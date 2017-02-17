How Trump filled the swamp

With promises to “drain the swamp!” still ringing in our ears, we have watched Trump appoint nothing but Goldman banksters, Soros stooges, neocon war hawks and police state zealots to head his cabinet. Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we examine the swamp-dwellers with which Trump has filled his swamp.
Great post! Truth is:
„Kennedy and No Change!“: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2012/01/06/kennedy-and-%e2%80%9eno-change/
And Trump has tried to “drain the swamp” by picking “Things from the swamp” and then jumping into it himself! Most of it out of growing fear:
„President Elect Trump: Has His Struggle for Survival Already Begun?“: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2016/12/30/president-elect-trump-has-his-struggle-for-survival-already-begun/
So he´ll end up as a puppet himself!
Dear James,
You are right. Elections don’t matter. Never have. Never will.
You are wrong. People might want to defect from the system, even ‘en masse,’ but the system won’t let them.
That’s the part that you and your anarchist friends don’t seem to get. Until the system is “dismantled” or “dies a natural death from its decrepitudes,” it will not permit any “independence” anywhere within its sphere of influence.
It’s not that I don’t want the freedom and independence you advocate, it’s rather that we differ in the way we believe that that independence can ever be won. People will have to fight for it. Or they will never have it.
Ask the people of the Great Lakes Regions in Africa. Ask the Syrians. Ask the survivors of the First Nations in North America. Ask the peasants in India who are even now being expropriated.
It isn’t true that ‘we’ ourselves have allowed illegitimate power to entrench itself over our lives by willful neglect.
That power, as you well know, is the military, the air force, the navy, the police, and the court systems.
These things, these vicious institutions, are the legacy in modern form of pre-capitalist times gifted to the modern era, of might that is the right to rule, organized to create and enforce conditions that make for exploitation and dominance.
How will your groups of voluntarists deal with these monopolies of organized violence when they finally notice that too many people are defecting and need to be corralled back onto the reservation?
If,as you yourself make the case, the system rests on power, i.e., upon a monopoly over the means of violence, as it most certainly does, what makes you believe that people will be able to simply disengage and set themselves up somewhere peaceably beyond the reach of that power, of that violence, if they do not first do something about neutralizing that violence?
See, that’s the thing about capitalism: people think that it’s just shady bankers and entrepreneurs, criminal business monopolies and cartels, psychopathic men and women in suits. They tend to forget about the elements of naked force and coercion.
Here is something worth brooding over, in my estimation, namely, that capitalism is expropriation, that it is at its most transparently obvious in precisely “. . . those moments when great masses of [people] are suddenly and forcibly torn from their means of subsistence, and hurled as free and “unattached” proletarians on the labour-market ” — to quote Marx . . .
As he reminds us, as the wars of aggression that capital wages remind us,
— Karl Marx, First English edition of 1887, Capital: A Critique of Political Economy / Volume One, Chapter 26, pp.507-508.
So remind me again, James, what it is that makes you think that we, the majority, who are the system’s most precious commodity and possession, can just peaceably disengage and walk away?
The era of primitive accumulation is still upon us. It never ended. And it will not end until capital itself ends.
Exaggerating much!
