Ballistics & BluePrints: How the ’12-Day War’ Accelerated Israel’s Redevelopment Agenda
Morgan
The shortest war with the longest payoff
June 12 to June 24, 2025, global media staged a nonstop spectacle, breathlessly narrating the scripted “12-day war” between Israel and Iran as if it were an unfolding geopolitical cataclysm.
According to the standard timeline, Israel opened hostilities with “Operation Red Wedding,” targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and senior IRGC leadership in what officials framed as a preemptive act of self-defence- (because that makes sense).
Iran responded with multiple waves of ballistic missiles, claiming to hit critical infrastructure from Ben Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv to Haifa, Bat Yam, and Beersheba. Death tolls, bizarre rescue footage, and endless maps of “key strikes” fed a rolling sense of crisis.
Al Jazeera’s interactive map catalogued these impact zones in detail. The press described entire neighbourhoods as “devastated,” thousands displaced, infrastructure crippled, and the state teetering on the edge.
Pundits and media outlets hyped Iran’s supposed “surgical decimation” of Israeli defence infrastructure – including dramatic claims about the Al-Jalil base and missile precision that left air defence systems “humiliated.”
Theatrics aside, most of the footage showed empty lots, abandoned buildings, and areas that were already vacated. The coverage framed it as a major strategic event, but many of the “targets” were already marked for demolition or no longer in use.
What Is Urban Renewal?
Urban renewal in Israel is largely steered by two key programs—TAMA 38 and Pinui-Binui—which aim to demolish and rebuild outdated housing stock. These initiatives are framed around modernizing infrastructure, expanding the housing supply, and boosting “earthquake resilience”.
In practice, they focus on high-value urban zones with aging buildings or areas flagged for long-term redevelopment due to their strategic location or planning potential.
Some of the damaged buildings were marked for demolition before the strikes with spray paint. City documents, zoning overlays, and planning commission filings confirm it. Watching the post-strike footage becomes strangely awkward once you realize that: the “damaged” facades had already been red-tagged, the balconies were slated for removal, and the devastation looks more like a soft launch for long-delayed redevelopment.
Over the past decade, urban renewal schemes have met resistance from entrenched communities and endless rounds of bureaucratic friction.
Redevelopment plans for Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Haifa, and Kiryat Bialik have all been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges, resident protests, and permitting gridlock.
Government tallies show more than 41,000 homes either damaged or evacuated. Missing from those numbers: every one of those neighbourhoods already carried formal demolition notices.
The Baker Street Workshop Group’s field reports catalogue forced-evacuation projects in Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv, each replacing entire communities with thousands of high-end units geared toward speculative capital and foreign buyers.
Globes wrote a full article about a single building being struck—and the developer couldn’t have been more thrilled. The VP of Oron Real Estate practically thanked the missile, noting they were just days away from issuing evacuation notices when it “conveniently” wiped out the structure.
Now, instead of relocating tenants and dealing with delays, the site is cleared for construction. They’re replacing 48 units with 127 new ones, and calling it a validation of the “importance of urban renewal.” Not a word of grief—just logistical relief and a greenlight to build higher.
Residents and developers also stand to enjoy:
➤ Full rebuild costs via Israel’s Property Tax & Compensation Fund
➤ Daily stipends, temporary housing, and appliance reimbursements
➤ Trauma payments, disability stipends, and wage replacement
➤ Diaspora cash infusions ($5 K–$20 K) from U.S. NGOs
➤ Sympathy-powered funding streams piggybacking on the annual $3.8 B FMF package and “emergency” civilian aid from Washington
The state also rushed out a business relief package: grants for small shops, payroll coverage for larger firms, and compensation for employees on forced leave.
The program’s intricate eligibility tables and reimbursement formulas look pre-drafted, reinforcing the conclusion that the entire conflict ran on a managed script—economic shock absorbers locked in place long before the first “missile interception”.
Sound far-fetched? Let’s have a closer look at the areas struck by Iran.
Redevelopment Blueprints Wrapped in Missile Debris
1. Tel Aviv (Abba Hillel / city center)
“Iranian warheads” struck low-rise residential zones and damaged structures near the U.S. embassy. But these blocks—especially along Abba Hillel Road—were already deep into District Planning Administration approvals for high-density metro redevelopment.
2. Bat Yam (M3 Light-Rail spine)
Media framed Bat Yam as “devastated,” yet municipal documents show aggressive renewal blueprints already in place along the M3 metro line.
Thousands of new units had been approved, but resistance from working-class residents slowed demolition. The missile strike fast-tracked these stalled clearances, aligning perfectly with existing plans.
3. Ramat Gan & Bnei Brak
These cities were the flagship zones in Israel’s national urban renewal drive described as the most ambitious in the country. Streets damaged in the June strikes match—almost block-for-block—the areas outlined in “Rebuilding in Unity.” Local contractors had lobbied for these demolitions for years.
4. Haifa (Oil Refinery / Waterfront)
The strike on the Bazan refinery wasn’t just strategic—it solved a political impasse. Closure had been proposed for over a decade as part of a massive waterfront redevelopment. The impact provided the final push for clearance and commercial transformation.
They say the area’s been contaminated for years from pollution—but who can really know if that’s true, or if it’s just what they claimed to justify moving everything out so they could start developing. Because let’s be honest, no one was going to rush in and buy up land with a giant refinery sitting right next door.
5. Kiryat Bialik
High on the national redevelopment list, this northern city had multiple urban renewal plans in limbo due to heritage appeals and budget delays. Missile activity in June removed those obstacles. New towers and zoning flexibility are now back on track.
6. Be’er Sheva (Soroka Hospital area)
Dozens of missiles reportedly struck around Soroka Medical Center, damaging adjacent neighbourhoods. These areas had long been targeted for conversion into a university-tech corridor but faced eviction resistance and planning delays.
Those barriers no longer exist.
Additionally, weeks before reporting “missile damage,” the hospital was the beneficiary of a NIS 30 million upgrade, funded not by emergency aid, but by previously negotiated donor arrangements.
7. Rehovot
Institute of Science in Rehovot. While the media framed it as a critical national loss, the facility was already being sidelined. Israel has been steadily relocating its core R&D infrastructure—cyber, surveillance, and weapons development—into the Negev, where construction is underway on a sprawling, privatized military-industrial zone anchored by the Negev Defense Campus.
Areas areas already mapped for tech-sector expansion and urban densification. The strike created “emergency” conditions for demolishing low-density housing stock, a move that had faced pushback prior.
Recap: Pattern That’s Hard to Miss
Pre-legislated leniency: Building rights expansions were passed months before the strikes, ensuring every damaged structure qualified for vertical redevelopment.
Overlap: The physical damage maps onto parcels already listed in municipal and national renewal plans.
Cash infusions: Property Tax & Compensation Fund reimbursements, diaspora grants, and U.S. relief funds cover rebuild costs and pad margins.
Selective equity: Middle-class owners walk with six-figure payouts and new pre-sale units; renters and Palestinians often receive little or nothing.
Strategic Relocation to the Negev:
Israel’s 15-year infrastructure master plan includes consolidating military, intelligence, and defence tech centers in the Negev Desert, particularly around Be’er Sheva, Dimona, and Mitzpe Ramon.
This includes:
- The Negev Defense Campus (a multi-agency command, logistics, and cyber complex)
- Co-location of IDF cyber units with Ben-Gurion University’s new surveillance and biotech labs
- The shift of missile defence oversight and drone command to southern deep-tech R&D corridors
Core Pattern:
Every residential or adjacent industrial area that sustained missile damage was already marked—on paper—for transformation.
The strikes hit:
– Low-income or aging housing stock
– Zones already under zoning reform or real estate speculation
– Industrial belts with approved decommissioning plans (Haifa Refinery, Tel Aviv’s military facilities)
Post-strike emergency laws triggered streamlined demolition, fast-tracked permits, and higher-density rebuild rights.
Legal Foundations for Demolition:
In the months leading up to the June 2025 missile strikes, Tel Aviv authorities quietly revised local urban renewal laws. A key provision allowed developers to rebuild structures that had been damaged or destroyed in conflict—this time, with expanded building rights. The changes weren’t incidental.
They were passed before any strikes occurred, enabling “emergency” redevelopment that would bypass typical zoning restrictions.
Strategic Purpose of Including Haifa:
Haifa is critical because it bridges the residential and industrial dimensions of this realignment. The Bazan refinery strike didn’t just disrupt energy—it helped justify the accelerated removal of a politically sensitive industrial zone, which has long blocked high-value real estate redevelopment along the city’s northern waterfront.
➤ “Environmental hazard” + “enemy attack” = convenient pretext to fast-track its closure
➤ Nearby residents are now displaced under “safety” orders as real estate value surges behind the evacuation cordon
Manufactured Optics
Despite wall-to-wall media coverage, many of the missile strikes never appeared on the dozens of public webcams operating across Israel.
Key moments of “impact” were missing from the live feeds. Most times, the sirens weren’t even going off. There were no blasts, debris, or dust clouds—but you could hear the sound of jets, drones and faint booms. Some feeds showed people walking casually or scrolling on their phones, while others online claimed a strike had just hit nearby. You’d expect urgency, chaos, and movement—but instead, there was this strange calm, broken only by alarms.
This also happened on April 1st, 2024, when CNN aired footage claiming missiles were incoming, but anyone watching the live public webcams could see there were no missile interceptions then either.
At the exact moment, the media claimed sirens were blaring and civilians were sheltering in bunkers, this is what was happening.⬆️
The strange part was that you could hear drones and fighter jets on the webcams the entire time. Even when the media wasn’t reporting any strikes, there were audible booms, flyovers, and low hums from military aircraft. Meanwhile, reports quietly circulated that many Israelis had temporarily relocated to Cyprus. Whatever this was, it wasn’t spontaneous, and the soundscape told a different story from the headlines.
It was how it was presented after that that made the whole thing seem staged.
How are the fences still standing when the cars beside them are crushed flat? Why is there no blast residue, no scorched ground, no debris scattered beyond the frame? Who stopped to plant Israeli flags in the wreckage—and why do the buildings collapse inward like controlled demos, not chaotic strikes?
These aren’t military bases. They’re low-rise, pre-1970s apartment blocks. Tin-roof balconies, exterior AC units, and crumbling facades. These are exactly the kind of buildings already flagged for demolition in Tel Aviv’s urban renewal plans. Now, post-strike, they’re totalled—instantly qualifying for expedited redevelopment under the new legal framework passed before the missiles ever landed.
Now let’s consider what “Iranian Missiles” would have had to bypass in order for this story to be true.
Defence systems
Israel’s air defence is a layered, overlapping system designed specifically to prevent exactly what the media claims just happened. Between Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2, Arrow-3, and integrated U.S.-Israeli radar systems, every altitude, speed, and trajectory band is accounted for—short-range, mid-range, and long-range threats are covered in real-time.
And yet, we’re told Iran’s ballistic missiles—some over 10 meters long and hundreds of kilograms in weight—flew past multiple radar layers, dodged interceptors, and landed nearly intact in residential areas. One even ended up gently resting next to the patio furniture.
The odds of this being authentic are zero. The optics were engineered, and the strike was managed—if not simulated entirely.
Have you ever seen first responders less interested in actually helping anyone?
War as Real Estate Windfall
While the media sold images of trauma and loss, city planners and developers seized on the moment to relaunch their visions of a gleaming, high-rise Israel. Real estate advertisements and investment pitches began circulating even before the debris was cleared, promising new commercial hubs, innovation corridors, and skyline-defining towers.
Architect’s Newspaper covered the Likud government’s plans for a massive regional free trade zone linking Israel to Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, featuring AI-generated renderings of future cityscapes suspiciously similar to the very neighbourhoods “damaged” in June.
North Israel
This didn’t just happen in Tel Aviv or Haifa.
It’s happening in the north too—places like Kiryat Shmona, where they claim Hezbollah is targeting Israeli towns.
Evacuated neighbourhoods had already been emptied of residents years earlier under the pretext of northern border hostilities, then quietly offered up for redevelopment and government-backed sale.
This “war zone” is being quietly marketed as Israel’s next economic frontier. A $14 billion high-speed rail line is slated to terminate in Kiryat Shmona.
The Tourism Ministry has greenlit hundreds of new hotel rooms. U.S.-backed Zionist organizations are rebranding the area as a future agritech hub both Israel. If it were genuinely uninhabitable, why are luxury retreats, yoga centres, and wedding venues thriving?
This narrative is the perfect instrument for a land reset. Nearly 90,000 lower-income residents have been displaced from the north—most won’t return.
Developers are buying distressed properties for pennies while landlords rake in state rent stipends. Compensation gets processed in record time. Just like in central Israel, “recovery” translates to demolition, redevelopment, and capital extraction.
And it’s the same in Southern Lebanon. Old, evacuated villages are being demolished by Israel.
Lebanon has a similar urban renewal scheme for that region. Whether it’s Hezbollah launching rockets or Israel dropping bombs is almost irrelevant—the outcome is identical: cleared land, displaced populations, new investors waiting.
Think carefully about the role proxies have played until now. They created just enough chaos to justify forced removals and redevelopment, without ever threatening the underlying agenda.
While coverage frames Tehran and Tel Aviv as mortal foes, the hostility works more like pro-wrestling: a choreographed rivalry that generates arms contracts, drives regional real-estate plays, and keeps outside actors bidding for influence. Each side stays in character because the script pays.
Iran
Iran’s leadership faces an awkward transition. The era of funding Hezbollah, Hamas, and assorted militias is winding down; Chinese trade corridors, BRICS banking links, and big infrastructure deals require a cleaner balance sheet.
A short, tightly managed flare-up lets Tehran pose as the fearless resistor while discreetly signalling to Beijing, Moscow, and Riyadh that it is ready for full-scale commercial integration.
Israel pockets its dividends. Wartime optics let Tel Aviv fast-track urban renewal zones, lock in fresh U.S. aid tranches, and give Netanyahu a heroic exit narrative instead of a genocide rap. He will also have a brand new house built as his home was struck by Iranian missiles.
Global investors see a “resilient tech hub,” defence stocks pop, and the shekel stays liquid.
The smoke covers a realignment already underway: Iran steps out of the proxy business and into Belt-and-Road rail links, while Israel leverages “regional tension” as a permanent stimulus package. The public gets fireworks; the elites split the profits.
Damn effective theatre, if you can stomach the bullshit.
Meanwhile, Trump plays the role of the benevolent peacemaker, flanked by his long-time golf buddy/luxury real estate ally Steve Wilkoff—now styled as a special envoy to the Middle East—and backed by his son-in-law, whose financial ties across Gulf and Israeli development circles have been anything but hidden. The same players who once built condos are now redrawing the postwar map.
While we’re on the topic of Wall Street. The Tel Aviv TA-35 climbed over 7 % between the first Israeli strike on June 13 and the U.S.-brokered cease-fire eleven days later.
Bitcoin dipped under $ 99k for a coffee break, then marched past $ 105k once the cease-fire press kit hit inboxes. Investors recognize dinner theatre when they see it; they moved cash from old buildings into construction ETFs and called it patriotism. They learned how to do this the last time Trump was in office.
So while all of this is going on, Israel wants the world to believe it’s recovering from war; the reality is that it’s undergoing a generational urban overhaul, one that’s been on the drawing board since the early 2000s.
These systems were launched as a ‘national strategy’, designed to clear out “obsolete” housing and replace entire neighbourhoods with luxury towers, transit corridors, and tech campuses.
In Gaza, the same redevelopment playbook is unfolding under the banner of “reconstruction.” The Israeli government—working in lockstep with Egypt, the U.S., and Gulf partners—is pushing forward a cross-border railway linking southern Gaza to Egypt’s Sinai, with planned extensions feeding directly into Israel’s freight network and the UAE-backed Middle East–India trade corridor.
This railway isn’t designed to serve Palestinians—it’s designed to erase them. The land it cuts through is being violently cleared under the pretext of counterterrorism, while Gaza’s surviving population is herded into tightly controlled humanitarian zones. What they market as a logistics corridor is, in reality, the infrastructure of a post-genocide management system—built not for Palestinian recovery, but for extraction, surveillance, and seamless regional trade.
Who Benefits?
The winners are not hard to spot. The “emergency” of June 2025 served as a bureaucratic wrecking ball for developers, international investors, and well-positioned oligarchs who had waited years for their chance to unlock land value.
Entire working-class communities were erased and replaced with luxury towers, office blocks, and infrastructure designed for a new demographic, often priced out of reach for those who once lived there.
The scriptwriters have wrapped the show, but the set remains—prime waterfront parcels, pre-approved tower footprints, and a fortified tech corridor stretching into the Negev. What they call “reconstruction” is just phase two of the same extraction cycle, now lubricated by crisis optics and waved through by emergency law.
Anyone still clapping for the pyrotechnics is missing the quiet paperwork changing hands behind the scenes, and who’s really responsible for this damage.
All while they quietly grease the wheels for aliyah—or at the very least, guilt the global Jewish community into coughing up donations. The imagery serves double duty: theatrical victimhood for the Western press, and emotional leverage for diaspora fundraising. Incredibly, every siren and broken window becomes a pitch—either move here, or pay for the ones who did.
Originally published on Morgan’s SubStack, you can also follow her on Twitter/X
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By keep coming with negative phantasmagorias we assist their manifestation. Take crises for deep self reflection and give intuition a chance to show positive New Creations.
So another article claiming Iran is cooperating with zionist Israel by waging fake wars so everyone involved can get rich and the BRICs are all in on it. Didn’t mention Greater Israel once. This is peculiar to me. Why, how, and exactly who is never explained as well as the significant historical and geopolitical contradictions involved. Lots of fancy pictures and seemingly “inside”, if you know what I mean, information. Who is this writer? Personally, I like to know a little about who is writing, especially when they don’t use their real name.
Get Hip man ! Time to get with The Conspiracy, man !
If the US and Israhell Build Back Better developers hit Iran with nukes they’ll
surely make oodles Building Iran Back Better, wont They ?
Breaking NEWS: POTUS Trump claims “the world is a casino.”
(“all the world’s a state” is to be retired)…
Make that “all the world’s a stage”, ok…
Isnt that better than the world being an oyster ?
It doesn’t have to be theater to be useful and effective. The Luftwaffe did major slum clearance in UK cities in the early 1940s and the RAF/USAAF returned the complement. Whether what was demolished was overdue for redevelopment is questionable, though — if you visit European cities that were not involved in WW2 you’ll realize just how much was lost (and some of the Brutalist redevelopment that replaced the original cities was just plain awful).
The so-called “12 day war” is different. It was a well planned surprise attack on Iran that used various unusual tactics to catch Iranians and their defenses off guard. It wasn’t that successful which is why the US felt it had to get involved, in fact I think it was setting Israel up for the current disaster because it not only burned through pre-positioned assets but alerted the Iranians to the likelihood of another surprise attack and how it probably would unfold. The response by the Iranians in the 12 day ‘attack’ — it really wasn’t a war — also taught them a lot about Israeli air defense capabilities and tactics. Neither Israel nor the US learned anything, in fact their hubris meant they were completely oblivious to the likely outcome of a surprise attack, unprovoked a decapitation strike with massive bombardment somehow expecting the Iranians to rise up and welcome regime change. (Even the ground was prepared in the US — the usual planted news articles, all totally off key.) Now there’s a problem. Israel has been hit, and hit hard — its air defenses are a shadow of their former capability, Iranian slum clearance has included Mossad’s Headquarters, various US assets have been substantially degraded. Its a mess, and its only by extreme information management that true extent of the mire we’re stuck in has been hidden from most of us.
Anyway, the world has changed this time. Maybe for the better, maybe not. The mask of Israeli and US invincibility has slipped. The idea that Iran is a pariah state that nobody can openly trade with has evaporated — the true pariahs, the true troublemakers, are Israel and its US proxy. Now we all have to figure out how to dig ourselves out of this mess because the mindset of the morons we have in charge means that the only option left to us is nuclear. That will really set off a firestorm — Armageddon. But that’s what our religious zealots are aching for — they don’t mind destroying the world if it promotes the Second Coming.
You’re right about ‘hubris’ – it didnt work, in the end, for Muhammad Ali…
Honouring and outcast truth teller:
https://consortiumnews.com/2026/04/24/on-blackshirts-reds-remembering-the-class-analysis-of-michael-parenti/
‘Our’ reporter is at the scene:
https://consortiumnews.com/2026/04/24/watch-inside-iran/
Those clever Juice! The EU / NATO should do the same with Russia and provoke a nuclear response, so that their real estate developers get space to make Money in Europe. Moscow is already being fake bombed so Putin is in profit.
/sarc
War as real estate development?
Further proof humanity is on a downward spiral.
What a diabolical, false-flag build-back-better agenda.
Back in the day a Born-Again work colleague was always trying to convince me.
One day he lent me a small booklet, it was about why the number seven was
God’s number. When you looked around for number seven you saw it everywhere.
It was quite a convincing claim. Around page twenty-or-so a Thought occurred,
“Wait on ! I have two ears, eyes, nostrils, incisors, arms, thumbs, legs, big toes.”
Looking around Nature readily revealed the number two and it was more prevalent
than number seven. When i pointed it out to him he said “True, but two is
hoomanity’s number.”
LMFAO
As is the way when the truth pops up it is like a breath of fresh air and funny.
Awesome essay.
(I don’t know what else to say to express my tormented emptiness except, “Someone would have said something”, because this system of the regime is, in the end, despite all history showing otherwise -good?)
The honest decent people behind poly market raised suspicion when a 33.000$ bet was placed on the captured of Maduro’s on a specific date,
DOJ arrests soldier who made $400,000 betting on Maduro’s removal
Gannon Ken Van Dyke (Like that even a real name) who allegedly placed the bet, helped with Maduro’s capture.
As I precisely said to everybody at the very beginning: “They are all in it”. You refused to believe it, but today you realised I was right!
I was going to post a link to this article when I first saw it a few weeks ago.
In this case a few buildings in redevelopment zones in Israel were allegedly hit by Iranian missiles. All of a sudden awkward neighbours who refused to move out then had no choice since new laws passed well in advance of the supposed missile strikes allowed for emergency powers to be invoked.
War, like the Scamdemic showed us, is a useful tool for trampling over people’s rights and bypassing normal procedures.
This is also another classic example of where supposed mortal enemies help one other’s property redevelopment plans or other ambitions.
Carefully scripted illusion warfare is not only good for resource management and pushing forth with technocratic agendas, it is also great for accelerating property redevelopment plans. All at a low cost with minimum infrastructure damage. Why blow up good stuff to create a war illusion when they can blow up what they planned to knock down anyway?
As usual the controllers have found a way to instigate their overarching agendas while offering the incentive of a money making gig on the side to those minions and anyone else who plays along with the illusion.
Very similar to the Scamdemic where the lure of cash, cash and more cash, all printed out of thin air with quantative easing, encouraged hospitals, doctors, PPE providers and vaccine manufacturers to join in. Added to that, many of the public got to work from home in their pyjamas, receive furlough payments or unlimited sick days – it was like the gold rush.
With sweetners all around too many are willing to partake in these crafted illusions – no questions asked.
Follow the money:
I suppose Israel will charge Iran to build it all up again as “reparations”.