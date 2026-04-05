WATCH: The Most Important Bet You’ve Never Heard Of
Have you heard of the bet between Paul Ehrlich and Julian Simon? You know, the bet about whether commodity prices would rise or fall in the 1980s? If you’re like most of the population, you haven’t.
That’s because this wasn’t some mere wager about economics, this was a contest between the forces of good and the forces of evil. Spoiler: the forces of good won. And that’s why we’re not taught about this bet in the public indoctrination system. Let’s fix that.
In this episode of The Corbett Report, James fills in the missing pieces about the most important bet you’ve never heard of and what it tells us about the value of human life.
For sources, download options and a full transcript, click HERE.
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The Western Australian government is to ban greyhound racing in the state.
Research had revealed to it that betting on The Dogs is responsible for a lot
of low-income family’s economic distress. “To Protect The Children” is also
among its reasons for the banning…
The Australian government recently legislated to limit gambling adverts in the
online and MSM media. One of the reasons given is the limiting would “Protect
The Children” from being exposed to the influence of gambling adverts…
Escapekey has pointed out how every restriction imposed by governments is
now being framed as a Moral Necessity – “Protect The Planet”, “Protect Grannie”.
“Protect The Children”… Only a fiend would object…
One effect of all the ‘moralising’, this Moral Crusade, may be to show The
Russians, especially Putin who always claim s Russia to be morally superior to
The West, that The West can be as Moral, if not More Moral than Russians are…
The 1% and their ilk don’t bet, they speculate.
And unlike us Proles, they take zero risks because they rule the system.
The energy suppliers, Big pHarmer, Big Ag, the MIC, Big Media, Real Estate etc etc.
Or, to put it another way, they own
A lot of this is rhetorical.
A lot of this sounds like a, wait for it, a false dichotomy.
I choose neither Ehrlich nor Simon. Both seem to me to belong to the same side.
There is another answer. Less rhetorical. Less dichotomous. Wiser.
What about oil? Is oil cheaper? Natural gas?
Simon, Ehrlich, Sabin. Hmm.
Aren’t Ehrlich and Simon on the same side? One would think so. They seem to be. Maybe covering both bases, as is the usual strategy.
“In a Casino Economy, everything is a gamble” … (anon) …
The Stock Market is a Gambler’s Den, They even place bets on ‘Futures’…
Some days my money’s on Iran, other days i’m not so sure.