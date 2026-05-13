Quick Take…The King’s Speech Makes Me Laugh
Kit Knightly
The King’s Speech is hilarious these days. It’s been irrelevant for a long time, but it’s recently become genuinely funny.
He rocks up to Parliament with this shiny hat and big old cloak, the MPs pretend to lock Black Rod out to show they’re independent, and then they all go and listen to him anyway.
If the King were really a ruler it would be at least mean something. But despite the trappings of a constitutional monarchy, he’s really not at the top of the food chain.
The speech we all have to listen to him give was not written by him, and he likely has no control over its content at all. It’s supposedly written by his government, but that’s not really true either.
It’s a globalist policy document.
Jury trials bad. Digital ID good.
It’s a speech that could have been given – and, in fact, either already has been given, or soon will be given – by any politician in almost any country of the world.
Sir Keir Starmer is currently only Prime Minister because he’s piled furniture up against the inside of Downing Street’s front door, and keeps hurling cans of baked beans off the roof at anyone who comes near the place; but supposing the increasingly inevitable resignation had already happened…would a new Prime Minister have changed the speech?
Not in the slightest.
Would a new government under a different party?
Not really.
Would a different king or queen?
Nope.
It’s all pretend, none of these people really have any power – over the speech or each other – but it serves egos and systems to pretend they do, so MPs crowd around the big gold chair like kids in the story-time corner and nod along sagely to words they know his royal highness might not mean and couldn’t change if he wanted to.
That’s just funny to me.
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The System is autonomous, no one, or group is in charge. Some like to think
they are, but they too obey. They’re trying to lasso the beast, tie it down.
Every crisis is a failure to do so. .. Hoomins are so clever – some more than
others. Look at the pickle they’re in – they cant control their own creation, but
are controlled by it…
I neither had to watch it or knew it had happened until you mentioned it. Their pathetic attempt to appeal to the masses by telling that guy he can’t come in was pretty laughable though
I never compare Him to Her; i mean, She was apples, He’s bananas.
I have heard several times by British MP’s that “it is checked with the Royals”. Meaning when something important is about to be adopted they seek confirmation from the King.
I could not have a job like that. An enormous pressure and responsibility toward too many people.
But as European born into nobility of Kings, Queens, Princesses, Princes, Dukes, Duchess, Barons, Baronesses, Mademoiselle, I already said we cant lie down in the mud with a riffle in the coming war against…..you name it.
As King Charles said, US truly fulfil this low life buffer role…and an old friend and hang on.
I find it disgusting
and silly.