Let’s talk about…The Iran “Ceasefire”

…and so we have a ceasefire.

Maybe.

Sort of.

Like every other aspect of the war we’ve seen play out – from the reason it started, to what is actually happening, to which side is winning – the the ceasefire is clouded in ambiguity.

The exact terms terms have yet to be released, or rather both sides have claimed contradictory terms…

BREAKING: A US official said that a 10-point ceasefire plan published by Iran is not the same set of conditions that were agreed to by the White House for pausing the war. pic.twitter.com/8Y2UsERJTk — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) April 8, 2026

…and even who brokered it is a matter of contention, with officials from the Us crediting Pakistan and others citing China’s influence.

The US – through Secretary of War Pete Hegseth – is claiming total victory. They say Iran “begged” for the ceasefire.

Contrariwise, those cheering for #TeamIran are calling it the greatest US military humiliation since Vietnam, and that Trump has been ritually embarrassed. In the Daily Mail, Dan Hodges says Trump just lost the war, and he’s far from alone in that sentiment.

Israel, for their part, were apparently not involved in the process at all – and, indeed, has yet to cease firing at anyone or anything. A decision which is already supposedly endangering the agreement.

Iran is still firing too, according the Gulf states, allegedly striking various sites across the region earlier today.

Trump says Lebanon wasn’t included. Iran seems to think it was.

And the Strait of Hormuz isn’t open yet.

Or it was, briefly, but then Iran closed it again twenty minutes ago because of Israel striking Lebanon, which wasn’t included but might have been.

Either way, Iran was still planning on firing on any ships that pass through without permission. But the US Navy may be helping to escort ships through, if they pay the fee to Iran in Chinese Yuan and/or crypto.

Except Oman says there will be no fees at all because that would be illegal.

Maybe.

To sum up…

The ceasefire has yet to result in the cessation of firing.

It may or may not have been brokered by Pakistan and/or China.

It may or may not include Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz is open again, as long as you pay the fees which may or may not exist in either Yuan or Crypto.

Except it’s also closed again already.

And both sides won, but also lost.

So what can we conclude from all this?

Discuss in the comments below.