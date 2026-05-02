How believable is Banksy?
Kit Knightly
Two days ago, a new statue “appeared” in Waterloo Place, London.
Located between Pall Mall and Trafalgar Square and only a few hundred yards from Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade – the new artwork depicts a man stepping off a plinth, blinded to his fate by the flag he’s carrying on a staff in his hand.
The resin statue is allegedly the latest work by guerilla artist Banksy, his signature appears on the lower corner and it has been authenticated by his official Instagram account.
The Pest Control Office – responsible for authenticating the anonymous artist’s works, have yet to comment.
You’ll note the quotes I put around the word “appeared” in the opening sentence. I used that word because that’s the word the media are using.
It’s the word used by the Arts Newspaper, for example. And the BBC. And CNN. And CBC. And the Independent. And the Smithsonian. And LBC. And NBC. And the Times of India.
And on the “trending topics” X page:
The I mixed it up a bit, going for “pops up” instead. And People added the word “mysteriously”.
But statues don’t just “appear”, do they? Mysteriously or otherwise.
They have to be made, transported and then placed. How was this done?
Well, the BBC attempts to answer this question in this article, which headlines “How Did Banksy Erect a Statue in Central London?”
And offers this explanation, via James Peak host of the BBC’s “Banksy Story” podcast:
He’s got a really big team who are a very, very experienced crew […] They’re the sort of dudes who can set up a Metallica concert in 24 hours: groovy folks but actually extremely organised and professional when it comes to getting things done […] They’ve probably surveilled the area, worked out what happens when, gone in the early hours with a low-loader truck and they probably sited it in a few minutes, at the quietest time possible.”
Banksy’s “really big team” of “groovy folks” even posted a video showing how to social media:
View this post on Instagram
This was all done without knowledge of, or permission from, the Westminster City Council, according to the BBC:
Westminster City Council has told the BBC it did not grant permission, as it was not given advance warning that Banksy’s team was planning this installation.
So, how will the the local authorities respond the appearance of this unsanctioned artwork?
You might think that police would be involved, and a team from Scotland Yard are going over the relevant CCTV footage even as we speak.
After all, there MUST be CCTV footage, right?
The statue was erected in one of the most recorded areas, of one of the most recorded cities, of the second most recorded country in the world.
So, you get names and faces and the license plate of their flatbed and hand out citations for illegal artwork construction or unlicensed sculpting or whatever the relevant laws might be.
And, of course, the statue will be removed.
Because London is a busy city – a busy city under a “severe terror threat” no less – so they can’t possibly just let people dump 20-foot statues around the place willy-nilly. After all, the next one might have a novichok dispenser hidden in it, or be carved entirely out of C4.
It’s the only rational response: Criminal investigation plus removal of statue.
These things are going to happen, right?
Not exactly.
A Westminster Council spokesman told the BBC:
“We’re excited to see Banksy’s latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city’s vibrant public art scene. […] While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy.”
As of Saturday morning, a protective barrier has been erected around the statue, and there are no plans – as yet – to have the art piece removed.
So, it’s probably staying put for a while.
After all, it’s a “welcome note of calmness and humour”, according the BBC’s John Simpson…
Because that’s the world we live in, right?
We’re not oppressed in the least!
Sure, you won’t be able to drive without surveillance technology soon, and they want to track all your online activity, they might “have to” ban some protests…
…but if you and a “big team” of your “groovy” friends wants to rock up to the centre of London in a flatbed truck and do some anarchist artwork, you totally can and the authorities will not only be powerless to prevent you, they won’t even try and hunt you down afterwards!
Hell, if it’s good enough – or “a welcome note of calmness and humour” – they’ll even put a protective barrier around it let it stay up, with an avuncular smile for the daring anti-establishment scamps who so pricked Westminster’s pomposity. God bless’em!
But nobody wants to talk about this farce of fantasy-land world building, they all want to talk about the art and how meaningful it is.
And – surprise surprise – the critics love it.
And why wouldn’t they? The message is so topical! The poor fool is blinded by his flag – nationality, identity and tribalism are leading him off the edge of a cliff and he just can’t see it!
Maybe we should all have a lovely multipolar global government with no borders or anything!
It’s genius.
It’s like during Covid, when the anti-establishment anarchist Dread Pirate Banksy took the controversial stance of depicting nurses as superheroes to raise money for the NHS.
Take THAT establishment!
Banksy has done it again!
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Banksy is simply stating the obvious. Nationalism IS divisive.
When will we see a statue depicting the insidious wedges of racism, religion, classism, sexism, ageism et etc ?
No way Jose! They are the weapons of divide and conquer.
C’mon Banksy, pull your finger out. Nationalism is so 20th century.
This reminds me of an incident in my town a few years ago. A small business painted a large mural on the side of their building — very visible; you couldn’t miss it. Apparently it was a zoning violation and city officials originally notified them to remove it.
What did the mural depict? Six arms with clenched fists held high, like the old “power to the people” image. One arm was white, the others various shades of tan, brown and black.
This was two years after George Floyd was murdered in nearby Minneapolis. The mural is supposed to depict solidarity or inclusivity or diversity or some such.
Townsfolk evidently liked the mural and chimed in, so city officials backed down and didn’t pursue the matter. The mural remains up to this day.
I don’t mind the mural. I don’t have strong feelings one way or the other. But as in the Banksy case, this smells of selective enforcement of the law.
Apologies for this off topic but important to share, This news warrants its own article and I hope Off Guardian will agree.
The implications of the withdrawal of the UAE from OPEC are important. This will accelerate the India Middle East Europe Corridor (IMEC), making the Strait of Hormuz redundant.
“The UAE exited OPEC on May 1, 2026. If Iran’s military capacity is permanently degraded and Hormuz returns to free navigation, the UAE pumps at full ADNOC (The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), capacity into a high-priced market, free of OPEC quota constraints, with its corridor infrastructure positioned to capture the lion’s share of India-to-Europe trade flows.
Its tokenization platform settles the commodity transactions. Its AI infrastructure provides the logistics intelligence. Its stablecoin architecture captures the financial flows. The UAE becomes the hub of the twenty-first century trade order.
The petrodollar system that has underwritten American financial hegemony since the Nixon era — is being dismantled and replaced.”
The Trump family and Steve Witkoff’s family are deeply involved and will benefit financially.
https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/boom-united-arab-emirates-exits-opec
I quite like the statue. The flag in it symbolizes ideology, which blinds and leads to death.
The man in it wears a suit, so he’s one of those snakes in suits, and he kinda looks like trump.
If people’s nationalistic emotions are hurt by this, they should rethink their nationalism, rather than oppose artwork.
was walking on air prior to setting foot on the pedestal.
The Authorities will most likely remove it claiming the removal is “To Protect
The Children (TM)”… Though even more likely they’ll claim the removal is to
protect it from pigeons using it as their shithouse…
And we all know what great appreciators of Art pigeons are…
I see a man on a foundation, I believe, three stories high, who, blinded by the flag of love for his homeland, walks into the ravine. Who else said that?
I found a twitter fan of Banksy who erupted over the merest suggestion that his hero might be a glove puppet. It turns out that this Banksy fan is also a fan of Jonathan Pie, you know – that funky satirical news commentator who supplies a “radical” gloss on mainstream pap. Remember when JP was giving us a rousing middle digit punch to the whole Covid fiasco – but only to vent his fury on “incompetence” before this deadly lethal fatal viral apocalypse? Right on Jonathan!
My mum, when transitioning her brood onto Solids, used bread crusts to carry
the goop from tin to baby’s mouth. Before doing so she always gummed the
crust soft so that there were no hard bits that might hurt baby’s sucking mouth…
She called the food pap. You’re correct in calling TV “news” pap. All the hard
bits are gummed out of it, made “the news” easy to swallow, even entertaining…
Another one bites the dust for those hoping for a hero. This time they have pushed their luck with such a ham-fisted and blatant attempt to discredit nationalism in favour of one world everything.
Although, it should have been obvious over the years that Banksy is an establishment tool – if he really exists, despite various names in the frame that have been touted over the years to add to the mystery and to gain credibility.
It (he) is more likely a team effort run out of some office in the bowels of Whitehall in conjunction with alphabet spaghetti agencies.
If The Authorities dont know who Banksy is by now They should be sacked, or,
at least They should “Ask Grog” [Grok Know Everything]…
Another plausible explanation is that the mass surveillance systems installed in the city of London aren’t really as good at identifying people as TV shows and movies depict and the-powers-that-be would have us believe.
There are countless examples of misidentification using such systems. And even more examples of unsolved crimes.
And how many guerilla artworks has the supposed Banksy created or installed in public places, over how many years, and still no-one knows his/her/their (as in, multiple people are “Banksy”) real identity?!
Now, that is implausible in this surveillance era. Sure; the authorities might be in cahoots. But an equally likely scenario is that they and their surveillance systems really are as inept as they are sometimes depicted (e.g., in crime shows whose lead character is a private investigator/detective). More Keystone Cops than RoboCop.
It is also plausible that the authorities are deathly afraid of bad press, of backlash to their evident inability to take a joke, their lack of a sense of humour, if they promptly remove the piece. Better to get in on the joke, to laugh along with the ribbing, to be seen as a “jolly good fellow,” to pass the pub test, even when the joke is aimed squarely at your fleshy middle and is more drubbing than ribbing.
I see the sculpture as taking a swipe at those very authorities; not at the people being governed by them, those of us who love our countries and our national identities.
Well, that’s a relief! As in Butch Cassidy’s last words, “For a moment there, I thought we were in trouble!”
All that is needed is a coupla quid given to bribable, corruptible Local Authorities,
to go along with The Prank… “Look The Other Way” money… It worked the night
Jeffrey Epstein suicided…
…Jeffery suicide: his first attempt (who knew?) while in a cell with a multiple murderer, ex-NY cop who strangled his first victim before whacking the 3 witnesses.
A useful fact you would think but our MSM missed it, by mistake obviously. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
Btw, note he shared a cell, wtf?
It maybe, (just hoping,) that even our tyrannical dictators need to laugh occasionally.