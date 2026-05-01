WATCH: The WHCD Shooting Was Fake and Staged – NWNW #628

In this edition of New World Next Week, your friendly neighbourhood Jameses discuss the “assassination attempt” at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, Billy Corgan’s economics lesson, and how your car may be a surveillance machine by 2027.

This is the first episode of of NWNW we’ve shared in a while, but the coincidence was too much to ignore. Just as we were covering car surveillance tech and licensing regulations in the EU, James One and James Two were discussing the same exact technology being rolled out for the same exact reasons on the other side of the Atlantic.

And then there’s China too, of course.

It’s everywhere folks.

For shownotes and sources, click HERE. For more from the Jameses you can visit The Corbett Report or Media Monarchy.