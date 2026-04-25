WATCH: Declaring Health Sovereignty – #SolutionsWatch
Despite recent setbacks, the WHO is still alive and kicking and seeking to impose their global biosecurity agenda on the world. So, what should we do about it?
Today on Solutions Watch, James talks to members of the International Health Reform Project about their new report on The Right to Health Sovereignty and lays out his own thoughts about health sovereignty and how to achieve it.
Sources, shownotes and links – as well as audio versions and download options – can be found here. Previous episodes of #SolutionsWatch can be found here and here.
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The US under Trump left the WHO in January 2025.
The EU is still there.
Yesterday, Friday, US sanctioned a Chinese refinery, 40 shipping companies and about 100 “dark fleet” vessels for transporting or refining Iranian oil. China issued a brief protest.
–AP
OMG, Trump just put Palantir (Peter Thiel) in charge of the nation’s food supply!
Russia’s sovereignty is also intact. Russia stands united as it did in 1844 and in 1917 when Russia stood against International pressure against its unity.
Therefore Russia will win the war against Ukraine soon within a decade or two or three, because Russia is customised to stands united throughout history against the world! https://tass.com/politics/2120385
More “rights”……we have to fight for, to apply for, demonstrate for, pay for, demand from our unknown tpb.