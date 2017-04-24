Graun celebrates Macron’s avowal to despoil working people, wreck infrastructure & enrich banking class

by Catte

Macron is more Obama than Obama. More Blair than Blair. A creation, groomed and glossed for this “spontaneous” bid for power by the banking class he unashamedly represents.

The Guardian unsurprisingly has numerous pieces (comments-disallowed) pushing this glibly smiling drone as the Saviour of France. Here’s an example to give you a flavour. All predictable and barely worth discussion. But one of the pieces has a little blue sidebar summarising their darling’s policies and position, which so completely encapsulates the destruction of meaning in political language we are currently witnessing that it should be noted. Here is a screen cap:

You see, the Guardian defines itself as a “centrist/liberal Left” outlet, so, of course it supports “liberal Left” polices. How does it do this and still be the paper of record for Wall Street and the neocons? Easy. It just plays Humpty Dumpty and redefines what words actually mean. Here is what “centrist/liberal Left”, as encapsulated by Macron’s policies, now means for the Graun and the class it represents:

1) ”REMAKE THE FAILED & VACUOUS POLITICAL SYSTEM” (translation: maintain the same political system but curtail people’s ability to protest or initiate change) 2) ”RELAX LABOUR LAWS” (translation: cut protection for workers) 3) “CUT BUSINESS TAXES” (translation: make the wealthy wealthier in the name of “stimulating the economy” or some such nonsense words) 4) “REFORM UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM” (translation: cut or eradicate protection for those rendered unemployed by the above two policies) 5) “ENCOURAGE SOCIAL MOBILITY” (translation: give the above jobs to illegal immigrants working for slave wages under threat of forcible repatriation) 6) “CUT PUBLIC SPENDING – BUT BOOST INVESTMENT” (translation: destroy public health, schools, infrastructure and “invest” the money in the 1%’s multiple homes, nuclear bunkers and private planes) 7) “SHRINK PUBLIC SECTOR” (translation: make the above as permanent an arrangement as possible by selling off public assets at ridiculous rates to Macron’s banker chums ) 8) “REDUCE NUMBER OF MPS” (translation: accelerate erosion of representative democracy) 9) “ESTABLISH EUROZONE GOVERNMENT”(translation: one step closer to global control) 10) “HIRE 10,000 MORE POLICE AND GENDARMES” (needs no translation – when you’re destroying people’s livelihoods and living standards you need a lot of men with guns to keep them quiet).

“Liberal left” now means extreme rightist ideas of social inequality, militarism and fascist social control that would have seemed grotesque to Thatcher and Reagan just thirty years ago. And the Guardian editorial staff is happy to promote it while still claiming to be a left-leaning paper.

Just make sure the only permitted opposition is a right-wing racist and you can quite easily persuade yourself you really are still that old hippy you used to be in college, even though you now support a globalist Rothschild banker who declares publicly his intention to create a new “socially mobile” slave class and the police state needed to keep it enslaved.

That’s how it works isn’t it guys?