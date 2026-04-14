Cheddarisation & the Architecture of Centralised Control

Once, Britain was a landscape of cheese. There were hundreds of distinct regional varieties, each rooted in a particular place and shaped by local conditions and practices.

These cheeses were not interchangeable. They reflected differences in soil, pasture, climate and animal breeds. Their characteristics shifted with the seasons. They were products of specific environments and the knowledge of those who worked within them. But that diversity has largely disappeared.

Today, most cheese available through mainstream supply chains is standardised. It is consistent in taste, texture and appearance, regardless of where it is produced. Variation has been minimised with predictability the defining feature.

The turning point came during the Second World War. Faced with the challenge of feeding a population under rationing, the British government intervened in food production through the Ministry of Food. One of its key decisions was to consolidate cheese-making into a single, standardised form: Cheddar.

The rationale was practical. Cheddar was durable, transportable and relatively straightforward to produce at scale. In wartime conditions, these qualities made it suitable for centralised distribution. Efficiency took precedence over diversity.

As a result, milk that had previously been used for a wide range of regional cheeses was redirected into a unified production system. Farmhouse dairies were instructed to cease making their traditional varieties. In a short space of time, hundreds of cheeses—many with long local histories—were no longer produced.

This was not an ideological assault on the local but an administrative response to scarcity. However, its effects extended beyond the immediate context.

A complex, localised system was replaced with a simplified, centralised one.

A decentralised network of production based on local knowledge and conditions was reorganised into a structure designed for standardisation and control. The diversity of outputs was reduced in order to make the system more manageable.

After the war, this arrangement was not substantially reversed. The infrastructure for large-scale production remained in place. The expansion of supermarkets and national supply chains reinforced the model. Over time, the standardised product became the norm, while regional variations were marginalised or adapted to fit the new system.

Cheddar, once associated with a specific region, became a generic product.

The consequences affected what people consumed. The relationship between food and place was also altered. Traditional cheeses had embodied local conditions: the composition of pasture, the characteristics of local breeds, the presence of specific microbial cultures. They were expressions of particular environments.

Standardisation removed much of this specificity, and production became less dependent on local variation and more reliant on controlled processes. The aim was no longer to reflect environmental differences but to eliminate them to ensure uniformity.

This shift may appear marginal. Some might think it is a detail of wartime policy with limited relevance today. But it illustrates a broader tendency.

What occurred in the British dairy sector can be understood as an early example of a wider process: the replacement of complex, localised systems with simplified, standardised ones. For the purposes of clarity, this process might be described as cheddarisation.

Cheddarisation is not confined to cheese. It refers to a more general pattern in which diversity is reduced in favour of uniformity, and local variation is treated as an obstacle to efficiency. Systems are reorganised so that outputs can be standardised, scaled and controlled.

In this context, complexity is something to be managed away. The case of cheese is instructive because the transformation is relatively clear. A wide range of distinct products was consolidated into a single model for reasons that were, at the time, considered rational and necessary. The outcome was a system that prioritised consistency over variation.

The question is whether this pattern is limited to that specific context. If a domain as embedded in local conditions as food production can be reorganised in this way, it is reasonable to ask where else similar processes might be occurring.

To what extent have other forms of local variation—whether in agriculture, retail, culture or the built environment—been subject to comparable forms of standardisation?

This is not a question that can be resolved by looking at a single example. But the history of British cheese provides a useful starting point. It shows how a system can be simplified in response to practical pressures, and how that simplification can persist long after those pressures have passed to serve specific interests in food production and retail. And in this process, we lose diversity of output and the underlying relationships in the countryside that made that diversity possible.

Cheese, in this sense, is not just a product. It is an indicator. And what it indicates is a pattern that extends beyond the dairy sector.

This process of ‘Cheddarisation’—the administrative flattening of a complex system—is rarely announced. It happens in the quiet reorganisation of a supply chain, the subtle change in a regulation or the introduction of a ‘convenient’ new standard.

What happened to British cheese was a blueprint. It demonstrated that diversity is not lost through catastrophe but through deliberate policy. Once a system is simplified enough to be managed from a central desk, the people within that system lose their ability to act outside of it.

In the coming months, the focus will turn to other areas that are being flattened, from the architecture of our streets and the ‘smart city’ control grid to the digital protocols governing our identities and the transhumanist agenda. These inquiries form the basis of a larger project, The Flat Cheese Society, which will be released as a complete map of this enclosure in 2027.

Colin Todhunter specialises in food, agriculture and development and is a research associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization in Montreal. His open access books on the global food system can be accessed via Figshare (no sign in or sign up required).