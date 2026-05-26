“It’s all so tiresome”: UK’s Social Media Ban Trudges Ever Onward
Kit Knightly
The UK government’s “consultation” on social media harm is over, and – brace yourselves – it turns out they’re going to have to do something about it.
I know, I was shocked too.
The main talking point is that “social media is like cigarettes”. Everyone is saying that, it’s the meme of the day.
It’s a sentiment originally taken from a new report submitted to the consultation by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges.
Titled “Growing up in an online world”, it contains this hilarious line in the foreword:
…there is, I think, an overwhelming consensus that excessive screen time can harm children and young people and we need to call this out unflinchingly rather than passively wait for someone else to prove causation”.
Which is a pretty neat summary of how our political system works in general, and certainly in this case: We don’t know if there’s even a problem yet, but by God we’re gonna do something about it.
That the something they end up doing makes them rich and powerful is just one of the curious coincidences tyrants can always rely on.
{Sidenote: This morning the BBC had “Overwhelimg consensus” in their headline on this story, but at some point the absurdity of that quote was realised, and the headline changed. Now there’s this disclaimer near the end: “There is no consensus among the wider scientific community that screen time overall is harmful to children.” Funny stuff.}
Elsewhere, the report wails about “a wave of radicalized children” who pose “a real risk to society”, and calls social media “an incredibly powerful and uncontrolled commercial detriment to health”.
In a similar vein, The Guardian is warning of a “tsunami of harm”, and has assembled an all-star cast of interested parties to talk up the scariness of social media meanness.
After meeting with “bereaved parents” earlier today, Keir Starmer has “vowed to take action”.
His potential rival for the leadership has been even more vocal. Political eunuch and leadership hopeful Wes Streeting is all over this, campaigning hard to be the next disposable suit full of bugger all to “lead the country”:
Big tech’s behaviour has been akin to big tobacco, introducing an addictive and harmful product whilst avoiding regulation.
We’ve got to give our children their childhood back, and that starts with a social media ban for under-16s. pic.twitter.com/soRbjbHIsG
— Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) May 26, 2026
He thinks a ban should be “just the start”:
Social media should be treated like tobacco – it’s extremely addictive, bad for our health, and big tech is borrowing the big tobacco playbook to avoid regulation. We’ve got to give our children their childhood back […] A ban for under-16s must be the start, not the end […]We have given the pen to tech moguls to write our future for us. It’s time to take the pen back.”
Streeting is an idiot whose ambition outweighs his intellect by a factor of ten, and who clearly doesn’t understand the rules of the game he’s playing.
Some political handler behind the scenes probably told him to go hard on this issue because it will make him look tough and assertive, but the likely truth is he’s being wheeled out as the extreme option so a “sensible middle ground” option – probably Andy Burnham – can enforce “common sense policies”.
What will those policies be? It doesn’t really matter, but we’ll get to that.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, notable only for garnering less than 5% of the vote in the 2015 leadership election, is out there promising “action”:
‘The question isn’t whether we are going to act, we will’
As a consultation on social media use for under-16s comes to an end Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told #BBCBreakfast the Government plans to take actionhttps://t.co/jJ6RakraWV pic.twitter.com/6lLD8yVoY9
— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 26, 2026
…they haven’t decided what “action” yet, exactly but it’s definitely going to happen.
The Guardian has a handy list to choose from, including but not limited to:
– social media bans
– “digital curfews”
– “function limitations”
– age gating “addictive features”
– protecting children from personalised algorithms
– enforcing screen time limits.
Which one will it be?
Well let me answer that question with another question – Who cares?
The powers that be certainly don’t.
This is very much an “any colour you want so long as it’s black” situation.
Choose an outright ban – “Great, please submit your ID to prove you’re over 16 and exempt from the social media ban.”
Choose screen time limits – “Great, please submit your ID to prove you’re over 16 and exempt from screen time limitations.”
Choose digital curfews – “Great, please submit your ID to prove you’re over 16 and exempt from the digital curfew.”
Since all the proposed measures rely on age verification for enforcement, they all achieve the end goal: No more online anonymity, for kids or adults alike.
Debating the list is pointless, and making a choice counterproductive. It’s like choosing the colour of your electric chair: It makes no difference to the end result, but your entirely cosmetic choice lends tacit approval of the whole process.
We all know where this is going: Age gating everything, everywhere and then – eventually – digital ID.
It’s just…
…and you’re left wondering, who is this even for?
What is the point of this worn-out, unenthusiastic propaganda?
We know what they’re going to do, they have said they’re going to do it, and still they feel the need to play out this performative umming and erring.
Just get on with it.
All the people who don’t believe them will NEVER believe them, and all the poor fools who do believe them will always believe them.
So why carry on this absurd pretense?
It’s like when you’re watching a really dull movie – one that has telegraphed its “clever twist” in the first ten minutes – but is still insisting on dragging out the run time for two more hours of what the writers evidently consider skillful foreshadowing.
Or when you get a call from an unknown number, and some eager breathless voice announces “this is not a sales call”, before launching into a fifteen minute speech about double glazing or solar panels, and you’re just waiting for a pause long enough to say “no thanks”, and hang up.
It is a sales call, and you’ve known that from the beginning, and they know you know, but they can’t stop talking because then you’ll leave. They have to keep talking because they know you’re not listening.
So maybe that’s the answer. Maybe they can’t take a breath because people will hang up.
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The goal is to have as much human activity as possible taking place online, rather than physically in real life, making as much information as possible trackable, analysable and exploitable. Standardizing and homogenizing the life experiences of all people as much as possible, in order to make them more predictable, and therefore controllable
I would therefore expect some walk back on this in the case of children in order to get digital ID via age verification in place.
Once that is implemented I expect the age restriction to be relaxed on some pretext or other, while digital ID remains.
This is still the responsibility of the parents. The “government” can go after the corporations if they want to.
“Hey Doc, I don’t feel well”
https://drwojakmd.substack.com/p/healthcare-leading-cause-of-death
Not as tiring as this:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-27/hajj-2026-muslim-pilgrimage-photos/106725952
44c ! That is HOT!
Oh well, God’s will must be obeyed.
The biggest problem here is, yes indeed somethings need to be child/adult gated. I posted my ideas here before, and have not yet heard mention of ideas for similar hardware age limited approach.
My scheme has changed after thinking on it for a while…
1) Internet broadband delivery will have to be reconfigured to a default universal Library Access mode that is free of encryption for access. Web publishing would exist in two separate realms: non-commercial/information (.info) and commercial (.com and everything else). All non-commercial, non-profit/information sites would have to apply for the new extension (.info) and would have to agree to maintain a non-commercial, non-commerce presence with no transactions or prurient content. Commercial sites include everything else and each publisher can have appropriate free and commerce sites as desired.
Without profit and commercial transactions, there would be no social media, addictive eye candy apps, pornography, perverts, and psychos to harass and manipulate people. A nice quiet study zone like a Library WITHOUT COMMERCIAL OR NERVE STIMULATING DISTRACTION.
2) Adults can buy a hardware de-encryption device, dongle or whatever, that interfaces/unscrambles Adult Access. This must be purchased at a computer/phone store, with ID check just as alcohol. Jurisdictions could designate localized age limits. (For practical reasons, this may make smartphone access too cumbersome thus eliminate Adult internet access, which I say is a good idea for everyone. People could actually start living publicly in a society and live face to face.)
It is time humanity realizes digital technology needs to be regulated so that human beings do not lose sovereignty over their and their family’s lives. “Progress” is no longer for it’s own sake. It needs to serve the needs of individuals, communities and society, or it must leashed so as to provide that tool like function. AI is the terminal edge of the elite’s digital Panopticon that includes social media, and must be caged like a Godzilla.
Kit, please don’t be as partial as the oligarchs’ MSM.
Let’s provide some context: UK is one of the most brainwashed country in the world where the proles have absolutely no problem with the pedophiles in power killing their children with the jab, starving them with junk food or brainwashing them to become willing slaves.
You can talk about how the govt will implement the policy decided by the billionaires but it’s important to keep repeating:
MOST PEOPLE IN UK SUPPORT THE PEDO BILLIONAIRES.
Just like in US, EU etc they might whine online or at the pub but where it matters (with their time and their skin) they LOVE their masters.
Any investigation that does not mention this basic fact is just propaganda or a feel good piece. More importantly, any solution presented will fall flat unless we acknowledge and work around this basic fact.
Prepare yourselves!!!
Here in the sunny colonial outpost, aUStralian kids can be seen running and screaming down the streets with their devices, being pursued by the thought police and their parents. It’s horrific.
Give Children Their Childhood back – Abolish
SlaverySchooling !!
One notable feature of Democracy is Children dont have a say in what
affects them…
And we know why: Given a say. it’d be “We Want Lollies for Breakfast,
Lollies for Dinner, and Lollies for Tea,”
** “Adult Opinions Matter !” – though –
** “Some Opinions Are More Equal Than Others !”
Some kids are quite responsible, while some (most?) adults are only controlling themselves out of fear of daddy govt.
Where do you draw the line? In the past, countries had wealth requirements to vote.
Some ancients used a random lottery to select the rulers (which would work a million times better than what we have today!)
In the end, unless a country is under genocidal foreign occupation (like Palestine) the people get the government they, in their heart of hearts, want.
“Where do you draw the line ?” ? Isnt that what the government is doing.
It’s what Humpty Dumpty told dimwitted Alice: “Who has the power to
Draw The Line is all that matters.”
Every Law passed is a Line drawn. Every Law a Restriction. And most
are for Your Protection (and if you are RICH, there’s more Law protecting
you and your Riches)…
I like the scene from Zulu!
Yeah, but what would we do without violent flash mobs.
All these bans are an attempt by the Israel supporting billionaires and their tribe to restore the reputation of Israel. Social media users mostly hate Israel, but the likes of Musk, Elison, Facebook etc are all Zionist supporters with all of them trying to ban anti-Israel posts on their platforms.
If social media became pro-Israel, then the young kids would be allowed to watch it all day every day. The likes of Kier Starmer only worries about the people with money who are trying to protect Israel, not the people like us and certainly not the children, the same sort of children being raped by Saville when Starmer was turning a blind eye, or the sort of children being murdered in Gaza, or the sort of children being murdered in Russia.
Kier Starmer’s MI6 just killed 16 students in Russia, now he is concerned about bereaved parents? Ummm, why is it that I don’t trust that billionaire-installed puppet.
That will be the social media like Facebook and Tiktok being owned by radical Zionists genocide suporters and funders who are not trying to brainwash the children of today? That means that the UK government wants yet more powerful radical Zionist genocide brainwashing for your kids; maybe to turn them into IDF recruits?
Wait; I thought sitting was the new smoking.
<sigh> I just can’t keep up.
“a wave of radicalized children”
Oh, hang on! I’ve seen this one! They all have blonde hair, glowing eyes and speak in clipped upper class English accents. And they can telepathically control adults.
And just behind them, waiting in the wings, is a second battalion of little girls levitating on beds, vomiting green slime, with heads spinning and doing unspeakable things with crucifixes on their unspeakable parts.
Huh?
Film references.
And nice that we were treated to that glimpse of the Holy Grail.
…andI thought I was the only one that realized all of this.