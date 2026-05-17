WATCH: Iain Davis & Jerm Warfare – Defining Multipolarity
The UK independent media outlet UK Column recently put out a video where Mike Robinson, Charles Mallet, and Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare) discussed the proposed and rapidly emerging multipolar world order (MWO). You can watch the discussion here.
During the discussion, the UKC team outlined what they thought were the arguments against the MWO (multipolarity). As someone who has for many years been harshly critical of multipolarity and, indeed, all forms of global governance, I felt that the team had misunderstood the counter-arguments and had, as a result, misrepresented them.
I spoke to Mike Robinson (UKC) and Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare and UKC) and was delighted that, in the spirit of open debate, they offered me an opportunity to present my own reasons for doubt about multipolarity. As you know—if you are familiar with my work—I do not represent or speak for anyone but myself.
I hope, however, that I have fairly presented some of the widely held objections to multipolarity. I also hope you find this discussion interesting and, more importantly, a useful prompt for your own research into the subject.
Originally published on Iain Davis’ SubStack, and recorded for UKColumn
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Most of the West had is decades of material prosperity and how did that pan out? A spoiled, ignorant, woke next generation.
Only improving material life is not it. More important is psycological evolution, which is possible for a poor or rich person focussed on that, and allowed to do so – so not PR China.
The old labeling of “East vs West” was to simplistic; it was more Washington DC vs Moscow – which is in Europe.
Today’s “East vs West” is Washington DC vs Beijing – a different false dichotomy regarding Asia.
The EEC was a healthy organisation because it stuck to fair trade and leaving cultural diversity, can we have this world wide? An improved WTO, which does include national borders.
Any forced move to a mono cultural world is artificial and thus will fail a la Roman empire. Bipolarity is only marginally better; five or six poles who get the Human evolution motor properly spinning.
Multipolar Insurance will open the Strait. British Insurance has been Unipolar in providing maritime insurance.
—INSURANCE PROBLEM SOLVED? Iran has launched a digital insurance platform, titled Hormuz Safe, in order to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and provide coverage for commercial vessels. Premiums are paid in Bitcoin. Wonder if Marine insurers will compete w them.
Very interesting. I have no trust in UKC these days, Used to read or watch them daily. I’m ex-military so felt on their wavelength. Not any more.
I can’t believe ex-military guys are really buying the bollocks war stories coming out of Ukraine and the ME. It’s obvious to me they don’t add up and I don’t see how they can’t sed what is plain to me from the years I spent at the business end of real wars.