Quick Take…The King’s Speech Makes Me Laugh

The King’s Speech is hilarious these days. It’s been irrelevant for a long time, but it’s recently become genuinely funny.

He rocks up to Parliament with this shiny hat and big old cloak, the MPs pretend to lock Black Rod out to show they’re independent, and then they all go and listen to him anyway.

If the King were really a ruler it would be at least mean something. But despite the trappings of a constitutional monarchy, he’s really not at the top of the food chain.

The speech we all have to listen to him give was not written by him, and he likely has no control over its content at all. It’s supposedly written by his government, but that’s not really true either.

It’s a globalist policy document.

Jury trials bad. Digital ID good.

It’s a speech that could have been given – and, in fact, either already has been given, or soon will be given – by any politician in almost any country of the world.

Sir Keir Starmer is currently only Prime Minister because he’s piled furniture up against the inside of Downing Street’s front door, and keeps hurling cans of baked beans off the roof at anyone who comes near the place; but supposing the increasingly inevitable resignation had already happened…would a new Prime Minister have changed the speech?

Not in the slightest.

Would a new government under a different party?

Not really.

Would a different king or queen?

Nope.

It’s all pretend, none of these people really have any power – over the speech or each other – but it serves egos and systems to pretend they do, so MPs crowd around the big gold chair like kids in the story-time corner and nod along sagely to words they know his royal highness might not mean and couldn’t change if he wanted to.

That’s just funny to me.