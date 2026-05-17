WATCH: Iain Davis & Jerm Warfare – Defining Multipolarity

The UK independent media outlet UK Column recently put out a video where Mike Robinson, Charles Mallet, and Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare) discussed the proposed and rapidly emerging multipolar world order (MWO). You can watch the discussion here.

During the discussion, the UKC team outlined what they thought were the arguments against the MWO (multipolarity). As someone who has for many years been harshly critical of multipolarity and, indeed, all forms of global governance, I felt that the team had misunderstood the counter-arguments and had, as a result, misrepresented them.

I spoke to Mike Robinson (UKC) and Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare and UKC) and was delighted that, in the spirit of open debate, they offered me an opportunity to present my own reasons for doubt about multipolarity. As you know—if you are familiar with my work—I do not represent or speak for anyone but myself.

I hope, however, that I have fairly presented some of the widely held objections to multipolarity. I also hope you find this discussion interesting and, more importantly, a useful prompt for your own research into the subject.

Originally published on Iain Davis’ SubStack, and recorded for UKColumn