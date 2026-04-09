Frequent OffG contributor Riley Waggaman sits down with Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire to discuss his expulsion from Russia, interrogation by the FSB and being handed a 25-year entry ban for unspecified national security reasons.

The discussion critiques both West and East, arguing that the same Davos globalist technocracy is present in the BRICS nations through initiatives like CBDCs and carbon markets. Waggaman contends that the SMO has only served to further integrate Ukraine into the Western sphere while domestic freedoms in Russia are increasingly restricted. The dialogue highlights the perceived disingenuousness of alternative media figures who provide uncritical support for the Kremlin’s policies.

You can read Riley’s work HERE and subscribe to the Geopolitics & Empire podcast through their website or most major podcast platforms.