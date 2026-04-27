Let’s talk about….ANOTHER Trump Assassination Attempt
On Saturday night, during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a gunman opened fire. He wasn’t in the same room as Donald Trump at the time, but that is presumed to be his target.
Nobody was killed; one Secret Service agent was hit, but he was allegedly saved from serious damage because the bullet hit his phone.
The failed assassin was disarmed and arrested at the scene. His name, released later, is Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher whose motive was initially said to be “unclear”, but they have since discovered the inevitable “manifesto”.
Apparently, it was because Trump is a “paedophile and a rapist”.
He also, rather helpfully, outlines how an armed extremist was able to get so close. Soiler Alert: It was hubris and incompetence on behalf of the authorities:
I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo.
What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing.
No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event.
Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.
I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat.
So that explains that.
Anyway, he appeared in court about an hour ago and was formally charged with the attempted assassination of the President of the United States.
That’s the official story, so far.
It’s fake, of course. It should barely need to be said. The question is to what degree and why.
Certainly, the people present barely seemed concerned, taking the chance to pilfer some bottles of wine or carrying on eating.
In fact, the only interesting or noteworthy aspect of the incident, as yet, is the speed with which people started doubting it.
Within hours, it was popularly thought to be a false flag, and outlets like NBC were already countering it…weakly.
Take this paragraph, for example, from NBC’s “False flag conspiracy theories swirl around White House Correspondents’ dinner attack”:
The speed with which conspiracy theories flowed from Saturday’s event underscore just how common some of these claims have become. While staged or “false flag” attacks do have some historical precedent, they are exceedingly rare. That has not stopped the idea from becoming one of the most common conspiracy theory tropes. In recent years, some on the political right have labeled everything from the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot as a false flag. But that idea has also more recently percolated on the left, particularly around the Butler assassination attempt.
It’s a refutation, sure, but it’s not a good one. Actually acknowledging that false flags even happen is very unusual.
So, is it just a bad argument? Or is it deliberately fuelling speculation via weak refutation?
I guess we’ll see.
But what do you think?
- Was it a real attack or a false flag?
- If it was a false flag, why?
- Will it be intentionally revealed to discredit the Trump admin?
- Will there be a show trial for the accused? Or will he get Oswalded?
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We’re seeing accelerationism as we approach 2030, which is especially apparent this year. So much has already happened in 2026 and it’s only April. So this false-flag is just a blip and we’ll forget it by next week. Maybe UFO disclosure will be the next big story to be followed by something even bigger until the inevitable bang.
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/1lkoe0e/is_the_great_reset_by_2030_a_spiritual_catalyst/
I wonder: Will he be ‘Epsteined’ into history?
It’s not only who you know, it’s what you CHOOSE to ignore:
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-vaccine-safety-signal-the-media-still-wont-read/
Lets hear it for the now officially DNI documented case of Obama in office trying to tackle his political opponent with real fake classified Russia! smear.
Link
Never next: “the Epstein island is fake”.
Is that the only photo of him ? It’s everywhere !
And do the Agents now strip you, lay you flat and tied like a hog
while they stand about posing like Big Game Hunters for photo shoots ?
Hard not to respond this lego:
The absolute last thing we all need is Trump the Martyr. That doesn’t preclude someone taking a pot shot at him but he’s so well guarded that no mere amateur is going to get close to him.
In this particular incident the wannabe assailant barely made it into the building, much less got to the floor where the event was being held. The one almost miraculous thing is that he wasn’t immediately killed. (Obviously they needed someone alive to tell the tale.)
exactly– 10 armed men w/in 10 feet & they TACKLED him?!! Is that secret service protocol? Give me a break.
We’re talking about the Empire of War Greed and Hypocrisy (To which can be added, Guns, Fame, Hollywood, Brainwashed and Dumbed Down) aren’t we?
Tis just another day over there.
Where would we be without them posting ‘Manifestos’ ? There’d be no speculation
about the motives of the ‘Et Tu Brutus ? ‘ guy; no speculation about Harvey Lee
0swald; no speculation about Jack The Ripper…
And what about that guy without whom Christianity would never have been born –
Judas ? Sure as hell History would have been just that much more boring !
But, then again, ‘Manifestos’ dont stop The Conspiracy Theorists (CTs), do they ?
** Without his ‘Mein Kampf’ manifesto, who’da guessed why Hitler didnt like Certain
People ?
I think it was a genuine attempt on his life but not by the patsy they named. The globalists want Trump out the way pretty soon because though he might be a useful idiot he’s also an egotist and a maverick and they can’t rely on him not going off the reservation and saying or doing things he shouldn’t. I think his tenure was always intended to be brief.
Having him assassinated by a textbook lone loony would get rid of him once and for all while also creating more division in the American public. For some Trump dead would be a virtual Christian martyr, for others he’d be Evil Incarnate getting its comeuppance.
Don’t you think that the real PTB would have offed Trump for real by now if that was their intention? They’re not that incompetent.
I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING
On the last Saturday of April for 50 years this event occurs in the WA Hilton Hotel & POTUS attends usually. THIS IS THE LOCATION where Ronald Reagan was shot as he left– by Hinckley.
Unlike the usual attendees, this time THE ENTIRE LINE OF SUCCESSION WAS PRESENT: VP, Speaker of the House, Secy of State, Secy of Defense, Secy HHS, Secy of EPA & other cabinet members. [during a time of war]
Trump: You see, this is the reason we need the Ballroom
Can’t wait to see the Legos on this one!
My source: Lt Col Aguilar
Don’t know where that picture came from– no connection to my post.
It’s a video
I like them legos, too. Better than tv news.
In his own perverted way, Dandy Donny could become a role model:
“Billy, what do you want to be when you grow up?”
“I wanna be famous enough and despised enough so people stage fake murder attempts on me!”
If it was a false flag, why? is a great question…
Hoax. False flag is when you blame it on someone else. Hoax is when it’s FAKE.
Why? To recruit some attention & sympathy for Trump. So he can pump his arm & say whatever the hell he said last time.
ANOTHER Trump Assassination Attempt and another
(DDoS) attack, this time by hacktivist group 313 Team.
The e-commerce platform eBay, a giant in online auctions and fixed-price listings, faced widespread disruptions beginning late Sunday, April 26, 2026, extending into Monday, as users across the globe reported severe technical issues. The eBay outage, which has crippled essential features of the site, particularly the API, has left many buyers and sellers frustrated, struggling to access critical functions, including search features, listings, and checkout processes.
As users faced slow page loads, failed transactions, and difficulty completing sales, a series of unverified reports surfaced suggesting that the hacktivist group 313 Team was behind the massive denial-of-service (DDoS) attack,
https://thecyberexpress.com/ebay-outage-april-2026-ddos-attack/
Full moon Scorpion Beltane ritual in full swing=energy harvesting,
drawing attention away from the loss of war aggression against Iran
It seems that either it is a false flag operation to gain some traction for Trump in his disastrous fiasco in the ME or it is a genuine attempt to assassinate Trump for his disastrous fiasco in the ME which is beginning to effect greatly the lives of ordinary people in the US.
The idea is when an assassination some day really happen, people will think this also was a false flag. The boy that cried wolf.
The false flags are insinuated as real flags, and real flags are insinuated as false flags.
It is really that easy. Liar’s mind is so easy to read.