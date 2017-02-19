Saving Syria’s Children – The Worst Case Of Fake News?

We’ve talked about this topic many times on OffG, but at a time when “fakenews” is a hashtag, it’s worth returning to this most egregious and worrying example of – at best – sloppy reporting, or – at worst – wholesale deception.

What happened at the Urm al-Kubra school on August 26 2013? Was it a chemical attack, a napalm attack or some sort of drill/rehearsal that was passed off as a real event? If the latter then where did the deception originate? Were the BBC Panorama crew, present at the Atareb hospital to film the aftermath of the alleged atrocity heroes, dupes or wilful advocates for a lie? Was the fact their program aired on the eve of a crucial vote in parliament that might have sent the UK to war against Assad merely a coincidence or a deliberate and calculated act of propaganda to push public opinion to support a very dangerous escalation in the region?

In this program Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and campaigner Robert Stuart take a look at what is quite possibly the worst example of mainstream media fake news in history .