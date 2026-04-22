Quick Take…UK High Court backs Facial Recognition Rollout
Kit Knightly
Yesterday evening, the UK’s High Court ruled in favour of the Metropolitan Police in a legal challenge pertaining to the use of Live Facial Recognition Technology (LFR) across London’s transport network.
The case had been brought by Silkie Carlo of Big Brother Watch and Shaun Thompson, a youth worker who was previously misidentified by the technology, “over concerns it could be used arbitrarily or in a discriminatory way”.
Specifically, their lawyers argued that the current powers claimed by police governing the use of LFR would breach articles 8, 10 & 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR),
But the High Court judges said “nah”, and dismissed the challenge in favour of the police.
Shocking, right?
The establishment judges voted in favour of the establishment cops using technology to violate people’s rights in the name of protecting the establishment.
‘Cause for a second there we didn’t know which way that might go.
The failure of this legal challenge will open the door for a national rollout of FTR across high streets and transport hubs up and down the country.
There’s a good, technical breakdown of the legal proceedings here. The claimants have already stated they plan to appeal the ruling.
Personally, I question the decision to base the case on protecting the innocent from “errors” in the LFR tech, rather than the question of the right to privacy as a general principle, but I’m not a lawyer…and they were probably going to lose whatever they said.
All in all, it’s just another example of the increasing normalization of authoritarianism in the UK.
The UK Parliament has just passed a law banning smoking for everyone born after January 1st 2009, meaning the legal age of smoking will increase by one year every year until the last smokers die off.
Some will say “that’s good, tobacco is poison”, but I will always argue that people have the right to live as wisely or foolishly as they want, as long as they are not hurting other people. And I don’t trust any government empowered to protect me “for my own good.”
Oh, and the British schools are going to be made to ban smartphones, too.
It’s all getting very claustrophobic in the UK right now.
But, in totally unrelated news, black balaclavas are relatively inexpensive and can be purchased from most major clothing retailers.
Consider stocking up, until they’re illegal too.
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Off topic but I was watching the drama series Foyle’s War set in WW2. The later episodes take us past the end of the war … and into “The Cold War”. And it struck me what a con the whole thing was. The instant replacement of one war with another. There always has to be a war to keep the rulers on top.
The government desperately tries to outlaw nicotine. It has nothing to do with helping people quit smoking. According to Dr. Bryan Artis nicotine is the cure for those injured by the Covid death shots Somehow nicotine mess up mRNA technology in the jabs.
That’s maybe the real reason for a global push to ban smoking.
As might still remember from the jolly days of Covid scamdemic smokers, surprisingly, were less likely to get Covid, which baffled the doctors.
The UK school phone ban does not only include smartphones. It includes all mobile phones including dumbphones ie those that are not conencted to the internet and can only be used for calls and texts.
On the basis that the government is acting merely as agents for their masters who don’t do anything unless there is an ulterior motive, then the question is what is that?
If the ban were only for smartphones then it could have been to stop kids from getting distracted and not absorbing enough state indoctrination. However, since it includes dumbphones it means that they do not want children to be able to contact the outside world. Dumbphones would not be a distraction since children don’t send texts anymore and barely call each other, since they use SM apps or WhatsApp.
Perhaps, the real reason in banning all mobile phones is in the event of a school lockdown for a (staged) terror incident or any other kind of staged event, the school inmates would not be able to contact their parents, other family members or guardians.
Come on man. We have experienced children without phones and similar distractions in their school.
They are there to be taught ABC and math plus sundry. To learn decent knowledge, and children love to learn and be challenged. They dont love any phone, and a phone is not part of a children’s scheme.
Fresh air 15 min every 45 min. I see nothing wrong in that
If such an emergency occurs, some simple device (laptop?) can pump out alerts to every designated guardian. Also message on a specific child if did not turn up at school or was not picked up in time afterwards. But can the decision-makers get enough kick-backs?
In the unlikely event that anyone is interested, and can find it, I highly recommend a short Garrison Keillor satire about the last cigarette smokers in America. It’s entitled “End of the Trail”, and was first published in The New Yorker in 1984.
Its premise is that cigarette smoking has been outlawed following the passage of the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. Two federal tobacco agents in a helicopter track down the last five smokers in America to a box canyon south of Donner Pass in the High Sierra.
Besides arguably constituting predictive programming for ICE operations, it’s hilarious in an “it’s funny because it rings so true” way. 👮🏻 🚬
Great White Father in Washington smoke peace pipe with every tribe, then slaughter them all.
But they are hurting other people. Smoking creates more health problems which in turn impacts the health care system which in turn ups the cost for everyone else. Especially those with no insurance who rely on state provided healthcare.
At least that’s what I was told, on this blog, when I registered my objection to seat belt laws (for adults). The story goes, when people refuse to abide, get in accidents and need health care, that affects everyone else. Look it up, that’s the company line. Seat belts laws are for your own good, man. Just like the jabs.
Ya, there’s a rabbit hole for ya.
Stop car use, contact sports, adrenaline sports, ban alcohol and on and on and on?
The list is almost endless.
Its a golden rule if you walk in public area where other people also walk, that if you hurt somebody, you help and pay this guy for the costs caused.
Then we have accidents, accidents which is not our own fault but the circumstances.
You car battery, light, gear, something fails. The road is smooth caused by weather or oil slip.
Then your insurance company pay, because it was not your fault.
Its not a rabbit hole. the limits are quite clear. The Corona jabs was fraud. Seatbelts are more safe both for yourself and your surroundings.
I don’t think you’re getting it, man.
It sounds like you are living out in nowhere with only a Winchester in your 4WD. No trouble.
I got a cooler in there too. You know, for refreshments.
It’s all going to plan, drug prohibition, slashing police budgets and the decriminalisation of shoplifting while attacking the value of money with QE, is all manufacturing consent for the global digital gulag. Why can’t people see the boot kicking them in the face?.
Orwell didn’t want to insult his readers by more correctly calling it Big Daddy.
But Orwell did precisely that! He insulted We the People. Therefore I dont like him!
George Orwell hurt everybody’s feelings by calling us stupid. He said we were stupid sheeple. He said precisely that! Plus he called me a dumb-arse and a playboy.
He thought that he was better than everybody else. Because he was British, and we were not! Fog George Orwell! and his memory!
Y’all might consider law suits when these system’s data use result in harm to innocent people which will be massive. If they tack on non-liability clauses as the US has done for vaccines, RF/cell, nuke plants, and probably will attempt AI non-liability (end-of-life implications), the only next choice will be writing legislation (how about a written concrete Constitution guys updated with contemporary & future public protections) that becomes a demand that will be their only way to end bankrupting consumer general strikes. You are the 99%, they are the 1%. The 99% is the one with the power.
I have a deep respect for our pedophile genocidal overlords.
They plan for decades ahead and they use scientific methods to rollout their new world order.
UK and some EU countries have proved to be the most malleable “beta testers” for the replacement, the indoctrination and the introduction of euthanasia, slavery and (soon!) legal pedophilia.
Put aside you feelings and you have to admit: they are good!
As for the brits, who cares? They have a population that needs to drop 10X (at least) for them to be able to survive the collapse so you should celebrate all the people killing themselves or jabbing and castrating their children – one less competitor for your family.
Facial recognition yah, just by who? Spy ring bust in Delhi points to China-made solar CCTVs ‘sending live feed to Pakistan’
Just think the Zionists use the exact same (FRS) Facial Recognition System to spot Palestinians in Gaza, and now it will be used in Britain to spot YOU.
All that’s missing (for now for you) is the big f*ckin machine gun pointed at them at checkpoints.
“TL;DR: The UK’s £20 million facial recognition rollout relies on software from Corsight AI, an Israeli company whose technology has reportedly been used by the IDF at Gaza checkpoints since October 2023.”
A brief history of control:
https://winteroak.org.uk/2026/04/23/invisible-imperialism/
Guess who.
I am sick and tired of hearing everybody howling and crying about the Doos, the Doos, the Doos. Conquer the world for Christ sake or leave it where it is. Peace!
Fact is: we DON’T hear about them.
The Chosen are sacrosanct.
The fear of being accused of Antisemitism scares the shit out of many.
Bold statements, though well-researched, on that website, the kind that is being pussyfooted around here, I’ve noticed.
from Winteroak.org
[Until six years ago], most people have [had] no idea what has really been going on, because of the full-spectrum domination of ZIM’s [zio imperialist mafia’s] fake news and fake history.
Today, we “thick-skulled” goyim peasants are waking up [not all, but many more of us]. The horrors of the Gaza Genocide, the Epstein revelations and the blatant attempts to silence and criminalise all criticism of judeo-supremacism have finally whipped away its longstanding cloak of invisibility and it stands before us in all its murderous, racist, ugly nakedness.
People are now questioning everything they have been told and looking back with fresh insight into who exactly was behind Covid, 9/11 and other false-flag terrorism, the two world wars, Nazism, the Great Depression, industrial imperialism and the slave trade.
And once you have seen the truth, you can never unsee it.
When you are chosen you have a duty to all of the other Chosen.
Easy to ban smoking now they have vaping which i am sure will turn out to be much more dangerous for health than cigs ever were.
Central london has been sanitized through gentrification, surveillance and hyper consumerism, this process was accelerated post 2011 protests and the wave of austerity that they were linked to. You’re not welcome unless you’re making a transaction that be processed by a 3rd party, it’s an economic zone funding a goverment and a police service.
🎼London town is falling down, falling down _ _ _
Banning of smart phones in schools is actually a good thing.
However it will place more pressure on the school to enforce it,
Still can’t understand why they’re called ‘Smart’ when they are stupifying the human race.
Sales trick.
Smart, AI, green, and prefixes e-, i-, eco- all “add value”, i.e., they bring more people into the circus tent.
Only piece of good mainstream news I’ve seen in decades…
Christopher Hitchens wrote a great article decades ago (it was in the New Yorker or some such) on the ‘criminalization’ of America – where you could be fined for sitting on a milk crate. They also had a curfew in LA where anybody under 18 couldn’t be walking the streets at night. As most middle class people’s kids had cars, those who received citations were black, Mexican or Central American and low income whites. This allowed the ‘authorities’ to deport Mexican/Salvadorian etc kids (who at the time could only apply for citizenship at 21) or criminalize them and bribe them into fighting US illegal wars. The US military even tried to get the Mara Salvatrucha to fight for them in Iraq – they said ‘nada’ so the US deported them and many died in burning jails with locked doors.
Same MO.
The system in the US could be described as ‘organized anarchy’ where governments — note the plural — can do literally anything they want. It relies on the courts — the judicial system — to rein in the power claimed by the government when it impinges on the rights of other governments or individuals. Obviously for practical reasons governments have historically employed in-house lawyers to vet the drafts of proposed laws so they they’ll pass legal scrutiny but there are plenty of examples of government overreach that have to be worked through the courts.
A lot of the weirdness in US law practice is due to the need to work around pesky legal and constitutional issues. The present Administration and its sponsors are going for direct corruption with the law enforcement arm picking and choosing what laws or court orders it chooses to enforce (plus a friendly court environment that enables ‘efficient’ policies) but the tradition is is more to come up with ‘how many angels can dance on the head of a pin‘ type legal arguments.
We should probably start a group action to sue Johnson, Hancock, UKHSA, probably the FCDO and the other parties which were part of the unlawful lockdown imposed 4 days after the UK Gov declared “Covid-19” a non-HCID – still on the website. It fits the Fraud Act perfectly.
Then another group action to sue the UK Gov for aiding and abetting war crimes in Gaza/Syria/Yemen/et al…
Then another group action for removing our rights to freedom and the enjoyment of our homes….
Then another group action….
It doesn’t cost to bring a private criminal prosecution (with pro-bono lawyers/barristers obvs) and it needs to be done before they scupper jury trials.Individual judges are not going to find against those (Gov) who collect their wages from the taxpayer. They might lose their pensions.
Of course, we could all start wearing those ‘V For Vendetta’ masks, like in
the movie. That, sure as hell. will scare the sh*t out of the politicians ?
And confuse the hitech cameras in the bargain ?
Lotsa “No Big Deal” comments.
The government has already won half the battle…
……..
You could tell the ones who’d quickly fold under pressure, by checking
for antibacterial, and disinfectant products in their kitchens and bathrooms.
They feared contagion and would readily abandon their resistance to being
Vaxxed when told there was a Killer Bug on the loose…
I have disinfectant in case of wounds so those don’t get infected. God forbid having to go to a hospital where people are killed.
When i was very young my mum would use kerosene on cotton wool to
dab cuts and wounds with. Mum was from country Western Australia,
and knew the many folk remedies from her youth… A it later we moved
to Queensland. There the state government provided free hospital
outpatients medical treatments – very conveniennt, as mum surrendered
to Medical Authority…
This post came in this morning’s mail, and reminded me:
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/turpentine
NB: Art Supplies stores also stock ‘pure gum turpentine.
As toothpaste and mouthwash contains fluoride, you could try them instead.
“mum surrendered
to Medical Authority”
Saddening. I think I’m younger than you (can’t know for certain;) but saw the same thing, my grandparents would avoid doctors like pestilence while my parents went there willingly for every little scratch
These faithful ones routinely accept medicines that kill all microbes including critical symbiotic ones. Some express disappointment if the doctor does not dispense “anti-biotics”.
Kero killed any ‘germs’ at the injury site, and acted similar to turps, as per
unbekomings article…
“Under 25” or similar smoking and tobacco posters exist, often focusing on age verification to comply with “No ID, No Sale” policies. In many jurisdictions, especially in the UK and some local retail policies, “Challenge 25” is used, where customers appearing under 25 are required to show ID, even though the legal age to purchase tobacco is 18 or 21.
In July 2017, Liam Gallagher (then 44 years old) expressed rage on Twitter after being denied the purchase of cigarettes at a New York City convenience store because he did not have identification!
Nothing to do with health.
All to do with control
Otherwise, make quavers and pop tarts illegeal and stop the fatties using all out drugs and hospital beds….
Or stop convincing people to change their sexualities and spend months in hospital for a no health problem.
This is probably the exact reaction they are waiting for…
Its all so gone and theres no even a real war to offer the chance of a real communication breakdown.
Im gonna go listen to some led
Ha ha.good one.
All the CCTV, camera, surveillance on the tubes, bus’s, trains and now taxi’s have been in use for decades.
And not one have made reclamations = people love their servitude. Orwell’s dream realised even before year 2030.
Attending a driver training course after breaking the speed limit in The USA and UK is a common way to manage traffic infractions, often used to avoid a conviction on your driving record. These courses, known as defensive driving or driver improvement programs, charge the offender upto 200£$ to attend.
reading In between the lines, cigarettes will be considered a contraband for the newer generation and if there found on them or in there homes, it will be treated as a minor offence and it will result on the spot fine or a 200$£ reprogramme course.
I think I feel a bout of ‘rona coming on. Better mask up on public transport just in case!
What happened to the well the addicts are gonna use so let’s have government pay for it and a nice location to boot ? I mean for the smokers
No big deal, we’ve had faecal recognition for decades.
Everytime a Suiturd opens their mouth, shit pours out.
All right johnny thats enough.
The law is banning smoking or to sale cigarettes to people under 18 years old?
Already under-18s cannot buy tobacco products in Britain.
This new law means that anyone who is under-18 now, will NEVER be allowed to buy tobacco products for the rest of their lives, regardless of their age in the future.
In 20 years time there will be 37 year olds and in 40 years time 57 year olds who cannot legally buy ciggies.
Policing it will be difficult and cumbersome with businesses having to manually check the birth year (pre-2009 is ok) of ALL customers. People will need to carry their driving licence or passport to buy smokes, unless there will be some new form of universal digital ID. Oh, wait a minute.
The eligible buyers can make some money pushing cigarettes.
This used to be a mainstay of the British Empire like slaves.
Thanks , it was so insane that I could not believe it !
And the black market will thrive! Yay! Young people who wish to smoke will have to get their fix from what will essentially be a street dealer, but I’m sure that won’t like increase crime or anything. And while cigarettes are poison, who knows what other kinda chemicals and such might be in those black market cigs? I’m sure that’s just paranoia though.
Here in the US most retail outlets will ID for cigs and have done it for a long time. One has to have ID to buy Nyquil here in most places, and even if you look old enough to buy these things you will be asked for ID most of the time. These places are heavily regulated by the state and they have been known to send people in to buy these things to catch a retailer who doesn’t ask for ID. I’ve had clerks tell me many people get pissed at them for asking for ID, but they have no choice here unless they want to be closed down, fined or whatever else.
That means there are a lot of money to be earned by buying up millions of cigarettes today and sell it later to young people for double the price behind the gates.
I mean its more healthy that heroine, morphine and cocaine yes? Its cool and it is rebel. Young rebel man. I am already a millionaire.
(LFRT) is already in use in Britain, many of the big supermarkets already use the technology – the second you step in the door it maps your face – and retains and shares the info simultaneously, but as you say it will now be rolled out all over – and they’ll be able to map your entire days journey from it in pictures – one part of the Minority Reports in action, we need to wear, hats – masks and fake moustaches to f*ck it up, or contact lenses or in extreme cases, new eyeballs (pigs eyeballs).
I read today that the Assisted Dying Bill in England – will make a comeback sometime in the near future, in the hope that it passes, pro-assisted dying folk were interviewed by the BBC today, Esther Rantzen’s ( a mediocre tv presenter), her daughter was ask whether she hoped it passed and she said yes I hope so.
As for smoking it does hurt folk that don’t smoke – second hand smoke breathing it in can cause serious illnesses to those who don’t smoke.
Yeah who could forget all those people who worked in pubs before smoking was banned getting cancer from second hand smoke…oh wait that never happened. Bollocks !
You mean like Roy Castle – who died from second smoke inhalation he played the trumpet in smokey night clubs for decades.
Tbh I’ve started thinking that might have been a bit of a lie.
Whatever gave you that idea?
Special sunglasses to mess up detection were available ~5 years ago.
Good.
Complete bs this time Mr scotland.
I dont smoke but love the smell of cigarette smoke when I am close to smokers.
Second hand smoking only hurts when inside closed rooms as bar rooms, etc for many daily hours in many years
“Second hand smoking only hurts when inside closed rooms as bar rooms, etc for many daily hours in many years”
At least you admit it hurts other folk, and the complications from it put a heavy toll on our NHS, it only still legal because the government gets the tax from it, its terribly addictive, which is intentional – and for me (my opinion) it smells disgusting.
Hook them when their young, and you’ll have a whole army of addicts willing to spend their last cent/penny on it – its a drug a legal drug.
“Cigarettes contain over 7,000 chemicals, with at least 69–70 known to be carcinogenic and many others toxic.”
But hey don’t take my word for anything on smoking:
“Wayne McLaren, a former Marlboro Man, died of lung cancer at the age of 51, becoming an anti-smoking advocate before his death.”
I smoked myself. I blinded myself into believing a deep healthy breath showed my lungs could take it.
You know, the smoke goes down in the lungs and up again and out. Only a little was left and gave the high feeling.
Suddenly one day I woke up and realised the smoke not only went into the lungs.
We inhale oxygen and what do the oxygen do? Go from the lungs into the blood stream to clean the blood and our guts.
So what the f… did the black tar and yellow nicotine do in my blood streams?
I realised my own cognitive dissonance and stopped from one day to another and never smoked again.
But….. it is true I like to smell it now and then., and believe only daily smoking on the long run make problems.
But I must admit too that you are due on the addiction part.
They are in a corner with surgical masks, however. They can ban ski masks. But not surgical masks. Because, you know, the thing.
We cant live that way. Walking around daily with a surgical masks, and when they make a new Corona we refuse to wear mask.
I’ve noticed with any photo of a Japanese crowd, that there are quite a few masks peppered around. Do you happen to know whether this is post-demic hysteria, or just protection against standard air pollution?
Whatever it is, it makes me ill just looking at it.
They’ve been wearing masks for a century. For pollution.
The practice of wearing surgical face masks outdoors (or “in public”) gained traction in Asia, and especially East Asia, as far back as the 1918 Spanish Flu scamdemic.
Over the years, mask-wearing expanded for diverse reasons: air pollution (both industrial or resulting from natural disasters like wildfires and earthquakes), ostensible disease prevention, and even for relief from allergies.
The practice was valorized as a significant expression of “social responsibility”. You know– the way many Normals still valorize the necessity of being vaccinated for the greater good. In this warped value system, even principled conscientious objectors and dissenters are condemned as “selfish”.
If the political and medical authorities demanded it, such True Believers would dutifully and proudly sport clown noses or propeller beanies. So I think it’s more accurate to characterize it as a cumulative form of pre-scamdemic hysteria. 😷 🤡
Culture. Samurai’s were wearing mask as part of ritual. But its a culture.
The reasons are many; pollution, allergy, flue, hide face, shy, without make up, stylish.
Oh no, have I picked the wrong time to relocate here from NL? But then what country is not going this way? (All independently of course because global coordination on a huge scale is a silly conspiracy theory!)
You left the land of windmills for the land of political wind bags?
Go East young woman.
The Dutch invented central banking….
I demand reparations now!
Reparations or Tulips?
Rembrandts…
To China?
Masks are useful for FTR too and timely, considering there’s a bird flu pandemic festering in the background for which they’ll soon be offering vaccinations.
Oh, what are the symptoms of bird flu do I hear you ask ?
Common symptoms include a high fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and conjunctivitis (red eyes).
Shades of Convid……….?
Step by little step we’re morphing into Airstrip One.
But Oceania’s fragmenting into the Western European and North American technates.
John Connor is still alive! https://yandex.ru/video/preview/12292313574693022621