Spring Fundraiser!

It’s spring and so time for us to try to secure our existence for the next few months.

It really is as precarious as it sounds. Being banned by Patreon a few years ago meant losing 70% of our income – and it has never recovered from there.

We are currently hanging on – barely – thanks to the wonderful people who loyally support us, but it’s not getting easier. Our expenses are increasing, as are everyone’s right now, while our income is struggling more each month to cover outlays.

So – what can be done?

Well, we get thousands of visitors a day – so the simple math is that if every one of you who reads this site were to donate as little as 50p (66 cents) a month then OffG’s future would be secure.

If you think of it as an optional “subscriber” fee, then at £6.00 per year it’s a bargain.

And, unlike an actual subscription fee, those of you who can’t afford it or don’t want to subscribe still get 100% free access to all our content.

Here’s how you can show your support…

1 — You can donate using the Donorbox form – you can remain totally anonymous this way if you choose

2 —You can go through these platforms either as a monthly donation or a one-off.

3 —if you’d like to show support but don’t want to make a regular commitment there’s always our little shop where you can find stickers, badges, mugs, t-shirts and more.

People have asked us about postal addresses in the past, but we are reticent to share ours, for obvious reasons. We may consider a PO box if we continue to have interest expressed.

A good response will keep us going, and a great response will help us grow – audio versions of our articles, more videos and livestreams, or subscriber-only content. We have plans we’d love to be able to make into reality!

OffG is into its 12th year now, and we’ve managed all this time without taking sponsors or investors or running ads, so let’s see if we can keep beating the odds!

Happy Easter everyone.