, and field hockey?? Six feet apart?
People going out of their way, walking into the middle of the street, to avoid someone not wearing a mask?
I don’t call that conspiracy theory. I call that scary.
Doesn’t make me yawn. Makes me sit up and take notice.
Exactly. Once the digital gulag doors slam shut for good, those now yawning at all those wacky “conspiracy theories” will realize most, if not all of them, were never just theory… Believing that any of the tech goodies were merely invented for convenience or efficiency, particularly at this late date, many funded by DARPA et al, is willfully naive. Just like believing anything our ownership class does is for our health and safety.
A slave collar is technology of a sort, and the masters love it even more when their slaves put it on willingly.
Such is the purpose of these “data centers.”
Greed. The plague that recognises no borders, religion or class.
And it’s more addictive than crack.
I reckon it’s ways more complex than you state.. I think The Iranian elite were in on the 2030 agenda and went along with the pandemic BS for sure.. And what government doesn’t want to have the population under it’s control more fully within the digital system being made available?
And also.. The Iranian elite don’t want to be killed.. Just like the rest of us.. And they don’t want to lose control of their country and have the Shah installed, as they’ll all be executed or imprisoned.. I don’t think they’re playing along with that game.
it’s possible that they were promised for many years that if they went along with this and that, then they’d be left alone to rule, without any threat of being overthrown.
They’ve been betrayed now and it’s clear to them that the USA/Israel fantasy of controlling the entire region is now raging.. They’ve had a lot of bombs dropped on them and they’re fighting for their survival.. Thankfully, they do have an impressive arsenal of rockets and they haven’t been scared to use them against Israel.. Come on.. Who isn’t chuffed on one level to see the fire raining down on Tel Aviv and elsewhere in Israel, even though it means we’re going bankrupt soon.
Of course.. The Iranian elite, the zios along with trump and his cronies are all pawns being played by the master geopolitical chess players who play the long game.
They made sure that the appropriate maniacs were elected into positions of power in all the tribes.. Arm them to the teeth and it’s only a matter of time before they go to war to destroy each other.
The Illuminati or whatever we want to call them, couldn’t care less about any of the players.. Through the decades, they’ve just set the stage for all out war which will ultimately serve their end goal of establishing their wet dream fantasy of controlling the world after years of chaos and social breakdown around the globe.. Their wake up call is coming though and they’ll realise that instead of being masters, they are no more than sorcerer’s apprentices who have caused unfathomable damage through the dark spells they have cast.. Black magicians are only allowed to push the fabric of reality by 359 degrees and then it all springs back like a boomerang.. That’s a universal principle which cannot be manipulated..
We’re at 358 degrees.
It’s takes a certain amount of people to wake up out of the duality spell and to activate the pure magic of the heart centre.
Black magicians have their function in pushing and destroying middle of the road stuck sheep societies like the EU,UK, US but also the ME and the PRC. Too much greed or hypocrisy causes revulsion to that: the push side of the magnet.
Paramount to include are the white magicians, without whom the blacks wouldn’t even exist. The pull side of the same magnet bring a symbiotic future that 99.99% can’t even imagine. Could or can Chimpanzees understand human society even while seeing it from a zoo? Homo sapiens has to evolve or perish and considering Evolution its going to be the former. The brain, emotions and ego are going to be servants, not masters but there will be no uniformity: we all have different aspects of the same giant diamond to manifest.
no Captain Spock, the Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.
And the BIG one: Mammon.
I found this on the intranets:
Iran has the Stargate UAE datacenter on its target list, an attack which would simultaneously hit the UAE, the US, Pax Judaica, and US tech firms, and could even be the impetus to the collapse of the AI bubble which supports the entire US stock market. This would be wonderful.
Yes we can dream can we. At least we could dream about it. A wonderful dream.
Kit, you are a party killer.
I cant be the only guy around who are against this bombing girls schools, murders of 1’st degree, Fallulah massacres, eugenic experiments. There must be a resistance pack in between!
But I agree when we see Khamenei and Party pulling their sleeves up, the whole dream theater collapses. https://www.newarab.com/news/yemens-houthis-claim-they-are-developing-coronavirus-vaccine
“Reality check to the dreamers – everybody on both “sides” wants the same technocratic prison for their citizenry:
Digital currency, digital identity, digital surveillance. “?
If I read the following, then Iran is not participating with the Western banks:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Bank_of_Iran
I have read that entire wikipedia article and I don’t see anything to suggest or even imply “Iran is not participating with the Western banks”. Can you point to what gave you this impression?
Frankly I’m not sure how any bank could even function these days without being part of the international financial network. But supposing it’s true, what would it mean? Would an Iranian technocracy be ethically or practically preferable just because it was separated from its western counterpart? Separate isn’t automatically better, or even different, is it.
I also see no indication in the Wiki article that the Bank of Iran falls under the international system, and therefore I doubt whether they participate in the Western digital currency.
That has long been a disjoiner about Iran, I.e., that it is not controlled by the so called Rothschild central banking system.
Despite what AntiSoof claims the Wiki article says nothing about the Bank of Iran’s relations with the international banking system.
Can we be more precise about what “not controlled by the so called Rothschild central banking system” means in solid practical terms? Will this make Iran’s Central Bank Digital Currency less of a digital leash around the necks of the Iranian people?
If so – how?
Wait – you are basing your claim that “Iran is not participating with the Western banks”solely on the fact the Wiki page does not explicitly saying that it does??
Iran has its own CBCD – the digital rial. All CBDCs by their nature are the antithesis of government by consent
“Blow-up data centers – To Protect The Children (TM)… Iran ?
Maybe not a ‘savior’ but a ‘survivor’.
Iran resisted the invasion of Arabic culture via the ‘Shahnameh’, Hence the survival of Persian. It resisted via the influence of Omar Khayyam. It survived under invasion by Genghis Khan.
So resisting US MacDonald’s ‘culture’ should be relatively easy by comparison
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shahnameh
“They’re All In It Together” – Right On, Bro !!
There’s a persistent and ancient myth that Britain was founded by refugees from Troy, so this summer I’m going to rent a massive holiday villa in Turkey and just stay, when the landlord comes round I’m going to scream get out of Albion Anglophobe!!! in their face.
I will show my reasonableness by being prepared to take 2500 years in backrent.
Don’t forget the old gaslighting. I had the BBC veer suddenly from the Iran “War” to speculation on what the dark side of the moon looks like.
Any day now, the news will feature a pop ditty, a frenzied report on Iran, a dance number, an antisemitic attack on an Israeli condom manufacturer, a blast of hardcore porn, and then over to the weather with of course the obligatory molten lava map.