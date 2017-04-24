Graun celebrates Macron’s avowal to despoil working people, wreck infrastructure & enrich banking class

by Catte
Macron is more Obama than Obama. More Blair than Blair. A creation, groomed and glossed for this “spontaneous” bid for power by the banking class he unashamedly represents.
The Guardian unsurprisingly has numerous pieces (comments-disallowed) pushing this glibly smiling drone as the Saviour of France. Here’s an example to give you a flavour. All predictable and barely worth discussion. But one of the pieces has a little blue sidebar summarising their darling’s policies and position, which so completely encapsulates the destruction of meaning in political language we are currently witnessing that it should be noted. Here is a screen cap:
You see, the Guardian defines itself as a “centrist/liberal Left” outlet, so, of course it supports “liberal Left” polices. How does it do this and still be the paper of record for Wall Street and the neocons? Easy. It just plays Humpty Dumpty and redefines what words actually mean. Here is what “centrist/liberal Left”, as encapsulated by Macron’s policies, now means for the Graun and the class it represents:
1) ”REMAKE THE FAILED & VACUOUS POLITICAL SYSTEM” (translation: maintain the same political system but curtail people’s ability to protest or initiate change)
2) ”RELAX LABOUR LAWS” (translation: cut protection for workers)
3) “CUT BUSINESS TAXES” (translation: make the wealthy wealthier in the name of “stimulating the economy” or some such nonsense words)
4) “REFORM UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM” (translation: cut or eradicate protection for those rendered unemployed by the above two policies)
5) “ENCOURAGE SOCIAL MOBILITY” (translation: give the above jobs to illegal immigrants working for slave wages under threat of forcible repatriation)
6) “CUT PUBLIC SPENDING – BUT BOOST INVESTMENT” (translation: destroy public health, schools, infrastructure and “invest” the money in the 1%’s multiple homes, nuclear bunkers and private planes)
7) “SHRINK PUBLIC SECTOR” (translation: make the above as permanent an arrangement as possible by selling off public assets at ridiculous rates to Macron’s banker chums )
8) “REDUCE NUMBER OF MPS” (translation: accelerate erosion of representative democracy)
9) “ESTABLISH EUROZONE GOVERNMENT”(translation: one step closer to global control)
10) “HIRE 10,000 MORE POLICE AND GENDARMES” (needs no translation – when you’re destroying people’s livelihoods and living standards you need a lot of men with guns to keep them quiet).
“Liberal left” now means extreme rightist ideas of social inequality, militarism and fascist social control that would have seemed grotesque to Thatcher and Reagan just thirty years ago. And the Guardian editorial staff is happy to promote it while still claiming to be a left-leaning paper.
Just make sure the only permitted opposition is a right-wing racist and you can quite easily persuade yourself you really are still that old hippy you used to be in college, even though you now support a globalist Rothschild banker who declares publicly his intention to create a new “socially mobile” slave class and the police state needed to keep it enslaved.
That’s how it works isn’t it guys?
Well hear we r again. Propagandist working over time thru out the west via their msm so called liberal outlets. Total blackout when it comes to real issues with france or any western country. The use the old tried discourse of identity politics. Label Le-Pen as ultra rite./pseudo fascist bla bla /islamaphobic. Never once looking at her economic platform social and political realities. On the other hand Macron hansom soft spoken poster boy( remind u of any body, Obama Trudeau.)Platitudes sound bites and vacuous empty statements. France has been totally bltzed by misinformation with regards to any of the presidential candidates. IE: Malenchon. yes silver tongued shill. used to be part of the French socialist party elite served in government in early 2000 ,not sure but he was education minister or a under secretary. Known Freemason. fake lefty like most of the so called leftist in the west. Modern day Troskyisyt. Globalist. Partito democratico of Italy rebranded from the iconic Partito Communista Italiano. Well they r true globalist and market fundamentalist.
Look at how Macron came to rise . Where was he in the last 5 years were did he stand politically ,socially and economically. He was behind the selling of one of Frances largest and mostly state run and owned utility companies of France . Guess who bought that company. General Electric. One of the largest companies and developers of WMD nuclear bombs. Le Pen has many avid workers syndicalist in her party.. Her political platform is more left oriented than any of the other candidates, further more her foreign policy is more on the lines of the traditional Gualist principles. Under De Gaule France was not a nato member. She is speaking of leaving Nato. She is speaking of leaving the EU she is speaking of leaving the Euro monetary system. She is speaking of having improved relations with Syria . Iran and Russia. Starting to get the picture.
Docius in Fundem: Hollande and all the western political elite class thru out the west have all come out to endorse Macron. Lets be real we r living in Mussolini’s dream LO SATO CORPORATO The corporate state. Le Pen threatens that. Yes she is labelled islamaphobic but is she really or is she really against extreme fundamentalisms like neo liberal economics and globalist absolutism.identitarinism/Trotskyist.
POST SCRIPTUM: Gramsci stated that Trotskyist r the whores of the fascist
Also… This is the conversation article, and there are several, for the Post of mine above.
http://time.com/4748731/france-election-emmanuel-macron-barack-obama/
There was a call from Barack Obama to Macron , and when I heard about that I knew that Macron is the stooge for the elitists . Much like BO in that he had almost no direct political background…but fit the look and other parameters to be a viable candidate . Just as BO is a Neoliberal…Macron will be a corporatist puppet and the citizens will not gain much if anything from him. Frances NATO participation will continue, as will favors for the banks and he’ll be a vassal for the hegemony of the US. Le Pen is for France and it workers. Vive la France !
Step 1: Position the other candidate as far-right, racist, dangerous, and radical. Step 2: Position establishment candidate as representing ‘democratic values’, freedom, reason, and the ‘civilized world’. Step 3: Have the media repeat steps 1 and 2 endlessly.
Just a thought, If we increase corporation tax, who actually pays it?
The Corporations indirectly, but it is paid out of the profits of the things that corporations produce or sell to who? Us the people.
Why not simplify the tax system, hence making it more transparent.
a] 0% tax on earnings up to minimum wage, Then 20% on all income after.
b] Corporation tax to be 20% of turnover [not profits] paid a year in arrears.
c] National Insurance to be set at 10% of everyone’s income from £0 upwards with no upper limit.
C+] Corporations to pay 10% of their wage bill as National Insurance payments. This to include wages in lieu of wages [shares, pension contributions and bonuses.
d] sales tax of 20% paid at the point of sale [not the VAT system] we have now.
e] abolish rates on property, or businesses. Introduce a property tax of 2% pa on property or land values.
e] a mileage charge paid for the use of vehicles [be they commercial transport, public service vehicles, or indeed private vehicles.
f] The Insurance Companies to pay the cost that the NHS as to pay for road traffic accidents.
Abolish tax relief it is only used to avoid paying taxes. I buy a car to run my business and claim part of the cost as a business expense. My neighbour goes to work by bus as a employee, but can’t claim is bus fares as a viable cost to do his job. [totally unfair]
Any ideas why the above can’t work? Other then vested interest.
A financial transaction tax would take care of any problems encountered by our economy.
The way things are moving and sliding to the soft-fascist right, soon the Guardian’s stance will make Thatcher look like a liberal, left of centre leader.
its so easy to label someone a racist… i would like to see very clear evidence of this. She had her father expelled from the party for his very obvious racism- how much has the party genuinely changed is a question which needs addressing…
What else did you expect? The Graun bats for Boris – if there is a chance of landing one on Putin…
The only actual ‘opposition’ in Britain now is within the Tory party itself.
Reblogged this on wgrovedotnet.
This scenario seems completely reminiscent of the recent US presidential contest.
Whoever the voters voted for, the Establishment – and the zionists – won.
Even if Le Pen wins, she will lack a majority in the Assembly/Senate and will have to co-habit in power.
This – in essence – would leave her largely powerless.
If Macron wins, he will cozy up to the Establishment figures in the Assembly/Senate – and elsewhere.
The Americans had no real choice and now it appears that neither do the French.
What has happened to our systems of democracy?
They are dangerously holed below the water-line.
Macron a Rothschild frontman seems poised to
become the next president of France.
The French embrace national suicide.
“Terror” wasn’t even an issue. The
Rothschilds continue to
govern through blackmailed cutouts.
– See more at: https://www.henrymakow.ca/#sthash.d7lf5F45.dpuf
Another puppet of the one per cent.
Another step closer to total collapse of capital$chism.
Yes. For declinists, not a bad thing…
Yes. If it engenders torch-n-pitchfork-ism.
It’s half-past wake-up time… time to deliver ‘whatever-it-takes’ to the 4th Reich.
