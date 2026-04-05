WATCH: The Most Important Bet You’ve Never Heard Of

Have you heard of the bet between Paul Ehrlich and Julian Simon? You know, the bet about whether commodity prices would rise or fall in the 1980s? If you’re like most of the population, you haven’t.

That’s because this wasn’t some mere wager about economics, this was a contest between the forces of good and the forces of evil. Spoiler: the forces of good won. And that’s why we’re not taught about this bet in the public indoctrination system. Let’s fix that.

In this episode of The Corbett Report, James fills in the missing pieces about the most important bet you’ve never heard of and what it tells us about the value of human life.

For sources, download options and a full transcript, click HERE.