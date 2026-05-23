There is a Time for Everything, Even No News That’s Fit to Print
Edward Curtin
Without having read the details and having no intention to do so, I am still wondering if The New York’s Times’ advice for Sunday May 17, about certain six things that will add joy to my day includes links to their other advice about “What can I do about see through white pants?” and “What’s the best way to pack a suitcase?”
Just knowing they are on the case of these significant and most difficult matters reassures me that their wisdom on joy must be deep indeed. I have been informed that they also have a long article in their magazine about an “astounding” discovery that everything in the human body is connected, something, as my father would say, even the village idiot knows but The New York Times just discovered.
As for “The Grey Lady’s” coverage of Trump’s visit to China, where the Chinese have known about the previously mentioned “astounding” medical discovery for only a few thousand years, a wag I know told me they had two reporters assigned to Trump’s special ping-pong negotiator Timothée Chalamet, aka Marty Mauser, to get the inside scoop on his advice to Trump on what kind of outfit to wear during his matches with Xi, and whether orange tights would serve to distract Xi when he was serving.
It’s hard to see those tiny balls through the miasma of churning orange legs and the theory seems to be that such tights would counteract the Chinese alleged subtle diplomatic trick of having Trump sit on a lower seat next to Xi to make him seem shorter and more diminished.
Trump doesn’t seem to find joy when being short-changed in any way; that’s what makes him great again and again.
Rumor has it that he was not much interested in such tights advice but wanted to be certain Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, would be table-side to see him serve in his inimitably fierce MAGA style, mouth agape as he screamed USA USA. Jenner demurely told Trump that his soft hands might be a liability in ping pong, to which he is said to have replied, “Yours aren’t. Everybody loves me.” Then he added: “I’m more concerned with what they put in my spring rolls. These Orientals are treacherous.”
There are no reports that she replied or grasped his racist non-sequitur, only that she blushed thinking he was referring to her in some way.
I just don’t know what to believe anymore. Current times were already seeming quite repetitive with news reporting and then when I realized dem N.Y.Times reports on the President’s visit to China seemed the same before he went as when he returned, my head started spinning in circles, which I guess is the way heads spin unless you’re a square.
Just today, one of my sources told me The New York Post reports that the sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie double dated the misters Thimothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi, and that the former L.A. detective Mark Furman of the O.J. Simpson trial’s bloody glove fame died. It felt revelatory in some oddly dizzying way, but of what I have no idea since I don’t know who Alordi is and have never been on a double date, but the name Kardashian springs to mind.
But like The New York Times, the Post is a major organ of the corporate media and they also probably know secrets of how to add joy to the days of their readers and what, if anything, to wear under white pants.
Wasn’t the O.J. trial in 1995 one those entertaining joys that kept people occupied for months, and then when the Juice was acquitted the nation was divided over whether the orange man was good or evil?
For those Tarot card historians who see oracular meanings in every fallen leaf, one orange man led to another like the second coming or how O.J.’s defense lawyer Robert Kardashian has led inexorably to “The Kardashians” TV series to double dating, ping pong diplomacy, big lips and other body parts.
When Alexander Hamilton founded the Post in 1801 – fifty years before the Times – the country was young and naïve and the wealthy were no doubt in accord with his racism, slaves and all that stuff. And he, or his fans, or someone, got him to Broadway like Jesus Christ, the superstar. Don’t ask “What’s the buzz, tell me what’s happening.”
I’ll tell you.
Everyone is singing now in the great game of show and tell, like those British soldiers marching to the rat infested muddy trenches of World War I not knowing why the hell they were there: “We’re here because we’re here because we’re here because we’re here because we’re here.”
Come on – Sing out! Memorial Day is coming round once again. Let’s celebrate war and get riled up to smash those nefarious Iranians and Russians.
Everybody loves us. Let us pray!
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The brain is the problem but Science (TM) has the answer:
https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/a71385375/thalamus-filters-reality/
What could possibly go wrong? Except what’s been going wrong since they first pushed psychedelics through, for example, the bloke who also wrote ‘Brave New World’….
Ed, tell us what you really think! 🙂 🙂 🙂
Each day’s online NYT “front page” is: left column a preposterous headline everyone knows is hot air; the right column, factoids on perfecting the trivial pursuits of the amenities of the top 10%, bourgeois, lifestyle.
Each day, the big 4 networks evening news, 18 minutes + 12 advertising minutes, is maybe 5 to 10 minutes “news” of unknown validity, the rest, spectacular weather and trauma, spectacular crime and behavioral anomalies, then a Queen For A Day sugar good redemption story sign-off.
For a 75 year old, a born-with-TV-generation, the lowering of the quality and pertinence bar of media including “newspaper” registers a big LESS THAN ZERO (bad book, but great meme). It doesn’t even pay to monitor the spectrum of erroneousness of their products.
The bottom 70% of the US households are priced out into a tenuous paycheck-to-paycheck existence. The next 20% is next to fall. No wonder the “news” has to be absolute bullsh*t for those who they have nothing to offer, and reassuring blather for those who matter.
“On yer bike sandy!
You troublemakers are all the same.”
(Keep up the good work).
Welcome to the oceans in a labelled can
Welcome to the dehydrated lands
Welcome to the self-police parade
Welcome to the neo-golden age
Welcome to the days you’ve made
You are welcome
Hawkwind – Welcome to the future, from the Album Space Ritual
It’s the spirit of the age…
The MSM does print or post online run of the mill stuff – but they twist or all but make up stuff with regards to important events.
Gone are the days of MSM reliability – 0n April 18th 1930, the BBC reported on that day that there was no news to report – now the BBC is in the most part a propaganda mouthpiece.
The positive side is more people expecting less truth or relevance from self-appointed lords.
What ever became of Jason Amm (aka Solvent), who was born in Zimbabwe and has an Indian name? Fifteen years ago, he made the documentary “I Dream Of Wires” about the fascinating analog modular systems that we, too, experimented with 40 years ago. At least that sounded interesting, unlike the mindless nonsense they call “Fashwave” these days.
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Pi4y1K7ZZ/?uid=42563150693479314B375A5A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMgIFNwp2II
Jason’s tribute to Vince Clarke
As Russia is selling its bumper harvest surplus to African countries
there wont be any left for the Europeans to buy when their crops fail –
from lack of fertiliser…
Oh dear – there goes the market for fat jabs.
Will nobody think of the stakeholders?
Stalin asked his people whether they could double the harvest with gulag camps. No one dared to contra saying Stalin so they said yes.
When the year finished they reported to Stalin the crops were doubled as central commie planned. Stalin went out in the media and gave west a finger, ‘just see what communism can do, we doubled the harvest’.
But the real harvest outside the books was just normal, So Stalin sold the whole year’s harvest to West for dollares.
And the russian people? They s´went into yet one more of endless commie famines one after the other 😅 .
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/46565/ozymandias
It is easy to become pessimistic in these times as we are everywhere confronted with the ‘sneer of cold command’.
So, just remember that on some unknown
date in the future, that all that will remain of our inhuman ‘society’ will be a heap of ruins.
In my mind’s eye I can already see those ‘lone and Level sands’ stretching ‘far away’.
Ahh! The mysterious Downvoter strikes again.
Nothin on the idiot box today, or is your PlayStation broken?
A very pleasant read, presented with subtle taste and irony, which entertains me well. Thank you.
I wondered why I actually like some of Curtin’s lyrics so much, even though I don’t agree with him on basic things. Such as ignoring the fact that the Chinese and Russian elite are the same disgusting trash with the same terrible actions and plans for their own populations, just like those of the emlire of evil, even though they are not the world largest military agressors like them and maybe at modern hybrid (and hot – Ukraina) war if Edward and many others are right.
Why? What will this change? Why don’t we acknowledge and then each of us again proceed in our own line of thinking?
Look, I’m a mature, serious and not so stupid person (although it doesn’t always seem like it) and I’m not comming to tell you “completle nonsense, they’re obliviously together behind the scene, 100%, fact, I know it, it’s all a show, kabuki theater and everythig that contradicts that, the context and the details, it doesn’t matter, I ignore it.”
But people who unreservedly believed that the war of US elite agains the world is a fact definitely do so. And always everything that the Chinese and Russian elite do in their own countries is for the good and is the opposite of the sinister things that the US elite do, even the things that are exactly the same.
Why this denial? Because of the premise of war? And the premise of online-forum-war that the questioner is convinced that “they are together and everything is theater” and if it is admitted that they are doing some the same sinister things he/she will say “do you saw – they are together”?
(Of course there’s reason to beleave that many of them, the leading alt opinion leaders, are directly paid, just like the mainstream. So I’m asking you, for whom I have no doubt that you’re not paid, but honest and speak your own mind.)
Well, I’m not going to tell you “do you saw – they’re together”, I’m tell you that I don’t know, and not only for the purporse of the conversation – I really don’t know. You have your considerations and you have no doubts, I have mine, I look, I listen, I think, I have doubts and I don’t know.
Do I think, despite my doubts, that this may be the renewed, evolved, modern, hybrid face of the same ongoing old war, that this is the face of war in the technotronic era, which cannot be understood with through my expectations of seeing the old version? Yes, of course.
For the purporse of the conversation, I admitte that this is a war, I forget about my doubts (let’s say I’m confused) and I want to show you something about the future of the future marching soldiers. This is something that both for people who think the war is fake, and for those who are sure that it is real (and are against the nasty US empire), is almost completely uninteresting, unimportant or downright dismissed as frivolous (here, for example, the opinion that this is fiction and a psiop reing widely). Ignore my added opinion (which takes up well under 1% of all texts) and read only the translations – they are exactly the same as they are said and if the war is real, and if it is not, just literal translation.
..By the way, I realized why I like some of your text so much, because they are carry the spirit of a person forget in the old era before the internet (not just before smartphones) who has experienced enough technological development in his life to not allow himself to take the issue lightly.
That’s what I’m talking about: https://e4everi.wordpress.com
For example, by scrolling down in “Lagging behind in this race means strategic vulnerability in all areas” you can read from the analytical review (“Bioeconomy – a key factor in ensuring national security…”) of the key Roscongress Foundation (created by Putin):
“..biotechnologies can radically transform the military potencial of states… The proliferation of gene editing technologies raises questions about potencial modifications to military personnel’s organisms to improve their physical and cognitive abilities. The creation of “super soldiers” can provide a strategic, operational and tactical advantage on the battlefield…”.
And so on, there are a lot of other things out there in these directions (their own words of important peoples, not mine). Announcing an inevitable future race of neural implants (for human augmentation of healty people), because – notice – China’s progress in the feald, which is why the US is no longer the only world center, and – with the inclusion of Europa, Russia, the Arab world, etc. – the race become multipolar.
It is true that is has been repeatedly stated here that these are fiction and psiops (I’m not sure, but maybe it also applied to genetic technologies – everything except the digital ones, which until recently also did not exist), but I, I admit, am more naive and I think they are real. If you think so, Mr Curtin, tell us what your opinion is. Thanks.
The hive minds reacting accordingly, as expected
(“…If it’s not in my feed, then it diesn’t exist.
If it matters, why don’t the media and journalist I follow don’t mentonion it at all?
It must be a scam.
Iain, Korbett, the Vagabonds, Hrvoje, Kit, Eddy Slavskut.. no one mentonion it.
This is a scam to scare us, to control us.
What cybirgs and fictions – PEOPLE ARE DYING, tell about the zionists!!”)
As I assumed – it turned out that I had deceived myself a lot (against the background of some of the most advanced hive minds in the web). Good.
That’s OmG presently.
You know what they say.
“No news is good news.”
‘There is no shame in being betrayed, but there is shame in being fooled.’
‘In the size of the lie there is always contained a certain fact of credibility, since the
great masses of people,… in the primitive simplicity of their minds, will more easily
fall victims of the great lie than to a small one, for the reason that they themselves
lie sometimes in little things but would be too much ashamed of making too great
lies… Therefore they are unable to believe in the possibility of the enormous
impudence of the most infamous distortions in others;… for this reason alone, some
parts of the most imperfect lie will remain and stick; a fact which all great lying
artists and societies in this world know only too well and therefore villainously employ.’ …
Deep Trump: The Conman Who Saved America From The Thucydides Trap.
https://www.unz.com/article/deep-trump-the-conman-who-saved-america-from-the-thucydides-trap
The Chosen hierarchy; digging their own graves:
https://www.middleeasteye.net/trending/welcome-israel-ben-gvir-video-gaza-flotilla-detainees-sparks-backlash-video-posted-0
I don’t even want to hold it against this woman’s “heroism” that it was men who composed the music she performed (and all the technology needed to transmit it). Men who designed and crafted her violin, men who gave her the opportunity to play an instrument worth millions. The absurdity of granting a woman voluntary submission solely on the basis of her gender is a form of mental illness that is unique in the world.
Flock is watching the ‘flock’:
https://au.pcmag.com/security/117487/the-creepy-reality-behind-the-license-plate-cameras-in-your-town
Certainly we are being watched, Johnny.
On multiple fronts, like here
That this is the most benign is no comfort
A war on self
What to do ?
Breathe, look into yourself, be your own occult, be your own self,
don’t seek help from outside
you have all that is needed
Krishnamurti called it ‘Choiceless Awareness’.
Fuck Flock. Citizens speaking out in Dunwoody, Ga. Yea!
Thanks for the link Johnny and bless you Edward Curtin.
Off topic.
Heard of this Turd?
‘For example, Curtis Yarvin, a misanthrope whose high opinion of himself far outstrips the demonstrated fruits of his intelligence and his humanity, and who has perhaps for this reason achieved that status a of “big thinker” in Silicon Valley technocratic circles, has spoken openly about the coming “dire problem” of what to do with what he calls the “mindless mass,” which is to say the excess of useless human beings that will be produced by technologically-enabled economic efficiencies.
His solution? To house and feed them but keep them enclosed in a virtual world, supported by high quality virtual reality where they can’t gum up the wonderful plans for the marshaling of the world’s resources generated by the small and far-seeing thinking class.
But, of course, an even better approach than this one would be to ensure that most of these useless eaters never get born in the first place.’
More here:
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-demonization-of-men-and-everyone-else-too/
Admired by Thiel. That says it all.
All the newzzz_ _ that isn’t.
Thanks Ed