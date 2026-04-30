The EU is pushing “Driver-Monitoring Cameras”. Here’s why.
Kit Knightly
From July of this year, every vehicle registered in the European Union will be required to have driver-monitoring cameras in place. That’s not every new car manufactured, but every car registered.
The “Advanced Driver Distraction Warning” (ADDW) cameras are designed to monitor driver behaviour for signs of potential distraction, and then set off a warning if those signs are detected.
It was first announced in 2024 as part of the EU’s “Vision Zero” plan to eliminate car-related deaths by 2050.
But it’s not really about that.
It’s never about what they say it’s about.
Here’s where this goes…
Firstly, kiss successful insurance claims goodbye.
Any accident will be blamed on “sub-optimal driver performance”, and that time you checked your phone while stopped at a light, or your hands moved briefly from the 10-and-2 or your eyeline wasn’t correctly picked up by the mirror sensor, will be used to blame your fender-bender on you.
This will create a change in accident reporting statistics, spiking “driver error” as the cause for anything and everything that goes wrong on the road.
This, in turn, will kick off a big “people drive dangerously” propaganda push.
Headlines like “ADDW data harvesting has shown up 80% of us might be driving more recklessly than we think”, or “most veteran drivers slip in to bad habits, reports show” will appear.
Then comes the new legislation to act on this totally fabricated problem.
What is it? It’s re-certification.
That’s not speculation; it already happened. Under new EU rules, passed just a few months ago, every driver has to be re-certified and issued a new driver’s license after 15 years. It would be the smallest of tweaks to add “or after Y number of distraction warnings are recorded” to that legislation.
The new driver’s licenses will be digital, with biometrics included. It’s possible new cars will be undrivable without a scan of your biometric license.
Your car’s data will be uploaded to a database, of course. That’s going to happen.
…in fact, it already is.
It’s not at all far-fetched to imagine your driver monitoring data getting scanned for errors by an AI, and any detected errors putting points on your license. If you go over a certain number of points, your ability to drive is taken away…pending recertification.
You can appeal, and drive while the appeal takes place. But the appeal fee will be greater than the recertification fee, and if you lose, you have to pay extra legal costs, and you’re subject to an extended driving ban.
This will be covered in the press as a universally Good Thing.
Headlines will celebrate the (almost entirely fictional) decrease in traffic fatalities, whilst baselessly claiming that the smaller number of private vehicles on the road has “improved pollution levels in the inner cities”.
An opinion piece from an anonymous “former driver” will appear in the Guardian, “I lost my driver’s license, and it’s the best thing that ever happened to me”.
It will talk up how much money they’re saving on petrol and road tax, and how much fitter they get walking and cycling everywhere and how they know their neighbours so well now.
Not forgetting all sorts of cozy anecdotes about the charming characters you meet and life-affirming tableaux you witness using public transport.
Meanwhile, American “journalists” will wax poetic about the EU’s “forward-thinking system”, and the UK press and punditry will talk of “lagging behind the EU”, and blame every road accident on Brexit.
Some academics will publish a paper finding that “private car ownership has decreased under EU driver monitoring regulations”, and this “unintended upside” will be widely applauded.
Cue Buzzfeed: “New license rules have taken cars off the road, and it’s a good thing.”
And Vox: “The EU’s driver’s license law has given us a glimpse of what a car-less future could look like, and it’s beautiful”.
While all this is going on, there will be persistent white noise on the safety of “robot drivers” vs human drivers, talking up automatic driving software in Chinese electric cars and so on.
Public transport will be increasingly automated too – whether really automated, or just remotely driven doesn’t matter. The point will be to remove images of people driving from the public sphere.
The important part is you don’t get to decide where you’re going or how you’re getting there.
The end goal will be to inculcate a generally anti-car atmosphere, where even knowing how to drive will be considered somewhat old-fashioned.
Middle-class parents will boast to social media echo chambers that “I never wanted my Jacinda to learn!”, and receive bot-fueled applause as a reward. Implausible self-congratulatory anecdotes detailing how “My eight-year-old just told me he doesn’t want to drive because it’s bad for the planet! Children are so wise!” will go viral.
Because the easiest way to trap people is to make freedom uncool.
That might seem like a lot of speculation based on a little information, and in some ways it is, but pattern recognition is important. It’s much easier to put out a fire that hasn’t started yet, and we know they want to burn it all down.
We know they want to end private vehicle ownership; they have repeatedly said so.
Well, this is how they do that. A little at a time, creating atmospheres and environments. Seemingly arbitrary rules and regulations with “unforeseen consequences”. That’s how they work now, they come at us sideways with slow-developing long-cons, because they can’t afford to work in straight lines, not since Covid.
Stuff like this might seem a small – a throwaway issue vs war or the price of oil – but the powers-that-shouldn’t-be have an eye on the far horizon when they take small steps, and we should pay attention to where they want to take us.
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Just got a minute I thought it was breXit all over again.
And this is why Starmer et al want to rejoin the EU: to force all rural people into smart cities where public transport is voluminous.
How on earth do rural farmers do without cars? How does food get from farm to table? How do rural villages even survive if you can’t go to the nearest big town for a supermarket run?
One thing I can guarantee though: it won’t stop the corrupt politicians travelling the world just as much as they ever did. Miraculously, they will be going on holiday to the Caribbean, to ‘essential’ meetings in Australia, Japan, Beijing, Rio and LA.
And I also guarantee that not one of them will have the courage to look career lorry drivers in the eye and say: ‘We;’re abolishing your career because we’re spineless wastrels who do what they’re told’.
Being out of the EU does of course leave the UK with a chance to avoid all this nonsense.
I doubt we will, since Starmer wants to suck Von Der Leyen’s tits just as much as Netanyahu’s dick.
But maybe bureaucratic inertia will delay it just long enough to kick out the technocrats and replace them with people who don’t look up to Peter Thiel et al.
As a whole, the West is moving toward societies of total surveillance. The reasons for this are exactly what was proposed by Jeremy Bentham in his 18th century concept of a Panopticon. This was to be the ultimate method the rulers could use to make people behave in approved ways —
“The Panopticon is a conceptual prison design created by English philosopher Jeremy Bentham in the late 18th century, intended to promote inmate reformation through the principle of constant surveillance. The structure is characterized by a circular design with individual cells facing a central guard tower, allowing a watchful inspector to observe inmates without them knowing when they are being watched. Bentham envisioned that this uncertainty would encourage prisoners to regulate their own behavior, ultimately leading to self-improvement. His ideas influenced prison architecture worldwide and introduced broader concepts of societal surveillance.”
If you know you are being watched at every moment or can be watched at every moment, you will control your behavior so as not to attract policing. We are now approaching societies in which people know for certain that they are being watched, listened to, or somehow monitored at all times. This was the society depicted in George Orwell’s novel, 1984 — which gave rise to the phrase “Big Brother Is Watching You.”
It used to be that a car was one place you could feel free from the watchful eyes of Big Brother. But no more.
The real question is why are our rulers so obsessed with controlling the behavior, thoughts, emotions, and expressions of people at every moment. The practical excuse for safety and all the rest just don’t pass the smell test. The practical implication stink. There is some psychopathology among these rulers. It is not just the fear of rebellion. It is more in their personal psychology. They see things, like rebellion, that just are not there. It has always been this way. Orwell tried very hard to penetrate this psychology. His answer is the basic flaw in power. The powerful only know they are powerful when they can make others suffer or endure punishment. There is no intrinsic psychological security in power. The power over others only exists when torture is being practiced. The psychologically secure person does not feel threatened by the freedom of other people.
In the West, we are ruled by psychologically damaged or insane men and women.
Don’t with the phony east-west divide thing, I’m not saying the wars are fake, I don’t have an opinion about that, but the idea the east is any better than the west when it comes to the technocratic surveiilance state is just fantasy or propaganda at this point.
Wow. I do think the East and the West are divided and fundamentally different. I spend time in China ever year and it is very different from the US where my main residence is.
I’m also a student of Andre Gunder Frank, who brought up the concept of “World Systems Theory.” Basically, the world has always been a system with one geographic area dominating the world for a period of time. The region changes from time to time. The West has dominated the world from about the 1700s up to now. For me, the turning point from Asia to the West was the 1683 Battle of Vienna in which the Ottoman Turks lost and this ended their centuries long effort to conquer the West. The West went on to conquer and colonize the area of the Ottoman Empire in WW I ending in 1918.
Andre Gunder Frank’s book, ReORIENT: Global Economy in the Asian Age, was published in 1998 and we can track in great detail the shift he sees from the world domination of the West back to the East or Asia.
We’ve not passed the tipping point yet, but we are getting very close.
I have a sister who is a pathological control freak, a psychopath, a social climber, a snob and a hardened member of the peepshow pervert networks.
For her, life is about power games. Decency is an optional extra that was ditched decades ago. In her sixties, she still sees everything in terms of ‘putting myself first’.
She was told to spy on her brother at the age of 25 and she obeyed her masters, having been promised more rapid promotion in London medicine if she did.
One of her driving forces is what she deigns to be ‘allowable’ for her brother. As if she has any role in the life choices of an adult man who did not choose to be her brother.
She gains sadistic pleasure from inflicting pain on others, especially emotional and spiritual pain.
That is what leadership is about in the corrupt and criminal corridors of London power.ds
Perverted peeping, malicious and wilful destruction of others and visceral pleasure from inflicting pain on others.
Didn’t read that in any textbooks on leadership, did you?
Well, that’s how leadership is selected these decades, which is probably why the country has been going to the dogs for 50 years.
Interesting comment.
I once made a rule of thumb differing between a normal criminal, or a duffer, and then what lawyers could call sociopath or psychopath, but what I just for practical use call a pervert. Separate from “normal” criminal activity.
In UK there was a typical case of a rapist who raped an innocent girl. After raping her, he told the victim to stay quiet about the said.
At home his after thought was that she had brought him in a situation where he could get 6-8 mth in prison. She had made him loose his temper and himself, and she was guilty of the whole matter and exposing him.
After a month he had brought his furiosity up against her, so he approached her again and beat her up threatening to kill her if she ever say anything to the Police.
At home his after thought was that she now had made him lose his temper yet again, and she was now guilty of jeopardising him to 2-3 years in prison.
After a couple of month more, he now was so pessed at his victim that he decided to kill her once and for all to erase this danger to his life, that she after his opinion had exposed him to.
At this time the Police usually arrive at the scene either just before or after the killing.
She is dead and he gets life.
The morale for both is to take the first penalty the 6-8 mth and live…..both.
I have seen this 3-step evil pattern in many cases where weak personalities commit some failures and follow up with hate, stalking, and double and triple downs.
The killing does not always need to be physically dead, but can be dismissed from job, or frozen out from the group, the city, the country, m.m. For examples journalists kicked out from their country.
For me this is a pervert’s pattern. Take the perverted way US has treated Cuba since US was defeated by Castro and kicked out in the Bay of Pigs (of all bays lol). https://yandex.ru/video/preview/9498415668217258441
This will collapse sooner than later.
“A former World Bank president has sounded the alarm, revealing that the Federal Reserve has lost over a trillion dollars—and counting—turning it into nothing more than a massive hedge fund for the rich and powerful.
He claims the Fed is borrowing money from banks at 5.4% interest, then pouring it into government bonds, creating the illusion that the government’s financial situation is better than it actually is.
He warns that this scheme isn’t just limited to the U.S.—it’s happening across central banks worldwide.”
Republic —
““A former World Bank president has sounded the alarm, revealing that the Federal Reserve has lost over a trillion dollars—and counting—turning it into nothing more than a massive hedge fund for the rich and powerful.”
I don’t know if you know the layout of Washington DC. The headquarters of the World Bank and IMF and just a few blocks to the West from the White House and are connected by underground tunnels. The US Treasury Department is just one block to the East from the White House. The headquarters of the Federal Reserve is also just a few blocks to the South from the White House.
These four are all part of one operation. They complement each other.
The new Trump appointee to the Federal Reserve has said (quietly) that he may cancel the $39 trillion US debt. The Fed actually owns most of this debt, so it could just forgive it all. It created the funds to lend to the Federal Government out of thin air or simple computer keyboard strokes, so cancelling it would be no problem, except that the US regime pays about $1.3 trillion in interest on this debt every year, which goes to the Fed and is divided up among its member banks.
The financing of the US regime is the world’s greatest Ponzi scheme. Or maybe that is not the right word. It is the word economist Michael Hudson uses. Whatever the name, it is a criminal enterprise of financial corruption.
Yes, and we the whole world have paid into this over spending US Enterprise by the petro-dollar. But everything has an end.
I think many countries are tired of this dominance, especially when treated this perverted Nero way by eliminating Presidents by public hanging (Saddam) and sodomy (Gaddafi).
Comparing China and US in this scheme here, China off course win. But the 24/7 surveillance is still an ugly feature and black boot for humanity.
Considering most smoke detectors and Co alarms are now 10 years life.
Then most housing have 4 screens in each house all watching you.
All of alt media have a phone stuck to there hands.
Even watching Gareth Icke walk in the country and he has mobile
stuck to his hand doing videos whilst walking talking about digital ID.!! 😜
lead by example.
Another attempt at normalising this step by comparing it to existing tech which is nothing like at the same level of dystopian.
I assume all those afraid of being monitored 24/7 and/or are against digital IDs do not use smartphones… ??
Ridiculous and transparent attempt to normalize something that is a factor of ten more invasive than anything we are dealing with now
I am still on 4G. I have a bought no on a simple phone, plus an Iphone placed in an isolated room with the location off. Rare use outside. So yes to yr question.
America is surely heading towards another civil war.
“In perhaps its most insidious decision in nearly a century, the U.S. Supreme Court disemboweled Section 2 of the landmark Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965, the “crown jewel” of the U.S. civil rights movement.”
The US Supreme Court, Race & the Right to Vote – Consortium News
“America is surely heading towards another civil war.”
Republic — I’m not sure it will be a a repeat of the Civil War of the 1860s. That was not even a real “civil” war. It was rather a war of the rising NY banking and industrial faction against the old agrarian south. This was the conquest of the business controlled Republican Party and their front man, Lincoln. The Civil War of the 1860s gave rise to the Robber Baron class — John D. Rockefeller (Standard Oil), Andrew Carnegie (steel), Cornelius Vanderbilt (railroads), J.P. Morgan (finance), and Jay Gould (railroads). The all had close ties with the emerging Washington Regime. The South has always called this war, “the War of Northern Aggression” and that has a lot more truth in it than the term “civil war.”
But you are right that the US is heading toward something. I sort of view it as an imperial break up that we last saw in the USSR. The tyranny of the Washington Regime is more parallel to the domination of Moscow over all the Soviet republics. The Washington Regime is the most corrupt and criminal government on earth right now. Most states or citizens hate the influence the Washington Regime has over them. To be frank, the Regime has been taken over by the Billionaire (Epstein) Class and the closely associated Zionists of Israel.
The US will break into many parts. Some states will go independent, like Texas or California. Others will form new nations out of several old states, like New England.
All of this will be very good for the former “Americans” and even better for the rest of the world. There will probably even be new nations which resist the growing surveillance societies.
Agreed Robert, I think there’s a few States that already want to break away – such as California and Texas.
Thank you, Kit! Yes, this is one way (amongst others) to undermine our being in the world. And even if it may sound far-fetched for you now – I can see the first steps already on the way. It’s in the way quite a lot of people are handling things these days. So the majority will not only go along, but applaud and jeer to be in the crowd “saving the planet“. And making it safer and safer and safer – up to the point where everything is … well, dead.
This vision of the future reminds me of communist nations in the Cold War era where only the communist party elite drove their own automobiles while the workers rode bicycles or took buses and trains to and from work. Pictures of China under Chairman Mao always showed the proletariat bicycling around in their Maoist uniforms, with never a car in sight. As China became more like America in the ’50s and ’60s, our Bolshevik rulers want to take us back to the USSR, Russian occupied Eastern Europe, North Korea, Red China, and Cuba.
This beauty here Trabant 601 deLuxe 1:8 was owned by the first Secretary of the Commie Committee in my uncle’s town.
Its a Western lie that we didnt have cars as you truly can see of this photo.
Top speed 120 km/hr and that is more than enough to compete with all Western cars! https://yandex.ru/video/preview/17033701773946633486
It looks comparable to some of the Honda and Subaru vehicles of that era. Subaru had 2 cylinder, 2 stroke rear mounted engines. The cars sold for $800.00 in California in the Nixon era.
VW Beetle was popular even afer it was discontinued. Some mechnics specialised in it. The last factory was in Brazil. Don’t bother asking Germany for a reason. It is the lapdog that colluded in blowing up Nord Stream.
I would love to be able to buy and drive something similar to the old VW. I started out driving one as a teen and stuck with them for many years. Now cars are just laptops with wheels. No one can understand them or work on them. VW was a true “people’s car.”
At the moment I have a C3 Diesel 23km/l. Mechanic are giving them a thumb up for well going .
The only thing good about it is the diesel motor, always running now at 300000 km.
But it is full of complicated and unnecessary electronics as you mentioned. Nothing more to talk about. Transport only.
Fits in a shoe-box this one 🙂
Communists, Cold War, Islamists, terrorists, ecomomic dumping.. Oligarchy/capitalism needs enemies to embezzle public wealth. It also needs the cheap labour of refugees for lower wages. Thank you Trump for taking the mask off the monster behind everything through your bungling.
Jade — it is important to remember that the Communist nations of the Cold War era were all developing nation, just coming out of colonial status or feudalism and were really dirt poor from the exploitative economies they endured. Bicycles are always the primary mode of transportation for very poor countries. As a middle class emerges, cars begin to appear.
The US became a middle class society in the Post-WW II era. Then suburbs were encouraged by the government in order to depopulate cities where socialist politics and unionism flourished. Bicycles just don’t work in suburbs.
Our rulers are not Bolsheviks. They simply hate humanity. They are anti-humanists. They hate the working class and the poor. The Bolsheviks stood for the working class and the poor. So did the Maoists.
Remember what the World Economic Forum said. It is the club of the most wealthy people in the world. It said — “You will own nothing, and you will be happy.” That is, you will be a happy slave. Corporations will own everything, and you will rent from them what you need. I doubt if anyone will be happy. They will be slaves.
As with all their tech related terrorism – No Purchase No Purpose.
Like Cuba, we need a new subculture keeping the old analog vehicles (and all analog tools and devices) functioning. We will never buy a car newer than 2012. I think that date, or thereabouts, was when digital tech hit peak usefulness that benefits individuals. Since that time all technology has been turned upon us like a rope around our necks, serving only the control-freak management class. We are not Luddites. We are freedom and creativity lovers.
Obama’s “Cash for Clunkers” program took a lot of those older cars off the road. Don’t think they didn’t know what they were doing, either.
California is considering a bill that would ban all cars built before 1978 because they did not come equipped with smog control devices. This of course would make all “classic” cars illegal. You could not drive them at all. You could “trailer” them to a car show or a museum.
The “digital” crap on cars has increased gas mileage somewhat and reduced emissions another somewhat. But it has also shortened the lifespan of the car, meaning you will have to buy a new one sooner.
No, you are merely accepting the system’s all-or-noting false binary that their binary is the only eventual result possible. Bullshit. Look at Cuba’s old car culture. When even a few percent can only afford the older car maintenance route they’ll have to change the laws. A lot of this is going to be happening because their economic trajectory is a totally unsustainable, selfish K shaped, self collapsing econocide.
Bicycle culture around 2000 advocated car-free downtowns in major cities. That was pragmatic to encourage pedestrian and bike oriented city cores. Never went anywhere, nor seriously discussed by the PTB as the idea advanced freedom and social interaction. This idea to surveil drivers and eliminate freedoms however gets PTB attention because it controls humanity like sheep in a corral. They twist good ideas born of liberation into techno-fascism. I can’t ever see this idea happening in the US. We want our freedom to travel as much as life itself.
The controllers are advocating cycling in a big way especially in Europe.
I have used the following article only as a reference for car free cities – not as an endorsement.
https://discerningcyclist.com/car-free-cities-around-the-world/
Also, whole swathes of city centres and town centres have been pedestrianized across Europe and the UK and there are plans for most towns and suburbs including very small towns and even villages. None of this is for the benefit of the serfs. It is about outlawing independence, of which the car is the only suitable mass private transport for either transporting things or travelling longer distances.
It is another iteration of the mantra “Stay home, stay safe”.
That’s only true if you accept their binary argument that ignores a simple truth that having pedestrian and human powered transit in selected city areas can be done without eliminating driving freedom or limiting travel with a motor vehicle. It’s al about good design to serves the needs of everyone. Good design is totally doable, but the PTB direct all public argument to all or nothing scenarios as the only possible outcome. This is how the PTB control society by manipulating public knowledge, and crushing human creativity.
If the city is a free city as you write, its ok with me. But only in free cities!
Creepy! I was just having this very conversation two days ago with a man I met at a dinner. He was a hardcore ‘techie’ who waxed lyrical over how wonderful his new self-driving ‘Cybertruck’ (you know, from Elon Musk) was, and how this might be the very last generation to have to take driver’s tests. He said it all with such glee, too. I had to conceal my utter horror. 😥
Yes we are really two complete different species living side by side here.
I’m looking forward to the day when I see my first driverless vehicle on the road – because I’m going to use my vintage (2011) car to run it up a tree!
Or maybe into a ditch.
Or perhaps a lamp post.
Or make it stop altogether in the endless loop of indecision unique to malfunctioning software.
And then I’ll kindly smash its windows to release the poor dupes within.
Oh, what fun it will be! 🙂
These are my sentiments, too.
“My eight-year-old just told me he doesn’t want to drive because it’s bad for the planet! Children are so wise!” will go viral.”
Thank you OG, Thank you.
This is what you get back, when you leave your kids over to leftist pedagogues.
Look around you – everything in your home and work, and city – got there via the back of a truck and I mean everything – kids are being brainwashed to believe that driving or burning fossil fuels is bad – without fossil fuels, and the derivates from them, society would collapse very quickly.
You’re right. They have no right to control us. We want to be ourselves.
That doesn’t mean they are good.
What isn’t good? do you mean fossil fuels? – fossil fuels kept you warm in Winter heated your foods, provided the power to wash your clothes, and power your tv -computer consoles, propelled your car and public transport for you – and all your family, they are the foundations of our society – for me its all BS that they are polluting our planet and heating up the atmosphere.
Add in the thousands of other products that are derived from the likes of oil – and you realise that they are a necessity, hell they even charge electric vehicles.
Of course the same folk that want us to stop using fossil fuels – also want us to stop eating meat because cows fart too much – I know who is full of wind and its not the cows.
Oh, shut up. What a ridiculous answer. This website seems to be full of imbeciles.
Yeah. And air pollution. And water pollution. And ground pollution. And the almost infinite Pacific Plastic Garbage Patch (the Atlantic has one too, as does the gulf and anywhere there is a gyre in the seas).
Extinction of animals from plastic garbage and oil pollution.
Cancer cancer cancer cancer.
I am not even started yet. I just get tired of explaining the obvious to imbeciles.
Aloysius has returned as stooge. Was he banned by Admin?
Behaved himself for a while as stooge but just can’t help mouthing off. Not that he’s like that in real life, nah, no fucker gets to be 70 years old without a few trips to the ER with a busted nose and missing teeth along the way to remind him to wind his neck in.
The poor cant live without plastic bags. The homeless walk around with all their property in plastic bags.
Where should we put garbage if not in plastic bags?
Instead of killing a lot of animals to make leather for bags and more, we can now use plastic instead killing anyone, etc.
Your hate campaign touring US is not going to e a winner stooge.
It seems to be collapsing now because of them..
Insurance companies are now upping the ante and bringing in black box monitors for all drivers. Car insurance is a scam made legal in the interests of insurance companies, who know we have no choice.
We are now monitored in our homes by our phones and all electrical devices. Whilst we drive, everywhere we go, every document we sign, every financial transaction, every call. Every fkn thing.
I never signed up or voted (not that I ever vote), for this shite.
Let’s be clear, we have controllers, not a government. They are arsehole bankers’ puppets. Starmer is clinging on because he has been put there to do a job. Put us back into the EU and remove all freedom.
I’ve just looked at the tv showing Trump and Charlie Farlie. What a pair of tossers, and what is that idiot doing with a chest full of medals?
I am not all in, in all you said. I have used my car insurance First Aid the first fifty times; your cant start, you get stuck in the mud, your battery suddenly dont work, m.m.
If some day you get involved in a major crash I promise you, you will be happy for your insurance, that somebody else than you pay for all in the disaster.
Bureaucracy corrupts all, particularly when you hand out the reigns to an artificial construct programmed on nonsense.
In order to stay in another EU country for more than three months, EU citizens have to meet certain conditions depending on their status
UK citizen post-Brexit, you are now a “third-country” national and generally restricted to the Schengen Area 90/180-day rule: maximum 90 days in any 180-day period without a visa. The 3-month limit requires tracking total time across most EU countries, not just one, and requires staying outside the area for 90 days to reset the timer.
amethyst
[email protected]
Which type of insurance is NOT a scam?
Most of these “smart devices” have poor security against spying and hacking.
‘You’ll do nothing, and you’ll be happy’
Or maybe you’ll do other things instead of commuting. It’s not all bad. But best would if one for himself could decide whether or not he wants to own a car. Freedom of choice and all.. anyway..
Trust ! Whatever happened to it ? Governments spying on us every which way, engendering our distrust – of government… Soil for Conspiracy thinking…And
then there’s governments favouring a small religious sect, creating resentment
toward them. Then governments denounce the antisemitism its favouring
engendered…
Its all about money. If you can afford a car, you can also afford to pay more (fines) 😁 .
All right, you think that’s not funny.
But you are just contributing to make the wheels running yes? Public services are not free as you think, they cost! 😅 .
Correct.
That why LEZ’s exist – to make money for councils – and the government.
ODL.1aaafd511337c229cdf9b26c78addde5 (240×240)
Excellent article, in Britain you need to renew your driving licence every ten years – the Motability Scheme in Britain is going down the same road from July as well.
Cameras in the car – spying on you driving – and you need to download their spying app as well, whilst many folk on forums I’ve read – say, that your insurance will be cancelled, for the slightest infringement or old habit, rendering you uninsurable, and you’ll be put-off the scheme without delay.
Like the EU bigwigs, Motability wants many folk off the road and onto public transport.
They’ve finally found a way to get loads of cars off the roads – and onto unfit for purpose public transport.
This is good news for the “ride-hailing” taxi businesses that have fluctuating prices, like the share market.
I don’t think this can be posted. Because it looks exactly likd Mainstream Media.
And yet it tells the truth. Imagine that.
POV: You Try Watching Dan Bilzerian News But The Anchors Keep Noticing Lebanon
I’m going to say goodbye to this wonderful post. I’m going to miss it when it gets cancelled.
B.b.b. ut it’s so wonderfully hate-filled, Stooge.
At some point we’re going to have drop the axiom that technology means progress, and further to that define what progress means to us. Personally technology has peaked for me, probably around a decade ago, and now view most new tech as an inconvenience at best and at worst a tool for compliance and surveillance (with some exceptions like medical). Take for example car parking, as recently as 5 years ago most parking machines accepted coins and card, just a swipe to pay for a space was peak convenience, now the card has been replaced with an app. So I now require an up to date smart phone, have to install an app and will have my data harvested. What’s interesting is I’ve gone back to using cash in these circumstances, but I’m sure I’m in the minority.
The scam is the outsourcing of parking fee collection through apps. Some local governments give a generous cut to the operator. Privatisation rolls on.
Your New Car Is Watching You And Collecting Your Data | New models from Toyota, Chevrolet and Ford are collecting driver data and sharing it with carmakers.
The Patriot Act let’s them do it
New Toyotas come with a long, red sticker that specifically says that. We’re supposed to leave it on for the customer to remove,
Proof (scroll down to “data collected”) https://play.google.com/store/apps/datasafety?id=com.ford.fordpass
If you read the license agreement itself they also collect your driving characteristics, including speed & acceleration, collision warnings, and even down to if seatbelts are on. They’ve been teaming up with data mining companies, Including selling profiles of you for use by insurance companies.
GM vehicle and used OnStar. It was reporting speed, hard braking and other data and sending to LexisNexis. If you have any kind of insurance they have a file on you. You can request a copy of your file to look at any claims you may have had over the years. Data is on that report.
A creepy
personGOVERNMENT who abused that data could:
An organization who accessed that data could:
I’m sure there’s lots of other creepy data that could be collected. But I’d say when it comes to the intimacy of collected data, your car’s data is probably only second to your phone’s data.
ETA: here’s a Washington post article from 2019 with lots of creepy details. It’s more data than even I expected!
All you have to do is disable the antenna for wireless communications or pull whatever fuse powers the telematics control unit (or whatever your specific manufacturer calls it). All that is going to be make/model specific so there’s no real blanket answer
A lot of them require software updates over Internet so they have WiFi connectivity too. I imagine it would just send the data over WiFi when you go to update the infotainment system.
EU was not the first, USA was decade a head.
If you are driving in whichever car type you have money man.
It is these money we are fighting about on a free market. In free competition in freedom!
So whats the problem man? I dont get it.
Car manufacturers are worse than even Google and Apple in this respect. Cars are computers on wheels sucking up huge amounts of data and sharing it, ie. selling it. Probably even listening to conversations from the occupants using the microphone for the voice activation technology.
The privacy agreement for Kia Connect at 23000 words takes 98 minutes to read and 99.5 percent of people according to a survey never read them. Some other manufacturers aren’t much better.
https://www.nationwidevehiclecontracts.co.uk/blog/what-do-connected-cars-know-about-you-connected-car-data-explained
Your location is always available to them on the phone apps for weather and route directions.
Won’t it be great that children can play games in the street again because they’re no longer clogged with parked cars? In reality, children will be their pods plugged into their VR headsets terrified to go outside because reasons (sunlight gives you cancer…. terrorists…. pedos…. the possibilities go on and on).
Remember that WEF short film (Megalopolis?) where cars had disappeared from the city of the future…. except for the ultra-rich? No doubt some fake CEO will be offered up as the lightning rod for resentment. See that Mark Musk? Hate, hate, hate!
All the old movies that used cars as a symbol of freedom will have to be quietly retired. Expect ‘The Italian Job’ to remade with electric scooters and ‘Vanishing Point 2067’ to feature an exciting cross-country foot race that ends with the hero sadly succumbing to blisters….
If children dont die from car accidents, they die from something else in Gaza.
The yearly figures of dead children are the same! Hands off my car.
It’s not going to be workable, none of the mass surveillance stuff is real world based in the sense it can really hope to control people, but I have a feeling that’s not the point anyway. It’s about the Digital Panopticon, making people believe they are constantly surveilled so they will police themselves and feel powerless.
And of course to aid in rigging the system in those small petty mean ways well outlined in Kit’s article.
All horribly real but yet unthinkable just 20 years ago!
Yong people don’t dance anymore because they know they’re being recorded.
https://x.com/mohammedakunjee/status/2049848306935685360
Young people
We would never have guessed that Yong was Young.
Thank you George for correcting this misspell for us your co-commenters.
They spy, with their BIG AI
Every fucking thing
They lie, with their BIG AI
And no one asks them why
A new study of 5 AIs claims to show that they provide misinformtion, even of the “very concerning” sort. The topics covered included jabs, health, exerercise, etc. Purportedly, the AI providing least misinformation was from blessed Google. For fun, they included DeepSeek, from China that obviously is evil.
I’d love to see how all this crap is meant to be introduced in rural areas such as mine. Where the bus services have already been cut.
And I daresay that this draconian deal is what is really happening as opposed to the endless deliberately provocative news junk in which Eurasia and Eastasia are having a showdown. Again.
And even the word “freedom” is going too far. This isn’t freedom they are encroaching on. It’s everyday fucking life.
Freedom is part of everyday life though. The basic freedom to do as you choose, buy what you choose, go where you choose, eat what you choose is what separates us from prisoners. But I fear not for much longer.
Herding people out of rural areas and into cities is part of the agenda.
Most of the people who live in rural area have car’s.
This is 2026 not 1900’s.
Meaning they have too much money. If a family out in nowhere all have cars, this country is going directly down bankrupt.
Another reason to have cameras inside a car (to see how and when these motherfokkers are counting all their money 😠 ).
Rumour is that you didn’t make it as a stand-up comedian.
You have choices: a horse or a donkey.
There’s a long list of features that have been mandatory on new cars. In 68, seat belts became mandatory. In 75, catalytic converters became mandatory on all new cars. In 98, air bags became mandatory. Auto braking will become mandatory in 2029. One thing that has to be considered in this ongoing evolution of everything, including the police state, is capitalism, Capitalism instigates much of this and almost everything because of the inherent and continuing push for profits, which requires continual invention, and greed, which is a human evil at the highest level. Perhaps the most nefarious aspect is just that, capitalism, and not some conspiracy by the rich fuckers with the power years and decades ahead for the human population. However, the times they are a changing and the progression of capitalism appears to have made such a thing unavoidable, and perhaps natural. There’s nowhere else to go but up or down, depending on how you look at it.
In 2027, federal surveillance technology will become mandatory in all new cars in the US. Bad fucking news no matter what. But which came first, the chicken or the egg? Was it the planners that ordered it up, or capitalism that inherently dictated it. Are the controllers dictating technology, or is technology dictating the controllers?
Capitalism is the antithesis of the control culture we now inhabit. The evils of free rein capitalism would look very different from these evils. We’ve seen them in the past far more than now.
Free rein capitalism would produce cheap-to-make cars by the million and sell them at maximum mark-up. So-called, often bogus, safety measures would be eschewed as adding unnecessary cost. It would be a different kind of exploitation altogether.
What we are living under is a strange control-freak theocracy, where the ideology or creed is to invade and micro-manage the human mind and experience, often it seems simply to prove it can. It is more Orwell than Orwell, and capitalism is no more the root of it than it’s the driving force of Oceania/Eastasia and Eurasia.
Not that I’m defending capitalism. It has its own evils, just not these.
There might be more to it Bernard.
Insurance companies and their accountants and shareholders may have instigated these changes to reduce payouts to victims of car accidents.
Insurance, after all, is one of the biggest businesses on the planet.
Hyenas fighting over the carcasses.
Control culture is pure socialism.
If you’re using ‘capitalism’ as a synonym for globalism, OK. But please don’t fall for that old campus-Marxist tripe about how all this is done to us to ‘make the rich even richer’. It isn’t. Those who control us — I mean really control us, not just their mid-level management (politicians, CEOs, etc.) — aren’t in it to make more money. They control all the central banks of the earth. If they ever need money, they can just print it! No. They use money to gain control over us, which is their real objective. And their little plot has worked brilliantly, hasn’t it!
Well of course, I know all that, it’s been explained to me a million times by those that know everything. But you missed my point. My bad.
If they’re using money to gain control over us then they are ensuring that they have more money than us. Thus the rich are getting richer.
But money isn’t the motive is what he’s saying, and I tend to agree. The wealth transfer is mostly about paying off the lower ranks of the control system to keep them inline. It’s control over our lives these insane and shadowy entities at the very top want.
Agreed but the purpose of this control is to keep them “safe”. They don’t want control out of some sadistic thrill. We don’t mean that much to them.
It really is no use going off-narrative at this place. I’m gonna take a fucking break.
Oh Albert you know we will all miss you if you go away. You are a nice man and are never rude. It is ok to have different opinions, it is needed to keep things healthy, even if it can be angry sometimes!
Thank you Elvira, that’s very kind of you.
You’ve got to admire the Brussels EU apparatus for coming up with daft ideas that make the EU even more unpopular. This looks like a good one to get this monstrosity abolished. Back to the good old EEC where the member nations can express their own characters over Maoist uniformity (remember that one, he abolished families).
This sucks. Bad. Are they only doing it in the EU or England, too?
I think we all know a few young fools (mainly male) and some older Folks who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a steering wheel.
That said, this type of overreach will be difficult to foist on the public.
What about women? Maybe they should not be allowed anywhere near a steering wheel.
Here is something for Big AI.
I could understand if he was pessed on this one here, which are 10 times more invasive than a simple safety belt.
Arent these ‘traffic authorities’ making light shows and gluing shifting plates and signs all over the streets, and then blame the driver for being confused and causing accidents?
Guess what? They are not building this electronic prison for you. They are building for the survivors of the Great Culling. There’s a reason they call it agenda 2030, and that is because that’s the year the rebuilding is SCHEDULED to begin. The next three years will be them killing you, They don’t need to hide what they are doing from you because they pan for you to die before bringing it all online.
And I thought insightful comments were gone here
Part of me actually hopes you’re right, because I really don’t want to be around for this ‘brave new world’ they’re creating. 😥
Well, I’m planning on being a survivor – and I’ve always been a free-range chick, so no digital prison for me.
It’s depressing reading, but it outlines how POTUS Trump and his cronies
are using the US defence forces as their means for furthering their private
Middle East business interests… Taking out the Iranian competition…
https://classautonomy.info/united-arab-emirates-exits-opec-the-end-of-the-petrodollar-and-the-rise-of-imec/
Incredible. What audacious pigs.
And they are getting away with it !
No allegiance to One’s Country, only to making money – by any means necessary !
Nothing new there.
“What does it matter to ya? When ya got a job to do, you gotta do it well. You gotta give the other fella HELL!!!”
Absolutely Mr. Knightly. But, as someone said here, right when you think we cant get any lower, we are getting hit with yet a new Tyson punch.
I am looking forward to when the trend will change.
Next up will be a camera on the loo to monitor whether you’ve got constipation and will need your next shot in the arm to ward off the flying virus that causes it.
Didn’t you get the email Veri?
They’ve installed micro cameras in every flush button in every public loo in aUStralia.
Smile, you’re on posterior camera😲
Beltane Scorpio full moon fake stabbing a few days before the UK & EU local elections.
There’s Nothing Suspect About That.
People pushing back:
Western Australia has been feeling the sting of installing traffic cameras (on roadways, not in vehicles) to police drivers and passengers who, according to the system’s “AI” algorithm, are not wearing their seatbelts properly.
The number of complaints and appeals has overwhelmed the system. So much human time is spent reviewing and arbitrating the “AI” decisions that the system is now under review.
The phrase “hoist with his own petard” comes to mind.
Here’s a recent article, with abstract below:
Backlash deepens over AI seatbelt cameras as drivers fined for passengers’ behaviour.
In short:
Backlash is deepening over drivers being ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in fines for infringements incurred by their passengers — including young children and neurodivergent people not wearing seatbelts correctly.
The breaches are being picked up by AI-assisted cameras — said to be the most advanced road safety cameras in Australia — with fines mailed out to the drivers.
What’s next?
With examples of drivers being punished for passenger behaviour, the Transport Minister has reminded people they can dispute their fines and the Road Safety Commissioner has ordered a review of the process.
No, it means for every new car registered, not vehicles pre-registered July 2026. So anyone driving older cars does NOT have to retrofit one. Pretty obvious that would be impossible to undertake and police.
The original July 2024 law applied to newly launched models that were new designs or facelifts. This new July 2026 law means that any new vehicle registered whether a newly launched model or an existing model must have an ADDW camera.
https://seeingmachines.com/products/fleet/after-manufacture/#:~:text=What%20is%20the%20difference%20between%20%E2%80%9Cnew%20vehicle%20types%E2%80%9D%20and%20%E2%80%9Cnewly%20registered%20vehicles%E2%80%9D%3F
In my experience, this sensor can be switched off manually, although I don’t know if all manufacturers have an override facility. The sensor is usually on the central column of the steering wheel and displays an annoying message if looking away or if your arm or anything else has obstructed the sensor’s line of sight, a message saying “sit up, driver’s face not detected”.
https://seeingmachines.com/understanding-advanced-driver-distraction-warning-addw-systems/
There is something to be said for keeping or even buying an older car with less electronics, until they try to ban those.
To switch it off is terrorism!
It means that you wish to drive your car into Capitol Hill and the Ball Room.
We in the Traffic Authorities and ICE are looking at this attempt to law breach with the highest attention and will be ready to go to Supreme Court if anyone do just that !
Mechanics appreciate the older cars too.
I’ll add that renewing a license every 15 years for EU drivers as mentioned in this article only involves medical tests not actually retaking your car test. Further to that, EU citizens can opt out of a digital license and keep using their paper one. Don’t get me wrong we’re still heading in the wrong direction.
Yes, I noticed those two points you raised as well but didn’t mention it, since I didn’t want to pick too many holes in the article.
It will be interesting to see when the push comes to the shove do they let EU citizens opt for the physical licence or will they make it as difficult
as possible to get one. Older people without a smartphone clearly need to retain physical documents.
Here is the announcement from the horse’s mouth – the EU parliament:
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20250324IPR27462/road-safety-deal-for-modern-eu-driving-licence-rules
EU was also the first with a ban on discrimination on anti-vaxxers. They do sometimes a due work. Its not all bad.