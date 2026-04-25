WATCH: Declaring Health Sovereignty – #SolutionsWatch

Despite recent setbacks, the WHO is still alive and kicking and seeking to impose their global biosecurity agenda on the world. So, what should we do about it?

Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to members of the International Health Reform Project about their new report on The Right to Health Sovereignty and lays out his own thoughts about health sovereignty and how to achieve it.

Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.

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