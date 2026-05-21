WATCH: Butlerian Jihad When? – #SolutionsWatch
The AI uprising has begun. But what kind of uprising will it be? Will it be a Butlerian Jihad? A neo-Luddite movement? Or something else entirely? Let’s find out…
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I have read “Dune”. I have never heard of a book called “Doon”.
And I feel a bit disappointed about “Butlerian Jihad” since I thought it might have been something to do with Judith Butler i.e. the biggest spouter of yackety-waffle-de-doo-dah since Teddy Adorno. I had visions of frothing terrorists ploughing over the horizon and assaulting everyone with jibber-jabber.