The Haunted Village: The Local Has Become a Ghost in Its Own Home
Colin Todhunter
An edited excerpt from The Great Flattening: How Everything Is Being Taken, a forthcoming book by Colin Todhunter on enclosure, place and autonomy.
In the Cornish coastal village of Polperro during the first half of the 20th century, the smell of the harbour was inescapable. It carried fish in various states of decay and preparation.
The smell moved through alleys, up stone steps and into doorways. It mixed with rope, wet timber and the residue of labour embedded in the quay’s very surfaces.
As photogenic as the harbour might have been at the time, it was a gritty point of contact between sea and settlement. Here, catching, gutting, mending and selling occurred in a place that was visible to everyone. Life was hard and the risks were immediate. A shift in the wind or a poor catch had consequences that could not be deferred.
Today, if you visit the village (and others like it), the walls, the slips and the narrow streets remain, but the activities and sensory range have narrowed. What remains is carefully managed for mass tourism.
Aside from the usual trappings associated with the tourist economy, we can see this in belief systems. In Polperro, the transition from a genuine belief in piskies (pixies) to their current status as shiny souvenirs and fridge magnets follows the village’s shift from a self-contained working society to a place reshaped for outsiders.
In the 1700s and 1800s, piskies were a practical reality. Local people didn’t see them as magical icons. They were earthy, weathered beings that explained why a boat might fail or why a path home became suddenly confusing in the dark. They represented the danger and randomness of a life lived on the edge of the sea.
To a fisherman in 1850, a piskie was a way to personify the uncertain forces that could ruin a life’s work in a single night. This fear was functional because it kept the community tied to the rhythm of daily life and the harsh reality of the coast.
Gradually, however, the piskie was stripped of its teeth. As artists and travellers arrived in the late 19th century, they turned a serious local truth into a curious bit of folklore for entertainment. Once the daily pressure of working the harbour vanished, the original purpose of the piskie went with it. The figure was rebuilt as a smiling plastic item sold to people who have no connection to the village’s difficult past.
This transformation follows a sequence we see across the globe. First comes the outside attention: painters, actors, writers and travellers arrive and recast the notion of the village in terms of its ‘character’ and continuity or ‘tradition’. The village begins to be understood by how it appears to those arriving from outside, rather than how it functions for those within.
Eventually, the economy turns outwards entirely. Income becomes tied to external demand, which fluctuates according to fashion rather than local production. This is a form of enclosure without physical barriers. Exclusion is shaped through affordability (expensive restaurants and hotels) and systems of allocation (fewer locals and more holiday lets).
As housing shifts into intermittent occupation or short-term rentals, the village is no longer structured around the people who maintained its daily continuity. Streets that were once lived-in year-round become partially empty outside peak seasons. The village persists as a form, but its internal logic is now produced elsewhere.
This is not a uniquely Cornish phenomenon. From the Scottish Highlands to the Welsh coast and the Yorkshire moors, we are witnessing a ‘flattening’. Different villages, shaped by vastly different histories of work, are beginning to converge. Agricultural, industrial and coastal histories become secondary to a shared requirement of what it means to be a ‘village’ in a globalised world where the ‘local’ has been displaced.
Enclosure operates through replacement of function, and ‘flattening’ (homogenisation) operates through repetition of what remains visible after that replacement. The gentrified village remains open (if you can afford to stay), but its use is determined by the needs of private capital located elsewhere and the digital platforms that manage a transient population.
Polperro’s streets still follow their ancient lines. The visual form remains strong. But the connection between these forms and the activities that shaped them has weakened. It is now possible to stay in the village without ever touching the systems that sustained it.
The quay is relatively quiet and the environment is curated. The ‘local’ has become a ghost in its own home.
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The Deserted Village – Wikipedia
This scenario is similar to the checkered history of Woodstock, NY. Originally it was an obscure village supported by subsistence farming, timber cutting, leather tanning, and quarrying. In the early 20th Century, a few wealthy art patrons thought its unspoiled, verdant Catskill Mountains climate was an ideal location for an artist’s colony.
The first influx of artists and art-related institutions and enterprises gave the village more exposure, but the art-colony contingent more or less successfully grafted onto the existing culture– even before the art-colony promotion, Woodstock had its own local artists and artisans.
The same “discovery” process repeated in the early 1960s, again driven by wealthy outsiders. Remember Albert Grossman? Of course, almost coincidentally, the chaotically-organized “Woodstock Music and Art Fair”, aka “Woodstock Festival”, increased the exposure and attraction to the area by orders of magnitude.
Thus accelerated the transmogrification of Woodstock into a countercultural tourist trap. 😠
Are you from NY? I’m an NYC gal myself. My folks did the obligatory Woodstock thing back in the sixties. I think “countercultural tourist trap” is a wonderful expression.
“This is a form of enclosure without physical barriers.”
In other words, LOCKDOWN.
Thank you Colin for your continuing flow of insightful perceptions that is helping humanity clearly define the shape of the cages being built around us by the PTB. It is my belief that if we can accurately delineate the paradigms they are deploying, so that anyone can identify these traps, even before they are deployed, individuals and groups can effectively counter them out of existence at point of deployment.
“It is now possible to stay in the village without ever touching the systems that sustained it.” “…the environment is curated”
The PTB have discovered that image, depiction, is more powerful than reality. Once a working class fishing village, now a quaint painting from a bourgeois weekend holiday. Images set the tone that rings “Utopia” in the mind of the viewer. An escape from the daily reality of incrementally being priced out of existence. Contemporarily, the “mind of the viewer” is the only reality that exists. The image of a reality, which has been perfected by artists, by TV, by gentrification, by storytelling, by propaganda, has been coopted and cast out as bait and trap all in one. Most are held captive by this perpetual state of illusion that has replaced the daily physical reality of war, poverty, inequality, and imminent doom.
Belief that their magical fairy tale hour shadow play can just keeping pumping out blue pill sedation, is the real root illusion. One that is finally crumbling to dust.
Next?
Wonderful piece. I think the stripping away of the numinous is a deliberate policy decision. The controllers have no spirituality, beyond perhaps some kind of satanism. They in fact loathe and fear the spiritual aspect of this life and want to destroy it.
Cafes, as far as the eye can see,
It’s a middle class thing.
Cashed up ‘successful’, bored, thrill seekers, trying to escape from their tedious, pressure cooker careers, by buying coastal properties.
Pending.
It was put in trash by our friend Akismet. I saved it from false accusation.
Incontrovertible evidence that the media is really taking the piss now:
(From the Daily Shite)
Now what goes through your mind when you read that? Is everyone getting up to shout: “Fuck off with your global climate scare crap, David!”
Not a bit of it:
For fuck’s sake! Fucking tits? Fucking caterpillars?
And that sound you hear is the BBC blowing a huge raspberry. Perhaps even a climate altering raspberry!
“Quick, look over there!”
It’s more like: Yeah we know what the real problem is but we’ll twist it into something totally twee whilst we have a good laugh as well.
What you’ve got to remember about Attenborough, is that by having an animal act he was on the lowest rung of showbiz. Scaring little children about the world ending is getting back at his more talented brother.
The grim process described by Colin can be seen in all coastal and rural villages, county towns and well, everywhere. There is no part of the UK that has not been degraded by industrialisation. It’s not just the physical landscape though; generations of industrial “development” have changed the way people think about the world. I call this process the “urbanisation of thought”.
As centres of power, politics, media, banking and law are all urban, this power has reached into rural areas and corrupted and degraded the communities that formerly lived a reasonably good life in these places.
It is not uncommon now for a “farmer” producing industrial/chemical cash crops to get his own food from the local supermarket. Most rural areas are now partly populated by people who have no involvement in agriculture whatsoever, likewise “fishing” villages.
I work in organic farming in Sussex and there are few authentic country folk around these days, industrial “development” has removed the jobs that “we” formerly did in the countryside and I now describe this area as “sub-rural”. Of course land ownership is the big issue. Here in Sussex there are huge “estates” that have been held by the same family since the land was stolen in 1066.. so not much hope of reform there.
I live in a village that used to have factories that sewed Civil War uniforms, a dairy, a car dealership, a cement factory, feed and grain stores, 3 churches, 3 hotels, and other stuff I don’t even know about. Now, it’s just a row of houses along a through-route. No tourists. No quaintness. No souvenirs. Nothing like that. The car, just the car, destroyed it. You can drive seven miles to the store or work or church. The car turned it into a few houses and that’s all.
What did you have before, horses and donkeys?
Fuck you.
10/10
Exact same story in Ireland’s west and other coastal villages. The populations were much greater in number 200 years ago than today and nobody is left who could say how the people lived there
Nothing of the original culture remains it has all been replaced by government department store fronts, medical, educational, welfare or tourism for the most part is all that happens there now.
The past 200 years was thick with rembrances
200 from now should there be, will have nothing to share but the certainty of the enforced ideology.
200 years from now it should be a much better place. The systemic decline due to corrupt governance will not continue for much longer. That system is in it’s death throes as evidenced by their desperate attempts to maintain power with megalomaniacal schemes and technological devices
Air B&B has ruined many a beautiful place – in Scotland tourism is welcome but it can in some instances be overwhelming to an area.
Also in the Scottish colony over one million English people have moved to Scotland – mainly older English folk looking for more bang for their buck North of the border – their presence changes old villages from the inside out – young folk can’t get a social house – or there’s very few if any available properties to buy.
“Wherever you go, there you are.” – Buckaroo Banzai. Except for those unique places which will be purged of regular folks for the exclusive enjoyment of a few, self-chosen, wealthy, Which is scary because, as anyone who has spent any time around them will know “rich people have no taste” (from a gallery owner I knew who would curate, for a stiff fee, the homes of the wealthy).
Yeah man.Where has it all gone.Do we only have it for a decade ? Is that what a decade is ? Shite x
the same thing has been happening to our villages in greece. mass tourism has been invading relentlessly. our own village, where we live year round and have til now avoided being directly contaminated by tourism, has still been eroding in recent years from the corrosive flood of fakeness that ever year seems to be lapping a bit higher up the mountainside and is now splashing our toes. there still isnt an ‘airbnb’ in our village but the next village down the mountain has been inundated with them, as the old timers die their heirs dont move back from the city, but turn the house into yet another cookie cutter tourist accomodation. in our own village we’re still second or third cousins with almost everyone we see day to day, but you can see it pulling apart. the younger generation has already lost most of the foothold by moving away for jobs etc, and even half the folks who live here still, work in town or down the mountain in some tourism related venue and have gotten hooked on that flow of money.
of course the government etc dont help at all- theyve decided that they dont want any other way of life _except_ tourism and actively make it almost impossible to live from the land like we used to.
Love of money is the root of all evil. Will the tourists stay home when Greece is totally tokenized, probably not.