What Iran’s “tanker seizure” can teach us about MSM “reality”.
Kit Knightly
Earlier today, Iranian state media channels published a video of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commandos seizing a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
I think we should talk about it. It can teach us a lot.
Iranian state TV aired a video of the IRGC seizing container ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said the ships were operating without permits and tampering with the navigation system https://t.co/7Upc7Phlk8 pic.twitter.com/qY1XnfNeVr
— Reuters (@Reuters) April 23, 2026
Just watch it.
Reuters describes it thus…
Iranian state TV aired a video of the IRGC seizing container ships
But this is not quite true. It would be more accurate to say Iranian state TV aired a video of the IGRC pretending to seize container ships.
Because the footage must be, to one degree or another, fake.
The most real it can possibly be is that the IRGC genuinely seized a ship, then radioed to shore, flew out a camera drone and film crew, and then re-enacted their seizing for the cameras.
In the middle of a warzone.
That is the highest degree of feasible reality. It’s entirely possible it is less real even than that.
Note the angles. I’ve counted, there are at least four.
1. The opening drone footage wide shot.
2. The POV close up of the soldiers climbing the ladder.
3. he hand-held footage of the soldiers checking their corners and sweeping the decks.
4. The water-level wide shots, taken from a boat.
This is not reality. It is cinematography.
The drone footage is an “establishing shot”. The close-ups put us in the action. The hand-held camera following the troops makes the footage dynamic. This is film-making 101.
It is staged. It had to be, and yet no one is saying it.
It takes us back the heady days of 2015, when ISIS were somehow and for some unknown reason, recording their convoys of pristine, matching Toyota trucks tooling around the desert at magic hour, and then uploading them to their socials.
BEST OF OFFG: “Questions you aren’t supposed to ask about ISIS”
The IRGC clip is exactly the same, the product of obvious contrivance we’re supposed to ignore.
Does that mean the ships don’t exist? Or they weren’t really seized? Or the war is entirely fake?
No. At least not necessarily, and that’s not really the point.
The point is broader than this video or those ships or the war in general.
The point is that the mainstream media is conditioning your consumption of audio-visual content. Training us to see a video, and entirely remove it from the context of its creation. To mentally redact the camera man and lighting rigs and editing software and all the other steps that must take place between an event happening, and the video appearing on social media.
We’re so accustomed to watching movies and television that we just accept the same story telling editing techniques in our “news”. So used to there being cameras everywhere recording everything, that we’ve forgotten someone has to put them there and turn them on.
Watch the IRGC video again. When that actor and/or soldier is scaling the side of the ship toward the camera, he knows there’s no danger, because there’s already a “friendly” on board recording him. His energy and aggression is a performance.
Further, the guy at the top of the ladder has – at least – a camera. Maybe even a lighting rig or microphone. He’s probably telling the performer how fast to climb and to be careful to keep his face in shot.
This is not reality.
Life is not automatically recorded at multiple angles so you can cut together an exciting montage.
Just remember this clip…
Nailed it pic.twitter.com/ADpN4rpNwI
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 4, 2026
It’s a perfectly concise reminder that the vast, VAST majority of “real”, “viral” or “spontaneous” footage is no such thing.
As someone notes in the replies, people just need to “go one layer up”.
Whenever you see a video, somebody somewhere made the very deliberate decision to record it. Whenever you see a change of angle, someone recorded multiple angles and then had to edit them together.
Fakeness saturates the media market, and you’re being conditioned not to notice it.
So just remember to ask yourself who is pointing the camera, how they got there, and why.
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Breaking NEWS: Pres Trump has not got dementia. Apparently Trump is a
believer of his crystal ball GROK, which hallucinates, and fools Trump…
There are always those video shots in these ‘conflicts’ where someone is conveniently pointing a handheld camera, a smartphone possibly, in the direction of an alleged missile, drone or bomb explosion seconds before impact. They must be psychic.
Dubai Airport got hit only ONCE – allegedly by a drone – during the Iran conflict yet someone caught the exact moment of the impact with a handheld camera.
These videos then go viral and become the iconic videos that are shown over and over again by snooze outlets and on Social Media.
I always wonder about videos on twitter. How many times was the action “set to go”?
And don’t forget that video of Oct 7 that Hamas supposedly made to record their “atrocities” – which are apparently “too atrocious” to be shown. Though I recall one with a lot of bodies…. or people lying down anyway. And then there was at least one re-staging in the states. A “die in”. Just to make sure people got the point i.e. saw a live version of the movie.
Israhel made an hour long video of sliced-together footage, most of which it
claimed was taken from cams the Palestinians wore during their raid. Only
media people were invited to view it, but without pen & notebook. camera,
phone, or any other means to record anything…
The showing was a thrilling success.. No media ever looked into whether the
Hannibal Directive was issued 7 October, and thus whether the IDF may
have slaughtered many of the Isr**lis that Israhel blamed the Palestinians for…
What looks like an in-house field report may be a rehash from such a major news agency. The on-site TV reporter who seems to have recorded the video or to be answering questions is a mere puppet. The agency would have sent the talking points or video to the producer earlier. -Joris Luyendijk 2006
Does propaganda not serve a function in war? rally the nation etc. Reminds me of that photo of bunch of yanks pushing up a flag during ww2. completely ridiculous but iconic non the less.
Don’t think of it as reality but rather steeling a nation together in face of adversity. Thus i think this propaganda puff is valid.
The consequences of these type of puff pieces are real. See the incredible unity of iran in their nightly demonstrations across the land.
but rather than blathering on about this aggressive war of choice / distraction , its far more interesting researching Palentir, Karp Thiel, Fink, Musk et al
I would love to see such unity of the people in the “west” against those punks.
The control grid continues to tighten apace ladies and gentleman.
You mean, the MSM is fucking with us? Man, I’d have never known. Come on, man. Is this like a training article for dissident rookie? Or is there an ulterior point?
I still remember my grandpa telling me, about 60 years ago, when he himself was about 70, “don’t believe everything you read in the papers or see on the news grandson”.
Shit, if this is where we’re at, we’re fucked.
All the world’s a stage _ _ _ _ or film set.
Crews are hired from the cheapest sources so they’re likely to be people who are either sympathetic to Iran or unwilling to risk life and limb opposing the IRGC. So I’d guess that capturing a ship would be a matter of attracting attention using a couple of shots, then asking the crew nicely, possibly followed by a ‘for the camera’ re-enactment to cover various rears.
The H bomb does not exist nor any of the other “weapons that don’t really work”, despite their moving theatre propaganda (fear mongering). Such footage is there to “threaten us emotionally” in order keep us busy with overcrowding, overbuying, and other over-stimulating activity, all designed to “keep us a little bit removed from reality.”
And then there is reality….
But this is the mental state of this world people are living in today.
They wake up in the morning, take their Iphone as the first, go to job and open their computer as second, in the afternoon, they see a powerpoint with graphs and statistics.
They get home and start the TV. they go to bed with their Iphone as the last film of today.
24/7 with media false reality.
” Reuters describes it thus…”
Reuters is a global news agency. Previously British, it is now owned by the Canadian company Thomson-Reuters. Together with two other agencies, Agence France-Presse and Associated Press, it provides up to 90% of all contents in allcorporate media in the entire world…
History
The British government secretly funded Reuters in the 1960s and 1970s at the behest of Information Research Department (IRD), the British government’s anti-Soviet propaganda unit linked to British intelligence. The source of the funding was concealed by using the BBC as a conduit to make the payments.
The secret government financing of Reuters amounted to 245,000 pounds ($317,838 at 2020 exchange rates) per year before 1969 but then reduced to 100,000 pounds per year in 1969-1970.
“The new relationship established with Reuters in the Middle East and Latin America can lead to valuable goodwill and cooperation with the Agency on a global scale,” John Peck, former head of the IRD, said in declassified government documents.[2]..
Thomson Reuters Special Services
Reuters also runs a private intelligence service, with commercial ties to governments and national intelligence services. The president of the company,Timothy P. Murphy, was previously the FBI’s Deputy Director and worked for the Bureau from 1988 until 2011, and the board is full of deep state operators.
The Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS) provides “research and actionable insights for national security missions.”
Many of the people TRSS employs comes “from academia, law enforcement, and defense and intelligence agencies”… “the same organizations as the clients we serve”.[6]
After the Integrity Initiative (II) was exposed, one of the members, Maria de Goeij, moved over to TRSS.
Some of the TRSS commercial services points to similar work as the II, (witch hunts and psychological operations) with the claim to be able to “uncover foreign influence in sensitive and vulnerable environments” in support of “action-based missions”,[7] presumably giving governments plausible deniability for dirty operations.
https://wikispooks.com/w/index.php?title=Reuters
So Reuters is now The Oracle of Delphi
Yes. Reuters and AP feed all other News Media Giants.
Moon landings and the spherical Earth.
They’re better edited than were the White Helmets in Syria vids, though the
latter did strive to make their vids unprofessional and rough, to give their
vids a “authentic”, “spontaneous” look…
Then, again, do you need cameramen etc when you can use cameras mounted on
drones with which to do the filming ? Technology has advanced since The White
Helmets video’d their staged events in Syria…