Corporate media busy convincing US public that the Deep State does not exist

The Daily Beast, whose corporate owner is co-directed by Chelsea Clinton, has made another contribution to the steadily mounting gaslighting campaign to convince the American public that the deep state is not a thing. In an article consisting of approximately 80 percent empty vitriol and 20 percent straw man argument, the consistently awful Michael Weiss attempts to advance the notion that because the head of the FBI testified before congress and said that the Bureau is investigating Russiagate, the deep state cannot possibly exist.

It is unclear from the article what mental gymnastics Weiss needed to do in order to make this feel true for himself, but his argument is a complete misrepresentation of what the deep state is; the term refers to the self-evident fact that there are power structures which remain in America amid the comings and goings of elected representatives. The man who first popularized the term in America includes among the components of those power structures the donor class, the military industrial complex, the intelligence community, national security institutions, and, of course, the mainstream media, whom Weiss is employed by.

Due to its immensely powerful ability to influence the way Americans think and vote, the mainstream media is plainly one of the strongest arms in the deep state power structure. The extensive amount of collusion that WikiLeaks revealed between mainstream media outlets and the establishment candidate Hillary Clinton makes it clear that there are power structures which have a tremendous influence over American affairs. It’s not a uniform, coordinated thing where everyone’s on the same side in all ways, and it’s certainly not the secret cabal of illuminati that the mainstream media is trying to spin it as; it’s just the result of the simple and undeniable fact that you don’t need to be an elected official to have power in America, and that people who have power tend to make alliances. Some of those people in power plainly have it in for Trump.

The Daily Beast article is just the most recent and most cartoonish of the “there is no deep state” spin pieces the corporate media has been desperately churning out with greater and greater frequency as the official narrative keeps getting undermined. Here’s one Salon published yesterday. Here’s one from Sunday by the LA Times. Here’s another recent one by the New York Times boldly titled “What Happens When You Fight a ‘Deep State’ That Doesn’t Exist”. Here’s comedian/establishment propagandist Samantha Bee jumping on the train a few days ago if you want to spend some time not laughing and feeling so manipulated you’ll want to take a shower afterwards. All to convince the American people to not pay attention to the very glaringly obvious fact that there are powerful groups in the United States who are not democratically elected.

Not that long ago, the ruling class dominated their subjects by simply forbidding dissent on pain of torture and death. The trouble with this was that it invariably led to public resentment, which expends a lot of energy and runs the risk of winding up on the business end of a guillotine blade. The great Noam Chomsky once wrote that the smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum, and that is exactly what has happened. The proles are given the illusion that they have every freedom within reason, while their opinions are being deliberately manipulated every single day and their spectrum of acceptable ideas is being artificially limited. This has created a very energy efficient system of domination, where all new income can be funneled to the plutocrats who rule the nation while the unwashed masses who turn the gears of their machine slowly choke to death under the burden of the Walmart economy.

Luckily the internet is rapidly expanding the available spectrum of public opinion, and the ruling elites cannot shut it down without forever shattering the energy efficient illusion of freedom that they’ve worked so hard to establish. 2016 was the first time in American history that the official narrative was dealt a blow so significant that it actually caused movement in the nation’s power structures. The deep state is doing everything it can to bring the public narrative back under control, but now it’s fighting an administration whose leader is actively disrupting that narrative every day on one front and an increasingly internet savvy populace on another, all while our ability to network and share information keeps getting exponentially more efficient.

This is an exciting time to be alive. The revolution will not be televised. Stay un-tuned.