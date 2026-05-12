Hantavirus – A Pandemic Treaty “Wake Up Call”?
Kit Knightly
The Hantavirus outbreak keeps on going. The case count is up to 11, with 9 *ahem* “confirmed” by PCR test.
The French government is isolating their five cruise ship passengers, and anybody those five people may have talked to, and they are worried the virus may have mutated.
A Dutch hospital is “racing” to “curb the spread” after a “protocol breach”.
The spectre of “asymptomatic cases” is suddenly looming, and some “experts” are warning it might be more contagious than previously thought.
The WHO Director General is warning we should prepare for more cases.
For reference sake, hantaviruses are endemic in much of the world, and – according to the most recent literature review on the subject – it is very unlikely it can spread person to person:
The balance of the evidence does not support the claim of human-to-human transmission of ANDV
(You might want to download a PDF copy of this paper, before it disappears from the internet.)
There was actually markedly bigger hantavirus outbreak a few years ago, involving over 30 cases and 11 deaths. You didn’t hear about it much.
So why all the panic now?
It is nonsense, with all the unmistakable hallmarks of nonsense.
Like the daring parachute drop from the British army to get vital supplies to a “suspected” case on the deserted island of Tristan de Cunha in the middle of the Atlantic ocean.
That’s a Covid-era story if ever there was one.
So, is this the oft-predicted “next pandemic”? Well, not yet.
The WHO says the risk to the public is still very low and there is “no sign of [a] larger outbreak”.
From the beginning they have been repeatedly saying “this is not another Covid”.
So, then…why is everyone talking about it?
Let’s go digging for clues.
Writing in the Guardian, Covid-cheerleader Devi Shridhar notes…
We’re also in a unique situation of relying on 23 different governments to successfully manage their nationals returning home […] To its credit, the WHO has taken the lead on the response, working with the staff on the ship and multiple governments to coordinate a coherent and integrated response. All of these different countries are welcoming their nationals back and should all be following a similar containment protocol.
Good old WHO, doing so well to work with all those different pesky governments and employ containment protocols.
You know what would have made that easier? Some kind of international treaty about pandemics and such.
A “Pandemic Treaty” if you will.
Unfortunately that much anticipated document is caught in “gridlock”, as France24 reported on May 1st:
Gridlock as pandemic treaty talks fail to finish – divided member states want up to a year of further negotiations on the missing piece of an international agreement on handling future pandemics.
The treaty was passed last summer, but can’t be ratified until the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) system is finally agreed upon.
When those negotiations stalled, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the press, “[We must] approach the outstanding issues with a sense of urgency, because the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if,”
…and now the hantavirus outbreak is here. It’s been a real wake up call, hasn’t it?
As the Washington Post says…
The hantavirus outbreak is a warning the world cannot ignore: The virus will not be another covid-19. But it does show how unprepared the world remains.
Health Policy Watch headlines, “Experts Call for Review of Global Outbreak Response as All Passengers Leave Hantavirus-hit Ship”, and highlights:
Despite negotiating a Pandemic Agreement since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO member states have been unable to agree on a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) annex to set out how information about dangerous pathogens should be shared.
And, in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Dr Peter Hoetz (another celebrity medic birthed by Covid) likewise warns of the lack of Pandemc Treaty, and calls this outbreak a “wake up call”:
It’s a good wake-up call — a reminder that we’re not ready at the national and international levels.
Can you see a pattern forming?
Maybe the WHO will sort it all out and get it in writing at the Annual World Health Assembly…next week.
A memo from Chatham House, published yesterday, claims that “Global health reform cannot wait for a new world order”, and calls for the Assembly to take “courageous steps”:
The World Health Assembly in Geneva presents a narrow window of opportunity for action to save multilateral cooperation on global health […] courageous steps must now be taken in other areas, such as negotiations on a pandemic agreement or possibly in relation to digital health.
Hmmm.
Let me put these events in a handy timeline for your convenience:
May 1st – Pandemic Treaty “Caught in Gridlock”.
May 11th – Hantavirus Outbreak “offers wake up call”. – (You are here)
May 18th – WHO World Health Assembly
…If you had to guess, what do you think is about to happen?
Thanks for reading...
You can help us keep doing what we do. Every little helps and is hugely appreciated.
For other ways to donate, including direct-transfer bank details click HERE.
Maybe it is no coincidence that Strait of Hormuz seems to have fallen out of the lead headlines, and instead there is this non-story, also maritime-based, about a few people getting seriously ill or dying on a ship, which happens quite often. See also the Starmer leadership non-crisis in the UK, which has all the hallmarks of being concocted in advance by the media and deep state – presumably so that Starmer isn’t in place to ‘celebrate’ ten years of Brexit next month. When was the last time these politicians debated anything but their own careers and salaries in the House of Commons, by the way?
Peter Bergen’s 1997 CNN interview with Osama bin Laden was arranged by bin Laden’s aides, who used blindfold and vehicle changes to hide the location.
The Hantavirus found on a cruise ship has now changed to an outbreak of the Andes virus, a severe type of hantavirus, has been confirmed on the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius.
Passengers have been disembarked and quarantined, with some Americans repatriated to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit and Emory University Hospital for monitoring.
DOJ weighing new criminal case against Dr. Anthony Fauci — despite Biden’s autopen pardon and statute of limitations running out. NY Post.
The Goal is Lying: It is a mix of a trivia game and the card game Cheat (also known as “I Doubt It” or “Bullshit”).
Of topic again I’m afraid but this came up:
I was never a fan of Roy “Chubby” Brown and frankly was surprised he was even still alive, never mind still doing shows. But his proposed show at Exmouth Pavilion with tickets already booked has been cancelled “due to content that conflicts with its focus on inclusion, wellbeing, and community cohesion”.
As The Telegraph commented:
The usual sanctimonious claptrap. But knowing how much propagandist chicanery goes on at The Telegraph, I wonder if the whole thing was one big publicity stunt to whip up blustering belligerence in the public again.
Notice that Orwellian “focus on inclusion, wellbeing, and community cohesion”. As if these manipulators cared about “community cohesion”!
A good boxer to be effective needs two working fists. While you are still reeling from the punch of his right, he will floor you with his left hook.
‘Woke’ is GloboCap’s ‘left’ fist.
I’m in Puerto Colon on the south coast of Tenerife right now and they’ve closed off access to the sea from the local beach today as they’re taking regular bacteriological samples of the water !!
More scare-mongering ?
The below is no reason to believe that a “pandemic” will not occur – via the PTB and their gatekeepers and enablers – take the Spanish quarantining of the so called infected at a military base – the Spanish Flu (Really the American Flu) began at a US military base.
“On Saturday, Tedros stressed that “the current public health risk from hantavirus remains low,” and that the outbreak would not become “another Covid.”
The MV Hondius left Argentina carrying 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries. So far, every confirmed case has involved someone who traveled on the ship. Twenty British nationals are in isolation in the UK, 14 Spaniards are quarantined at the military hospital in Madrid, and five French citizens are being monitored in Paris. One of them, a 65-year-old woman, developed serious symptoms and was placed on a ventilator on Tuesday, French authorities said. Twelve Dutch health workers have also been quarantined after incorrectly handling the bodily fluids of a hantavirus patient.”
Has now changed to an outbreak of the Andes virus.
A ventilator? She’s dead.
Since when did Tedros ever say anything truthful so beware his reassuring comments.
Note the MSM avoided mentioning the ages of the 3 dead passengers – small cruise ships inevitably are mostly populated by the elderly, comorbidities and knackered immune systems abound in this age group.
Scotland, this link gives you all details; it’s a quick read. https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/hantavirus-outbreak-on-mv-hondius
The doctor on the ship was evacuated; a flight attendant who had contact w one of the patients, etc
‘Crisis deployment. Look for 3 signatures. First. watch for the sudden
acceleration of the event-news-event-cycle. When reported crises follow
each other so quickly that none can be resolved before the next iteration
arrives, you are seeing systematic deployment…
Second, notice when the proposed solution to a crisis is the same policy
that created the previous crisis. More debt to solve a debt crisis. More
surveillance to solve a surveillance crisis. More war to solve a war crisis.
This is the signature of crisis deployment: the disease is repackaged as
the cure…
Third, pay attention to what disappears from the news while you were
distracted. [….] The crisis that demands your attention is rarely the crisis
that matters.’
Interview With Fabio Vighi.
https://unbecoming.substack.com/p/interview-with-fabio-vighi
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/interview-with-fabio-vighi
I find that since March 2020 I just can’t take other people, society in general, seriously any more. Yes, I pity people, but Pity, sweet naive young girl that she is, eventually defers to her hard-faced older sister Contempt.
https://x.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/2053135877262737427/photo/2
All the world’s a stage.
LOL….it reminds me of the photo of Werner von Braun walking around on the moon.
Addendum.
–
Hantavirus Patents: Who Owns Them? And When Does a “Vaccine” Become the Pathogen?
https://drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/hantavirus-patents-who-owns-them
Hantavirus and a key USA WHO collaborating Centre are connected, raising many questions…
Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD – May 12, 2026
–
Did I mentioned organized crime ?
But now.
its so frustrating that many around us are still so ignorant – i work in a shop and have a lot of conversations about convid and what the useless eliters are trying to do – it’s very mixed, you know immediately people who are switched on as usually people who express knowledge on one of the cons turn out to be onto the others….(although yes opinions vary but they have at least put their mind to it a bit) but many are still head in sand
The WHO is in on the pandemic scams.
“The World Health Organization has drawn increasing scrutiny after declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. In March 2020 the director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly stated that “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died”, contributing to COVID Panic.
In 2009 the WHO deleted “severity” from its pandemic definition.[1] Since then, in principle, every global wave of influenza can be declared a pandemic, as happened with the very mild „swine flu“ of 2009/2010, for which vaccines worth around 18 billion dollars were sold.”
More WHO funders.
Clinton Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
“80% of the total budget comes from private sources, mostly Big Pharma related”
WHO – Wikispooks
OH WOW! You don’t say! The WHO’s in on it?! Amazing…
Get outa here – OG and everyone who visits here has known that since 2020. Where the f were you during covid?
There may well be new visitors to OG that are unaware of the WHO’S position.
It may well be known to many of their positions – but isn’t it all about waking more folk up who don’t know?
You can’t believe the WHO – they are primarily funded by Bill Gates.
Largest contributors to WHO by fund type 2024-2025| Statista
And in other news – water is wet and the sun rises in the east
See my 12.33pm comment to you
Suggestion: Save the rudeness for people spreading falsehoods.
In fairness RofS does post an awful lot of mainstream stuff and an awful lot of stuff that looks like narrative/conversation management. Though not on this occasion I grant you.
If I needed a pub quiz for clever people.
“Long-hantavirus” is now a thing:
https://www.euronews.com/health/2026/05/12/is-long-hantavirus-real-heres-what-life-after-the-infection-looks-like
Cover for whatever long-term effects the “treatments” have on the alleged “sufferers”? Anything else from the covid narrative they can recycle? Can tigers catch it? Is hanta-toes a thing?
It’s not covid though. Every “it’s not covid” statement re-inforces the covid narrative. See, we don’t get hysterical about every old virus…. so when we did get hysterical it must have been so real!
Meanwhile, the USA is so terribly unprepared because that nasty Orange Man pulled the US out of the WHO. Won’t a saviour “emerge” to take the country back in?
Well that didn’t take long.
Long Hantavirus is here to stay for a looong time.
The latest infuriating example of resistance that shoots itself in the foot by adopting the self-defeating requirements of a phony paradigm (from the Evening Standard, emphasis added):
Which of course allows the odious Packham to come in and do his “greener than thou” bullshit.
TRUMP China Visit
The Iranian flags are still displayed in Peking, leftover from the visit of Iran’s Foreign Minister. Haven’t yet been replaced by US flag. Trump’s on the way.
He has leaked, via CBS, that a nuclear sub left Alaska for Gibraltar, which is unusual. Apparently meant as a threat to Iran.
btw did you hear about his ONE HOUR VIDEO in which he repeats only “WinningItWinningItWinningIt” !!??
New security architecture forming w Saudis, Qataris, China & Russia: no big public announcement yet, but well-known.
—
NEW SANCTIONS OPPOSING OIL TO CHINA
The US Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on 12 individuals and companies on 11 May, accusing them of facilitating the movement of Iranian oil to China ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
What’s weird is the asymmetric coverage of it in large legacy sources. I think there’s been an attempt to rally and make this the second big pandemic post C19, but it’s almost like they couldn’t rally the necessary crowds
It seems to be strongly implied by this article that Hantavirus is real, that there is such a thing, instead of maintaining that just like Covid and any other claimed virus, Hantavirus is a fictitious construct. ??
You suggesting “Long-hantavirus” is a fictitious construct. ??
i still think it’s mostly to take some headlines and attention away from the Iran war, and the Ukraine war, which seems to be heating up. Although doubtless Kit’s right that they’re using it to push for their “pandemic” treaty.
You mean they want to distract from the phony “war” they only started as a cover for creating shortages and high prices, increased fear, surveillance etc?
Why would they want to distract from a narrative they created for effect in the first place?
Don’t you get it yet? ALL the stuff in the news is pointing the same way to the same end. The war and the “virus” are fingers on the same hand.
Nothing about the huge rally on May 16th in the UK?
Lucky us:
–
DNI Tulsi Gabbard probes US funding to more than 120 biolabs abroad
https://nypost.com/2026/05/11/us-news/dni-tulsi-gabbard-probes-us-funding-to-more-than-120-biolabs-abroad/
By Josh Christenson – Published May 11, 2026
WASHINGTON — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is investigating more than 120 biological laboratories abroad that were funded by US taxpayer dollars for decades, as part of an effort to end potentially risky experiments with viruses pursuant to President Trump’s executive order on so-called “gain-of-function” research.
Gabbard told The Post Monday in a statement that her team is going “to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain and what ‘research’ is being conducted to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and the world.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have,” the spy chief also said. …“
–
Organized Crime disguised as “Health”
PABS and World Health Assembly – a look back.
–
Dangerous Proposal for “Gain of Function” Modification of Smallpox Virus Must Never be Approved
https://biosafety-info.net/articles/biomedical-applications/biological-weaponsbiodefence/dangerous-proposal-for-gain-of-function-modification-of-smallpox-virus-must-never-be-approved/
THIRD WORLD NETWORK
ISSUE BRIEF FOR 69TH WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY
(23 to 28 May 2016, Geneva)
“Dangerous Proposal for “Gain of Function” Modification of Smallpox Virus Must Never be Approved”
–
The referenced film of the New York Times:
Errol Morris: ‘Demon in the Freezer’
Smallpox has inflicted untold suffering and death. So why are we keeping it around?
https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000004412128/errol-morris-demon-in-the-freezer.html
17.05.2016 – Op-Docs: Season 5
“Errol Morris’ “Demon in the Freezer” is a short 17-minute documentary about the stockpiles of the smallpox virus that remain stored for research purposes.”
Alternativ – in case the link to the New York Times is keeping You waiting for months:
Errol Morris say ‘Demon in the Freezer’ #YMK1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtBPBEpyKcc
–
And somehow it reminds me of the script from Misson Impossible II – Year 2000 – “Chimera” …
https://missionimpossible.fandom.com/wiki/Chimera
“Chimera was a virus created by Biocyte Pharmaceuticals and its cure is Bellorophon. Biocyte intended to release the virus in the public worldwide so they can get massive profit from monopolizing its cure. The virus and its cure are based off the Greek myth where the hero Bellerophon defeats a monster called the Chimera.”
–
The Hive of The Umbrella Corp.
Let`s see how long it takes before the first ( extreme super deadly ) variant/mutante/glade hit the head by related lines.
OG just confirmed I was human
Am I supposed to be worried about WW3 pr diesel-shortages or aliens/UFOs or Hanta-virus now?! The PTBs are doing a poor job with the narrative nowadays. Don’t they know us sheeple are easily confused? /s
There will be super El Ninio in 2027 killing tens of millions and there’s 400 earthquakes of different scales as we speak… just sayin.. will let u guys knowvas I find out more
You’re supposed to worry about ALL of it.
Yes, you should worry, regardless of what the blame everything on the men behind the curtain crew might suggest. Regardless of how the shit hits the fan, it’s still hitting the fan. Stock up, prepare, it’s happening.
What with an Oil Crisis approaching, especially with its Diesel Shortages, it’s time to
get rid of the diesel-guzzling island-hopping cruise ships… Sacrifices Must Be Made –
To Protect The Children (TM)…
…….
Gaza is being overrun by rats. The locals thank God they’re not ‘Hanta’ spreading rats…
To me, it has echoes of monkeypox rather than covid. Try as they might, monkeypox was a bust when it came to scaring the general public into submission with rolling threats.
But monkey virus didn’t have all the dramatic accompanying theatrics with it like this rat piss virus does. I reckon it could be one of those “test balloon” type exercises, where they roll out basically another Covid scenario just to see how much they can get away with and how the public will respond.
Some in the alt-media were selling the apparent breakdown of talks regarding the Pandemic Treaty as some kind of rebellion by African countries and others. That of course would be good news. However the breakdown was due to supposed haggling over access to shared vaccine access and other therapuetics (VTDs). Therefore, rather than being rebels, these countries regimes are demanding “vaccine equity”. They want more cull juice for their citizens next time round, not less.
https://healthpolicy-watch.news/pandemic-talks-extended-but-colombia-appeals-for-new-method-to-settle-differences/
This PABS annex looks like a coordinated sales pitch to get the citizens of poorer countries, many of whom do not trust vak-zines, to get behind their own governments request for better access in the future.
A reverse pyschology marketing ploy, by dressing it up as anti-colonial/anti-imperial, in order to rally the citizens to support something that they normally would run in the other direction from.
It seems that the Hantavirus psyop is a perfectly timed one to hasten this process along.
It was one of the misphaps in a well-laid plan. Africans had been using ivermectin for some illness for quite a while. During covid, many jab centres there were deserted. Donations from abroad – by those who had bought too much for the kickbacks – found few takers. After some of their leaders were assassinated, they are wary of the new treaty.
In France, preparation for the jabs included ignoring scientific advice and making all government stocks of HCQ disappear.
..in relation to digital health. “Digital Health”????? Wtf is digital health? A new buzz word newspeak or what.
Exactly, well said.
Dr. Amandha Vollmer danced rather delicately around the subject:
https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/p/were-not-doing-hantavirus
Just a little objection. Many doctors actually do a splendid job and without them, millions would suffer more than they do.
Thank you doctors from me, grateful for your engagement and doing.
I don’t trust GP’s they are controlled assetts of the systems, do as your told or loose your licence
I think the Pandemic Treaty will suddenly be seen as urgent in order to combat this new and scary threat – and the deadlock will resolve like magic
Another incredible coincidence I suppose 🙄
To Kit Knightly: I kindy dare to suggest to read just one virus isolation process, pick one you want, doesn’t matter which one. You don’t have to be a prof or even a doc to understand, even with common sense they are clear. I did it when the sars-cov2 hoax started, I read the CDC-s.
The process is that they get a sample from an allegedly infected human and without really isolating anything they add GENETIC materilas into it like bovine serium and monkey kidneys, then they starve and poison the culture, with antibiotics, then when the cells start to die and decompose they happily demand they found a virus (with a corona-like decomposing effect).
Stefan Lanka (ex-virologist) made a control experiment, with one difference, there was no sample for anyone ill or healthy, he just used the rest, genetic materials from cow and monkey, deadly antibiotics and starvation and voila, the “virus” was there.
Decide you want to stop this or carry on going with it as an “opposition”. Because the sure end of the hoax is to uncover the virus-isolation fraud. At that point everyone should look after the poison causing the symptoms. At this point read Firstenberg, Robert Becker and all the rest including Tim Rifat or the guy experimenting that how to stop a heart with a low frequency, I think his name was Frey.
Invisible, the perfect way of culling. Smart phones and the rest are weapons – and we still happily used them but even if we didn’t want, we are forced to do.
You obviously weren’t reading OG during covid or you’d know they were out in front of all the pandemic nonsense way before most others sites. Their Forty Facts should be an e-book frankly because it cuts through so much nonsense.
I can’t count the number of times I’ve had to refer to it during debates on the subject. I would quote their work on masks all the time. I highly recommend it. Kit and OG are well aware of the shortcomings of the isolation methodology.
I read it, I was moderated out years ago here and I gave up.
The best way to rule the opposition to lead it – I think it was from Lenin.
I don’t wish to cause any harm to Knighly but I wish to have a clear, true debate.
Christine Massey with thousands of FOI request proved that no one ever isolated any virus and proved that they caused anything. I am nobody but know this info, how they – who run an opposition site, and their work is to investigate – didn’t?
If they are aware then I missed that part of the articles in hanta, if we can belive Ricardo Delgado (La Quinta Columna) and based on their previous actions and proof I found then the most reliable source, the symptomps are not fake (I myself also feel it, poorly while coming back from Tenerife – one of the spot of using 26Ghz), the explanations that it is not real won’t work, because even I feel the harm, if there is no open statements what they (he) believe or not, what is proven or not, they just let it go maskerading as opposition. Sorry, but this is how it stands.
This is not about whether viruses exist. I think everyone knows “sarscov2” was not isolated and perhaps no virus has been, but that’s not the point of what is going on that Kitt is discussing
PCR test is a hoax– especially the way it’s been used, but hantavirus isn’t. It’s been identified for at least 50 years. But there’s no human to human transmission, absent body fluids– and even then I don’t think it’s transmissible unless it’s become symptomatic.
PCR is NOT a test. The continued practice by many of calling it a test is highly misleading and is a big part of how the covidiocy was sustained. PCR is a replication process and was never meant to be used as a diagnostic tool. I get that you’re saying here it was misused, but IMHO that still does not make the correct distinction that it was never a “test” in the first place. Calling it a “flawed” or “misused test” implies there was an issue with PCR itself, and there was not.
PCR is a ubiquitous laboratory tool, much improved since its invention by Kary Mullis 35 years ago. During the much exaggerated covid project it was grossly misused to “find” many nonexistent instances of covid.
Fraid it’s one of those falsely limited alternatives to insist that PCR is either always or never valid. Like many lab techniques it is valid w/in limitations & is used worldwide. Sadly it was misused during covid.
Again, because I wrote this info to a previous article of hanta.
Allegedly, based on the info of La Quinta Columna, the so called viral infection is in reality the effect of 26Ghz used on public,where those who got v-s or injectables (all contaminated with GO for short) are in more danger, especially if the last shot was within a 1-1.5 years. Because the best frequency to make the biggest harm caused by GO is 26GHz. Delgado cited many proofs based on published articles that the so called hanta outbreaks happend in places where they implemented and used this GHz, like ports, cruise ships, airports, planes. The next will be stadiums and concert locations.
https://rumble.com/v79o47e-the-truth-behind-the-hantavirus..html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
In past the info coming from them was reliable and scientifically justified. They were the first to discover than proving the presence of GO what even Pfizer didn’t deny later. GO is the based of the injected nanotech. The whole stuff is planned and blamed on a non existent virus.
Moderated again? For what exactly?
I thought cruise ships got Legionnaires’ Disease. Whatever happened to Legionnaires’ Disease.
If you want to uncover some truth forget about the germ theory. Start with Naessens’ Somatoscope recordings – some still can be found on youtube and watch how energy filled particles, called somatids, previously microzymas (by Bechamp) form cells, bacteria, fungi with the small changes of the PH of the blood.
There are no germ caused diseases, just poisons, which case this intelligent particles react accordingly to save you, or if the harm is too much to decompose you.
Naessens’ time there was no CGI there was no way to fake these videos. The knowledge was supressed as it would have killed the germ theory, the vaccine business and all the rest. Feel free to check.
It’s not frightening enough I guess
The Ebola was faked, one of the most frightenig disease was downgraded and with changed symptoms. You even carry it without feeling a thing. Back then it was not the case. As we were educated by Hollywood movies and so called documentary books, we all belive it. In reality Jon Rappoport website, no more fake news, archive had a nice deep investigation.
The book we read about it was written by order. The number zero, the first infected never was found. The “pandemic” started in a place where the redcross administered new malaria vax. The rest are just legends. The closest illness to Ebola is Marburg, but Marburg happened in a german! laboratory but in Africa.
Later, recently Ebola – with changed symptoms – you don’t even realize you blood out with your pores and 97% deadly effect disappeared -was with us, but in Africa affected just places where many other countries gain advantage to go in with army in the name of a mighty pandemic. While according to locals the wells were poisoned with formaline, the soil was poisoned by factories’ releases and so on. Even Ebola never was real.
Ebola is real and is very well understood and identified all over the world.
Whattabout Zika. Whattabout that?
Those were the days.