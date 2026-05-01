WATCH: The WHCD Shooting Was Fake and Staged – NWNW #628
In this edition of New World Next Week, your friendly neighbourhood Jameses discuss the “assassination attempt” at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Billy Corgan’s economics lesson, and how your car may be a surveillance machine by 2027.
This is the first episode of of NWNW we’ve shared in a while, but the coincidence was too much to ignore. Just as we were covering car surveillance tech and licensing regulations in the EU, James One and James Two were discussing the same exact technology being rolled out for the same exact reasons on the other side of the Atlantic.
And then there’s China too, of course.
It’s everywhere folks.
For shownotes and sources, click HERE. For more from the Jameses you can visit The Corbett Report or Media Monarchy.
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Oh dear…
from the TelegraZio
Clearly time to start bombing someone else.
Recondition an older car and convert to alcohol. Cheap. The cost of a rebuild can beat the cost of of new cars at an average price of $50k. We are at a point where the bottom 90% are priced out to buy or sell almost anything over a couple hundred bucks. The only ones making money anymore are those that get your monthly payments, the landlord, the banks, the corporations, utilities, the insurance companies, HMOs, phone, internet, subscriptions and your lovely government tariffs for being alive. No matter what the PTB think, this state of affairs is not sustainable.
At this point I’m way past caring, fake-not-fake or whatever. It’s all a sh*tshow and these guys just make a living feeding off the edge of it.
Fair enough, we all need to eat.
Btw the implication that the Donald is somehow part of the dastardly conspiracy is ridiculous imho. For me that also implies he’s some genius with a brain the size of Venus running a wide cunning game ranging from duping US suckers to a complex geopolitical framework of behind the scenes manipulation.
He might be many things but he ain’t an intellectual heavyweight.
FIRST PARA an attempt to make the question of whether events are real or not seem passè and irrelevant (when of course the question is actually crucial). Plus a strange attempt to discredit Corbett, OG and those like them by suggesting they are cynically exploiting these ‘irrelevant’ questions, (when in fact they do a crucial job in drawing attention to unfeasible or questionable narratives).
SECOND PARA Weak strawman version of real case presented in order to be easily discredited (you pretend Trump would have to be a genius in order to be “part” of the “dastardly conspiracy” (note ridiculing language)), when it has been pointed out a hundred times that Trump and those like him (the visible heads of state, their govts and NGOs) are all just puppets and/or frontmen, reading a script. Trump is more of a clown than most is all. Probably has only a bare idea of the direction he’s helping to take things.
You must be aware of these things since you visit and presumably read sites like this, so the ignorance or misapprehension is clearly a performance.
Ergo, you are a spook.
Trump is clearly not the brainchild – he’s controlled. However, he happily participates and reaps his rewards. Being a total sociopath, he’s also an instinctive liar. This Lego rap song comes to mind.
FIRST PARA: contrived ,arrogant attempt to disparage and discredit to seem a hero to your fellow keyboard warriors.
SECOND PARA: pretentious nonsense.
You are obviously aware of your shortcomings and have been previously accused of being a fake on here with multiple titles.
Ergo, you need to get out of your basement more often, meet a girl maybe.
Isn’t it good to see the UK once more at the vanguard of dystopian legislation. I for one am increasingly grateful for my nanny state.
Question is: Is nanny a Karma killer?
Another synchronous rollout across continents and supposed ideological divides!
I’ve favoured standard Model T – no frills, no extras – ype cars for years…
Ideal for the snails pace of getting around in city traffic, saves on gas.
No longer a Status Symbol, a sign of Conspicuous Consumption, just a
means of transporting you from here to there… You can always customise
them, if you’re the peacock type who craves attention… And i think the
body should be made out of hemp fibre – stronger than current
metals- just as Henry Ford had one made…
Lasts for 20-30 years – with just minor upkeep and repairs…
What’s not to like about them ?
…….
Would be nice too if they could run on water…
Where are the blokes hiding?
Three comments below with links to female journos who are exposing evils in the system.
Abby Martin, Jillian Michaels and Gemma O’Doherty.
If you can’t stand the heat get out of the man cave?
I’ve never really trusted Abby Martin – just an instinct
Or Gemma O’Doherty. Better than Martin but still a bit suss
I am against orange man because everybody are against him……just my instinct.
A catholic who stuck on jesus ville.
Her religion is her problem, but is she doing good stuff?
I don’t know.
So you’re a troll then
Abby Martin is wearing her heart on her sleeve, and taking a big risk:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hLQbPCvV8W8
(10 min).
She’s taking very little risk. In fact she’s demonstrating that it’s increasingly safe and even trendy to expose Israel. It’s part of the multipolarista strategy to make their “new world” look morally superior. Martin is clearly on their team as are most on the fake alt “anti-imperial” wing these days.
OG used to be in that gang but to their credit they woke up and smelled the coffee after covid. Kit has been predicting Israel being outed and dumped for a while now.
Are you saying that more anti Israel spin puts them in an unassailable position?
I’m saying that it’s a safe position to criticise Israel now because the multipolaristas intend to dump and scapegoat them along with the US in an attempt to make the “new” world order look morally clean and get everyone on board.
It won’t really be morally clean because it will be run by the same old set of gangsters and pedos who ran the old world order. Nothing will really change in that regard but people will be programmed to think it has because the “bad guys”, Israel and the US will lose face and power.
Martin has been on Team Multipolar for a while, since being at RT at least. Most of the big semi-mainstream “alts” are in that camp. Worthless shills all of them.
Another ‘double agent?’
https://scheerpost.com/2026/05/02/the-wests-bubble-of-illusion-about-israel-and-about-itself-is-finally-being-burst/
What could possibly be the cause for Israel’s baddy baddy reputation and the basis for these ‘predictions’ of a baddy baddy reputations?
Its possibly only because of sneaky smearing campaigns in alternative media and decisions in TPB power circles yes?
It could never be because of some actions and because of some declared policies no? No, no, no, no.
how about vehicles that are wired not to exceed the posted speed limit? Except maybe emergency vehicles…….
Don’t be silly, they WANT you to commit misdemeanours. That way they are able to take your money, shut down your avenues of pleasure and generally exert control. All the things they love to do
They could develop cars that get more than 100 miles to the gallon.
That they won’t do. They will continue with gas guzzlers, but put monitors in them to catch you fooling around. Because actually doing something valuable is wrong.
Some translations:
‘Government life support’ – aka – (age) pensions.
‘Greater Israhell’ – aka – Lebensraum.
My gosh, les– Jillian Michaels’ life is in danger. She did this incredible expose on the Covid shot & other health profiteering. She’s exposed Gates/Epstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eL0f7C-dIiw
—
I’m planting a paragraph on IMEC as the cause of Trump’s closure of the Strait everywhere. But I don’t know if anyone’s reading it.
IMEC, for those interested:
https://classautonomy.info/united-arab-emirates-exits-opec-the-end-of-the-petrodollar-and-the-rise-of-imec/
I recall that Escapekey, in one of his Epstein Files deep dives mentioned that Epstein met little billy gates in 2015 and proposed / discussed planning for a plandemic… It was about creating the financial architecture they could use to exploit a plandemic… Once built, faking a plandemic would be irresistable…
…….
Keep posting. Some are interested in more than the surface layer…
Correction: make that ‘2011’ not ‘2015’
Interesting, the planning was for a Global pandemic, not a smaller pandemic. then a Global one hit… Great Investment planning !!
There’s yet to be a movie made about an asteroid hitting a part of the planet,
they are always made about Earth destroying asteroids… “Global’ rachets-up
the FEAR level…
IMEC v BRI is the equivalent of the lab leak story with covid. An attempt to win skeptics over to the idea the “clash of civilisations” is real by providing an occult “hidden truth” reason for it.
The one thing they didn’t want you to know during covid was that the virus wasn’t real. Now the one thing they don’t want you to know is that the conflicts aren’t real. – Simple when you wake up.
And why do you keep talking as if Trump was making these calls? Lazy, silly or intentional?
Gosh, i wish i had some of whatever it is you drink,
Rather silly unoriginal response if you don’t mind me saying. I don’t see anything very crazy in assuming the PTB create false ‘alternatives’ to their own propaganda. Who said ‘the best way to control the opposition is to lead it’?
I think the “Israeli” billionaires own and control the US. I think Israel and the US are really actually attacking Iran.
Silly me.
When framed as an ‘alternative’ you may be right. But framing something as an ‘alternative’ just so you can dismiss it, is the same as dismissing some ideas as ‘conspiracy theory’ or ‘disinformation. It’s clever, but is it really intelligent ?
Maybe it isnt crazy to assume the PTB create false ‘alternatives’, but PB is not assuming that. He’s stating facts – based on assumptions.
It would be interesting to read the evidence/ sources to these theories !
Naturally, anyone who differs from the sacred script is a
troll-figur-auf-einen-weissen-hintergrund-nahaufnahme-hg5421.jpg (1257×1390) or
spy-gadgets-clipart-8.png (1600×1600)
The Epstein thing is fake as shit too. It was all over the mainstream. Obvious psyop and control mechanism.
So you actually have the gall to suggest that our leaders don’t rape and murder children for kicks. You must be a nice person who always thinks the best of people. Or a travailer in clickfarm vineyards.
Don’t trust Michaels.
“A narrative control team to hide the extent of the lies surrounding Covid and so diffuse public anger. The group has conducted a limited hangout about the dangerous of ultra-processed foods and (to a lesser extent) the potential risks of infant vaccines”
“Make America Healthy Again” – Wikispooks
‘(MAHA’s) focus on food is designed to replace the exposure of the Covid response and coerced mRNA jabs with a generalised mission focussing on personal health choice.’
And the evidence for this assumption ? A list of people involved /supporting narrative replacement.
Ain’t progress wonderful?
We’ve progressed from Bread and Circuses to Junk Food and Hollowood Entertainment.
What an awesome future our children and grandchildren will have.
Can’t claim we weren’t warned:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amusing_Ourselves_to_Death
They didnt expand on the evidence that it was fake and staged. I think it was, but they offered zero evidence and didnt even offer a punt as to the motive. Bit shit guys.
From psy-op spotter Gemma O’Doherty ….. Her psy-op check list ….
Gemma O’Doherty web Investigative Journalist Ireland
Some people think its funny our President was almost assassinated by a single low life, yet another lonely wolf like Lee Harvey, but I dont find this funny at all!
I believe it was an attack on us all, on our Constitution and on all our freedom!
If an American President cant live in peace without being shot point blanc since Lincoln was shot by a Liberal Democrat from Obama’s Nationalismus Partei because Lincoln wouldnt allow nigga slaves took over America, we have lost our dignity, our honour as men and our being proud of our Liberties and Fraternities in freedom!
This is the substance in this discussion, and not whether it was staged, or it was fake dollares, or whatever!
WOW !! James throws in a free tutorial about the value of Free Market
Economics -Libertarian- style… James is enthralled by a book someone
wrote that argues hoomins are the source of the value hoomins give to
things they desire… I’m shattered !! I thought everyone, except “The
Marxists” (James pet peeve) knew that !! Next, i expect James might give
a tutorial on how our possessions possess us !!
And if you think Elon’s self-driving cars are a way to avoid being watched
all the time whilst driving by driver-surveillance gadgets, think again !!
Free market economics is such a stupid puerile hoax. Cheesis K. Rist. These stupid libertarians don’t know their heads from a hole in the ground. The free market is the market where the biggest gangsters, the bigger the better, get to take you and me to the cleaners. The free market cleaners. And how.
But we do not have free markets yet we are still all being taken to cleaners
Irrelevant. The “free market” is whatever they decide to call the free market. And they call this market the free market. And so, that is what “free market” means. It means this market, whatever that is. And so my argument still stands.
Why do you say ‘hoomins’?
Yes. I know. An 8 year old child could see that it was fake and staged… I mean, Caroline Leavitts saying before the dinner with a big smile on her face: “there will be shots fired tonight” and then all the smirking afterwards. At this point they’re just taking the piss. They’re laughing at us. And they’re all actors on a Masonic scripted stage. Meanwhile I’m just on my way to work at a large Market today selling magazines and have other things to worry about than this contrived palaver.
Another one of tRump’s Crimbos.