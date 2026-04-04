Spring Fundraiser!
It’s spring and so time for us to try to secure our existence for the next few months.
It really is as precarious as it sounds. Being banned by Patreon a few years ago meant losing 70% of our income – and it has never recovered from there.
We are currently hanging on – barely – thanks to the wonderful people who loyally support us, but it’s not getting easier. Our expenses are increasing, as are everyone’s right now, while our income is struggling more each month to cover outlays.
So – what can be done?
Well, we get thousands of visitors a day – so the simple math is that if every one of you who reads this site were to donate as little as 50p (66 cents) a month then OffG’s future would be secure.
If you think of it as an optional “subscriber” fee, then at £6.00 per year it’s a bargain.
And, unlike an actual subscription fee, those of you who can’t afford it or don’t want to subscribe still get 100% free access to all our content.
Here’s how you can show your support…
1 — You can donate using the Donorbox form – you can remain totally anonymous this way if you choose
2 —You can go through these platforms either as a monthly donation or a one-off.
3 —if you’d like to show support but don’t want to make a regular commitment there’s always our little shop where you can find stickers, badges, mugs, t-shirts and more.
People have asked us about postal addresses in the past, but we are reticent to share ours, for obvious reasons. We may consider a PO box if we continue to have interest expressed.
A good response will keep us going, and a great response will help us grow – audio versions of our articles, more videos and livestreams, or subscriber-only content. We have plans we’d love to be able to make into reality!
OffG is into its 12th year now, and we’ve managed all this time without taking sponsors or investors or running ads, so let’s see if we can keep beating the odds!
Happy Easter everyone.
Fake Binary T-shirt should not be a issue sending to the USA?
No, all items can be shipped to US
Hi would sending a OffG Mug to the USA be a pain?
Hello, no problem sending any items to the US – thank you
What coins do you except?
I’ll be honest, I don’t know. We set up a bitcoin wallet years ago because a lot of readers were asking to donate BTC, and over the years we’ve had donations in BTC and Bitcoin Cash, but that’s all. So I’m assuming we’re not set up to receive anything other than that. I’m not a crypto guy in general, so I’m sorry for the incredibly lame answer.
Get an Exodus wallet (which is safe and free) and your be able to receive 1000;’s of different coins.
Probably one of only a handful of outfits that get what’s really happening out there!
Controversial opinion incoming – Why not just have some advertising? Not those pop-up bastards that interfere with sanity, but a few images/links down the side of the page – there’s so much lovely blank space left and right. If interested, people can click and you’ll be rewarded. Seems daft to flirt with disaster over something so apparently obvious. Again, as long as it’s not in your face, pop-up hell, I don’t know what the issue is.
Some may well suggest that it has something to do with the perception of
‘The importance of being Earnest’ in Focus and not distracted,
by the powers of deceptive Suggestion, governed by ‘Oracles’. . .
I will send a donation.
But I will ask – is it necessary to do “subscriber only” material?
And if you must, please don’t do what some substack writers do – don’t clickbait an article with promises of a solution, or important information, just to get to the second last paragraph and announce “to continue reading you must be a paid subscriber…”
Please put at the BEGINNING of an article that it is for subscriber’s only?
No argument here about paywalls, subscriptions, etc. People deserve whatever they see fit at whatever cost they see fit. But it gets very sort of sneaky on some sites.
Even Children’s Health Defense. Inviting members to a special, very special, webinar – only to find out, upon signing up, that you need to be a “premium” member to attend.
I love the simplicity of Offguardian. And you have the best comment section set up.
I vote for keeping it simple. And in any case, will now put my money where my keyboard is.
Thank you.
Hi Judith,
Rest assured, when we say “subscriber-only material”, we don’t mean hard paywalling any of our usual content or making the comments pay-to-post, it would likely be bonus material of some kind. We haven’t really planned it out in any detail, as we hopefully won’t be doing it.
But, either way, I hate “to continue reading, please subscribe” as much as anyone, and we will never do that.
Besides, when your mission is to spread awareness, there comes a point where paywalls are counterproductive.
All the best for a happy Easter, and many thanks for your readership and support.
PO box will work as people like to send cash via it.
I would pay an actual subscription if it helped keep OG going. Up to £5.000 pm would be affordable for me. Maybe you could do special rates or tiers like with Patreon
I have been sending you a bit, but I’ll take you up on the 50p suggestion which according to google is just about $1.00 Au.