Saving Syria’s Children – The Worst Case Of Fake News?

We’ve talked about this topic many times on OffG, but at a time when “fakenews” is a hashtag, it’s worth returning to this most egregious and worrying example of – at best – sloppy reporting, or – at worst – wholesale deception.
What happened at the Urm al-Kubra school on August 26 2013? Was it a chemical attack, a napalm attack or some sort of drill/rehearsal that was passed off as a real event? If the latter then where did the deception originate? Were the BBC Panorama crew, present at the Atareb hospital to film the aftermath of the alleged atrocity heroes, dupes or wilful advocates for a lie? Was the fact their program aired on the eve of a crucial vote in parliament that might have sent the UK to war against Assad merely a coincidence or a deliberate and calculated act of propaganda to push public opinion to support a very dangerous escalation in the region?
In this program Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and campaigner Robert Stuart take a look at what is quite possibly the worst example of mainstream media fake news in history .
I never watched the programme because I had chosen to boycott the propagandist BBC and Channel 4. It was just getting too expensive. Remote Controls cost £24 a time and replacing them was bad enough whenever I became so angered by the BBC misrepresentation of facts and blatant dishonesty that I ended up chucking the remote control against the wall opposite me, screaming you lying b******s. Now I have moved my furniture round and the wall opposite me is where the TV is and I really can’t afford to replace that If my disgust and anger gets the better of me. I did write to the BBC to advise them that they were charging me good money for a TV licence to present false information and outright deception in so much of their “productions” and that it was rather unfair to charge people to enable them to continue lying to licence fee payers. Needless to say the BBC did not respond – what could they say, “Oops, we didn’t think there were any informed people out there who would know the truth to our lies.”?
When my Mother hit 75 they were still taking money for 2 years for the licence. Took me forever to get it back. The organisation they use to hound you for licence money don’t give a stuff about ever refunding you.
BBC also have a cut off point at which they claim they don’t have to reply to any complaint you have of their programming. Not that they would even take seriously one you did make in time. They deliberately string out replies, as they did for Robert Stuart, for as long as they can and hope you’ll get fed up and walk away.
It’s well worth being reminded frequently on just how deceitful and egregious the BBC and Channel 4 are in so much of their establishment supporting propaganda.
I can clearly remember reading through Stuart’s blog.about this BBC report. What this excellent Insight report can’t convey, given the medium and time constraints, is the sheer effrontery of the lies, the collusion and the disparagement of the original grounds for complaint. And then we had the BBC’s subsequent attempts to conceal and rebut the truth.
Astounding work. For me personally, this is when I stopped watching the BBC and stopped paying the TV Licence. A truly disgraceful event, one of many I have now come to believe, in the history of the BBC.
And guess what, at a friend’s house I saw this same reporter, Ian Pannell, being addressed as ‘another fake news’ operation by Trump during a press conference some weeks ago. I guess Trump called it right.
Even if we are to believe the injuries are real, there is no doubt in my mind that the participants are being directed to make a ‘movie’. Nothing at all adds up.
As usual – the parents of the ‘victims’ are not available anywhere. Western media would be falling over themselves to interview them to justify intervention.
Total bull. Just one in a long line of it.
