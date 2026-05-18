WHO in “panic mode” as World Health Assembly kicks off
Kit Knightly
Today is first day of the World Health Organization’s 79th annual World Health Assembly, where delegates come together to set policies and priorities for global health.
Essentially, it’s a week-long exercise in saying, as loud and long possible, “We’re really important.”
And thank goodness it came along when it did, because…wow.
The hantavirus outbreak is tearing through the world at the unstoppably terrifying rate of five whole deaths every two months.
That’s about 30 deaths in a year or about 0.25% of the number of people who’ll died from falling down stairs.
In Africa, the Ebola virus went from zero to “emergency” in no time at all, and the African CDC had no choice but to go into panic mode.
A new strain of Ebola virus has been declared an international public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.
More than 300 suspected cases have been identified – with at least 80 deaths reported. The outbreak is mostly confined to the Democratic Republic of the… pic.twitter.com/LIP0LG6MtD
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 18, 2026
These twin outbreaks, combined with a “growing anti-vaccine movement”, and funding cuts to research show the world is “not ready for the next pandemic”, according to Al Jazeera.
And – of course – climate change might mean more hantavirus outbreaks could happen!
And “Experts” are now saying the world is becoming more vulnerable to these infectious disease outbreaks.
Be afraid – be very afraid!
And, oh yes – with all this chaos out there…maybe this would be a good time to finally start ratifying that Pandemic Treaty, what do you think guys?
It’s sort of like last year, when the weeks leading up the 78th Assembly saw the world afflicted with fresh rushes of monkeypox cases, along with outbreaks of measles, cholera, anthrax and polio.
Which may or may not have helped them secure a 30% budget increase for 2026, not to mention hundreds of millions of dollars in extra funding pledges.
You have to say, if nothing else, “panic mode” is going to secure a lot of bucks.
Cash the WHO might “need”, given the United States officially pulled out of the organization back in January.
This plays into the multipolarity narrative.
On the one side, you’ll have the “sensible” WHO countries, working together and being nice and preventing diseases. Then, on the other, you’ll have the silly backwards MAGA US, being individual and selfish and backwards.
OR
On the one side, you’ll have the tyrannical collectivist WHO, enforcing conformity and stifling competition and stepping on freedoms. Then, on the other, you’ll have the rugged, lone-wolf US taking care of business.
Your side determines your view. Pick one. It won’t make much difference in the end.
The policies each employs will be almost identical.
Speaking of policies, more “experts” (different ones from before) are calling on the WHO to formally declare climate change a “public health emergency of international concern” (Pheic) and…
trigger coordinated international response that could help avoid millions dying
And check out this art installation/advertising campaign outside the Assembly…
The “Lost Screen Memorial”, an installation of giant illuminated smartphones representing 50 children who tragically lost their lives following harm linked to social media, is displayed at Place des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 18, 2026
Fifty (totally real and not at all potentially made up) lives lost “following harm linked to social media”. That’s terrible.
I guess age verification, smartphone bans and digital ID are all public health policies too.
What an interesting ten days we’re in for.
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Jon Rappoport has said for years that “Ebola” is political cover for toxic pesticides.
Why would they pick weak ass hantavirus (those people had other issues, possible toxicity) instead of make a huge outbreak?
Because it’s meant to fail.
Even COVID was meant to fail. If they wanted to trick us to trust the vaccine, they could’ve made the first few rounds saline or something that made people feel good.
Instead they put out the worst batches at the start.
It’s all telegraphed and the “good guys” will come to save the day.
pending
Jeffie & Billy’s Pandemic Preparedness Industry (16:44):
https://www..thefocalpoints.com/p/jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates-and-pandemic
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/jeffrey-epstein-bill-gates-and-pandemic
The new recycling:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-19/mark-butler-nt-diphtheria-outbreak-spreads-to-sa-qld/106695586
“We’ve lifted our efforts around vaccine activity there. You’ve got to get a booster probably every five years if you’re an adult,”
The private Central Banking system will be happy to create those “bucks” out of thin air and loan them to bankrupt nations with interest.
The People are the collateral for these loans of unbacked fiat currency (private company script), having been fraudulently converted into the Commercial jurisdiction & tricked into paying taxes, for a legal-fiction created by the State.
This legal-fiction looks just like Their Name, except it’s written as THEIR NAME, a corporation.
Private Central Banking & the United Nations are doing great harm to the people of this world, and our so-called governments are complicit.
Meanwhile, multi national corporations are raking in trillions selling weapons, drugs, agricultural chemicals and junk food, resulting in long term illness and death for tens of millions of people.
World HEALTH? Tell us another one.
Attended by Academia with BS MS and PhDs – Bullshit, More Shit, Piled High and Deep.
A suggested alternative headline:
WHO in “panic mode” as hantavirus threatens to be just as irrelevant as monkeypox
Subhead:
The WHO pivots to a perennial favourite, endemic ebola virus, as the global threat of the deadly hanta virus fails to scare enough people into submission
A classic Mary Poppins song comes to mind:
A spoonful of bullshit helps the narrative go down
The narrative go down
The narrative go down
Just a spoonful of bullshit helps the narrative go down
In a most affrightful way
And as for the “Lost Screen Memorial”, we had a practice run with all those photogenic young faces of dissident Iranians about to be slaughtered by Evil Allahu Akbar Inc.
I just can’t believe it when you have a headline which blatantly refers to “the next pandemic”.
And there’s two levels to this disbelief:
First, I can’t believe they have the nerve to be so candidly brazen about bullshitting.
Second, I can’t believe that anyone can read that bit about “the next pandemic” without thinking, “Hey …wait a minute!”
So has it come to this – that the media and the various propagandist outlets can be so upfront with question begging scaremongering …and no-one even asks the begged for questions?
Indeed. The second global pandemic took 100 years to materialize after the first (the Spanish ‘flu, circa 1918). And now we’re simply expected to accept as fact that the next pandemic is just around the corner; that it’s just a matter of when.
The reason? Climate change, overpopulation, etc., such that we are more exposed to wildlife and their millions of potentially deadly viruses than ever before.
What rot! It is only recently in our collective history that we have taken ourselves out of natural environments, in which we lived and even thrived alongside other species for tens of thousands of years.
It really is a triumph of clever marketing that most people don’t even question the “next pandemic” scam.
That said, the WHO and allied commercial interests have been flopping again and again in their repeated attempts to gin up the next global pandemic. The pesky viruses and the resilient humans just won’t play along! Very annoying, I’m sure. 🙂
what the heck does “lost their lives following harm linked to social media” even mean in the real world?
What is “harm linked to social media”?
I’ve never seen more obvious weasel-wording. They don’t even dare to claim harm CAUSED by social media. Just “linked to” – that’s how bullshitty and tenuous it is.
It’s the same old story…