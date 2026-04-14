Cheddarisation & the Architecture of Centralised Control
Colin Todhunter
Once, Britain was a landscape of cheese. There were hundreds of distinct regional varieties, each rooted in a particular place and shaped by local conditions and practices.
These cheeses were not interchangeable. They reflected differences in soil, pasture, climate and animal breeds. Their characteristics shifted with the seasons. They were products of specific environments and the knowledge of those who worked within them. But that diversity has largely disappeared.
Today, most cheese available through mainstream supply chains is standardised. It is consistent in taste, texture and appearance, regardless of where it is produced. Variation has been minimised with predictability the defining feature.
The turning point came during the Second World War. Faced with the challenge of feeding a population under rationing, the British government intervened in food production through the Ministry of Food. One of its key decisions was to consolidate cheese-making into a single, standardised form: Cheddar.
The rationale was practical. Cheddar was durable, transportable and relatively straightforward to produce at scale. In wartime conditions, these qualities made it suitable for centralised distribution. Efficiency took precedence over diversity.
As a result, milk that had previously been used for a wide range of regional cheeses was redirected into a unified production system. Farmhouse dairies were instructed to cease making their traditional varieties. In a short space of time, hundreds of cheeses—many with long local histories—were no longer produced.
This was not an ideological assault on the local but an administrative response to scarcity. However, its effects extended beyond the immediate context.
A complex, localised system was replaced with a simplified, centralised one.
A decentralised network of production based on local knowledge and conditions was reorganised into a structure designed for standardisation and control. The diversity of outputs was reduced in order to make the system more manageable.
After the war, this arrangement was not substantially reversed. The infrastructure for large-scale production remained in place. The expansion of supermarkets and national supply chains reinforced the model. Over time, the standardised product became the norm, while regional variations were marginalised or adapted to fit the new system.
Cheddar, once associated with a specific region, became a generic product.
The consequences affected what people consumed. The relationship between food and place was also altered. Traditional cheeses had embodied local conditions: the composition of pasture, the characteristics of local breeds, the presence of specific microbial cultures. They were expressions of particular environments.
Standardisation removed much of this specificity, and production became less dependent on local variation and more reliant on controlled processes. The aim was no longer to reflect environmental differences but to eliminate them to ensure uniformity.
This shift may appear marginal. Some might think it is a detail of wartime policy with limited relevance today. But it illustrates a broader tendency.
What occurred in the British dairy sector can be understood as an early example of a wider process: the replacement of complex, localised systems with simplified, standardised ones. For the purposes of clarity, this process might be described as cheddarisation.
Cheddarisation is not confined to cheese. It refers to a more general pattern in which diversity is reduced in favour of uniformity, and local variation is treated as an obstacle to efficiency. Systems are reorganised so that outputs can be standardised, scaled and controlled.
In this context, complexity is something to be managed away. The case of cheese is instructive because the transformation is relatively clear. A wide range of distinct products was consolidated into a single model for reasons that were, at the time, considered rational and necessary. The outcome was a system that prioritised consistency over variation.
The question is whether this pattern is limited to that specific context. If a domain as embedded in local conditions as food production can be reorganised in this way, it is reasonable to ask where else similar processes might be occurring.
To what extent have other forms of local variation—whether in agriculture, retail, culture or the built environment—been subject to comparable forms of standardisation?
This is not a question that can be resolved by looking at a single example. But the history of British cheese provides a useful starting point. It shows how a system can be simplified in response to practical pressures, and how that simplification can persist long after those pressures have passed to serve specific interests in food production and retail. And in this process, we lose diversity of output and the underlying relationships in the countryside that made that diversity possible.
Cheese, in this sense, is not just a product. It is an indicator. And what it indicates is a pattern that extends beyond the dairy sector.
This process of ‘Cheddarisation’—the administrative flattening of a complex system—is rarely announced. It happens in the quiet reorganisation of a supply chain, the subtle change in a regulation or the introduction of a ‘convenient’ new standard.
What happened to British cheese was a blueprint. It demonstrated that diversity is not lost through catastrophe but through deliberate policy. Once a system is simplified enough to be managed from a central desk, the people within that system lose their ability to act outside of it.
In the coming months, the focus will turn to other areas that are being flattened, from the architecture of our streets and the ‘smart city’ control grid to the digital protocols governing our identities and the transhumanist agenda. These inquiries form the basis of a larger project, The Flat Cheese Society, which will be released as a complete map of this enclosure in 2027.
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In the US, the “cheddarisation” process or dynamic means that we don’t really buy, er, cheese any more. Instead, we buy “pasteurized processed cheese food” (PPCF)– a dairy product made by blending and heating natural cheese (“natural” = at least 51% by weight) with dairy ingredients (cream, milk, or whey) and emulsifying salts.
Brand names like “Velveeta™” and “Cheez Whiz™” are a staple of the pseudo-cheese market; the latter is described as a “sauce” or “spread”.
As a born Philadelphian of Italian descent, I have a bee in my bonnet that reeks more pungently than a chunk of Vieux Boulogne: South Philadelphia has a famous Italian-Amerikan enclave; its “Italian Market” offers a variety of true cheeses.
But South Philly steak sandwich shops, e.g. “Pat’s King of Steaks”, are famous for topping steak sandwiches with Cheez Whiz; people flock to them to get sandwiches “wit’ Wiz”. I can’t for the life of me understand how this synthetic, putrid cheesoid slime gained popularity with local Italian-heritage residents from a culture that produces authentic cheese.
I suppose we can thank “cheddarisation”. 🧀 🤢
I have always been a rebel therefore I always do the opposite of what everybody do. If all are longhaired, I am short haired.
If everybody are bar drinking I do sport, and if everybody are sporting, I am drinking.
That is how I fight to take the government down….for freedom!
Duuno. I’m generally quite happy for a chunk of Cheddar cheese to taste more-or-less the same as the last time I tried it.
As opposed to the alternative of its tasting like a Golden Delicious apple, that seems eminently preferable.
Boy’s hair levels were pretty standardised when i was at school. We all had haircuts
that made us look like US Marines boneheads… Then The Beatles !! They revolutionised
our hair length – though looking at the old photos of them now, their long hair doesnt
seem so radical… But you woulnt think The 1960’s male hair revolution ever happened
if you look at the standardised style today’s sportsmen sport… As for males who shave
their heads bald – that style was borrowed from middle-aged gays who used it to hide
their bald patches, hoping it’d make them look younger… Conformity can be quite hard
to resist…
Uniformisation is mostly unhealthy.
Colin, I blame you for me now scoffing welsh rarebit. YUMMY 🍕
Chedderization is a great term, and sits well alongside ‘pressurized, homogenized, standardized’, which now appears on most supermarket milk cartons. The other obviously place this process is occurring is in the written word. The AI, Chatgpt revolution gradually creeps into how we express ourselves, with tell-tale words and phrasing such as the over use of the word “quiet”, replacing the rich diversity of the English language, and the propensity for a negative before a positive, as in “Not so much that, but this,” type of phrase, the negative often completely unnecessary to the statement being put forward. The standardization of humanity continues at warp speed! James Joyce would be ashamed of us, and we should be too.
Cheddarisation – great term, alongside pasteurized, homogenized and standardized, which appears on most supermarket milk now, and for me sums up the disintegrating culture. The other obvious cheddarization is the written word, as AI, Chatgpt and the like are instantly recognizable in pieces of text. The two tell tell signs are the over use of the word ‘quiet’, and the propensity to state a negative before a positive, as in “not so much that, but more so like this”, often with the negative being totally unnecessary to the statement. James Joyce would be ashamed of us!
Yes just think of all the old knowledge that has been lost with regards to those individual cheese recipes, most never to be tasted again.
Transfer that idea to the globalisation of just about everything else for the masses – and we have the PTB agenda – for not just food or goods or livestock but for humans (masses) as well, conformity and control in every walk of live is the plan, introducing CBDC’s will be a big step towards that, control our money and how we spend it – and you basically are halfway to controlling society by conforming it, or bending it to shape it – to the agenda that is on the table.
Cheddarisation is an ongoing process – one world government, one world currency, one world army, one world language, one world culture and religion, its all waiting down the line for us – and it will all be marketed to us the masses – as something that’s for our benefit and protection.
” when there are other options and a whole nation CHOOSES CHEESE, that is WEIRD” https://www.hogranch.com/cheese.html
Our whole lives are being micromanaged
Beware fake regionalisation/localisation – it’s a weapon for balkanisation in the hands of supranationalists.
Why, for example, have Scottish and Welsh nationalists all be EU zealots? Why win back sovereignty only to hand it over to an even more remote, undemocratic body?
Apples are another good example. Golden Delicious came to dominate through deliberate EU policy. Even when different apples appeared to survive, they’ve all become the same tasteless, nutrient-deficient mush. The future consists of lab-grown apples derived from your 3-D printer…. because, hey, apple trees have rights too! Don’t you know they scream every time an apple is picked?…
Actually, if the majority want to survive, they are going to embrace rural living with their own fruit trees. Fruit trees are remarkably easy to propagate. Just take some cuttings, stick it in soil and in a year you will have a fledgling tree. If you want to take a chance, sow a pip, see it turn into a tree and understand that its genetics will be different to the tree it came from. But still an apple tree.
It’s very easy to give in to corporatisation. But it’s also remarkably simple to create your own fruit trees, which can last for centuries.
Backyard Permaculture.
It works:
https://au.permacultureprinciples.com/product/retrosuburbia/
On this occasion, Colin, I respectfully disagree.
Cheese , in all forms, is toxic to the body.
Lung issues avoid cheese.
Respiratory issues avoid cheese.
Liver or gallbladder issues avoid cheese.
Heart issues avoid cheese.
Arthritis pain avoid cheese.
Cheeses are a common migraine trigger due to high levels of tyramine, an amino acid byproduct that can cause blood vessels to constrict and then dilate, triggering headaches.
If it was that good for the body then surely when your ill it would be advised and would help heal yet it doesn’t.
Even the commercial rehabs ban all cheese; it affects the brain like opiates , hence the nightmare weird dreams and the withdrawals.
Most Folks will ignore your words of wisdom woolee.
Sad, that.
You don’t see it do you – he’s using cheese as the metaphor of what’s happening and what’s to come, its not entirely about what has happened to cheese as such.
Yes I saw it. See my link to the cheddarisation of education below.
Just making a point how we’ve all been cheddarised into consuming slaughtered animals and/or their excretions.
Same $hit, different day.
Apologies Johnny, my comment was meant for Woolee.
Well there’s cheeses, and there’s cheeses, aint there… Not all cheeses are equal.
The cheese i sometimes buy isnt very old, tastes like it was manufactured last week,
and feels like plastic. But though it’s the brand i started buying decades ago – it’s different… It used to be a harder, dry cheese, now it is tasteless moisty plastic…
Cheap, Nasty, Convenient. Had i the money i’d shop on High Street where there are selections of great, but expensive cheeses… No Cheddar !!
Scotch is bad for my liver but I still tak the wee dram. No comments about the cheese
Scapegoatism.
By all means navigate your own version of reality.
BUT____The real point being made is NOTHING to do with the pretexts – but hey! lets polarise into locked down mutually reinforcing opinions!
It’s a Standard Medical Procedure, it even has a Sciencey (Latin) name. But it’s
ritualised, sadistic torture of infant males. While being tortured the infant is held
to a board, its arms outstretched like it’s nailed to a cross… Its as if it’s in Outer
Space as no one hears its screams. It feels totally abandoned, there’s no one
there for it… It’s a lesson dis-trust grows upon… Misogyny and ‘male violence, even
psychopathy, grow from such a seminal experience…
It’s a Standardised Procedure… No Cheddar !!
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/home-family-pets/horrors-of-male-circumcision-you-never-knew-about-w-eric-clopper/
** Nexus Magazine files this horror article under “home-family-pets”. No Cheddar !!
You’re being mischievous les.
Here’s a balanced view:
https://menshealth.com.au/how-does-circumcision-really-affect-your-sex-life/
No way was I gonna let my son be butchered forty years ago.
“……. the consensus of the medical community is…. ” So it’s agreed !!
( The medical community’s consensus about ‘covid’ vaxx is agreed, too)
“The uncut have to contend with smegma, an odorless (and harmless)
cheeselike substance under the foreskin…..”
“Cheeselike”, but not Cheddar… (A cheesey joke ?)…
Its not as if most Cheddar cheese is authentic — many, many, years ago I was passing through Cheddar (Somerset) and what was sold there as Cheddar cheese was very different to the generic supermarket material. It was similar, but at the same time very different.
You do have a fair number of regional cheeses in the UK. One of the things that I had to give up when moving to the US was varieties of cheese. There are about five basic types plus a rather amazing cheese like substance called “American”, something that even the packaging denies being actual cheese. Its possible that combination of food supply consolidation and EU regulation has forced the UK market to resemble the US one in which case that’s a bad day for cheese cuisine. (I used to like a nice chunk of Cheshire or sliced Double Gloucester grilled on toast).
A number of smaller dairies in the UK are trying to get back to basics like the Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company, Caws Teifi in Wales, Stichelton Dairy in Nottinghamshire, Westcombe Dairy in Somerset etc.
The Cheddarisation of ‘education’:
https://www.declassifieduk.org/arms-industry-given-direct-influence-over-university-courses/
Blocks of animal fat with a dash of calcium.
Visualise that coursing through your bloodstream towards your heart.
Best avoided.
Yeah, small doses, man. Like most things.
Small doses?
Ever walked past the cheese section in your supermarket or looked inside the average fridge or driven past a giant dairy herd?
Tons and tons of animal fat.
The heart surgeons luv it.
The medical industrial complex luv it.
The family members who are left behind _ _ _ _well, that’s another story.
ANIMAL FAT IS GOOD FOR YOU. ONLY A PIMP FOR THE VEGETABLE OIL CORPORATIONS WOULD CLAIM OTHERWISE.
And your remote, even your remotest, before civilisation ancestors would agree.
I wish they’d stop farting around and send me the cheques then.
As if it gets into your blood like that.
Heart disease isn’t caused by fats etc.
That was a myth the medical Mafia told us to hide the real reasons for sickness… Quackzines and shitty medications
And the McMafia, what do they say?
Big pHarmer and Big Macs.
Two branches of the same Toxic tree:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Food_Nation
Why not just call it what it is, centralization of everything. To benefit the ultra minority ruling economic classes. It’s their Panopticon Tower of Babel, surveilling, engineering, controlling and broadcasting dictates one way. With zero input from humanity other than what they steal from us. It’s a one-way trip to genetic degradation, lack of diversity, non-adaptability and extinction. Do the rulers know what they’re doing? I don’t think so in the holistic sense. Their greed and egoism rules their minds. It really is up to us to stop playing along, accepting, participating or rendering to them OUR energy and money. A return to analog and indigenous is coming and we will welcome it after the example we are now forced to live through. Imho.
The Turds at the top are afflicted with insatiable greed.
The Turds at the top have advisors:
Economists, accountants, number crunchers, lawyers and spin doctors.
The advisors too, have insatiable greed.
Put them all together and what do you get?
TOXIC SLUDGE.
For AI machines to be truly effective, Everything has to be Standardised. Medical doctoring has become quite Standardised, so much so that soon you’ll consult an
AI machine for a diagnosis and you’ll be prescribed one-size-fits-all medicine.
Unlike most hoomin doctors, the AI-doctor machines will come with quite charming personalities (Standard Feature)… Bread has been standardised, milk has been homogenised, and Celebrities are all interchangeable..
Some insist that “Standards Aint What They Used To Be !”., but try ruling the world
in which Everybody is Different…
Sharp point. It adds to the idea that the standardising trajectory of these and others across various industries has been long in the mind and planning for the AI embedding. Though, there’s perhaps an argument it was inevitable regardless of AI because neoliberal capitalism flattens the life out of everything eventually.
Yeah, it’s called “standard of care” and rules out innovation or any doctor thinking for himself. Also frowns on “functional medicine” (pun intended). Plus insurance doesn’t cover any medicament, supplement, herb, or hormone . If Big Pharma isn’t involved it’s not covered.
AI cannot think, so what on earth is it doing controlling anything?
AI should be shop-floor-level automation, no thought required.
I’ve never seen an AI output come up with anything but standardised drivel.
Not Everything is going according to The Plan… Word is that little billy gates
pet $14 billion investment project “Beyond Meat” has gone to the wall, and
‘Europe’s biggest insect company has gone bankrupt’.
Unless that was the plan ..
They are all in it!