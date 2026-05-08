Let’s talk about….UFO files released!

The Pentagon has made good on Donald Trump’s promise and published the first instalment of previously classified UFO files.

You can read them all on the Pentagon’s dedicated website.

The cache of 162 files, photos and videos has caused a buzz of conversation…but I’m not sure why.

This article in the Evening Standard, for example, picks out a memo for special attention. It discusses a book by American author Frank Edwards, which details allegedly alien figures seen by witnesses:

One of the most startling details referred to humanoid beings described as “three and a half to 4 feet tall” and dressed in “space suits and helmets”. Edwards reportedly insisted those making the claims were trustworthy figures including police officers, military personnel on official duty, airline pilots and civil defence officials.

…but that’s all from the book, not the memo. It was published over sixty years ago, and you can buy it on Amazon.

Hardly classified information.

The FBI’s (heavily redacted) report of [anonymous witnesses] seeing something metallic flying at [unnamed US test site] was, at least, not readable in a public library every day for the last six decades. And the artwork is something else:

…that’s apparently the level of Photoshop ability that a trillion-dollar defence budget buys you.

Buzz Aldrin apparently saw something like “bright sparks” during an Apollo mission, as did other astronauts on later missions, which made me chuckle because of John Glenn’s hilarious cameo in Frasier.

That’s the highlights, but only of this batch!

Remember, we’re just beginning, as the Pentagon’s statement on the release made clear:

“Additional files will be released by the Department of War on a rolling basis,”

What kind of rolling basis? They don’t say. A cynic might suggest “whenever they need a distraction to hit the headlines.”

The only part of this that really interests me personally is what the point of it all is. Whether they really will try an alien-based psy-op or it’s part of the controlled demolition of the US, or it’s just…stuff.

Made up stuff because, in the end, they don’t really care what we say, as long as we’re talking about something they made up.

Which, naturally, leads us to acknowledge the burgeoning disclaimer of our age: In the end, we can’t even trust that these files are genuine in even the loosest meaning of that word.

But what do you think?

Do you put any weight in these files at all?

Do you believe UFO reports are physical phenomena?

If yes, are the extraterrestrial life forms? Or perhaps classified/experimental technology?

Did these files even exist last week?

What’s the endgame of these releases?

Will they “admit” the existence of Aliens?

And if they do, should we believe a word they say?